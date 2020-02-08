|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Southern Illinois
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Gaige Prim
|
2-0
|
18:46
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hall made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
4-0
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
|
4-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
6-2
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made jump shot
|
6-4
|
17:13
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill
|
6-6
|
16:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-6
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
16:21
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Trent Brown
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Ross Owens
|
|
15:33
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot
|
10-6
|
15:08
|
|
+3
|
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones
|
10-9
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
|
13-9
|
14:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Hall
|
|
14:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
14:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
14:09
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
|
16-11
|
13:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
13:11
|
|
+3
|
Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
19-11
|
13:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hall made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|
21-11
|
12:02
|
|
+3
|
Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
21-14
|
11:50
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:36
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-15
|
11:36
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-16
|
11:10
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
|
21-18
|
10:23
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup
|
21-20
|
9:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Barret Benson
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Stevan Jeremic
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot
|
21-22
|
8:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Harwin Francois
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
7:33
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook
|
24-23
|
6:48
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Josh Hall
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hall made layup
|
26-23
|
6:03
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
5:54
|
|
+3
|
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
29-23
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup
|
29-25
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed free throw
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill
|
29-27
|
4:57
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-30
|
4:25
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
4:13
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-33
|
3:59
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made dunk
|
31-33
|
3:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-34
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-35
|
3:25
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made dunk
|
33-35
|
2:55
|
|
+3
|
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
33-38
|
2:36
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed reverse layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Harwin Francois
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Keandre Cook
|
35-38
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made jump shot
|
35-40
|
49.0
|
|
+3
|
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
38-40
|
22.0
|
|
+3
|
Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
38-43
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eric McGill
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-43
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|