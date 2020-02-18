ILL
Dosunmu scores 24, Illinois beats No. 9 Penn State 62-56

  • Feb 18, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Ayo Dosunmu felt well enough during warm-ups to return to lineup. That was enough for Illinois against No. 9 Penn State.

Dosunmu, the Fighting Illini's leading scorer who missed the previous game with a knee injury, scored 24 points, and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

''He knows we struggled without him,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''He did what really, really good players do. He elevated his game.''

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State's eight-game winning streak.

The win also snapped Illinois' six-game losing streak against Penn State.

Lamar Stevens scored 13 points for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who entered with their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since they were No. 9 at the same point of the 1996 season.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who trailed 30-26 at halftime and by as many as nine points with 5:35 to play.

Penn State got a pair of free throws from Seth Lundy that cut its deficit to 58-56 with a minute left, but Dosunmu iced it with a layup 30 seconds later.

The Nittany Lions made just 21 of 58 shots, well below their 45% average. Penn State shooters made just 4 of 19 3-pointers.

''We haven't shot this poorly the way we've been playing,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''Obviously, that was shocking to me.''

It was back-and-forth early as teams swapped the lead five times in the first. The Illini controlled play for 9:06 and Griffin gave them their biggest lead of the half when he hit a 3-pointer, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Illini up 21-16 with 8:54 before halftime.

Penn State used an 8-1 run, capped by a steal and dunk by Lundy, to retake the lead 4:22 later.

But Illinois got eight straight points from Dosunmu before a put-back by Giorgi Bezhanishvili to go up 30-26 at the break.

''This is definitely a reality check,'' Penn State guard Myles Dread said. ''We've been on cloud nine for eight games. As good as it feels to win, it feels much worse to lose.''

EXHALE AND EXALT

Illinois players hooted, shrieked and hollered as they filed off the court and into the Bryce Jordan Center's visiting locker room.

The celebration continued when Underwood and the rest of the coaches entered. They praised their team's resilience and highlighted Da'Monte Williams' defensive efforts against Stevens, who was 3 for 11 from the floor.

''We had won seven in a row and you become the hunted,'' Underwood said. ''We're not desperate. I think there was some urgency, but desperate is never in my vocabulary.''

ROUGH PLAY

Watkins picked up a technical foul for shoving Dosunmu shortly after the whistle as both had been jostling for a loose ball.

Watkins' temper had been rising in the moments leading up to their confrontation. Penn State's big forward was surly after he had drawn physical coverage down low on his previous two shot attempts and failed to get foul calls

The sequence drew the ire of Penn State fans who booed the officiating crew as they disappeared into the tunnel for halftime and again when they emerged for the second half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Illinois: For the Illini, getting Dosunmu back certainly helped. The sophomore guard had missed Saturday's loss at Rutgers after suffering an injury to his left knee is a win over Michigan State on Feb. 11. Despite their recent shooting woes, they looked confident against a strong Penn State defense that's been nearly flawless at home.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions entered a game behind Maryland in the hunt for the Big Ten's top seed. There's still plenty of time for them to recover and make up ground.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Monday.

Penn State: Visits Indiana on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 30
PSU Nittany Lions 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:32 +2 Jamari Wheeler made driving layup 0-2
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
18:55 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 0-4
18:25   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:23   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
18:03   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:01   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:51 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 2-4
17:51   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
17:35   Kofi Cockburn missed free throw  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:22   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:01 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 4-4
16:42   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
16:35   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Jamari Wheeler  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:22 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 4-6
16:07   Andres Feliz missed layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:01 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk 6-6
15:51   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington 6-8
15:13 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 8-8
15:02   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
15:02   Izaiah Brockington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
14:38   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
14:30   Traveling violation turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
14:22   Trent Frazier missed floating jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
13:59   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:54   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13:48 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 11-9
13:38 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 11-11
13:07   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed floating jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:50   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:38 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 13-11
12:16   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
12:07   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:00 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 13-14
11:43 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 15-14
11:23   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
10:35   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
10:23   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
10:10   Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:45   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:32 +2 Alan Griffin made driving layup 17-14
9:19 +2 Izaiah Brockington made driving layup 17-16
8:54 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 20-16
8:54   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
8:54 +1 Alan Griffin made free throw 21-16
8:46   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
8:32 +2 John Harrar made hook shot, assist by Myles Dread 21-18
8:10   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
8:08   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
8:08 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 22-18
8:08   Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
7:46   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
7:33   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
7:17 +2 Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 22-20
6:52   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
6:33   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:26   Offensive foul on Andres Feliz  
6:26   Turnover on Andres Feliz  
6:26   Commercial timeout called  
6:04   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
6:05   Personal foul on John Harrar  
5:59   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
5:44 +2 Seth Lundy made jump shot 22-22
5:22   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
5:12   John Harrar missed hook shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:53   Personal foul on John Harrar  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Seth Lundy  
4:32 +2 Seth Lundy made dunk 22-24
4:11 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 24-24
3:54   Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
3:43   Mike Watkins missed dunk  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
3:36   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
3:15 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made floating jump shot 26-24
2:51 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 26-26
2:25   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
2:06   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
1:56   Mike Watkins missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
1:48   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
1:48   Commercial timeout called  
1:48 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
1:48   Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
1:24   Mike Watkins missed layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
1:17   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
1:17 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
1:17   Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
1:02   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
32.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
30.0 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk 30-26
29.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
3.0   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
2.0   Jumpball received by Illinois  
2.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mike Watkins  
2.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mike Watkins  
2.0   Trent Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2.0   Trent Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2.0   Trent Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 32
PSU Nittany Lions 30

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:23   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
18:42 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Andres Feliz 32-26
18:14   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:51   Andres Feliz missed fade-away jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
17:47   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:38 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 32-29
17:12   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
16:53   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
16:53 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
16:53 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-29
16:37   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
16:18 +2 Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 34-31
15:51   Andres Feliz missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:44 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk 36-31
15:40   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Andres Feliz  
14:50 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 38-32
14:44   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
14:39   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
14:39 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
14:39 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
14:29   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
14:19 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 40-35
14:03   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:03   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:52   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Alan Griffin  
13:12   Kipper Nichols missed dunk, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
12:57   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
12:56   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:45   Curtis Jones Jr. missed driving layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
12:40 +2 John Harrar made dunk 40-37
12:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
12:01   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Alan Griffin  
11:45   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
11:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed tip-in  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
11:34 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington 40-39
11:11   Jumpball received by Penn State  
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
10:57 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 40-41
10:22   Da'Monte Williams missed jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
10:05   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
9:43 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot 42-41
9:22   Curtis Jones Jr. missed driving layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:13 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 45-41
8:53   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
8:53 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 45-42
8:53 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
8:39   Ayo Dosunmu missed driving layup  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:30   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
8:28 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 47-43
8:28   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
8:29 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 48-43
8:15   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:56   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:27 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 50-43
7:08   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
7:08 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-45
6:41 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 52-45
6:21   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
6:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 54-45
6:07   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
6:07   30-second timeout called  
6:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:07   Ayo Dosunmu missed free throw  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
6:06   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
6:06 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
6:06 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
5:35 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 56-47
5:05 +2 John Harrar made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 56-49
5:05   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
5:05   John Harrar missed free throw  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
4:34   Trent Frazier missed layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
4:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
4:16 +3 Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 56-52
3:44   Personal foul on John Harrar  
3:44