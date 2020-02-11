|
19:46
|
|
|
John Mooney missed dunk
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virginia
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Rex Pflueger missed finger-roll layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Juwan Durham
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Braxton Key
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Braxton Key
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Jay Huff
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Kihei Clark missed reverse layup
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Juwan Durham
|
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae
|
26-25
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
28-25
|
16:48
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Braxton Key
|
28-27
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made hook shot
|
30-27
|
14:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark made driving layup
|
30-29
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made hook shot
|
32-29
|
13:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Rex Pflueger
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made jump shot
|
34-29
|
13:08
|
|
+3
|
Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|
34-32
|
12:47
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Braxton Key missed reverse layup, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Casey Morsell, stolen by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
36-32
|
12:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Juwan Durham
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:03
|
|
+1
|
Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-33
|
11:48
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Virginia
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made hook shot
|
38-33
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Mooney
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-34
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-35
|
10:13
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
9:51
|
|
+3
|
Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae
|
38-38
|
9:32
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Notre Dame
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff made hook shot
|
38-40
|
8:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dane Goodwin
|
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|
38-43
|
7:42
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs
|
40-43
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Virginia
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|
40-45
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made finger-roll layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
42-45
|
5:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed driving layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed driving layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made tip-in
|
44-45
|
4:20
|
|
|
Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Kihei Clark missed jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Mooney
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Mamadi Diakite missed free throw
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
47-45
|
2:15
|
|
|
Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Huff
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|
|
25.0
|
|
+2
|
Mamadi Diakite made turnaround jump shot
|
47-47
|
20.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|