Childs scores 19 to lead Bradley over Indiana State 72-61

  • Feb 12, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Elijah Childs had 19 points and seven rebounds as Bradley defeated Indiana State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (17-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Nate Kennell added 11 points. Danya Kingsby had 10 points.

Tyreke Key had 15 points for the Sycamores (14-10, 7-6). Tre Williams added 13 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points. Jake LaRavia had nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Bradley 61-53 on Jan. 25. Bradley faces Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Indiana State plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 29
BRAD Braves 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:34 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 0-3
19:15   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
19:15 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
19:15   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
18:48   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Koch Bar  
18:20 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 1-5
18:00 +2 Tre Williams made layup 3-5
17:44   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
17:31   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:29   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:26   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
17:26   Turnover on Tre Williams  
17:14 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 3-7
16:58 +2 Tre Williams made layup 5-7
16:36   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
16:14 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 5-9
15:52   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
15:37 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 5-11
15:07   Bronson Kessinger missed dunk, blocked by Ari Boya  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
14:46 +2 Ari Boya made layup 5-13
14:20 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 7-13
14:10 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 7-16
13:44   Bronson Kessinger missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
13:36   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
13:26   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
13:26   Commercial timeout called  
13:27 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
13:27 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
13:10   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
12:19   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
12:07 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 12-16
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
11:30 +2 Elijah Childs made layup 12-18
11:08 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 15-18
10:44 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 15-21
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen  
10:09   Darrell Brown missed layup, blocked by Jordan Barnes  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:02 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 18-21
9:37   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
9:47 +1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
9:43   Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
9:15   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
9:05   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:45   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:35   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
8:21   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
8:12 +2 Ari Boya made layup 18-24
7:57   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
7:47   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
7:28   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
7:15   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
6:57   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
6:57 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
6:57 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
6:22   Turnover on Danya Kingsby  
6:22 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 22-24
5:59   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
5:40   Bronson Kessinger missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:21   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
5:04   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Elijah Childs  
5:04   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
4:48   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Darrell Brown  
4:24 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 22-26
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Elijah Childs  
3:36   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
3:28 +2 Koch Bar made layup 22-28
3:12 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 25-28
3:00 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made jump shot 25-30
2:30 +2 Tre Williams made layup 27-30
2:16 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 27-32
1:52 +2 Tre Williams made layup 29-32
1:29   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
1:18   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
1:09   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown  
53.0   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
42.0   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
38.0   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
38.0 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
38.0   30-second timeout called  
39.0   Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
12.0   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
10.0   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
6.0   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 32
BRAD Braves 39

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Koch Bar  
19:27 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 29-35
18:50 +2 Jake LaRavia made jump shot 31-35
18:34   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
18:21 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 31-38
18:06   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:51 +2 Elijah Childs made layup 31-40
17:25 +2 Tre Williams made jump shot 33-40
17:13   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
17:06 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 33-42
16:45   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
16:34 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 35-42
16:23   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:09 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 37-42
15:51   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:43 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 37-45
15:24   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
15:06   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
14:49   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
14:32   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
14:24   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
14:22   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
14:14   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
14:02   Ari Boya missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
13:56   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
13:56   Turnover on Tre Williams  
13:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made jump shot 37-47
13:19   Tyreke Key missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:07   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
13:01 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 39-47
12:59   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
12:59 +1 Jake LaRavia made free throw 40-47
12:30 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot 40-49
12:10 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 42-49
11:59   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
11:48   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
11:47 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
11:21 +2 Elijah Childs made layup 44-51
11:04 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 47-51
10:45   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
10:38   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
10:38   Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:38 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
10:16   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
10:03   Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby  
9:43 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 51-51
9:32   30-second timeout called  
9:24 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 51-54
8:52   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
8:36 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot 51-56
8:10   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
8:10   Christian Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
8:00   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
8:00   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:41   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
7:33   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
7:33   Ville Tahvanainen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
7:15   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:13   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
7:13 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
7:13 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-57
6:56   Elijah Childs missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:48   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
6:38 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 54-60
6:22   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:22   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
6:20 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
6:22   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
6:03   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
6:03 +1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 55-61
6:03   Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
5:39   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
5:24   Offensive foul on Darrell Brown  
5:24   Turnover on Darrell Brown  
5:12   Offensive foul on Christian Williams  
5:12   Turnover on Christian Williams  
4:56   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
4:56   Ari Boya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:56 +1 Ari Boya made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-62
4:33   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
4:05   Nate Kennell missed layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
3:58   Christian Williams missed layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
3:56   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
3:57 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-64
3:31   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
3:26   Tyreke Key missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
3:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
3:07 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 55-66
2:58   30-second timeout called  
2:40   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:33   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:12 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 55-68
1:55   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
1:55 +1 Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-68
1:55   Tre Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
1:45   30-second timeout called  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Cooper Neese  
1:15   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
