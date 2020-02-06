|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Drake
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
3-2
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made jump shot
|
3-4
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Murphy made driving layup
|
5-6
|
17:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ari Boya
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Ari Boya
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Liam Robbins
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
7-6
|
16:06
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Nate Kennell
|
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
10-6
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
10-9
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-9
|
14:43
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
|
13-11
|
13:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Kennell
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
13-13
|
11:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|
|
11:16
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made free throw
|
13-14
|
10:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:59
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
10:47
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed layup
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup
|
14-16
|
10:23
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Nate Kennell
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made jump shot
|
14-18
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
17-18
|
9:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Thomas
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Anthony Murphy
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Liam Robbins
|
17-20
|
7:54
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
17-22
|
7:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koch Bar
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-23
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
6:01
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
5:47
|
|
+1
|
Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-25
|
5:47
|
|
+1
|
Noah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-26
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
|
19-26
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
4:35
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Garrett Sturtz
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made dunk
|
19-30
|
3:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Roman Penn
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
22-30
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
|
22-32
|
2:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed tip-in
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Thomas
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-33
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-34
|
1:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Thomas
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Antonio Thomas
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in
|
24-34
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|