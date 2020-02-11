ND
Key's FT lifts Virginia past Notre Dame, 50-49, in OT

  • Feb 11, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Braxton Key made a free thow with 2:04 left in overtime and Virginia held off Notre Dame on a rough shooting night for both teams, 50-49 on Tuesday night.

Mamdi Diakite scored 20 points for the Cavaliers (16-7, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), including the basket with 2:51 left in regulation that eventually forced the overtime. Jay Huff added eight points and nine rebounds.

Prentiss Hubb scored 12 and John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (15-9, 6-7), who saw their four-game winning streak end. The Irish had a chance to win, but Rex Pflueger's 3-pointer from in front of the Notre Dame bench in the final seconds missed and Key tapped the ball away.

The Irish finished 20 of 61 from the field (33%) and Virginia was 19-51 (37%).

In the overtime, Diakite hit a pair of free throws to give Virginia the lead, and Hubb's fall-away tied it again with 3:29 left. Key's free throw was the only point the rest of the way, the ball bouncing in after he air-balled the first attempt.

Virginia had trailed since the early going before a 10-0 run gave them a 43-38 lead. Diakite started it with a pair of free throws and Huff scored the last eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a baby hook. A basket by Diakite made it 45-40 with 6:48 left, but the Irish scored the next seven points until Virginia ended a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch on Diakite's turnaround with 2:51 left.

Neither team scored again in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish's winning streak coming in came at a good time, putting them in position to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth. It also came against teams they needed to beat in Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and on the road at Clemson, all below .500 in league play.

Virginia: Virginia has reached 30 points in the first half just once in its last six games with 30 at Louisville on Saturday. Entering the second half against the Irish, the Cavaliers had scored as many as 30 just three times in their last 11 halves

UP NEXT

The Irish wrap up a three-game road trip at No. 7 on Saturday.

Virginia also goes on the road, playing at North Carolina in Saturday.

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 26
UVA Cavaliers 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:40   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot, blocked by John Mooney  
19:38   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:26   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
19:13 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 2-0
18:54   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
18:36   Out of bounds turnover on Braxton Key  
18:26   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
18:12   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
18:00 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made turnaround jump shot 2-2
17:40   John Mooney missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
17:19   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
16:52 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 4-2
16:27   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:22 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 4-5
16:01 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juwan Durham 7-5
15:31   Jay Huff missed driving layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
15:04   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:52   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
14:28 +2 Mamadi Diakite made reverse layup 7-7
14:01   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
13:34   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
13:16   Rex Pflueger missed fade-away jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
13:01   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:41   Mamadi Diakite missed turnaround jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:29   T.J. Gibbs missed floating jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:04   Double dribble turnover on Jay Huff  
11:52   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
11:36   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Kihei Clark  
11:08 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 7-9
11:08   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:08 +1 Mamadi Diakite made free throw 7-10
10:41   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:34   Dane Goodwin missed dunk, blocked by Kody Stattmann  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
10:09   Braxton Key missed floating jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:46   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
9:46 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
9:46 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
9:24   Kody Stattmann missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
9:10 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 12-10
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Francisco Caffaro, stolen by John Mooney  
8:28   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Francisco Caffaro  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
7:59 +2 Braxton Key made hook shot 12-12
7:43 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 15-12
7:12 +2 Kihei Clark made floating jump shot 15-14
6:58   Commercial timeout called  
6:53   John Mooney missed hook shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:38   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
6:15   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
6:15   John Mooney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:15 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
5:55 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot 16-16
5:37 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 19-16
5:16   Casey Morsell missed fade-away jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
5:14   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
4:50   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
4:46   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:33   Nate Laszewski missed floating jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
4:15   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
3:44   Rex Pflueger missed fade-away jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:28   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
3:28   Commercial timeout called  
3:08 +2 Kihei Clark made floating jump shot 19-18
2:40 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 21-18
2:40   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
2:40   Juwan Durham missed free throw  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
2:14 +2 Mamadi Diakite made hook shot 21-20
1:58 +2 Juwan Durham made alley-oop shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 23-20
1:33   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
1:27   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:11   T.J. Gibbs missed hook shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
44.0   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
42.0   30-second timeout called  
25.0 +2 Mamadi Diakite made reverse layup 23-22
9.0 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 26-22
2.0   Kihei Clark missed driving layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 21
UVA Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:46   John Mooney missed dunk  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
19:24   Mamadi Diakite missed fade-away jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:11   Rex Pflueger missed finger-roll layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
19:09   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
18:46   Offensive foul on Braxton Key  
18:46   Turnover on Braxton Key  
18:32   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
18:14   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
18:07   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Jay Huff  
17:56   Kihei Clark missed reverse layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Juwan Durham  
17:20 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 26-25
17:02 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 28-25
16:48   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:37   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:15   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
15:50   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:27 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Braxton Key 28-27
15:04 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 30-27
14:50   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:31 +2 Kihei Clark made driving layup 30-29
14:03 +2 Nate Laszewski made hook shot 32-29
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
13:26 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 34-29
13:08 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 34-32
12:47   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:31   Braxton Key missed reverse layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:23   Lost ball turnover on Casey Morsell, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
12:19 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 36-32
12:03   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
12:03   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:03 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
11:48   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
11:31   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Mamadi Diakite missed turnaround jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:51 +2 Nate Laszewski made hook shot 38-33
10:28   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
10:28 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
10:28 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
10:13   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:51 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 38-38
9:32   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
8:56   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
8:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Notre Dame  
8:55   30-second timeout called  
8:55   Commercial timeout called  
8:30 +2 Jay Huff made hook shot 38-40
8:19   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
8:14   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
8:12   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
8:03 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 38-43
7:42   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
7:18 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 40-43
6:58   Jumpball received by Virginia  
6:58   Commercial timeout called  
6:46 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 40-45
6:22 +2 Nate Laszewski made finger-roll layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 42-45
5:59   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
5:37   T.J. Gibbs missed floating jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:20   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:58   Prentiss Hubb missed driving layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:41   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
4:33   T.J. Gibbs missed driving layup  
4:31   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:27 +2 John Mooney made tip-in 44-45
4:20   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
4:14   30-second timeout called  
4:14   Commercial timeout called  
4:02   Offensive foul on Prentiss Hubb  
4:02   Turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
3:54   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:24   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:04   Personal foul on John Mooney  
3:04   Mamadi Diakite missed free throw  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
2:40 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 47-45
2:15   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:43   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
1:37   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
1:01   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
49.0   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
25.0 +2 Mamadi Diakite made turnaround jump shot 47-47
20.0   30-second timeout called  
13.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
6.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
3.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
1.0   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

OT
ND Fighting Irish 2
UVA Cavaliers 3

Time Team Play Score
5:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
4:41   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:32   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
4:08   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
3:50   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
3:50 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
3:50 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
3:28 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 49-49
3:09   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Braxton Key  
2:30   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
2:30   Jay Huff missed free throw  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
2:03   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
2:03   John Mooney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03   John Mooney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
2:03   Personal foul on John Mooney  
2:03   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
1:47   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
1:16   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Rex Pflueger  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
47.0   Prentiss Hubb missed floating jump shot  
