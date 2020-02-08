MOST
Domask hits winner, Benson scores 24 in win for So. Illinois

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Marcus Domask scored the last three points of the game, including the winning jumper as time expired and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 68-66 on Saturday night.

Domask made the first but missed the second free throw, tying the game at 66 with 37 seconds left. Missouri State missed two long jumpers on its ensuing possession and Southern Illinois called timeout after grabbing the second rebound with four seconds remaining.

Domask took a long inbound pass from Ronnie Suggs, turned into a double-team and hit a 17-footer for the winning points.

Domask's shot overshadowed a career-high 24 points from Barret Benson as Southern Illinois stretched its winning streak to seven games.

Domask finished with 18 points for Southern Illinois (15-10, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Josh Hall had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-14, 5-7). Gaige Prim added 16 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Southern Illinois plays at Valparaiso on Wednesday. Missouri State plays Drake at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
MOST Bears 41
SILL Salukis 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
19:33   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
19:21 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 2-0
18:46   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
18:36   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
18:31 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 4-0
18:09 +2 Barret Benson made layup 4-2
17:55   Gaige Prim missed layup  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:42 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 6-2
17:28 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 6-4
17:13   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
16:51 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill 6-6
16:33   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
16:33 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
16:33 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
16:21   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Trent Brown  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Ross Owens  
15:33 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 10-6
15:08 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 10-9
14:45 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 13-9
14:22   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
14:22 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
14:22 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
14:09   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
14:00   Josh Hall missed layup  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:51 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 16-11
13:36   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
13:21   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
13:11 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 19-11
13:07   30-second timeout called  
12:47   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
12:36   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
12:24   Eric McGill missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
12:16 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley 21-11
12:02 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 21-14
11:50   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
11:36   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
11:36 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
11:10   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:46   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:40   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
10:32 +2 Eric McGill made layup 21-18
10:23   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
9:59   Barret Benson missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
9:50   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
9:24 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 21-20
9:07   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
9:00   Personal foul on Stevan Jeremic  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
8:38   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic  
8:23 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 21-22
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Harwin Francois  
7:59   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:55   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:55 +1 Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
7:33   Violation on Unknown  
7:20   Gaige Prim missed layup  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
7:18   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
7:11 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 24-23
6:48   Eric McGill missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
6:39   Keandre Cook missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Josh Hall  
6:24 +2 Josh Hall made layup 26-23
6:03   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:54 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 29-23
5:42   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
5:29 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 29-25
5:29   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
5:29   Marcus Domask missed free throw  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
5:21 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill 29-27
4:57   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
4:42 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 29-30
4:25   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
4:13 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 29-33
3:59   Keandre Cook missed layup  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3:57 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk 31-33
3:57   30-second timeout called  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
3:49 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 31-34
3:49 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-35
3:25   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3:23 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk 33-35
2:55 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 33-38
2:36   Keandre Cook missed reverse layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:21   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
2:11   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:47   Out of bounds turnover on Harwin Francois  
1:25 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Keandre Cook 35-38
1:03 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 35-40
49.0 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 38-40
22.0 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 38-43
4.0   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
1.0 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 25
SILL Salukis 25

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Gaige Prim missed layup  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
19:28 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 41-46
19:11 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup 43-46
18:49 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Marcus Domask 43-48
18:33   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
18:22   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
18:08 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 45-48
17:45   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:35 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ross Owens 47-48
17:13 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot 47-50
16:56   Gaige Prim missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:53   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
16:38   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
16:27   Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Eric McGill  
16:19   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
15:50   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
15:41   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hall  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Lamont West  
14:52   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:39 +2 Lance Jones made layup 47-52
14:28 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 49-52
14:13 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Lance Jones 49-54
13:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Eric McGill  
13:45   Personal foul on Lamont West  
13:34   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
13:27   Violation on Unknown  
13:25   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Eric McGill  
13:07   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
13:07   30-second timeout called  
13:07   Commercial timeout called  
12:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Karrington Davis  
12:23   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
12:09   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
11:50 +2 Ross Owens made fade-away jump shot 51-54
11:36   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
11:26   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Barret Benson missed layup  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Marcus Domask  
10:34   Eric McGill missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
10:20 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot 53-54
10:02 +2 Barret Benson made dunk, assist by Eric McGill 53-56
9:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State  
9:13   Traveling violation turnover on Eric McGill  
8:46   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
8:46   Keandre Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:46 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
8:32 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 54-58
8:32   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
8:32 +1 Marcus Domask made free throw 54-59
8:05   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric McGill  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
8:03   Gaige Prim missed layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
8:01   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
7:34   Marcus Domask missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:24 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 57-59
7:06   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
6:58   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
6:49   Gaige Prim missed layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:41   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
6:41 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-60
6:41 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-61
6:19   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
6:17 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Ross Owens 59-61
5:50   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
5:50   Turnover on Lance Jones  
5:37   Gaige Prim missed layup