Missouri St. thumps Illinois St. behind Da Silva's 22 points

  • Feb 05, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Tulio Da Silva had a season-high 22 points as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Da Silva shot 10 for 13 from the field. He added eight rebounds.

Keandre Cook had 18 points for Missouri State (11-13, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points. Josh Hall had six assists.

Missouri State totaled 42 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Antonio Reeves had 17 points for the Redbirds (7-16, 2-9). Jaycee Hillsman added 16 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.

Keith Fisher III, the Redbirds' second leading scorer coming into the contest at nine points per game, shot just 1 of 5.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds this season. Missouri State defeated Illinois State 67-63 on Jan. 7. Missouri State plays Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Illinois State plays Indiana State at home on Saturday.

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 26
MOST Bears 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:40   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
19:33   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
19:24   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
19:24   Tulio Da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:24 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:06 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 3-1
18:46 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 3-4
18:26   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
18:03   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:45   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
17:23   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
16:56   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:40 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot 3-6
16:28   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Ross Owens  
16:15 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup 3-8
16:00   Keith Fisher III missed hook shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
15:51   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
15:30   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
15:17 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 3-10
15:13   30-second timeout called  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:55 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 5-10
14:24 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot 5-13
13:59   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
13:59 +1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 6-13
13:59 +1 Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:39 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall 7-15
13:23   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
13:23 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
13:23 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
12:56   Tulio Da Silva missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
12:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State  
12:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State  
12:10   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Isiaih Mosley  
11:50   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lamont West  
11:10   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:49   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Fisher III  
10:35   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Lamont West  
10:20 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 9-18
9:52   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:52   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:42   Keandre Cook missed turnaround jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
9:24 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 9-20
9:12   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
9:01   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
8:55   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
8:38   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
8:32 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 11-20
8:32   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
8:32 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 12-20
8:12 +2 Tulio Da Silva made turnaround jump shot 12-22
7:55 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 14-22
7:34 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 14-25
7:12 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 17-25
6:54   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
6:47   Tulio Da Silva missed tip-in, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
6:40 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 19-25
6:21   Ja'Monta Black missed jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
6:19 +2 Tulio Da Silva made tip-in 19-27
6:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:03   Rey Idowu missed layup, blocked by Gaige Prim  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
5:46 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Josh Hall 19-29
5:26   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
5:16 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 19-32
5:01   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
4:55   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Isiaih Mosley  
4:49   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
4:37   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Horne  
4:26   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:24   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:19   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
4:19   Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:00   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
3:58   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
3:50   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
3:46   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
3:30 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 21-32
3:30 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
3:14   Tulio Da Silva missed turnaround jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
3:11   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
2:50   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
2:31 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 24-32
2:13 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot 24-34
2:05   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tulio Da Silva  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
1:58   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
1:49   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
1:41 +2 Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Josh Hall 24-36
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Keandre Cook  
1:16 +2 Keandre Cook made dunk 24-38
57.0 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 26-38
48.0 +2 Keandre Cook made fade-away jump shot 26-40
17.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
2.0 +2 Ross Owens made jump shot 26-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 34
MOST Bears 38

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Ricky Torres missed driving layup  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
19:32   Gaige Prim missed turnaround jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
19:28 +2 Tulio Da Silva made tip-in 26-44
19:28   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
19:28 +1 Tulio Da Silva made free throw 26-45
19:20   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
19:07   Out of bounds turnover on Gaige Prim  
18:47 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 29-45
18:38 +2 Tulio Da Silva made driving dunk, assist by Gaige Prim 29-47
18:19   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Josh Hall  
18:02 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 29-49
17:51   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
17:43   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:33 +2 Gaige Prim made driving dunk, assist by Josh Hall 29-51
17:14   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:59 +2 Tulio Da Silva made turnaround jump shot 29-53
16:42   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
16:42   Zach Copeland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:42 +1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-53
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Zach Copeland  
16:16 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 32-53
16:06 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Josh Hall 32-55
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
15:36   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:23   Zach Copeland missed driving layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
15:04 +2 Josh Hall made driving dunk, assist by Gaige Prim 32-57
14:54   30-second timeout called  
14:54   Commercial timeout called  
14:41   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Lamont West, stolen by DJ Horne  
14:22   Lijah Donnelly missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
14:06   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
13:50   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:32 +2 Lamont West made driving dunk 32-59
13:07   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
13:07   Commercial timeout called  
12:57 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 34-59
12:56   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
12:56   DJ Horne missed free throw  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
12:48   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
12:35   Rey Idowu missed turnaround jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
12:21   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
12:14 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 34-61
12:08   Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Lijah Donnelly, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
11:49   Traveling violation turnover on Lamont West  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Dedric Boyd missed layup, blocked by Lamont West  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Lamont West, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
11:05 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lijah Donnelly 37-61
10:43   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:42   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
10:31   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:23 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot 40-61
10:08 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 40-63
9:50   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:35 +2 Lamont West made layup 40-65
9:12   Keith Fisher III missed floating jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
8:58   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
8:47   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
8:27   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Keandre Cook  
8:00 +2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 40-67
7:52   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
7:37   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
7:23 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 40-69
7:23   Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves  
7:23   Keandre Cook missed free throw  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
7:06 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made driving layup 42-69
6:34   Lamont West missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
