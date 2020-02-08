DRAKE
NIOWA

No Text

Green sparks late flurry as N. Iowa turns back Drake 83-73

  • Feb 08, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) A.J. Green scored 34 points with six 3-pointers and sparked a late run as Northern Iowa rallied in the final minutes to turn aside Drake 83-73 in a key Missouri Valley Conference clash before a boisterous sellout crowd at the McLeod Center on Saturday.

Green scored eight straight points to pull NIU over the top. He drained a 3-pointer with about five minutes left to play, then collared a defensive rebound and drove to the basket at the other end, lifting Northern Iowa (21-3, 10-2) into a 68-68 tie, and followed with another 3 for a 71-68 lead with 3:29 to go. The Panthers clamped down defensively, forcing Drake to go 1-for-8 from distance over the final minutes.

The Panthers have been receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and are a perfect 13-0 inside the McLeod Center this season. The Panthers have finished undefeated in the McLeod Center twice - 2009-10 and the 2014-15. NIU is 60-6 when scoring 80+ points under coach Ben Jacobson, 10-0 this season.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa, which won its fifth straight game. Spencer Haldeman added 12.

Liam Robbins had 17 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). D.J. Wilkins added 16 points, Anthony Murphy 15 points.

Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State at home on Wednesday. Drake takes on Missouri State on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 39
NIOWA Panthers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:45   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
19:29   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Drake  
19:16 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 3-0
19:02   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:38 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 6-0
18:14   Offensive foul on Austin Phyfe  
18:14   Turnover on Austin Phyfe  
17:46   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by AJ Green  
17:38   AJ Green missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:11 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 8-0
16:54   Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow  
16:34   Traveling violation turnover on Liam Robbins  
16:17 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 8-2
16:05   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:59 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 10-2
15:56   Official timeout called  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +2 Justin Dahl made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 10-4
15:27   Jonah Jackson missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
15:11   Justin Dahl missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
15:04   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
14:46 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 12-4
14:15   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
14:05   Justin Dahl missed dunk  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
13:46   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Justin Dahl  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
13:46   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
13:41   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
13:25 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 12-7
13:01 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 15-7
12:36   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:22   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
12:08 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot 15-10
11:48 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 17-10
11:35   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
11:24 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 17-13
11:09   Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:09   Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Noah Thomas  
10:25 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 19-13
10:11   Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
10:04 +2 AJ Green made floating jump shot 19-15
9:36   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
9:27   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
9:11 +2 Liam Robbins made fade-away jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 21-15
8:42 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot, assist by AJ Green 21-17
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
8:10   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
8:10 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws 21-18
8:10 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-19
8:10 +1 AJ Green made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-20
7:56   Personal foul on Justin Dahl  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
7:26 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 21-22
7:00   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Drake  
6:55 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 23-22
6:39   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Drake  
6:15   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
6:04 +2 Isaiah Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by AJ Green 23-24
5:40   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
5:40 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
5:40 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
5:31   AJ Green missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
5:26 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 25-27
4:57 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 27-27
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Roman Penn  
4:31 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 30-27
4:18   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
4:18 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
4:18 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
3:51 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 32-29
3:40   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:11 +2 Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Liam Robbins 34-29
2:39 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 34-32
2:28   30-second timeout called  
2:13 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn 36-32
1:54   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
1:41 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
1:40   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
1:40   Isaiah Brown missed free throw  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
1:22   Roman Penn missed floating jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
1:11   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
1:05   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
1:05 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
1:05   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
1:02   30-second timeout called  
43.0   AJ Green missed fade-away jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
22.0 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 39-35
3.0   AJ Green missed driving layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
1.0   Justin Dahl missed tip-in  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Drake  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 34
NIOWA Panthers 48

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 39-37
19:32 +2 Liam Robbins made alley-oop shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 41-37
19:17   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:11   Austin Phyfe missed tip-in  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:57   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
18:57 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
18:57 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
18:43   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:31 +2 AJ Green made layup 41-41
18:17 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 44-41
17:52   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:42   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:25 +2 Spencer Haldeman made jump shot 44-43
16:50   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
16:41   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
16:32 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 47-43
16:12   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Roman Penn  
16:06   Shooting foul on Trae Berhow  
16:06   Roman Penn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-43
15:57 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 48-46
15:57   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 AJ Green made free throw 48-47
15:40   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
15:29   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
15:13 +2 Roman Penn made turnaround jump shot 50-47
14:51 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 50-49
14:31   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:22 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 50-51
14:14   30-second timeout called  
14:04   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:34   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
13:15 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 50-54
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Trae Berhow  
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford  
12:24 +2 Antonio Pilipovic made layup 52-54
12:08   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:08 +1 Austin Phyfe made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
12:08   Austin Phyfe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
11:57   Jumpball received by Drake  
11:43   Anthony Murphy missed layup, blocked by Justin Dahl  
11:43   Anthony Murphy missed layup, blocked by Justin Dahl  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
11:36 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 55-55
11:13 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 55-57
10:58   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
10:44   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
10:28   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
10:23   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
10:16   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
10:16 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
10:16   Roman Penn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
10:02 +2 Tywhon Pickford made dunk, assist by Spencer Haldeman 56-59
10:02   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
10:01   Tywhon Pickford missed free throw  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
9:35 +2 Garrett Sturtz made floating jump shot 58-59
9:14 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 58-61
9:00   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
8:58   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
8:42 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot 60-61
8:17   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:04 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 63-61
7:53   30-second timeout called  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Liam Robbins  
7:33   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
7:22   Trae Berhow missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:56 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 65-61
6:56   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
6:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made free throw 66-61
6:41   AJ Green missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:11   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:57   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins  
5:57 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 66-62
5:57 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-63
5:28 +2 Roman Penn made layup 68-63
5:12 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 68-66
4:45   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
4:45   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
4:25   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
4:16 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 68-68
3:46   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44