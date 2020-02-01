|
20:00
Jumpball received by Drake
19:49
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
19:47
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
19:23
+3
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
3-0
19:02
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
3-2
18:34
Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
18:32
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
18:26
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:24
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
18:20
+2
Liam Robbins made tip-in
3-4
18:05
Eric McGill missed jump shot
18:03
Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
17:57
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot
17:55
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:45
Personal foul on Lance Jones
17:25
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:23
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
17:06
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:04
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
16:53
Anthony Murphy missed layup
16:51
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
16:47
+2
Anthony Murphy made layup
3-6
16:29
+2
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup
5-6
16:20
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:18
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
15:51
Barret Benson missed hook shot, blocked by Liam Robbins
15:49
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
15:46
Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois
15:37
Liam Robbins missed layup
15:35
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
15:13
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
15:08
Personal foul on Barret Benson
14:44
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
14:42
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
14:28
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
14:09
+2
Barret Benson made hook shot
7-6
13:49
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Eric McGill
13:46
Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy
13:46
+1
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
8-6
13:46
Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:46
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
13:21
+2
Noah Thomas made jump shot
8-8
13:05
+3
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
11-8
12:35
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
11-11
12:18
Eric McGill missed jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
12:08
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn
11-13
11:35
+3
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot
14-13
11:25
Personal foul on Trent Brown
11:10
Roman Penn missed jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
10:46
+2
Marcus Domask made layup
16-13
10:24
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
10:03
+3
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot
19-13
9:40
Personal foul on Karrington Davis
9:35
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins
9:14
+2
Barret Benson made jump shot
21-13
9:14
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
9:14
+1
Barret Benson made free throw
22-13
9:03
Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:01
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
8:53
+3
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
25-13
8:25
+3
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
25-16
8:08
Offensive foul on Lance Jones
8:08
Turnover on Lance Jones
7:49
Offensive foul on Garrett Sturtz
7:49
Turnover on Garrett Sturtz
7:32
+2
Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Trent Brown
27-16
7:15
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
27-18
6:47
+3
Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
30-18
6:31
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:29
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
6:28
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
6:28
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
30-19
6:28
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-20
6:02
Offensive foul on Barret Benson
6:02
Turnover on Barret Benson
5:43
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot
30-22
5:23
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
5:16
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
5:16
+1
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
31-22
5:16
+1
Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-22
4:58
+2
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot
32-24
4:35
+3
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stevan Jeremic
35-24
4:24
Roman Penn missed jump shot
4:22
Defensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic
3:54
Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Roman Penn
3:48
Shooting foul on Marcus Domask
3:48
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
35-25
3:48
Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:48
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
3:34
Traveling violation turnover on Karrington Davis
3:22
+2
Noah Thomas made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins
35-27
3:06
Eric McGill missed jump shot
3:03
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
2:51
Marcus Domask missed hook shot
2:49
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
2:41
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:39
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
2:29
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
2:24
+2
Marcus Domask made layup
37-27
1:58
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
1:56
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
1:56
Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic
1:56
+1
Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws
38-27
1:56
+1
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-27
1:45
Personal foul on Trent Brown
1:45
+1
Joseph Yesufu made 1st of 2 free throws
39-28
1:45
+1
Joseph Yesufu made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-29
1:20
+3
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
42-29
58.0
Joseph Yesufu missed 3-pt. jump shot
56.0
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
42.0
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
38.0
Defensive rebound by Drake
8.0
Joseph Yesufu missed 3-pt. jump shot
6.0
Offensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
0.0
End of period
