19:48
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
40-24
19:30
+2
Carter Collins made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
42-24
19:19
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
42-27
19:06
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
19:04
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
18:49
|
Rahmir Moore missed layup
18:47
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
18:40
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot, assist by Kellan Grady
44-27
18:22
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
44-29
18:09
+2
|
Carter Collins made layup
46-29
17:58
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:56
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
17:47
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
17:47
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
47-29
17:47
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-29
17:36
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
17:34
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith
48-32
17:14
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:11
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
17:02
|
Kellan Grady missed jump shot
17:00
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
16:51
|
Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Longpre
16:33
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
50-32
16:08
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:06
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
15:53
|
Rahmir Moore missed layup
15:51
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
15:36
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
15:36
|
Commercial timeout called
15:19
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
15:19
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
51-32
15:19
|
Carter Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:19
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
15:14
|
Shooting foul on Kellan Grady
15:14
|
Cameron Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:14
|
Cameron Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:14
|
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
14:54
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bates Jones
14:37
|
+2
|
Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Myles Douglas
51-34
14:20
|
Kellan Grady missed jump shot
14:18
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
14:00
|
Toliver Freeman missed jump shot
13:58
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
13:47
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Kristensen
13:36
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:34
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
13:27
|
Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Cameron Brown
13:22
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made dunk
51-36
13:03
|
Carter Collins missed layup
13:01
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
12:56
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:54
|
Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
12:54
|
Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:54
|
30-second timeout called
12:54
|
Commercial timeout called
12:54
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
51-37
12:54
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
51-38
12:38
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
53-38
12:08
+2
|
Anthony Longpre made layup
53-40
11:44
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
11:42
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
11:32
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chereef Knox
53-43
11:10
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
11:08
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
11:09
|
Personal foul on Chereef Knox
11:09
|
Commercial timeout called
10:50
|
Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
10:30
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
53-45
10:11
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
55-45
9:51
|
Offensive foul on Myles Douglas
9:51
|
Turnover on Myles Douglas
9:23
|
Shooting foul on Chereef Knox
9:23
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
56-45
9:23
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-45
9:05
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
57-47
8:45
|
Hyunjung Lee missed layup
8:43
|
Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
8:39
|
Hyunjung Lee missed layup
8:37
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
8:35
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made layup
59-47
8:13
|
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic
8:11
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
8:05
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:03
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
7:52
|
Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee
7:52
|
Commercial timeout called
7:44
|
+2
|
Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
59-49
7:22
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:19
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
7:00
|
30-second timeout called
6:58
|
Personal foul on Bates Jones
6:47
|
Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
6:47
|
+1
|
Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
59-50
6:47
|
Toliver Freeman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:47
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
6:33
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
6:33
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
60-50
6:33
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
61-50
6:21
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made dunk
61-52
5:55
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
5:53
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
5:48
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Carter Collins
5:34
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
5:11
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Rahmir Moore
61-54
4:48
|
Kellan Grady missed layup
4:46
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
4:42
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
61-56
4:36
|
30-second timeout called
4:26
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
4:26
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
62-56
4:26
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-56
4:11
|
+3
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
63-59
3:49
|
Kellan Grady missed layup
3:47
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
3:35
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
63-62
3:13
|
Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
3:13
|
Commercial timeout called
3:13
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 3 free throws
64-62
3:13
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 3 free throws
65-62
3:13
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 3rd of 3 free throws
66-62
2:50
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
66-65
2:29
|
Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Myles Douglas
2:28
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
2:28
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
2:28
|
+1
|
Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
66-66
2:28
|
+1
|
Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
66-67
2:13
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Carter Collins
68-67
2:02
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
68-70
1:35
|
Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:33
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
1:29
|
Personal foul on Rahmir Moore
