20:00
Jumpball received by Illinois State
19:53
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Jake LaRavia
19:42
+2
Jake LaRavia made layup
2-0
19:15
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
18:56
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:54
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
18:42
Offensive foul on Tre Williams
18:42
Turnover on Tre Williams
18:36
DJ Horne missed jump shot
18:34
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
18:28
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:26
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
18:19
Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by DJ Horne
18:10
+2
DJ Horne made layup
2-2
17:48
Jake LaRavia missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
17:46
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
17:37
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
17:35
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
17:05
Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State
16:53
DJ Horne missed jump shot
16:51
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
16:23
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
16:11
+2
Keith Fisher III made jump shot
2-4
15:36
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
15:34
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
15:21
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
2-6
15:21
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
15:21
Commercial timeout called
15:21
+1
Keith Fisher III made free throw
2-7
14:55
+2
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
4-7
14:43
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
4-9
14:23
Jake LaRavia missed layup
14:21
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
14:09
+2
Christian Williams made jump shot
6-9
13:39
Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III
13:18
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
13:05
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
13:03
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
12:33
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:31
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
12:18
Traveling violation turnover on Jake LaRavia
12:02
+3
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
6-12
11:41
Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia
11:41
Turnover on Jake LaRavia
11:41
Commercial timeout called
11:27
+2
DJ Horne made layup
6-14
11:19
Personal foul on DJ Horne
11:08
Personal foul on DJ Horne
10:56
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:52
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
10:31
Tyreke Key missed layup
10:29
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:07
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote
9:56
Cam Bacote missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
9:54
Defensive rebound by Lijah Donnelly
9:44
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:42
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
9:42
Traveling violation turnover on Abdou Ndiaye
9:23
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:21
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
9:16
+2
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
8-14
9:00
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Cobie Barnes
8:49
Flagrant foul on Zach Copeland
8:49
Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:49
+1
Tyreke Key made free throw
9-14
8:43
+3
Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
12-14
8:25
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:23
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
8:20
+2
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
12-16
8:20
Shooting foul on Cooper Neese
8:20
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
12-17
8:06
Tre Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Taylor Bruninga
8:04
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
7:54
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:52
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
7:31
Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd
7:31
Commercial timeout called
7:19
Offensive foul on Christian Williams
7:19
Turnover on Christian Williams
7:12
Personal foul on Christian Williams
7:12
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
12-18
7:12
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-19
6:57
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:55
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
6:35
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:33
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
6:22
Traveling violation turnover on Christian Williams
6:03
+3
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
12-22
5:41
Tre Williams missed jump shot
5:39
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
5:30
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:28
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
5:13
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman
5:06
+2
Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
12-24
5:01
30-second timeout called
4:52
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:50
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
4:41
+3
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
15-24
4:20
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
4:20
Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:20
+1
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-25
3:57
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
3:57
Commercial timeout called
3:57
+1
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
16-25
3:57
+1
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-25
3:29
Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams
3:27
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
3:09
Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key
2:37
Zach Copeland missed layup
2:35
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
2:29
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
2:29
Cobie Barnes missed free throw
2:29
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
2:21
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
2:02
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
2:02
+1
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
18-25
2:02
+1
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-25
1:46
+2
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
19-27
1:33
Tre Williams missed layup
1:31
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
1:29
+2
Zach Copeland made layup
19-29
1:29
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made free throw
|
19-30
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup
|
21-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed free throw
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
23-30
|
29.0
|
|
+2
|
Zach Copeland made layup
|
23-32
|
4.0
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|