Phyfe carries N. Iowa past Valparaiso 63-51

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Austin Phyfe had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 63-51 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory and ninth in 10 games. Isaiah Brown added 10 points. Trae Berhow had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Northern Iowa had its best defensive game in holding the Crusaders to 28% shooting.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (12-12, 5-6). Ryan Fazekas added 12 points. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 88-78 on Jan. 15. Northern Iowa matches up against Drake at home on Saturday. Valparaiso matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 34
VALPO Crusaders 19

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:50   Daniel Sackey missed floating jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:34 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 2-0
19:16   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
19:05   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
18:48 +2 Ryan Fazekas made layup 2-2
18:36   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:38 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
18:38 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:50   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:37   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
17:31   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
17:15   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:57   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
16:52   Personal foul on AJ Green  
16:44   Ben Krikke missed hook shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
16:23 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 6-2
15:59   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
15:50   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
15:44   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Ben Krikke missed reverse layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
15:26 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Berhow 9-2
14:58   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:43   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:38   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
14:24   Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon  
14:02   Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
13:43   Ben Krikke missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
13:26   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Dahl  
13:01   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
13:01 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 9-3
13:01   Eron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
12:41 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 12-3
12:24   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:10   Noah Carter missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
12:03   Traveling violation turnover on Eron Gordon  
11:44   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Trae Berhow  
10:59 +2 Austin Phyfe made driving layup 14-3
10:47   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
10:21   Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot, blocked by John Kiser  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
10:17   AJ Green missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
10:01 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 14-5
9:54 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 17-5
9:27   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
9:18   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
9:09 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup 19-5
8:46 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Mileek McMillan 19-7
8:30   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:18   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Ryan Fazekas  
7:34   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
7:27   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   AJ Green missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
7:09   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
7:02 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 21-7
6:53   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
6:38   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
6:27 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 24-7
6:15   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
6:03   Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
5:47 +2 Zion Morgan made jump shot 24-9
5:26   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
5:02   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
4:51   Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:51   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:37 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 26-9
4:14   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Antwan Kimmons  
4:00   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Trae Berhow  
3:19   Trae Berhow missed dunk  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
3:19   Zion Morgan missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Dahl  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
3:19 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 29-9
3:08   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
3:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 29-12
2:27   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
2:07   Eron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
2:08 +2 Eron Gordon made dunk 29-14
2:07   Official timeout called  
1:51   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
1:38 +2 Zion Morgan made driving layup 29-16
1:10 +2 AJ Green made driving layup 31-16
58.0   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
58.0 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 31-17
58.0   Daniel Sackey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
58.0   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
56.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
56.0   30-second timeout called  
45.0   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
35.0   Eron Gordon missed tip-in  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
35.0   Eron Gordon missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
24.0   AJ Green missed jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
19.0 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot 31-19
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 34-19

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 29
VALPO Crusaders 32

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
19:29   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
19:29 +1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 34-20
19:29   Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:29   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
19:19   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
19:12 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk, assist by Daniel Sackey 34-22
18:57   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:57 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 35-22
18:57   AJ Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:49 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 35-25
18:29   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
18:20 +2 AJ Green made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 37-25
18:13 +2 Ryan Fazekas made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 37-27
17:43   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Ryan Fazekas  
17:20   Ryan Fazekas missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
17:04   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
16:52   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:44   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:32   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:19   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
16:14 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Berhow 40-27
15:53   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:38   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:25 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving layup 40-29
14:59   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Trae Berhow missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:59 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 3 free throws 41-29
14:59   Trae Berhow missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
14:36   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
14:16 +2 AJ Green made floating jump shot 43-29
13:56   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:38   AJ Green missed jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Nick Robinson  
13:22   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
13:22 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 43-30
13:22 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-31
12:59   Noah Carter missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:33   Zion Morgan missed fade-away jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
12:23   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
12:09   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
11:51   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   AJ Green missed driving layup  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Noah Carter  
11:28 +2 Noah Carter made dunk 45-31
11:09   Shooting foul on Tywhon Pickford  
11:09 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 45-32
11:09 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-33
10:48 +2 AJ Green made turnaround jump shot 47-33
10:31   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
10:31 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 47-34
10:31 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford  
9:48   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:17