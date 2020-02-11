MISSST
MISS

No Text

Tyree carries Mississippi over Mississippi State 83-58

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Breein Tyree turned in a performance that prompted Mississippi coach Kermit Davis to admit, ''The best I've ever seen by one of my players and I've been coaching a long time.''

Tyree scored a career-high 40 points, 27 in the second half, while adding five rebounds and four assists as the Rebels defeated Mississippi State 86-58, stretching its winning streak to three games.

''I was pretty locked in during the second half and it was one of my best games,'' Tyree said. ''We're still trying to get to postseason and we're waking up a lot of people that had counted us out. Did I know I was closing in on 40? Yeah, I knew.''

Tyree finished 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 70-32 after the opening 13 minutes, 50-24 in the second half.

Khadim Sy scored 18 points with a team-high eight rebounds for Ole Miss (13-11, 4-7 Southeastern Conference). Devontae Shuler, scoreless in the opening 19 minutes, added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

''Breein can score at every level and he's playing down hill. He's got great bounce and can finish,'' Davis said. ''He's playing as well as any guard in the country, plus Sy had an outstanding performance. Devontae was good. This is a big win.''

Reggie Perry led Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5) with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II added 16 and 12 points, respectively. The Bulldogs struggled from the field, 18 of 49 (36%), which included an 8 of 15 performance from Perry.

Ole Miss shot 28 of 58 (48%) from the field, 23 of 41 during the 70-32 blowout over the final 27 minutes. The Rebels were 8 of 20 (40%) from the 3-point line, 19 of 24 (79%) from the free-throw line. The Rebels outscored Mississippi 27-11 off turnovers, forcing 17.

''Obviously, that's the first time all year that a team has beat us like that,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''We just didn't handle their pressure well. They had 27 points off turnovers and we lose by 25 and so many of the turnovers led to easy baskets.''

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: This was a bad loss for the Bulldogs in the drive toward an NCAA Tournament berth. The Bulldogs had won six of the previous eight and raced to a 26-13 lead in the opening 13 minutes before the wheels came off. Perry had a brilliant individual performance, but there were few other positives for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss: The Rebels completed a 3-0 home stand, all double-digit wins, to move into an SEC standings logjam that includes nine teams within three losses of each other. In a series marked by periods of domination by each team, the Rebels have won 10 of the last 13 matches with Mississippi State. Tyree outscored the Mississippi State team in the second half 27-24.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Visits Arkansas on Saturday. The Bulldogs play four of the next six games on the road.

''How we respond to this (loss) is everything,'' Howland said.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday to open a two-game road trip.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 34
MISS Rebels 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:39   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
19:26   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
19:24   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:11   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
18:53 +2 Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by KJ Buffen 0-2
18:28 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Abdul Ado 2-2
18:28   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
18:28   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed free throw  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
18:07   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:40   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
17:40 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
17:40 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
17:29   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:16   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
17:16 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
17:16 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
16:58   Khadim Sy missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
16:55   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
16:44 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 8-2
16:43   30-second timeout called  
16:34   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
16:16   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:00   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:54   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:47 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 10-2
15:46   30-second timeout called  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
15:35 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 10-3
15:35   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:20   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:17   Robert Woodard II missed layup  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
14:51   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
14:25   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
14:22 +2 Khadim Sy made dunk 10-5
13:50   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry  
13:30 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 10-7
13:20   Reggie Perry missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
13:06   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:58 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 10-10
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter  
12:34 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 10-12
12:17 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot, assist by Abdul Ado 12-12
12:17   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
12:17 +1 Tyson Carter made free throw 13-12
12:05   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Breein Tyree  
11:46   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:46 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
11:46   Breein Tyree missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
11:21   Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
11:04   Khadim Sy missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
10:38 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 16-13
10:18   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree  
9:58   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
9:50 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk 18-13
9:39   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
9:33   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
9:23 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 20-13
8:53   Khadim Sy missed hook shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Breein Tyree  
8:28   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
8:25   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
8:25 +1 Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws 21-13
8:25   Robert Woodard II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
8:22 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 23-13
7:56   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:35   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
7:33   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Abdul Ado missed free throw  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
7:28 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 25-13
7:28   30-second timeout called  
7:14   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
7:10   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
6:59   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
6:59 +1 Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws 26-13
6:59   Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
6:39   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
6:39   Khadim Sy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
6:22   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Blake Hinson  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:14   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
5:59   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
5:39 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 26-16
5:17   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
5:09   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
5:09 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
5:09 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
5:00 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 29-18
4:36   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
4:36   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
4:17 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 31-18
3:57 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Breein Tyree 31-20
3:34   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Weatherspoon  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:16 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 31-22
2:54   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
2:54 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 32-22
2:54   Reggie Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
2:40 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 32-24
2:26   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
2:24   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
2:24 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
2:24 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
2:02   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
1:48 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by Breein Tyree 32-28
1:42   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
1:11   Devontae Shuler missed floating jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
53.0   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
40.0   Shooting foul on Prince Oduro  
40.0 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
40.0 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-30
13.0   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
13.0 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
13.0 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
1.0 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 34-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 24
MISS Rebels 50

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 34-35
19:18   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
19:06   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:55   Reggie Perry missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:52   Reggie Perry missed layup  
18:50   Offensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
18:42   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup, blocked by Breein Tyree  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon  
18:11   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:02 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 34-38
18:01   30-second timeout called  
18:01   Commercial timeout called  
17:43   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
17:26   KJ Buffen missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon  
17:17   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Reggie Perry  
17:12 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 36-38
16:51   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:48 +2 Khadim Sy made dunk 36-40
16:15   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:08 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 36-42
16:08   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
16:08   30-second timeout called  
16:08   Commercial timeout called  
16:08 +1 Breein Tyree made free throw 36-43
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
15:34   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
15:23 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 38-43
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
14:51 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 40-43
14:32   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
14:26   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
14:09   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:02   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
14:02 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
14:02   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
13:44   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by KJ Buffen  
13:19   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
13:19   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:19 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
13:06   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
13:06   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:06 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
12:56   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:30   Breein Tyree missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:28 +2 Khadim Sy made tip-in 42-46
12:09   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
12:00   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
12:00 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
11:42   Out of bounds turnover on Iverson Molinar  
11:19 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 42-50
10:53   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
10:47   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
10:38 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 44-50
10:20 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 44-53
10:02   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
10:02 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
10:02 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
9:45 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 46-55
9:28   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
9:10 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 46-57
9:10   Full timeout called  
8:43   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
8:41   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
8:25   KJ Buffen missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by KJ Buffen  
8:12   Devontae Shuler missed dunk  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon