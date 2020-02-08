INDST
Hillsman leads Illinois St. past Indiana St. 74-67

  • Feb 08, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Jaycee Hillsman had a season-high 23 points as Illinois State topped Indiana State 74-67 on Saturday night. Zach Copeland added 20 points for the Redbirds.

Keith Fisher III had 13 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (8-16, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jordan Barnes had 21 points for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Bronson Kessinger added 10 points. Christian Williams had six rebounds.

The Redbirds evened the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Illinois State 65-52 on Jan. 11. Illinois State plays Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State plays Bradley on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 23
ILLST Redbirds 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:53   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
19:42 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 2-0
19:15   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
18:56   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
18:42   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
18:42   Turnover on Tre Williams  
18:36   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
18:28   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by DJ Horne  
18:10 +2 DJ Horne made layup 2-2
17:48   Jake LaRavia missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
17:37   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:35   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
17:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
16:53   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:23   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:11 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot 2-4
15:36   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
15:21 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 2-6
15:21   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:21 +1 Keith Fisher III made free throw 2-7
14:55 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 4-7
14:43 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 4-9
14:23   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
14:09 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 6-9
13:39   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III  
13:18   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
13:05   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:33   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:18   Traveling violation turnover on Jake LaRavia  
12:02 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 6-12
11:41   Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia  
11:41   Turnover on Jake LaRavia  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 DJ Horne made layup 6-14
11:19   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
11:08   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
10:56   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
10:31   Tyreke Key missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:07   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
9:56   Cam Bacote missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Lijah Donnelly  
9:44   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
9:42   Traveling violation turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
9:23   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
9:16 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 8-14
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Cobie Barnes  
8:49   Flagrant foul on Zach Copeland  
8:49   Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:49 +1 Tyreke Key made free throw 9-14
8:43 +3 Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 12-14
8:25   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
8:20 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 12-16
8:20   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
8:20 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 12-17
8:06   Tre Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Taylor Bruninga  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
7:54   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
7:31   Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Offensive foul on Christian Williams  
7:19   Turnover on Christian Williams  
7:12   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
7:12 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
7:12 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-19
6:57   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
6:35   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
6:22   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Williams  
6:03 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 12-22
5:41   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
5:30   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:06 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 12-24
5:01   30-second timeout called  
4:52   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
4:41 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 15-24
4:20   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
4:20   Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:20 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
3:57   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
3:57 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
3:29   Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
3:09   Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key  
2:37   Zach Copeland missed layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
2:29   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
2:29   Cobie Barnes missed free throw  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:21   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
2:02   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
2:02 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
2:02 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
1:46 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 19-27
1:33   Tre Williams missed layup  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
1:29 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 19-29
1:29   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
1:29 +1 Zach Copeland made free throw 19-30
1:17 +2 Tre Williams made layup 21-30
1:17   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
1:17   Tre Williams missed free throw  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
49.0 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 23-30
29.0 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 23-32
4.0   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 44
ILLST Redbirds 42

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
19:32   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
19:29   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Williams  
19:22   Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
19:22   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:58   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:48   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Tre Williams  
18:32   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
18:32   Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Taylor Bruninga  
18:25   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
18:09   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
18:07 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 25-32
17:47   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
17:40   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:38   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
17:26   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
17:16 +2 DJ Horne made layup 25-34
17:10   Shooting foul on Zach Copeland  
17:10   Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:10   Tre Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
16:57 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 25-36
16:57   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
16:57   Rey Idowu missed free throw  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
16:27   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
16:27   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
16:12   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
16:12   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
15:44   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
15:44   Jordan Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
15:16 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 26-39
15:08   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
14:54   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
14:54   Rey Idowu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:54 +1 Rey Idowu made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ricky Torres  
14:22   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Christian Williams  
14:16   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
13:57 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 26-42
13:41   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
13:41 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 27-42
13:41 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-42
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Dedric Boyd  
13:28   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
13:28 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 1st of 2 free throws 29-42
13:28 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
13:08   Ricky Torres missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Dedric Boyd  
12:45   Dedric Boyd missed layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
12:35   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
12:35 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 30-43
12:35 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
12:08 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cooper Neese 32-44
12:01   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:53 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 32-46
11:43  