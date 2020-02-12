|
Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Barret Benson
19:36
Offensive foul on Barret Benson
19:36
Turnover on Barret Benson
19:23
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:21
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
19:01
+2
Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
18-28
18:46
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:44
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
18:34
Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
18:32
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
18:09
Shooting foul on Donovan Clay
18:09
Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:09
+1
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-28
18:00
+2
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Donovan Clay
19-30
17:44
Marcus Domask missed layup
17:42
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
17:39
+2
Eric McGill made layup, assist by Lance Jones
21-30
17:28
Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
17:25
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
17:25
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:25
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:25
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
17:10
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
17:10
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
21-31
17:10
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-32
16:43
+2
Barret Benson made layup
23-32
16:29
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
16:27
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
16:27
Personal foul on Barret Benson
16:24
Personal foul on Lance Jones
16:15
Ryan Fazekas missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
16:13
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
15:51
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:51
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
15:51
Donovan Clay missed layup
15:51
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
15:51
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup
15:51
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
15:51
+2
Ben Krikke made layup
23-34
15:27
Barret Benson missed layup
15:25
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
15:16
Ben Krikke missed layup
15:14
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
15:07
Ben Krikke missed jump shot
15:05
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
15:05
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:03
Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
15:03
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot
15:01
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
15:01
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
15:01
Commercial timeout called
14:45
Eric McGill missed jump shot
14:43
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
14:23
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Eric McGill
14:13
Marcus Domask missed layup
14:11
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
14:01
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
13:43
Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by John Kiser
13:28
+2
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
23-36
13:17
+3
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
26-36
12:47
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
12:33
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:31
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
12:25
Daniel Sackey missed layup
12:23
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
12:15
+2
Ben Krikke made layup
26-38
12:08
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
12:08
+1
Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws
27-38
12:08
+1
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-38
11:48
+3
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon
28-41
11:17
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:14
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
11:14
Commercial timeout called
11:05
Lost ball turnover on Karrington Davis, stolen by Daniel Sackey
10:41
Ben Krikke missed layup
10:58
Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch
10:54
Personal foul on Eric McGill
10:41
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:39
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
10:34
Personal foul on Trent Brown
10:33
Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke
10:21
Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Eron Gordon
10:12
Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Trent Brown
10:10
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
10:10
Turnover on Ben Krikke
9:49
+2
Barret Benson made layup, assist by Eric McGill
30-41
9:21
+2
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
30-43
9:21
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
9:21
Ben Krikke missed free throw
9:21
Offensive rebound by John Kiser
9:19
Personal foul on Trent Brown
9:19
+1
John Kiser made 1st of 2 free throws
30-44
9:19
+1
John Kiser made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-45
9:06
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
8:59
Lost ball turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by John Kiser
8:43
+2
Ben Krikke made dunk, assist by Donovan Clay
30-47
8:16
+2
Marcus Domask made layup
32-47
8:43
Commercial timeout called
7:58
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Barret Benson
7:49
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:47
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
7:29
Ben Krikke missed jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
7:08
+3
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
35-47
6:37
Commercial timeout called
6:31
+2
Mileek McMillan made jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon
35-49
6:16
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:14
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
5:56
Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon
5:46
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask
5:26
Mileek McMillan missed jump shot
5:24
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
5:08
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
4:50
+2
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made jump shot
37-49
4:40
Personal foul on Trent Brown
4:40
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
37-50
4:40
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-51
4:15
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
4:07
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
4:07
+1
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
38-51
4:07
Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:07
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
4:01
Personal foul on Marcus Domask
4:01
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
38-52
4:01
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-53
|
3:45
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk, assist by Ryan Fazekas
|
38-55
|
3:15
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Robinson
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed layup
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01