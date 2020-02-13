|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
4-2
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made dunk, assist by Trey Wertz
|
4-4
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho
|
6-4
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|
6-6
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
8-6
|
17:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-7
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-8
|
16:45
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made jump shot
|
8-10
|
15:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
11-10
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by David Thompson
|
11-12
|
15:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Khalil Shabazz
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Thompson
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Thompson
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell
|
11-14
|
13:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed free throw
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Jalen Williams
|
11-16
|
12:21
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:02
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made layup
|
12-18
|
11:25
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy made jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
12-20
|
11:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
14-20
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made layup
|
14-22
|
10:13
|
|
|
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevante Anderson, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Josh Kunen
|
16-22
|
8:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Guglielmo Caruso, stolen by Jimbo Lull
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Thompson
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic
|
16-24
|
7:41
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
19-24
|
7:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Josh Kunen
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
21-24
|
6:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
23-24
|
5:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made layup
|
25-24
|
4:55
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Jimbo Lull made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
|
28-24
|
4:44
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
4:24
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made dunk, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
30-25
|
2:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed free throw
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-25
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-25
|
1:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-25
|
1:39
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Guglielmo Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-26
|
1:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny, stolen by DJ Mitchell
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-26
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-27
|
31.0
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
36-27
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|