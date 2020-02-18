DAVID
STJOES

No Text

Brown scores 24 to carry St. Joseph's over Davidson 73-72

  • AP
  • Feb 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Freshman Cameron Brown scored a season-high 24 points as Saint Joseph's snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating Davidson 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Brown made 10 of 13 shots, including a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left for Saint Joseph's first Atlantic 10 victory of the season.

Toliver Freeman had 16 points, and Rahmir Moore added 14 for Saint Joseph's (5-21, 1-12). The Hawks scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team, and trailed by 19 at the break.

Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats (13-12, 7-6). Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins each had 16 points. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Wildcats. Davidson defeated Saint Joseph's 89-83 in overtime on Jan. 11. Saint Joseph's matches up against George Mason on the road on Saturday. Davidson plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DAVID Wildcats 40
STJOES Hawks 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:46 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 3-0
19:21   Lorenzo Edwards missed hook shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
18:59   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:36 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 3-2
18:22   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
18:22   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:22   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
18:04   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
17:42 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 6-2
17:22   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
16:57 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 9-2
16:55   30-second timeout called  
16:43   Cameron Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Carter Collins  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:20 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 12-2
15:44   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
15:25   Kellan Grady missed layup  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
15:22 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 14-2
15:08   Toliver Freeman missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
15:05   Carter Collins missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:49 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 17-2
14:18   Chereef Knox missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
14:04 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 19-2
13:41   Dennis Ashley missed jump shot, blocked by Kellan Grady  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:37   Offensive foul on Carter Collins  
13:37   Turnover on Carter Collins  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Bates Jones  
13:22   Personal foul on Anthony Longpre  
12:54   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
12:31 +2 Anthony Longpre made hook shot 19-4
12:31   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
12:31 +1 Anthony Longpre made free throw 19-5
12:15   Traveling violation turnover on David Kristensen  
11:57   Anthony Longpre missed hook shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:47 +2 Kellan Grady made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 21-5
11:28   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
11:09 +2 David Kristensen made layup, assist by Bates Jones 23-5
11:09   30-second timeout called  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
10:30 +2 Cameron Brown made dunk 23-7
10:11   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:54   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
9:54   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:17   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:01   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:55 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 26-7
8:40   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
8:40   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
8:11   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
8:02   Shooting foul on Carter Collins  
8:02 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 26-8
8:02 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-9
7:53   Backcourt turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown  
7:31   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
7:08   Traveling violation turnover on Chereef Knox  
6:48 +2 Hyunjung Lee made jump shot 28-9
6:29   Anthony Longpre missed hook shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
6:16   Out of bounds turnover on Kellan Grady  
5:58   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:58 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 28-10
5:58 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-11
5:33   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed hook shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
5:23   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
5:15   Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
4:52   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:30 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot 31-11
4:08 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Dennis Ashley 31-13
3:41 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 34-13
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
3:04   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
2:56 +2 Myles Douglas made layup 34-15
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:33 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 34-17
2:02 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup 36-17
1:49   Chereef Knox missed layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
1:46   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
1:46 +1 Chereef Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 36-18
1:46   Chereef Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
1:29 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by David Kristensen 38-18
1:29   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
1:29 +1 Hyunjung Lee made free throw 39-18
1:03 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 39-20
1:03   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
1:03 +1 Toliver Freeman made free throw 39-21
41.0   Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman  
41.0 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 40-21
41.0   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
12.0   Lorenzo Edwards missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10.0   Official timeout called  
1.0   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID Wildcats 32
STJOES Hawks 52

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 40-24
19:30 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 42-24
19:19 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 42-27
19:06   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:49   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
18:40 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot, assist by Kellan Grady 44-27
18:22 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 44-29
18:09 +2 Carter Collins made layup 46-29
17:58   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:47   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:47 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 47-29
17:47 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-29
17:36   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
17:34 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith 48-32
17:14   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
17:02   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
16:51   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Longpre  
16:33 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 50-32
16:08   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
15:53   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:36   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
15:19 +1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 51-32
15:19   Carter Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
15:14   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
15:14   Cameron Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:14   Cameron Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:14   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
14:54   Traveling violation turnover on Bates Jones  
14:37 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Myles Douglas 51-34
14:20   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
14:00   Toliver Freeman missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:47   Traveling violation turnover on David Kristensen  
13:36   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Cameron Brown  
13:22 +2 Cameron Brown made dunk 51-36
13:03   Carter Collins missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:56   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
12:54   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:54   30-second timeout called  
12:54   Commercial timeout called  
12:54 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 51-37
12:54 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-38
12:38 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 53-38
12:08 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 53-40
11:44   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
11:32 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chereef Knox 53-43
11:10   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
11:09   Personal foul on Chereef Knox  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:50   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
10:30 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 53-45
10:11 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 55-45
9:51   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
9:51   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
9:23   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
9:23 +1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 56-45
9:23 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
9:05 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 57-47
8:45   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
8:39   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
8:35 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup 59-47
8:13   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:05   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
7:52   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 59-49
7:22   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
7:00   30-second timeout called  
6:58   Personal foul on Bates Jones  
6:47   Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
6:47 +1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 59-50
6:47   Toliver Freeman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
6:33   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
6:33 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 60-50
6:33 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-50
6:21 +2 Rahmir Moore made dunk 61-52
5:55   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
5:48   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Carter Collins  
5:34   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
5:11 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Rahmir Moore 61-54
4:48   Kellan Grady missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
4:42 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 61-56
4:36   30-second timeout called  
4:26   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
4:26 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 62-56
4:26 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-56
4:11 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 63-59
3:49   Kellan Grady missed layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
3:35 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 63-62
3:13   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:13 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 3 free throws 64-62
3:13 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 3 free throws 65-62
3:13 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 3rd of 3 free throws 66-62
2:50 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 66-65
2:29   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Myles Douglas  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
2:28   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
2:28 +1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 66-66
2:28 +1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-67
2:13 +2 Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Carter Collins 68-67
2:02 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 68-70
1:35   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
1:29   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  