Bradley ends two-game skid; Evansville loses 12th-straight

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown had 22 points as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-58 on Sunday.

Elijah Childs had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Bradley (16-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Koch Bar added 11 rebounds.

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-16, 0-12), who have now lost 12 straight games. John Hall added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Bradley defeated Evansville 72-52 on Jan. 8. Bradley plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
EVAN Aces 26
BRAD Braves 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:30   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
19:12 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 0-2
18:42 +2 K.J. Riley made jump shot 2-2
18:42   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
18:42 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 3-2
18:24   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
18:01   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
17:48   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
17:28 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 6-2
17:07 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 6-4
16:48 +2 John Hall made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 8-4
16:36 +2 Darrell Brown made reverse layup 8-6
16:19   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
16:07 +2 Darrell Brown made floating jump shot 8-8
15:42   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   John Hall missed hook shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:22 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 8-10
15:01 +2 Jawaun Newton made driving layup 10-10
14:41   Elijah Childs missed layup  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
14:29 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 10-12
14:09   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:52   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
13:28   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
13:15 +3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
12:52   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
12:52 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
12:52 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
12:32   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot, blocked by Koch Bar  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:19   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:13 +2 Koch Bar made hook shot 13-16
11:58   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
11:42 +2 Nate Kennell made running Jump Shot 13-18
11:28   Offensive foul on Sam Cunliffe  
11:28   Turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen  
10:29   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
10:03   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
9:49   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
9:36   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
9:23   Offensive foul on John Hall  
9:23   Turnover on John Hall  
9:10 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made driving layup 13-20
8:54   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
8:40   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
8:24 +2 John Hall made driving dunk 15-20
8:09 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 15-22
7:43   Offensive foul on John Hall  
7:43   Turnover on John Hall  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 15-24
6:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
6:35   Offensive foul on Darrell Brown  
6:35   Turnover on Darrell Brown  
6:25   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
6:16   Out of bounds turnover on Nate Kennell  
5:48   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
5:35   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
5:27   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
5:14 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made driving dunk 15-26
4:54   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
4:36 +2 Elijah Childs made reverse layup 15-28
4:12 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 18-28
3:58   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
3:48   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
3:48   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
3:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton  
3:00   Antonio Thomas missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:42   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
2:21   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:21   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
2:19 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 1st of 2 free throws 19-28
2:19 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
2:08   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
1:55 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 23-28
1:52   30-second timeout called  
1:42 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Antonio Thomas 23-30
1:26 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 26-30
1:17   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
1:17 +1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
1:17 +1 Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
44.0   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
26.0 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 26-34
3.0   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
3.0   K.J. Riley missed free throw  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 32
BRAD Braves 35

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
19:27   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
19:17   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
19:05   John Hall missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
18:59 +2 Evan Kuhlman made dunk 28-34
18:41 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 28-36
18:23 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 30-36
18:12 +2 Danya Kingsby made floating jump shot 30-38
17:59   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:48 +2 Nate Kennell made fade-away jump shot 30-40
17:34   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
17:24   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
17:04 +2 Darrell Brown made turnaround jump shot 30-42
16:28   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:17 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 30-44
16:00   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Evan Kuhlman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:00 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-44
15:41   Elijah Childs missed layup  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
15:34 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 33-44
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by John Hall  
15:10   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
15:04   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
15:00   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
14:53   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
14:46 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 35-44
14:34   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
14:34 +1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
14:34   Nate Kennell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
14:02 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 37-45
13:53   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
13:53   Elijah Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:53 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-46
13:32 +2 Evan Kuhlman made driving layup 39-46
13:10   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
13:03 +2 Jawaun Newton made driving layup 41-46
13:01   30-second timeout called  
13:01   Commercial timeout called  
12:36   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Bradley  
12:16 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 44-46
12:04   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Nate Kennell  
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Nate Kennell  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
11:17   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
11:09 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Noah Frederking 46-46
10:56   Offensive foul on Elijah Childs  
10:56   Turnover on Elijah Childs  
10:45   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:32   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
10:12   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shamar Givance  
10:10   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:44   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
9:25 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 46-48
9:07   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
8:57   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
8:55   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
8:48 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 46-51
8:26 +2 Sam Cunliffe made reverse layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 48-51
8:13   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
8:13 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
8:13   Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
7:58 +2 Sam Cunliffe made alley-oop shot, assist by Shamar Givance 50-52
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Childs  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
7:04   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
6:39 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 52-52
6:22   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
6:19   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
5:58   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:56   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
5:56   Ja'Shon Henry missed free throw  
5:56   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
5:30   Traveling violation turnover on John Hall  
5:13   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley  
4:48   Offensive foul on Darrell Brown  
4:48