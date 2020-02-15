BRAD
SILL

Childs scores 14 to carry Bradley over S. Illinois 69-67

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Elijah Childs had 14 points and nine rebounds as Bradley narrowly defeated Southern Illinois 69-67 on Saturday.

Childs was playing in his third game since missing 12 of 13 games with a hand injury.

Nate Kennell had 13 points for Bradley (18-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Shon Henry added 12 points. Koch Bar had 11 rebounds.

Trailing by 21 points in the final minute of the first half, SIU rallied to within a point, 65-64, with 4:19 remaining. But Ville Tahvanainen scored 10 seconds later for Bradley and neither team would score again until Darrell Brown hit a jumper from the foul line for a five-point edge. Eric McGill made a 3-pointer at game's end.

The Salukis' 42 second-half points marked a season high for the team. SIU saw a 10-game home winning streak end.

Lance Jones had 19 points for the Salukis (15-12, 9-5). Marcus Domask added 15 points and eight rebounds. Barret Benson had 12 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Bradley defeated Southern Illinois 67-48 on Jan. 11. Bradley takes on Missouri State at home on Wednesday. Southern Illinois plays Evansville at home on Thursday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 43
SILL Salukis 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:50   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
19:20   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
19:02 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 3-0
18:39   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
18:26   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
18:04   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
18:02   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
17:50 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 3-3
17:25   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
17:08   Nate Kennell missed floating jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:12 +2 Koch Bar made dunk 5-3
16:56   Marcus Domask missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
16:36   Elijah Childs missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:27   Barret Benson missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:25   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:25   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
16:25 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
16:25 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-3
16:01   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
15:53 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 7-6
15:30   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
15:21   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:14 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 7-9
14:46 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 10-9
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Nate Kennell  
14:04   Darrell Brown missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
13:58   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:28 +2 Danya Kingsby made turnaround jump shot 12-9
13:08   Marcus Domask missed hook shot, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
12:59 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 14-9
12:59   Commercial timeout called  
12:59   30-second timeout called  
12:35   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:19   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
12:19   Turnover on Koch Bar  
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Darrell Brown  
11:59 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 17-9
11:31   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
11:19 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 19-9
10:57 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 19-12
10:43   Shooting foul on Harwin Francois  
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:43 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 20-12
10:43 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-12
10:14   Out of bounds turnover on Trent Brown  
9:51 +2 Danya Kingsby made driving layup 23-12
9:20   Karrington Davis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
9:13   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
9:10   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
9:08   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
8:44   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
8:44 +1 Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 23-13
8:44 +1 Trent Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-14
8:15   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
8:04   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
7:52 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made alley-oop shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 25-14
7:27   Trent Brown missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
7:15   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
7:15   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +1 Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 25-15
7:15 +1 Trent Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-16
6:58   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
6:46   Eric McGill missed floating jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
6:31 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 27-16
6:16   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
6:16   Eric McGill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:16   Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:58 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 29-16
5:39 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot 29-18
5:25   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
4:58 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Marcus Domask 29-20
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Koch Bar  
4:23 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made driving layup 29-22
4:19   30-second timeout called  
4:19   Commercial timeout called  
4:02 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 32-22
3:43   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
3:32   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
3:24 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk 34-22
3:11   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
2:57 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 37-22
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:31   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
2:21   Shooting foul on Karrington Davis  
2:21 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 38-22
2:21   Ja'Shon Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:18 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk 40-22
2:18   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
2:18   Elijah Childs missed free throw  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
2:04   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
1:52   Danya Kingsby missed reverse layup  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
1:43   Trent Brown missed layup  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Trent Brown  
1:34   Trent Brown missed dunk  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Trent Brown  
1:28   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
1:18 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 42-22
54.0   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
28.0   Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch  
28.0   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
28.0 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-22
6.0 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 43-25
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 26
SILL Salukis 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
19:49 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 43-26
19:49 +1 Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-27
19:38   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Marcus Domask  
19:15 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 43-29
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Lance Jones  
18:41   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
18:31 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot 43-31
18:23   30-second timeout called  
18:23   Commercial timeout called  
17:59   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
17:36   Lance Jones missed driving layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:30 +2 Elijah Childs made turnaround jump shot 45-31
17:06 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 45-34
16:49 +2 Elijah Childs made fade-away jump shot 47-34
16:25   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
15:59   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
15:40   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
15:40   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
15:34   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Barret Benson  
15:32 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 47-37
15:32   Elijah Childs missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:29   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
15:20 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
15:01 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-39
14:19   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
13:58 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 47-41
13:32   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
13:22   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
13:12   Danya Kingsby missed driving layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:07 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in 49-41
12:50 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 49-43
12:50   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
12:50   Lance Jones missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:47   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
12:25   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:19 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk 51-43
11:59   Marcus Domask missed hook shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
11:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Southern Illinois  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-43
11:54 +1 Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-43
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Barret Benson  
11:15   Barret Benson missed layup  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Lance Jones  
10:46 +2 Lance Jones made finger-roll layup 53-45
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Eric McGill  
10:30 +2 Eric McGill made layup 53-47
10:30   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
10:30 +1 Eric McGill made free throw 53-48
10:11   Elijah Childs missed layup  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
10:11   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
10:11   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
10:00   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
10:00   Turnover on Lance Jones  
9:28   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
9:13 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 54-51
9:03   30-second timeout called  
8:50   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Stevan Jeremic  
8:33 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 54-54
8:12   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:44   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
7:31 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Elijah Childs 56-54
7:08 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 56-57
6:53 +2 Elijah Childs made reverse layup, assist by Darrell Brown 58-57
6:53   Shooting foul on Stevan Jeremic  
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
6:53   Elijah Childs missed free throw  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
6:47 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 61-57
6:21   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
6:21   Karrington Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21 +1 Karrington Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-58
5:49   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
5:36 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 61-60
5:24 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 63-60
5:03 +2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Lance Jones 63-62
4:52   Darrell Brown missed fade-away jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
4:41 +2 Nate Kennell made driving layup 65-62
4:21   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
4:21 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 65-63
4:21 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-64
4:10 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 67-64
3:48   Marcus Domask missed layup  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
3:46   Jumpball received by Bradley  
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Nate Kennell  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Trent Brown  
3:10   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:48   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
2:31   Lance Jones missed layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
