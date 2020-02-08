ECU
TULANE

No Text

Newton, Gardner help East Carolina beat Tulane 81-67

  • Feb 08, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 20 points, freshmanTristen Newton added 18 points and a season-high nine rebounds, and East Carolina ended its seven-game road losing streak, getting past Tulane 81-67 on Saturday.

Gardner also had nine rebounds. Tyrie Jackson had 11 points for East Carolina (10-14, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 11 points.

Christion Thompson had 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Green Wave (10-13, 2-9), who have now lost seven straight games. K.J. Lawson added 20 points. Nic Thomas had 10 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. East Carolina defeated Tulane 81-62 on Jan. 25. East Carolina plays Tulsa on the road on Wednesday. Tulane plays Temple at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 37
TULANE Green Wave 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:41   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
19:18   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:58 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 2-0
18:44   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:20   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Coleman  
17:54   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
17:54 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
17:54 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
17:39   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
17:06 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 4-2
16:53   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
16:37 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 4-5
16:22 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 6-5
16:10 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 6-8
15:57   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 8-8
15:20 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 8-10
15:01   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
15:01 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
15:01   Tristen Newton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
14:54   Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson  
14:43   Double dribble turnover on K.J. Lawson  
14:32 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson 11-10
14:32   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
14:32 +1 Brandon Suggs made free throw 12-10
14:12   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
14:05   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christion Thompson  
13:42   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrie Jackson  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:28   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
13:20 +3 Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 15-10
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
12:55 +2 Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 17-10
12:55   30-second timeout called  
12:36   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs  
12:09 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 17-12
11:50   Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Christion Thompson  
11:42   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
11:22   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
11:15   Jordan Walker missed layup, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
11:12   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
11:12   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
10:51 +2 Christion Thompson made driving dunk 17-14
10:40   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
10:26   Shooting foul on K.J. Lawson  
10:26 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 18-14
10:26 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
10:07   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
9:56   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
9:46   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
9:33   Christion Thompson missed layup  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
9:31 +2 Christion Thompson made dunk 19-16
9:31   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
9:31 +1 Christion Thompson made free throw 19-17
9:12   Traveling violation turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
8:44   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
8:27 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 21-17
8:27   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
8:27   Jayden Gardner missed free throw  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
8:03 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 21-20
7:42   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
7:15   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
7:05   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
6:50   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
6:50   Commercial timeout called  
6:50 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
6:50 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
6:24   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
6:24 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
6:24 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
5:58 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Bitumba Baruti 25-22
5:55   Charlie Russell Jr. missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
5:53   Personal foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
5:53 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
5:53 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
5:36   Nic Thomas missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:27   Offensive foul on Tristen Newton  
5:27   Turnover on Tristen Newton  
5:15   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
5:05   Bitumba Baruti missed layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
4:55   Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Tristen Newton  
4:34   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christion Thompson  
4:27 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 27-25
4:03 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 29-25
3:30   Teshaun Hightower missed floating jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Nobal Days  
3:17   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
2:55   Personal foul on K.J. Lawson  
2:55   Commercial timeout called  
2:55   Bitumba Baruti missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:55 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
2:42   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
2:41   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
2:41 +1 Nobal Days made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
2:41 +1 Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
2:31   30-second timeout called  
2:19 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 32-27
2:03   Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days  
1:40   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
1:29 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 32-29
1:12   Jayden Gardner missed fade-away jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
1:03   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
1:03   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:03   Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
47.0 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Logan Curtis 35-29
26.0 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 35-32
26.0   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
26.0   Nobal Days missed 1st of 2 free throws  
26.0   Nobal Days missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
10.0 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Bitumba Baruti 37-32
1.0   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
1.0 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
1.0 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 44
TULANE Green Wave 33

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 37-36
19:28   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
19:26   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
19:10   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
18:55 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 40-36
18:33   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
18:27   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
18:19 +2 Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 42-36
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by J.J. Miles  
17:49   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
17:42   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
17:26 +2 Jayden Gardner made floating jump shot 44-36
17:15 +2 Christion Thompson made floating jump shot 44-38
16:55 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 46-38
16:39   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
16:24   Samson Strickland missed layup  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
16:14 +2 Tristen Newton made dunk 48-38
16:07 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 48-40
16:07   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
16:07   Christion Thompson missed free throw  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
15:49 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup 50-40
15:35   Personal foul on Samson Strickland  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
15:18   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
15:03   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
14:52 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 50-42
14:31   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
14:25 +2 Bitumba Baruti made dunk 52-42
14:07   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
14:01   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
13:58   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
13:47 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 52-44
13:39   Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by R.J. McGee  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
13:35 +2 Jayden Gardner made dunk 54-44
13:35   30-second timeout called  
13:11 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 54-47
12:42   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
12:34   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
12:23   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
12:16 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 54-50
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
11:51   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
11:18 +2