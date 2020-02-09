ND
Pflueger's 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson

  • Feb 09, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Notre Dame coach Mike Brey thought coming into the season his team had the experience and savvy to contend in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That's finally starting to happen.

Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Notre Dame continued its surge as it won its fourth straight with a 61-57 victory over Clemson on Sunday night.

The Fighting Irish (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who start four seniors, rallied from seven-points down in the second half - a testament to the toughness Brey believes his players are showing in this stretch.

"This is an older group. I was waiting for them in December and early January to show the mettle they've had in these last seven games," Brey said. “We do have very good senior leadership."

Especially when Pflueger and Mooney play like this. The two combined for seven of Notre Dame's 10 3-pointers, many of them at crucial times.

Mooney converted a four-point play with the game tied at 43 that put the Fighting Irish ahead for the first time in the second half.

Then when Clemson (11-12, 5-8) had cut things to 54-52, Pflueger struck with a straight-away 3-pointer.

The Tigers could not respond.

Pfleuger, a graduate student, said he and his teammates never panicked as Clemson moved in front. “We weren't sharing the ball very well in the beginning," Pflueger said. “We've been in these situations before this season. We've got a very mature team.”

With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go. Pflueger increased the lead with a bucket the next time down and then clinched things with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play as the Fighting Irish went ahead 57-52.

Mooney, the ACC's rebounding leader, had his 19th double-double this season.

Clemson freshman Alex Hemenway scored seven straight points to tie it a final time before the Fighting Irish took control.

Hemenway had a career-high 16 points. Tevin Mack also had 16 to lead the Tigers.

Clemson played without leading scorer Aamir Simms who missed the game due to the flu.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said his team guarded Notre Dame as well as it can, holding the ACC's second-leading offense at 76 points a game to its fewest points in league games this year.

“We don't make enough shots," Brownell said. “It's been hard for us at times. We get some decent shots, but we've got to knock them in."

The Tigers are 13th in the ACC in points per game (66.1 average).

Clemson, which had scored only scored 44 points in each of two losses, continued to struggle at the start as it made just three of its opening 14 shots to fall behind the Fighting Irish 14-7 midway through the opening period.

But the Tigers found some offense on the outside from Hemenway and on the inside from Mack.

Hemenway had a pair of 3-pointers during Clemson's 13-5 surge, the second put his team up for the first first time, 20-19.

Mack closed the half with a pair of foul shots and layup and, after Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin made two free throws, Hemenway found 7-foot sophomore Trey Jemison for a short jumper that put the Tigers up 29-27 at the break.

Notre Dame missed six of its final eight shots in the first half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continue their late push to make a mark on the ACC. Mooney and Pflueger are a strong 1-2 duo who combined to make seven of Notre Dame's 10 3-pointers.

Clemson: The Tigers once again settled for long 3-pointers too often, making just 9 of 34 from behind the arc. They missed 3 of 4 shots after cutting Notre Dame's lead to 54-52.

MISSING SIMMS

Notre Dame's Brey acknowledged Clemson's offense took a hit without leading scorer Aamir Simms. “But lets be honest, nobody's going to feel sorry for you in this league," he said.

HEMENWAY'S SHOOTING

Alex Hemenway is making the most of his opportunity to play for Clemson. The freshman didn't get in for 16 straight games, but has played the past five games and gone 8-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame goes to defending national champion Virginia on Tuesday night.

Clemson plays at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. ---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 27
CLEM Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:39   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger  
18:55   Tevin Mack missed layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Tevin Mack  
18:40 +2 Tevin Mack made layup 0-2
18:18 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 2-2
17:54   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
17:42   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Tevin Mack  
17:37   Tevin Mack missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
17:27   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
17:14   Traveling violation turnover on Clyde Trapp  
17:02   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:49   Offensive foul on John Newman III  
16:49   Turnover on John Newman III  
16:32 +2 Juwan Durham made alley-oop shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 4-2
16:14   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:56 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Juwan Durham 6-2
15:43 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 6-5
15:14 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 9-5
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:34 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juwan Durham 12-5
14:00   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:41   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
13:26 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 12-7
13:08   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
12:50   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
12:33   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
12:14   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:52   John Mooney missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
11:27   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
11:19   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
10:50   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:32   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
10:22   30-second timeout called  
10:22   Commercial timeout called  
10:04   Curran Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
9:47 +2 Juwan Durham made hook shot 14-7
9:26   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
9:26 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
9:26 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
9:10   Rex Pflueger missed layup, blocked by Khavon Moore  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Curran Scott  
8:54 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup, assist by Curran Scott 14-11
8:34   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
8:31   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Khavon Moore, stolen by Juwan Durham  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 17-11
7:16 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 17-14
6:55   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
6:45   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
6:43   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
6:39   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:27   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:17   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:02 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 19-14
5:31   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
5:13   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Trey Jemison  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
5:04 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 19-17
4:53   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
4:32   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
4:15   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
3:55   Nikola Djogo missed layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
3:41 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 19-20
3:23 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 22-20
3:03 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 22-23
2:49 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 25-23
2:22   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
2:22   Commercial timeout called  
2:22 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
2:22 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
2:04   Khavon Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:48   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
1:44   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:40   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
1:38   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
1:38 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
1:38 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
1:22 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 27-27
1:22   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
1:22   Tevin Mack missed free throw  
1:22   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:06   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
55.0   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
40.0 +2 Trey Jemison made hook shot, assist by Alex Hemenway 27-29
28.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
1.0   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 34
CLEM Tigers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:23   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
19:20 +2 Rex Pflueger made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 29-29
18:57   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
18:50   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
18:48   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
18:37 +2 Tevin Mack made layup 29-31
18:07   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
17:47   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham  
17:09   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
17:01 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 29-33
16:35   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
16:35   30-second timeout called  
16:35   Commercial timeout called  
16:22 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 29-36
15:53   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +1 Rex Pflueger made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
15:53 +1 Rex Pflueger made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
15:35 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup 31-38
15:10   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
15:03 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
14:31   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
14:18   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
14:16   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:59   Traveling violation turnover on Khavon Moore  
13:52   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
13:44   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:18   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp  
13:02   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
12:55   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
12:26   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
12:12 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by John Mooney 36-38
11:47   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:38   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
11:25 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 39-38
11:05   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:48   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
10:31 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Jemison 39-41
10:15   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
10:06   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
9:54   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
9:34   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
9:09 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot, assist by John Mooney 41-41
8:49   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Khavon Moore  
8:31   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:16   Tevin Mack missed layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Tevin Mack  
7:35 +2 Tevin Mack made layup 41-43
7:14   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
7:14 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43
7:14 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-43
7:04   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
6:40   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
6:14   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
5:54 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 46-43
5:54   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
5:54 +1 John Mooney made free throw 47-43
5:42 +2 Alex Hemenway made jump shot, assist by Hunter Tyson 47-45
5:24 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juwan Durham 50-45
5:10   Personal foul on John Mooney  
4:54 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Jemison 50-48
4:34   Juwan Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
4:11   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
4:07   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
4:07   30-second timeout called  
4:07   Commercial timeout called  
4:04   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
4:04 +1 Alex Hemenway made 1st of 2 free throws 50-49
4:04 +1 Alex Hemenway made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
3:46 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 52-50
3:30   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp  
3:16 +2 Rex Pflueger made jump shot 54-50
3:14   30-second timeout called  
2:52 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 54-52
2:29   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot