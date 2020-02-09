|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made free throw
|
3-2
|
18:24
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed hook shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
17:28
|
|
+3
|
John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
6-2
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
|
6-4
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
8-4
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made reverse layup
|
8-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made floating jump shot
|
8-8
|
15:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
John Hall missed hook shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
8-10
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made driving layup
|
10-10
|
14:41
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
10-12
|
14:09
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-12
|
12:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-14
|
12:32
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made hook shot
|
13-16
|
11:58
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made running Jump Shot
|
13-18
|
11:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Hall
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Turnover on John Hall
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen made driving layup
|
13-20
|
8:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made driving dunk
|
15-20
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made hook shot
|
15-22
|
7:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Hall
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Turnover on John Hall
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
15-24
|
6:55
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Nate Kennell
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made driving dunk
|
15-26
|
4:54
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made reverse layup
|
15-28
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
18-28
|
3:58
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koch Bar
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Evan Kuhlman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Evan Kuhlman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-28
|
2:08
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
23-28
|
1:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Antonio Thomas
|
23-30
|
1:26
|
|
+3
|
Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
26-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Frederking
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-32
|
44.0
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made hook shot
|
26-34
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed free throw
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|