20:00
Jumpball received by East Carolina
19:41
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
19:39
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
19:18
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:16
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
18:58
+2
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
2-0
18:44
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:42
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
18:20
Traveling violation turnover on Charles Coleman
17:54
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
17:54
+1
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
2-1
17:54
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-2
17:50
Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by K.J. Lawson
17:39
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
17:28
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower
17:06
+2
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
4-2
16:53
Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
16:37
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
4-5
16:22
+2
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
6-5
16:10
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
6-8
15:57
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
15:55
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
15:57
Commercial timeout called
15:39
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot
8-8
15:20
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot
8-10
15:01
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
15:01
+1
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
9-10
15:01
Tristen Newton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:01
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
14:54
Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson
14:43
Double dribble turnover on K.J. Lawson
14:32
+2
Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
11-10
14:32
Shooting foul on Nobal Days
14:32
+1
Brandon Suggs made free throw
12-10
14:12
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:10
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
14:05
Personal foul on Kevin Zhang
13:50
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christion Thompson
13:42
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrie Jackson
13:40
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
13:28
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:26
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
13:20
+3
Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
15-10
13:01
Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Brandon Suggs
12:55
+2
Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
17-10
12:55
30-second timeout called
12:36
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
12:24
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs
12:09
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
17-12
11:50
Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Christion Thompson
11:42
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:40
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
11:22
Brandon Suggs missed layup
11:20
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
11:16
Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by K.J. Lawson
11:15
Jordan Walker missed layup, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White
11:13
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
11:12
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
11:12
Commercial timeout called
11:01
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
10:51
+2
Christion Thompson made driving dunk
17-14
10:40
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
10:26
Shooting foul on K.J. Lawson
10:26
+1
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
18-14
10:26
+1
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-14
10:07
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
9:56
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
9:46
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:44
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
9:33
Christion Thompson missed layup
9:31
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
9:31
+2
Christion Thompson made dunk
19-16
9:31
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
9:31
+1
Christion Thompson made free throw
19-17
9:12
Traveling violation turnover on Bitumba Baruti
8:44
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
8:42
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
8:27
+2
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
21-17
8:27
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
8:27
Jayden Gardner missed free throw
8:27
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
8:03
+3
Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
21-20
7:42
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:40
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
7:15
Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
7:05
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
6:50
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
6:50
Commercial timeout called
6:50
+1
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
21-21
6:50
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
6:24
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
6:24
+1
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
22-22
6:24
+1
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-22
6:06
Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Bitumba Baruti
5:58
+2
Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Bitumba Baruti
25-22
5:55
Charlie Russell Jr. missed layup
5:53
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
5:53
Personal foul on Charlie Russell Jr.
5:53
+1
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
26-22
5:53
+1
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-22
5:36
Nic Thomas missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs
5:34
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
5:27
Offensive foul on Tristen Newton
5:27
Turnover on Tristen Newton
5:15
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:13
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
5:05
Bitumba Baruti missed layup
5:03
Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
4:55
Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:53
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
4:41
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Tristen Newton
4:34
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christion Thompson
4:27
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
27-25
4:03
+2
Bitumba Baruti made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
29-25
3:30
Teshaun Hightower missed floating jump shot
3:28
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
3:23
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Nobal Days
3:17
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:15
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
2:55
Personal foul on K.J. Lawson
2:55
Commercial timeout called
2:55
Bitumba Baruti missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:55
+1
Bitumba Baruti made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-25
2:42
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Nobal Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-27
|
2:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
32-27
|
2:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Christion Thompson made driving layup
|
32-29
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
47.0
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Logan Curtis
|
35-29
|
26.0
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
|
35-32
|
26.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Nobal Days missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Nobal Days missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Bitumba Baruti
|
37-32
|
1.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-33
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-34
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|