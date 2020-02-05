|
20:00
Jumpball received by Missouri State
19:40
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:38
Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
19:33
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
19:24
Shooting foul on DJ Horne
19:24
Tulio Da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:24
+1
Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-1
19:06
+3
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
3-1
18:46
+3
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
3-4
18:26
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:24
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
18:03
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
18:01
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
17:45
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
17:23
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:21
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
17:14
Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva
16:56
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:54
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
16:40
+2
Tulio Da Silva made hook shot
3-6
16:28
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Ross Owens
16:15
+2
Gaige Prim made reverse layup
3-8
16:00
Keith Fisher III missed hook shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
15:51
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:49
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
15:30
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
15:28
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
15:17
+2
Gaige Prim made jump shot
3-10
15:13
30-second timeout called
15:13
Commercial timeout called
14:55
+2
Zach Copeland made jump shot
5-10
14:24
+3
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot
5-13
13:59
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
13:59
+1
Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
6-13
13:59
+1
Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-13
13:39
+2
Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall
7-15
13:23
Shooting foul on Lamont West
13:23
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
8-15
13:23
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-15
12:56
Tulio Da Silva missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
12:54
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
12:52
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State
12:21
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State
12:10
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:08
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
12:00
Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Isiaih Mosley
11:50
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley
11:27
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lamont West
11:27
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lamont West
11:10
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
10:49
Traveling violation turnover on Keith Fisher III
10:35
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:33
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
10:29
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Lamont West
10:20
+3
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
9-18
9:52
Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman
9:52
Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
9:42
Keandre Cook missed turnaround jump shot
9:38
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
9:24
+2
Lamont West made layup, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
9-20
9:12
Personal foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
9:01
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:59
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
8:55
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:53
Offensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
8:38
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:36
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
8:32
+2
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
11-20
8:32
Shooting foul on Lamont West
8:32
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
12-20
8:12
+2
Tulio Da Silva made turnaround jump shot
12-22
7:55
+2
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
14-22
7:34
+3
Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva
14-25
7:12
+3
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
17-25
6:54
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
6:52
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
6:47
Tulio Da Silva missed tip-in, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
6:45
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
6:40
+2
Antonio Reeves made layup
19-25
6:21
Ja'Monta Black missed jump shot
6:19
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
6:19
+2
Tulio Da Silva made tip-in
19-27
6:19
Commercial timeout called
6:03
Rey Idowu missed layup, blocked by Gaige Prim
6:01
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
5:46
+2
Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Josh Hall
19-29
5:26
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:24
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
5:16
+3
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
19-32
5:01
Personal foul on Josh Hall
4:55
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Isiaih Mosley
4:49
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
4:47
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
4:37
Traveling violation turnover on DJ Horne
4:26
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
4:24
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:22
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
4:19
Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley
4:19
Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:00
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:19
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-32
4:00
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:58
Offensive rebound by Ross Owens
3:50
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
3:48
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
3:46
Jumpball received by Illinois State
3:46
Commercial timeout called
3:30
Personal foul on Ross Owens
3:30
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
21-32
3:30
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-32
3:14
Tulio Da Silva missed turnaround jump shot
3:12
Offensive rebound by Ross Owens
3:11
Jumpball received by Missouri State
2:50
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
2:31
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
24-32
2:13
+2
Tulio Da Silva made hook shot
24-34
2:05
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tulio Da Silva
2:03
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
1:58
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:56
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
1:49
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:47
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Josh Hall
|
24-36
|
1:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Keandre Cook
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made dunk
|
24-38
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
26-38
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made fade-away jump shot
|
26-40
|
17.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Ross Owens made jump shot
|
26-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|