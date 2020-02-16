MOST
West sparks Missouri State to 71-58 win over Indiana State

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Lamont West came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and Missouri State rolled to a 71-58 victory over Indiana State on Sunday.

West knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all seven of his free throws for the Bears (13-14, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Gaige Prim scored 10.

Christian Williams topped the Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Jordan Barnes pitched in with 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jake Laravia scored 11 with five rebounds.

Missouri State shot 47% from the floor and 44% from beyond the 3-point line (7 of 16). The Bears made 16 of 21 from the foul line. Indiana State shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 20 from distance. The Sycamores hit 13 of 18 foul shots.

---

1st Half
MOST Bears 38
INDST Sycamores 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:47   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black  
19:16   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
19:13 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 0-2
19:13   Official timeout called  
18:54 +2 Josh Hall made jump shot 2-2
18:28   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
18:13 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams 2-4
17:58   Out of bounds turnover on Ross Owens  
17:29   Jake LaRavia missed layup, blocked by Gaige Prim  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
17:17   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:15   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
16:53   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
16:43 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 5-4
16:17 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 5-6
16:08 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 8-6
15:49   Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia  
15:49   Turnover on Jake LaRavia  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot, assist by Ross Owens 10-6
15:21   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
15:00   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
14:48   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
14:31 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 10-8
14:17   Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West  
14:01   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
13:45   Lamont West missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
13:22 +2 Cooper Neese made jump shot 10-10
13:08   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
13:00   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
12:29   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Bronson Kessinger  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
12:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State  
12:14   Offensive foul on Cooper Neese  
12:14   Turnover on Cooper Neese  
12:01 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 13-10
12:01   Shooting foul on Cobie Barnes  
12:01 +1 Lamont West made free throw 14-10
11:40   Bronson Kessinger missed layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Darian Scott  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Darian Scott  
10:46 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 17-10
10:21   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:15 +2 Jake LaRavia made tip-in 17-12
10:04   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
9:54   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
9:52   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
9:40   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook  
9:24 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 17-14
9:12 +2 Josh Hall made jump shot 19-14
8:45   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
8:26 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 22-14
7:58   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
7:48   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Tre Williams missed hook shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
7:01   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
6:50 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 22-17
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
6:27   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
6:20   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
6:20   Tre Williams missed free throw  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
5:55 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot 25-17
5:19 +2 Tre Williams made hook shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 25-19
4:52   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
4:43 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 28-18
4:28   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
4:01   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:01   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
4:01 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 28-19
4:01 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
3:46 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 30-20
3:18   Shooting foul on Darian Scott  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:18 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
3:18 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
3:06   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
2:54   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
2:41   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
2:41 +1 Lamont West made 1st of 3 free throws 31-23
2:41 +1 Lamont West made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-23
2:41 +1 Lamont West made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-23
2:32   Lost ball turnover on Cam Bacote, stolen by Lamont West  
2:27 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Ross Owens 35-23
2:13   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Tre Williams  
1:47 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 35-26
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
1:14   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
1:14 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
1:14   Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
54.0   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
41.0   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
39.0   Lamont West missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
37.0   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
37.0 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 35-28
37.0 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
37.0   30-second timeout called  
23.0   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
5.0   Keandre Cook missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3.0 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley 37-29
3.0   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
4.0 +1 Tulio Da Silva made free throw 38-29
1.0 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 38-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 33
INDST Sycamores 27

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 38-33
19:19   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
19:19 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
19:19 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-33
18:51   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Josh Hall  
18:25   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Christian Williams  
18:23   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
18:09   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
17:55   Tre Williams missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
17:48   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
17:33   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
17:13   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:04 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Josh Hall 42-33
16:36   Cam Bacote missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
16:23   30-second timeout called  
16:23   Commercial timeout called  
16:18 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 44-33
16:03   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
15:57   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
15:48 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot 46-33
15:22   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:19 +2 Tyreke Key made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 46-35
15:05   Out of bounds turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
14:49   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
14:49 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 46-36
14:49   Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook  
14:19 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 46-38
14:03   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:56   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:44 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Josh Hall 48-38
13:33 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 48-41
13:10   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
13:08 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
13:08 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
12:49   Christian Williams missed layup  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
12:33 +2 Gaige Prim made dunk, assist by Keandre Cook 52-41
12:01 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 52-44
11:50   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
11:40   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:40 +1 Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 52-45
11:40 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-46
11:24   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
11:07 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk 52-48
10:53   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
10:30   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
10:30 +1 Lamont West made 1st of 3 free throws 53-48
10:30 +1 Lamont West made 2nd of 3 free throws 54-48
10:30 +1 Lamont West made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-48
10:06 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 55-50
9:41 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Ja'Monta Black 57-50
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
9:14 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Ja'Monta Black 59-50
9:02   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
9:02   Tre Williams missed free throw  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
8:53   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:39   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
8:37   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
8:35 +1 Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 60-50
8:35   Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:08   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
7:45   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:43 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ross Owens 62-50
7:22   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:07 +2 Josh Hall made layup 64-50
7:00   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
6:44 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 66-50
6:30   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
6:20   Flagrant foul on Bronson Kessinger  
6:20 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 67-50
6:20 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-50
6:02   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:00   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
6:00 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 68-51
6:00 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-52
5:44   Offensive foul on Tulio Da Silva  
5:44   Turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
5:33   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:20   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
5:13   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
4:55   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
4:55   Keandre Cook missed free throw  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ross Owens  
4:32   Tulio Da Silva missed dunk  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
4:30   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
4:30 +1 Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 69-52
4:30   Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
4:13   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
4:13 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 69-53
4:13   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws