|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Ole Miss
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Mississippi State
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by KJ Buffen
|
0-2
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Abdul Ado
|
2-2
|
18:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Breein Tyree
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed free throw
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
17:40
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
17:40
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
17:29
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Breein Tyree
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-2
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-2
|
16:58
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
|
8-2
|
16:43
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
|
10-2
|
15:46
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdul Ado
|
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-3
|
15:35
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed layup
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made dunk
|
10-5
|
13:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made driving layup
|
10-7
|
13:20
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
|
10-10
|
12:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson
|
10-12
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Carter made jump shot, assist by Abdul Ado
|
12-12
|
12:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Carter made free throw
|
13-12
|
12:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Breein Tyree
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyson Carter
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
11:46
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
10:38
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry
|
16-13
|
10:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado made dunk
|
18-13
|
9:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Perry made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
20-13
|
8:53
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed hook shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Breein Tyree
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryce Williams
|
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-13
|
8:25
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Perry made dunk
|
23-13
|
7:56
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Tyson Carter missed jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Abdul Ado missed free throw
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter
|
25-13
|
7:28
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robert Woodard II
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-13
|
6:59
|
|
|
Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdul Ado
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Blake Hinson
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson
|
26-16
|
5:17
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reggie Perry
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-17
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-18
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter
|
29-18
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Blake Hinson
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
|
31-18
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Breein Tyree
|
31-20
|
3:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made layup
|
31-22
|
2:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-22
|
2:54
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
32-24
|
2:26
|
|
|
Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reggie Perry
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-25
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
2:02
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
32-28
|
1:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Nick Weatherspoon missed layup
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Prince Oduro
|
|
40.0
|
|
+1
|
Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-29
|
40.0
|
|
+1
|
Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-30
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-30
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-30
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
34-33
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|