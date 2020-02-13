SANFRAN
SNCLRA

No Text

Lull carries San Francisco past Santa Clara 70-61

  • Feb 13, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Jimbo Lull recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds as San Francisco topped Santa Clara 70-61 on Thursday night. Charles Minlend added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and seven assists for San Francisco (17-10, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.

Jaden Bediako had 14 points for the Broncos (18-8, 5-6). Keshawn Justice added 12 points. DJ Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic, whose 12.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Broncos, was held to only three points on 0-of-10 shooting.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 80-61 on Jan. 9. San Francisco faces Gonzaga on the road next Thursday. Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 36
SNCLRA Broncos 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:31 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot 0-2
18:55 +2 Jordan Ratinho made hook shot 2-2
18:40   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:32   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:18 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 4-2
18:07 +2 Jalen Williams made dunk, assist by Trey Wertz 4-4
17:49 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho 6-4
17:27 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Trey Wertz 6-6
17:11 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 8-6
17:00   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
17:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
17:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
16:45   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
16:32   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:30   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:14   Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
15:57 +2 Jaden Bediako made jump shot 8-10
15:45   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 11-10
15:22 +2 Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by David Thompson 11-12
15:06   Traveling violation turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on David Thompson  
14:42   Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on David Thompson  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Jalen Williams  
14:08   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:58   Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
13:20 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell 11-14
13:20   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:20   Jaden Bediako missed free throw  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
12:51   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
12:42 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Jalen Williams 11-16
12:21   Jimbo Lull missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
12:19   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
12:09   Jalen Williams missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
12:02   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
12:02   Jamaree Bouyea missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:02 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
11:39 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 12-18
11:25   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
11:11 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 12-20
11:01   Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:49 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 14-20
10:37 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 14-22
10:13   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
9:55   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Trevante Anderson, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
9:28   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
9:10 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Josh Kunen 16-22
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Guglielmo Caruso, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
8:43   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by David Thompson  
8:36   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull  
8:03 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 16-24
7:41   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
7:37 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 19-24
7:19   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Josh Kunen  
6:53   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
6:36   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:33   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
6:16 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 21-24
6:01   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
5:49   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:45   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
5:31 +2 Charles Minlend made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 23-24
5:23   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
5:17 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 25-24
4:55   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
4:46 +3 Jimbo Lull made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 28-24
4:44   30-second timeout called  
4:24   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
4:24 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
4:24   DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:09   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
3:57   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
3:50   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:40   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:36   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
3:12 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made dunk, assist by Jimbo Lull 30-25
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
2:28   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
2:26   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
2:26   Keshawn Justice missed free throw  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
2:09   Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
2:09 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
2:09 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
1:39   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
1:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
1:39   Turnover on Guglielmo Caruso  
1:39   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:39 +1 Dzmitry Ryuny made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
1:39   Guglielmo Caruso missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:39 +1 Guglielmo Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
1:27   Bad pass turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
1:19   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
1:14   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
1:12   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
1:12 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 34-26
1:12   Jimbo Lull missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:10   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
1:05   Charles Minlend missed layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
57.0   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
46.0   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
31.0   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
31.0 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
31.0   DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
23.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 36-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 34
SNCLRA Broncos 34

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Charles Minlend made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 38-27
19:18   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
19:14   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
19:02   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Jalen Williams  
18:51   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
18:51 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 38-28
18:51 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-29
18:29   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:15   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:09   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
18:07   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
17:56   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
17:50   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
17:50 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
17:50 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-29
17:34   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
17:10   Josh Kunen missed layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:04 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 40-31
16:42 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 42-31
16:32 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 42-33
16:00   Offensive foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
16:00   Turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny  
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
15:41 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 45-33
15:30 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 45-35
15:00   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:52   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
14:50   Charles Minlend missed layup  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
14:48   Charles Minlend missed layup  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
14:48   Commercial timeout called  
14:38 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 47-35
14:23   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
14:04   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
13:46   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
13:46 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-36
13:46 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-37
13:27   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
13:12   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
13:01 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 49-37
12:39 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 49-39
12:12   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
12:00 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 51-39
11:46   Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell  
11:46   Turnover on DJ Mitchell  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Josh Kunen missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
11:15   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
11:15   Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:15   Khalil Shabazz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:05 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 51-41
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
10:19   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
10:09   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
10:01   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
9:48   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Keshawn Justice  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
9:38   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
9:19   Charles Minlend missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:04   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:04 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 51-42
9:04   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
8:13 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 51-45
8:09   30-second timeout called  
8:09   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
7:50   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
7:50   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Jimbo Lull missed free throw  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
7:34   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
7:21 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 53-45
6:57   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:55 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 53-48
6:37 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 56-48
6:17 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 56-51
6:01   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup