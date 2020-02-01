SILL
DRAKE

Domask scores 28, hot start leads Salukis past Drake 79-72

  • Feb 01, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Marcus Domask hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points and Southern Illinois used a big first half to defeat Drake 79-72 on Saturday for its fifth-straight win.

Eric McGill added 19 points and Barret Benson had 16 with six rebounds and five assists for the Salukis (13-10, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Domask two 3-pointers and eighth-straight points, followed by a three-point play and 3 by Benson for a 14-0 run that made it 25-13. Southern Illinois went 8 of 12 from long range and shot 56% to take a 42-39 lead at the half.

Although they cooled off to 45% in the second half, the Salukis went 5 of 8 behind the arc and 14 of 19 from the foul line. They had 18 more points on 3s and 14 more on free throws to hold off the Bulldogs after building the lead to 21 early in the second half.

Garrett Sturtz had a career-high 18 points for Drake (15-8, 5-5) and Noah Thomas added 13.

---

1st Half
SILL Salukis 42
DRAKE Bulldogs 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:49   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
19:23 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 3-0
19:02 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 3-2
18:34   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:26   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:20 +2 Liam Robbins made tip-in 3-4
18:05   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
17:57   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:45   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
17:25   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
17:06   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
16:53   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
16:47 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 3-6
16:29 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup 5-6
16:20   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:51   Barret Benson missed hook shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
15:37   Liam Robbins missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
15:13   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
15:08   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
14:44   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:28   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
14:09 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot 7-6
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Eric McGill  
13:46   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
13:46 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 8-6
13:46   Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
13:21 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 8-8
13:05 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 11-8
12:35 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 11-11
12:18   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:08 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 11-13
11:35 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
11:25   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
11:10   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:46 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 16-13
10:24   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
10:03 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot 19-13
9:40   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
9:14 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot 21-13
9:14   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
9:14 +1 Barret Benson made free throw 22-13
9:03   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
8:53 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 25-13
8:25 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 25-16
8:08   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
8:08   Turnover on Lance Jones  
7:49   Offensive foul on Garrett Sturtz  
7:49   Turnover on Garrett Sturtz  
7:32 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Trent Brown 27-16
7:15 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 27-18
6:47 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 30-18
6:31   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
6:28   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:28 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 30-19
6:28 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-20
6:02   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
6:02   Turnover on Barret Benson  
5:43 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 30-22
5:23   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
5:16   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
5:16 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 31-22
5:16 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-22
4:58 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 32-24
4:35 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stevan Jeremic 35-24
4:24   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic  
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Roman Penn  
3:48   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
3:48 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
3:48   Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:34   Traveling violation turnover on Karrington Davis  
3:22 +2 Noah Thomas made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 35-27
3:06   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
2:51   Marcus Domask missed hook shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
2:41   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
2:29   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
2:24 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 37-27
1:58   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
1:56   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
1:56 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 38-27
1:56 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
1:45   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
1:45 +1 Joseph Yesufu made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
1:45 +1 Joseph Yesufu made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
1:20 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 42-29
58.0   Joseph Yesufu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
42.0   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Drake  
8.0   Joseph Yesufu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 37
DRAKE Bulldogs 43

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 45-29
19:13   Anthony Murphy missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
19:03 +2 Eric McGill made layup 47-29
18:42   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
18:25 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 49-29
18:25   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
18:25 +1 Barret Benson made free throw 50-29
18:13 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 50-32
17:56   Lance Jones missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
17:48 +3 Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 50-35
17:25   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Antonio Pilipovic  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
16:59   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
16:53 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 52-35
16:31   Jumpball received by Drake  
16:20   Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Drake  
16:05   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
15:56 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 52-37
15:32   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
15:20   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
15:18   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:03   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
14:46   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
14:39 +3 Karrington Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 55-37
14:18 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 55-39
13:54   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
13:49   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
13:49 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 56-39
13:49 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-39
13:33   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
13:28 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 57-41
12:58   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic  
12:56   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
12:49 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 57-43
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
12:23 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 57-46
11:46   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
11:44   Jumpball received by Drake  
11:32 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 57-49
11:10   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
10:42   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:21   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
9:54   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:34   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
9:09   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
8:50 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 60-49
8:35   Liam Robbins missed layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:29   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:26   Liam Robbins missed layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:21   Liam Robbins missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
8:03 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 63-49
7:50 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 63-51
7:18   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
7:18 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-51
7:18 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-51
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Eric McGill  
6:50 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 68-51
6:29 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 68-53
5:57   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
5:57 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 69-53
5:57   Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:49   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
5:45 +2 Roman Penn made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 69-55
5:12   Eric McGill missed hook shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
5:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
4:57   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
4:32   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
4:32   Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-55
4:19 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 70-57
4:19   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
4:19   Garrett Sturtz missed free throw  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
3:57   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
3:42   Liam Robbins missed layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
3:36 +2 Garrett Sturtz made tip-in 70-59
3:10   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
3:10   Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws