20:00
Jumpball received by Missouri State
19:47
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black
19:16
Jordan Barnes missed layup
19:14
Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
19:13
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made layup
0-2
19:13
Official timeout called
18:54
+2
|
Josh Hall made jump shot
2-2
18:28
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
18:13
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams
2-4
17:58
Out of bounds turnover on Ross Owens
17:29
Jake LaRavia missed layup, blocked by Gaige Prim
17:27
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
17:17
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot
17:15
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
17:15
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
16:53
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
16:51
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
16:43
+3
|
Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
5-4
16:17
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
5-6
16:08
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
8-6
15:49
Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia
15:49
Turnover on Jake LaRavia
15:49
Commercial timeout called
15:37
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made hook shot, assist by Ross Owens
10-6
15:21
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
15:00
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
14:58
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
14:48
Personal foul on Josh Hall
14:31
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
10-8
14:17
Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West
14:01
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:59
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
13:45
Lamont West missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams
13:43
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
13:22
+2
|
Cooper Neese made jump shot
10-10
13:08
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
13:06
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
13:00
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:58
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
12:29
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Bronson Kessinger
12:29
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
12:29
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State
12:14
Offensive foul on Cooper Neese
12:14
Turnover on Cooper Neese
12:01
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
13-10
12:01
Shooting foul on Cobie Barnes
12:01
+1
|
Lamont West made free throw
14-10
11:40
Bronson Kessinger missed layup
11:38
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
11:32
Bad pass turnover on Darian Scott
11:32
Commercial timeout called
11:14
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Darian Scott
10:46
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
17-10
10:21
Jake LaRavia missed layup
10:19
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
10:15
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made tip-in
17-12
10:04
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
9:54
Jake LaRavia missed hook shot
9:52
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
9:52
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
9:40
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook
9:24
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
17-14
9:12
+2
|
Josh Hall made jump shot
19-14
8:45
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:43
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
8:26
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
22-14
7:58
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:56
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
7:48
Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Bronson Kessinger
7:48
Personal foul on Josh Hall
7:48
Commercial timeout called
7:14
Tre Williams missed hook shot
7:12
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
7:01
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
6:59
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
6:50
+3
|
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
22-17
6:27
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Jordan Barnes
6:27
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
6:20
Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva
6:20
Tre Williams missed free throw
6:20
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
5:55
+3
|
Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot
25-17
5:19
+2
|
Tre Williams made hook shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
25-19
4:52
Tulio Da Silva missed layup
4:50
Offensive rebound by Ross Owens
4:43
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
28-18
4:28
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:26
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
4:01
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
3:59
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
4:01
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
4:01
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
28-19
4:01
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-20
3:46
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup
30-20
3:18
Shooting foul on Darian Scott
3:18
Commercial timeout called
3:18
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
30-22
3:18
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-23
3:06
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:04
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
2:54
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:52
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
2:41
Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes
2:41
+1
|
Lamont West made 1st of 3 free throws
31-23
2:41
+1
|
Lamont West made 2nd of 3 free throws
32-23
2:41
+1
|
Lamont West made 3rd of 3 free throws
33-23
2:32
Lost ball turnover on Cam Bacote, stolen by Lamont West
2:27
+2
|
Lamont West made dunk, assist by Ross Owens
35-23
2:13
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:11
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
2:01
Bad pass turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Tre Williams
1:47
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese
35-26
1:30
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Jordan Barnes
1:14
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
1:14
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
35-27
1:14
Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:14
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
54.0
Tulio Da Silva missed layup
52.0
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
41.0
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
39.0
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
39.0
Lamont West missed layup
37.0
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
37.0
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
37.0
+1
|
Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
35-28
37.0
+1
|
Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-29
37.0
30-second timeout called
23.0
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
5.0
Keandre Cook missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams
3.0
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
3.0
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley
37-29
3.0
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
4.0
+1
|
Tulio Da Silva made free throw
38-29
1.0
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
38-31
0.0
End of period
