20:00
Jumpball received by Valparaiso
19:50
Daniel Sackey missed floating jump shot
19:48
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
19:34
+2
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green
2-0
19:16
Mileek McMillan missed jump shot
19:14
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
19:05
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:03
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
18:58
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Mileek McMillan
18:48
+2
Ryan Fazekas made layup
2-2
18:36
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
18:38
+1
Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
3-2
18:38
+1
Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-2
18:16
Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
17:50
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
17:48
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
17:37
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
17:31
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:29
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
17:15
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:13
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
16:57
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:55
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
16:52
Personal foul on AJ Green
16:44
Ben Krikke missed hook shot
16:42
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
16:23
+2
Austin Phyfe made layup
6-2
15:59
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:57
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
15:50
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Daniel Sackey
15:44
Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown
15:42
Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
15:42
Commercial timeout called
15:44
Ben Krikke missed reverse layup
15:42
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
15:26
+3
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Berhow
9-2
14:58
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
14:56
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
14:43
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
14:38
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
14:24
Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon
14:02
Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup
14:00
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
13:43
Ben Krikke missed layup
13:41
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
13:26
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Dahl
13:01
Shooting foul on Justin Dahl
13:01
+1
Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
9-3
13:01
Eron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:25
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
12:41
+3
Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot
12-3
12:24
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:22
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
12:10
Noah Carter missed jump shot
12:08
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
12:03
Traveling violation turnover on Eron Gordon
11:44
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green
11:44
Commercial timeout called
11:23
Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Trae Berhow
10:59
+2
Austin Phyfe made driving layup
14-3
10:47
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:45
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
10:21
Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot, blocked by John Kiser
10:19
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
10:17
AJ Green missed jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
10:01
+2
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
14-5
9:54
+3
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
17-5
9:27
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:25
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
9:18
Personal foul on Nick Robinson
9:09
+2
Isaiah Brown made layup
19-5
8:46
+2
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Mileek McMillan
19-7
8:30
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:28
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
8:18
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:16
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
8:00
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Ryan Fazekas
7:34
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:32
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
7:27
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
7:27
Commercial timeout called
7:24
AJ Green missed jump shot
7:22
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
7:09
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot
7:07
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
7:02
+2
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
21-7
6:53
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:51
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
6:38
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
6:27
+3
Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
24-7
6:15
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:13
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
6:03
Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
5:47
+2
Zion Morgan made jump shot
24-9
5:26
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:24
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
5:02
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
4:51
Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
4:51
Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
4:37
+2
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman
26-9
4:14
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Antwan Kimmons
4:00
Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot
3:58
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
3:19
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Trae Berhow
3:19
Trae Berhow missed dunk
3:19
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
3:19
Zion Morgan missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Dahl
3:19
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
3:19
+3
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman
29-9
3:08
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
3:08
Commercial timeout called
3:02
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
29-12
2:27
Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:25
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
2:07
Eron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
2:05
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
2:08
+2
Eron Gordon made dunk
29-14
2:07
Official timeout called
1:51
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:49
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
1:38
+2
Zion Morgan made driving layup
29-16
1:10
+2
AJ Green made driving layup
31-16
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-17
|
58.0
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed tip-in
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Fazekas made jump shot
|
31-19
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
|
34-19