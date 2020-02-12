SILL
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Ben Krikke came off the bench to score 15 points as Valparaiso defeated Southern Illinois 55-38 on Wednesday night.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso (13-13, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

Southern Illinois shot 23.6% for the game. In the first half, the Salukis made only two two-point field goals, three 3-pointers and three free throws to trail 28-16 at halftime.

Eric McGill had 13 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (15-11, 9-4), who had won seven in a row. Ronnie Suggs Jr. added six rebounds.

The teams split their season series. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-50 on Jan. 7.

Valparaiso plays at Illinois State on Saturday. Southern Illinois plays Bradley at home on Saturday.

1st Half
SILL Salukis 16
VALPO Crusaders 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:48   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
19:19   Traveling violation turnover on Eric McGill  
19:08 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 0-2
18:55 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 3-2
18:43 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 3-5
18:16   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Nick Robinson  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
18:11   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:42   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:19   Marcus Domask missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:05   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:55 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 5-5
16:37   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:19 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 8-5
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Personal foul on John Kiser  
15:35   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:25 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 8-7
14:54   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
14:25 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 8-10
13:53   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
13:40 +2 John Kiser made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 8-12
13:17   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:09 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by John Kiser 8-14
13:09   30-second timeout called  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:39   Lost ball turnover on John Kiser, stolen by Trent Brown  
12:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Ben Krikke  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:24 +3 Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 11-14
11:09   Official timeout called  
10:59 +2 Ben Krikke made jump shot, assist by John Kiser 11-16
10:34   Karrington Davis missed layup, blocked by Nick Robinson  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
10:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
9:59   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Harwin Francois  
9:23   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
9:14   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
8:44   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
8:41 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 11-18
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask  
7:55 +2 Nick Robinson made jump shot 11-20
7:38   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
7:12 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 11-22
6:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
6:22   Zion Morgan missed layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:18   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
6:11   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:58   Donovan Clay missed layup  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
5:37   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
5:27   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
5:19   Ben Krikke missed layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
5:10   Marcus Domask missed layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:04 +2 Zion Morgan made dunk, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 11-24
4:31   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:24   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Krikke  
4:01   Eric McGill missed layup  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:55 +2 Eric McGill made layup 13-24
3:44   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
3:44   Personal foul on Zion Morgan  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
3:21   Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:21 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
3:01   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed dunk, blocked by Barret Benson  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:43   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
2:43 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
2:43 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
2:32   Bad pass turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Eric McGill  
2:07   Out of bounds turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
1:51   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
1:32 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 16-26
1:00   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
48.0 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 16-28
29.0   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
17.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
4.0   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Trent Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 22
VALPO Crusaders 27

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Barret Benson  
19:36   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
19:36   Turnover on Barret Benson  
19:23   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
19:01 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 18-28
18:46   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
18:34   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
18:09   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
18:09   Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:09 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
18:00 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 19-30
17:44   Marcus Domask missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
17:39 +2 Eric McGill made layup, assist by Lance Jones 21-30
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
17:25   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:25   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:10   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
17:10 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
17:10 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
16:43 +2 Barret Benson made layup 23-32
16:29   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
16:27   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
16:24   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
16:15   Ryan Fazekas missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:51   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:51   Donovan Clay missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:51   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:51 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 23-34
15:27   Barret Benson missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:16   Ben Krikke missed layup  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:07   Ben Krikke missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
15:05   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:03   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:01   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:45   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Eric McGill  
14:13   Marcus Domask missed layup  
14:11   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
13:43   Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by John Kiser  
13:28 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 23-36
13:17 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 26-36
12:47   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:33   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
12:25   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
12:15 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 26-38
12:08   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
12:08 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 27-38
12:08 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
11:48 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 28-41
11:17   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Karrington Davis, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
10:41   Ben Krikke missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch  
10:54   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
10:41   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
10:34   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Eron Gordon  
10:12   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Trent Brown  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
10:10   Turnover on Ben Krikke  
9:49 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill 30-41
9:21 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 30-43
9:21   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
9:21   Ben Krikke missed free throw  
9:21   Offensive rebound by John Kiser  
9:19   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
9:19 +1 John Kiser made 1st of 2 free throws 30-44
9:19 +1 John Kiser made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
9:06   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by John Kiser  
8:43 +2 Ben Krikke made dunk, assist by Donovan Clay 30-47
8:16 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 32-47
8:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Barret Benson  
7:49   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
7:29   Ben Krikke missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:08 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 35-47
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:31 +2 Mileek McMillan made jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 35-49
6:16   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask  
5:26   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
5:08   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:50 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made jump shot 37-49
4:40   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
4:40 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
4:40 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-51
4:15   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
4:07   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
4:07 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
4:07   Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
4:01   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
4:01 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 38-52
4:01 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-53
3:45   Barret Benson missed layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:27 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk, assist by Ryan Fazekas 38-55
3:15   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:09   Offensive foul on Nick Robinson  
3:09   Turnover on Nick Robinson  
3:09   Commercial timeout called  
2:45   Marcus Domask missed layup  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
2:36   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
2:36   Nick Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:36   Nick Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
2:19   Eric McGill missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Trent Brown  
2:06   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
1:32   Eric McGill missed layup  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
1:11   Karrington Davis missed layup  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Lance Jones  
1:03   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01