19:52
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
19:52
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Koch Bar
19:27
+2
Darrell Brown made jump shot
29-35
18:50
+2
Jake LaRavia made jump shot
31-35
18:34
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
18:21
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
31-38
18:06
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:04
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
17:51
+2
Elijah Childs made layup
31-40
17:25
+2
Tre Williams made jump shot
33-40
17:13
Personal foul on Christian Williams
17:06
+2
Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
33-42
16:45
Personal foul on Elijah Childs
16:34
+2
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
35-42
16:23
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
16:09
+2
Jordan Barnes made layup
37-42
15:51
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:49
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
15:43
+3
Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
37-45
15:24
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
15:24
Commercial timeout called
15:14
Jordan Barnes missed layup
15:12
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
15:06
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
14:49
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
14:32
Personal foul on Ari Boya
14:24
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:22
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
14:22
Personal foul on Darrell Brown
14:14
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
14:12
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
14:02
Ari Boya missed layup
14:00
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
13:56
Offensive foul on Tre Williams
13:56
Turnover on Tre Williams
13:36
+2
Ja'Shon Henry made jump shot
37-47
13:19
Tyreke Key missed layup
13:17
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
13:07
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
13:01
+2
Jordan Barnes made layup
39-47
12:59
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
12:59
+1
Jake LaRavia made free throw
40-47
12:30
+2
Elijah Childs made jump shot
40-49
12:10
+2
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
42-49
11:59
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
11:48
Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen
11:48
Commercial timeout called
11:47
+1
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
43-49
11:47
+1
Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-49
11:21
+2
Elijah Childs made layup
44-51
11:04
+3
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
47-51
10:45
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
10:43
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
10:38
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
10:38
Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:38
+1
Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-51
10:16
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
10:03
Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby
9:43
+3
Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia
51-51
9:32
30-second timeout called
9:24
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
51-54
8:52
Jake LaRavia missed jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
8:36
+2
Elijah Childs made jump shot
51-56
8:10
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
8:10
Christian Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:10
+1
Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-56
8:00
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
8:00
Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:00
Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:00
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
7:41
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:39
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
7:33
Personal foul on Cooper Neese
7:33
Commercial timeout called
7:33
+1
Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws
52-57
7:33
Ville Tahvanainen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:33
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
7:15
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
7:13
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
7:13
+1
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
53-57
7:13
+1
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-57
6:56
Elijah Childs missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
6:54
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
6:48
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:46
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
6:38
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot
54-60
6:22
Jake LaRavia missed jump shot
6:20
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
6:22
Shooting foul on Elijah Childs
6:20
+1
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
55-60
6:22
Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:22
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
6:03
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
6:03
+1
Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws
55-61
6:03
Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:03
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
5:39
Tre Williams missed jump shot
5:37
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
5:24
Offensive foul on Darrell Brown
5:24
Turnover on Darrell Brown
5:12
Offensive foul on Christian Williams
5:12
Turnover on Christian Williams
4:56
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
4:56
Ari Boya missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:56
+1
Ari Boya made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-62
4:33
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
4:05
Nate Kennell missed layup
4:03
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
3:58
Christian Williams missed layup
3:56
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
3:56
Personal foul on Cooper Neese
3:57
Commercial timeout called
3:57
+1
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
55-63
3:57
+1
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-64
3:31
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
3:26
Tyreke Key missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
3:24
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
3:24
Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State
3:07
+2
Danya Kingsby made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
55-66
2:58
30-second timeout called
2:40
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
2:38
Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
2:33
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
55-68
|
1:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-68
|
1:55
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Cooper Neese
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
1:15