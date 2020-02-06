BRAD
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Liam Robbins poured in a career-high 29 points, adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots as Drake defeated Bradley 73-60 Wednesday night.

Robbins was 9-for-12 shooting and made 10 of 11 at the line. Garrett Sturtz added 12 points with seven rebounds, while Roman Penn scored 10 for Drake (16-8, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Drake opened the second half with a quick 9-1 run to push the game out of reach with an 18-point lead. Robbins scored four of the nine.

The win broke a two-game skid for the Bulldogs and moved them into a tie for fifth place in the MVC with Bradley.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (15-9, 6-5) with 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting and 10 of 12 at the foul line. Ja'Shon Henry added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Kennell had 11 points and six rebounds.

Bradley's top scorer and rebounder, Elijah Childs (14.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg), has missed 12 of the last 13 games with a hand injury.

Drake matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Saturday. Bradley matches up against Evansville at home on Sunday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 24
DRAKE Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:37   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
19:20   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
18:49   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:37 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 0-2
18:13 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 3-2
17:58 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 3-4
17:40 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 5-4
17:24 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 5-6
17:10   Offensive foul on Ari Boya  
17:10   Turnover on Ari Boya  
16:54   Traveling violation turnover on Liam Robbins  
16:45 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 7-6
16:06   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
16:11   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Nate Kennell  
16:06 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 10-6
15:39 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 10-9
15:16 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot 13-9
14:43   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
14:29   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
14:23   Commercial timeout called  
14:09 +2 Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 13-11
13:45   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
13:28   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
13:19   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
13:03   Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
13:03   Turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
12:47   Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:47   Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:18   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
11:56   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
11:27   Offensive foul on Nate Kennell  
11:27   Turnover on Nate Kennell  
11:16 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by D.J. Wilkins 13-13
11:16   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
11:16 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 13-14
10:59   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
10:59   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:59 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
10:47   Liam Robbins missed layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:40   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:30 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 14-16
10:23   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:21   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
10:14   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
10:09   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Nate Kennell  
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on Danya Kingsby  
9:40 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 14-18
9:22 +3 Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 17-18
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Thomas  
8:41   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:34   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
8:34   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
8:22   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:11 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 17-20
7:54   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Drake  
7:40   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
7:29 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 17-22
7:02   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown  
6:46   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
6:15   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:13   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
6:13 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-23
6:13 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
6:01   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Drake  
5:47   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
5:47 +1 Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
5:47 +1 Noah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
5:25 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 19-26
5:12   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
5:12   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:12   Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
4:59   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
4:52   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
4:52 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
4:52 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
4:35   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Sturtz  
4:12   Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Garrett Sturtz  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
3:54   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
3:25   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
3:21 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 19-30
3:10   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
2:59 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 22-30
2:35 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 22-32
2:27   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
2:15   Offensive foul on Danya Kingsby  
2:15   Turnover on Danya Kingsby  
1:51   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
1:46   Liam Robbins missed tip-in  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
1:31   Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
1:27   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
1:27 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 22-33
1:27 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-34
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Thomas  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Antonio Thomas  
49.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
26.0   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
3.0   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
1.0 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in 24-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 36
DRAKE Bulldogs 39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
19:40   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
19:37   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
19:27   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:25   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
19:14   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
19:09 +2 Anthony Murphy made dunk 24-36
18:49   Koch Bar missed layup  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
18:26   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:26   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:26 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
18:08   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
18:08   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:08 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
17:50 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 25-39
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown  
17:09   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:03 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 25-41
16:48   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
16:45   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
16:39   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
16:18 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 25-43
16:13   30-second timeout called  
16:13   Commercial timeout called  
16:04   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
16:04 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 26-43
16:04 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-43
15:58   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
15:36   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:36 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-44
15:23   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
15:23 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 28-44
15:23 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-44
15:00 +3 Liam Robbins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 29-47
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Noah Thomas  
14:40   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
14:32 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 29-50
14:13   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
13:46   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:33   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
13:33   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-50
13:26   Anthony Murphy missed dunk  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
13:23   Official timeout called  
13:08   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:59 +2 Darrell Brown made driving layup 32-50
12:44   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
12:41   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
12:24 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Noah Thomas 32-52
12:17   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:13   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
12:13 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 33-52
12:13 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-52
12:00   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +3 Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 34-55
11:23   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:04   Noah Thomas missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
10:56 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 36-55
10:40 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 36-57
10:25