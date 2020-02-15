|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bradley
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
19:02
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
|
3-0
|
18:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koch Bar
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Childs
|
|
17:50
|
|
+3
|
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
3-3
|
17:25
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made dunk
|
5-3
|
16:56
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Barret Benson
|
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-3
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
16:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
7-6
|
15:30
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
7-9
|
14:46
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
|
10-9
|
14:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Nate Kennell
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made turnaround jump shot
|
12-9
|
13:08
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed hook shot, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
14-9
|
12:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Koch Bar
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Koch Bar
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Darrell Brown
|
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
17-9
|
11:31
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
19-9
|
10:57
|
|
+3
|
Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones
|
19-12
|
10:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Harwin Francois
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:43
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-12
|
10:43
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-12
|
10:14
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Trent Brown
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made driving layup
|
23-12
|
9:20
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-13
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Trent Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-14
|
8:15
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made alley-oop shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
25-14
|
7:27
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-15
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Trent Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-16
|
6:58
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
27-16
|
6:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
29-16
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made hook shot
|
29-18
|
5:25
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
29-20
|
4:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Koch Bar
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made driving layup
|
29-22
|
4:19
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
|
32-22
|
3:43
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made dunk
|
34-22
|
3:11
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
2:57
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
|
37-22
|
2:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Karrington Davis
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-22
|
2:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made dunk
|
40-22
|
2:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Barret Benson
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed free throw
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed reverse layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed layup
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed dunk
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
42-22
|
54.0
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
28.0
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-22
|
6.0
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
43-25
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|