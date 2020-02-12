|
19:52
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
36-40
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
36-42
|
18:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Antonio Reeves
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves
|
38-42
|
18:22
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made dunk
|
38-44
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
40-44
|
17:22
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
40-47
|
16:54
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:42
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
|
40-50
|
16:38
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Lijah Donnelly missed jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:20
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves
|
43-50
|
14:53
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dedric Boyd
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd
|
|
14:12
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
43-53
|
13:54
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Bruninga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
|
46-53
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Dedric Boyd made jump shot
|
48-53
|
12:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Horne
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by DJ Horne
|
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
|
51-53
|
11:23
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot
|
51-56
|
11:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Dedric Boyd
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
51-59
|
9:33
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
51-61
|
8:59
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-62
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-63
|
8:27
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brown
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed layup
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu made layup
|
53-63
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow
|
53-65
|
7:23
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Copeland
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
6:35
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
|
56-65
|
6:18
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
59-65
|
5:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
59-67
|
4:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by AJ Green
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup
|
59-69
|
3:27
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup
|
61-69
|
1:30
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Reeves
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dedric Boyd
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Copeland
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
|
61-70
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-71
|
46.0
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Dedric Boyd
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made layup
|
63-71
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|