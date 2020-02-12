ILLST
NIOWA

No Text

Green scores 27 to lead N. Iowa over Illinois St. 71-63

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) AJ Green had 27 points and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and Northern Iowa topped Illinois State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Panthers (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who earned their sixth straight victory. Austin Phyfe added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois State led 40-33 at the half after a 21-5 run. Northern Iowa broke away from a tie with 12 straight points in the middle of the second half to earn the win.

DJ Horne had 16 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (8-17, 3-10). Dedric Boyd added 11 points and Keith Fisher III 10.

Illinois State defeated Northern Iowa 76-70 on Dec. 31. Northern Iowa matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Valparaiso at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 33
NIOWA Panthers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
19:48   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:35 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Keith Fisher III 2-0
19:18   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:57   AJ Green missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:55   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
18:44 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 4-0
18:20   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:20 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 4-1
18:20 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
18:04 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 6-2
17:37   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
17:28   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:17 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 6-5
16:58   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
16:48   AJ Green missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
16:32 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 9-5
16:12 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 9-8
15:54 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 12-8
15:39   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
15:25 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 15-8
15:08   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
14:57   Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
14:57   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
14:42 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 15-10
14:24   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
14:14 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 17-10
13:56 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 17-12
13:44   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:31   Offensive foul on AJ Green  
13:31   Turnover on AJ Green  
13:09 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 20-12
12:28 +2 Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 20-14
12:13   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
12:13   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
11:53   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
11:49 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 20-16
11:33 +2 Keith Fisher III made dunk, assist by Zach Copeland 22-16
11:13 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 22-19
10:58   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
10:43   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Phyfe  
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:32 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lijah Donnelly 25-19
10:03   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Lijah Donnelly  
9:46 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 28-19
9:43   30-second timeout called  
9:32   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
9:29 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 28-22
9:10   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by DJ Horne  
8:59 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 31-22
8:45   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
8:41   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
8:24   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
8:04   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
7:45   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
7:33 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford 31-24
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
6:54 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
6:42   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
6:29 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 31-29
6:12   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
5:56   Offensive foul on Rey Idowu  
5:56   Turnover on Rey Idowu  
5:36   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
5:25   Justin Dahl missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:13   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
4:59   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State  
4:05   AJ Green missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
3:55   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:35   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
3:26 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 33-29
3:12 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 33-31
2:53   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
2:40 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot, assist by AJ Green 33-33
2:12   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
1:50   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
1:42 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 33-35
1:32   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Trae Berhow  
1:19 +3 Tywhon Pickford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 33-38
47.0   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
34.0 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 33-40
5.0   Zach Copeland missed layup  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 30
NIOWA Panthers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
19:50   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
19:36 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 36-40
19:08 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 36-42
18:57   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
18:52   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
18:33 +2 DJ Horne made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves 38-42
18:22   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:00   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
17:53 +2 Isaiah Brown made dunk 38-44
17:33 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 40-44
17:22 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 40-47
16:54   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:42 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 40-50
16:38   30-second timeout called  
16:38   Commercial timeout called  
16:18   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
16:09   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
15:52   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
15:41   Lijah Donnelly missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:30   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 43-50
14:53   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
14:43   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
14:36   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Dedric Boyd  
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd  
14:12 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 43-53
13:54 +3 Taylor Bruninga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 46-53
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman  
13:24   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
13:05   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
12:40 +2 Dedric Boyd made jump shot 48-53
12:10   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by DJ Horne  
11:54 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 51-53
11:23 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot 51-56
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
10:58   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
10:53   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Dedric Boyd  
10:21   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
9:57 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 51-59
9:33   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:15 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 51-61
8:59   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
8:39   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
8:39 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 51-62
8:39 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-63
8:27   Zach Copeland missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown  
7:51   Rey Idowu missed layup  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
7:45 +2 Rey Idowu made layup 53-63
7:36 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 53-65
7:23   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
7:13   Zach Copeland missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
7:11   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:54   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
6:35 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 56-65
6:18   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
5:59 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 59-65
5:37   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
5:33   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
5:07   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
5:02   Zach Copeland missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
4:37 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 59-67
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by AJ Green  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +2 AJ Green made layup 59-69
3:27   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
2:58   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
2:39   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
2:16   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
1:59 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 61-69
1:30   AJ Green missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
1:24   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
1:00   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
55.0   Personal foul on Dedric Boyd  
53.0   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
53.0 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 61-70
53.0 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-71
46.0   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
15.0   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Dedric Boyd  
8.0   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
6.0 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 63-71
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
Z. Copeland
2 G
I. Brown
24 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
8.5 Pts. Per Game 8.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
41.6 Field Goal % 43.4
39.8 Three Point % 37.2
77.1 Free Throw % 68.3
+ 2 Antonio Reeves made layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves 6.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Dedric Boyd 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow 44.0
  Zach Copeland missed jump shot 46.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on Zach Copeland 53.0
  Personal foul on Dedric Boyd 55.0
  Personal foul on Antonio Reeves 1:00
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 18 24
Team 7 4
Assists 13 13
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 12 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Horne G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
A. Green G
27 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 8-17 333063
home team logo Northern Iowa 22-3 403171
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 8-17 66.3 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 22-3 77.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
0
D. Horne G 7.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.2 APG 44.4 FG%
4
A. Green G 20.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Horne G 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
4
A. Green G 27 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
40.3 FG% 48.2
40.6 3PT FG% 44.0
0 FT% 100.0