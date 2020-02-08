|
20:00
Jumpball received by Drake
19:45
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
19:29
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:26
Defensive rebound by Drake
19:16
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
3-0
19:02
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
19:00
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
18:38
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins
6-0
18:14
Offensive foul on Austin Phyfe
18:14
Turnover on Austin Phyfe
17:46
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by AJ Green
17:38
AJ Green missed jump shot
17:36
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
17:11
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup
8-0
16:54
Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow
16:34
Traveling violation turnover on Liam Robbins
16:17
+2
Isaiah Brown made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe
8-2
16:05
Anthony Murphy missed layup
16:03
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
15:59
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk
10-2
15:56
Official timeout called
15:56
Commercial timeout called
15:42
+2
Justin Dahl made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Brown
10-4
15:27
Jonah Jackson missed jump shot
15:25
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
15:11
Justin Dahl missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
15:09
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
15:04
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
15:02
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
14:46
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
12-4
14:15
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:13
Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl
14:05
Justin Dahl missed dunk
14:03
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
13:46
Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Justin Dahl
13:46
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
13:46
Personal foul on Liam Robbins
13:41
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
13:25
+3
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl
12-7
13:01
+3
Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
15-7
12:36
Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
12:22
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:20
Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
12:08
+3
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot
15-10
11:48
+2
Anthony Murphy made driving layup
17-10
11:35
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
11:33
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
11:24
+3
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl
17-13
11:09
Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic
11:09
Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
11:09
Commercial timeout called
10:51
Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Noah Thomas
10:25
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot
19-13
10:11
Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
10:09
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
10:04
+2
AJ Green made floating jump shot
19-15
9:36
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Isaiah Brown
9:27
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green
9:11
+2
Liam Robbins made fade-away jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
21-15
8:42
+2
Austin Phyfe made hook shot, assist by AJ Green
21-17
8:23
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tywhon Pickford
8:10
Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz
8:10
+1
AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws
21-18
8:10
+1
AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws
21-19
8:10
+1
AJ Green made 3rd of 3 free throws
21-20
7:56
Personal foul on Justin Dahl
7:56
Commercial timeout called
7:39
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
7:37
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
7:26
+2
AJ Green made jump shot
21-22
7:00
Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown
6:58
Offensive rebound by Drake
6:55
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
23-22
6:39
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:34
Defensive rebound by Drake
6:15
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:13
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
6:04
+2
Isaiah Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by AJ Green
23-24
5:40
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
5:40
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
24-24
5:40
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-24
5:31
AJ Green missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
5:29
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
5:26
+3
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
25-27
4:57
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot
27-27
4:38
Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Roman Penn
4:31
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
30-27
4:18
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
4:18
+1
Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
30-28
4:18
+1
Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-29
3:51
+2
Anthony Murphy made driving layup
32-29
3:40
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe
3:40
Commercial timeout called
3:11
+2
Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Liam Robbins
34-29
2:39
+3
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
34-32
2:28
30-second timeout called
2:13
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn
36-32
1:54
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
1:41
+3
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
36-35
1:40
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
1:40
Isaiah Brown missed free throw
1:40
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
1:22
Roman Penn missed floating jump shot
1:20
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
1:11
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:09
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
1:05
Shooting foul on Justin Dahl
1:05
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
37-35
1:05
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:05
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
1:02
30-second timeout called
43.0
AJ Green missed fade-away jump shot
41.0
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
22.0
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
39-35
3.0
AJ Green missed driving layup
1.0
Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl
1.0
Justin Dahl missed tip-in
0.0
Defensive rebound by Drake
0.0
End of period
