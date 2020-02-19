UK
LSU

No Text

Quickley leads No. 10 Kentucky past slumping LSU 79-76

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Immanuel Quickley's reliable scoring and Nick Richards' shot-altering defensive presence gave No. 10 Kentucky a decisive edge in a challenging road game with first place in the Southeastern Conference at stake.

Quickley scored 21 points and Kentucky made a timely string of 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU on Tuesday night.

''Immanuel was great down stretch again, just making baskets and 3s,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said. ''He's playing so steady.''

The 6-foot-11 Richards scored 13 points and blocked six shots for Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC), which rejected 11 LSU shots in all en route to its fifth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

''Richards totally controlled the game defensively,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''He's as good as there is in the league.''

Kentucky made seven of eight 3s in the second half, when graduate transfer Nate Sestina hit three, including two during an 8-0 run that widened the Wildcats' lead to 15 points with 5:14 to go.

''We left him wide open,'' Wade said, lamenting a frustrating pattern of defensive breakdowns during the past five games, of which the Tigers (18-9, 9-4) have lost four. ''He's a good college player. Of course he's going to make a wide open shot.''

Richards' basket inside with 49 seconds left helped slow a furious Tigers rally that had trimmed Kentucky's lead to 75-70 on Marlon Talyor's 3 with 1:30 to go.

LSU (18-8, 9-4) pulled to 78-74 on Charles Manning Jr.'s driving floater off the glass with 19 seconds left. But Quickley made a free throw with 11 seconds remaining and the Tigers weren't able to put home their final basket until less than a second remained.

Freshman Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points for Kentucky, while Sestina and Ashton Hagans each scored 11.

Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. Taylor added 13 points and Manning 11.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The SEC-leading Wildcats continue to demonstrate they can stay in games even during stretches in which they don't shoot well. They never trailed by more than four points, even while shooting just 31.6% in the first half and missing eight of their first 10 3s. They led 29-28 at halftime took command when they shot 73.9% in the second half.

''At halftime, I said, `We're up 1 and we cannot make an open shot. We missed 10, like open - wide open,''' Calipari said. ''I'm whistling and dancing, skipping, going to the locker room. We can't make a shot and we're still up one? And so in the second half we made the shots, which is why we went up 14 or 15.''

LSU: The Tigers outrebounded Kentucky 45-33, thanks in large part to 23 offensive rebounds. But a number of LSU's second-chance attempts were missed put-backs than appeared to be rushed in an effort to avoid having even more shots rejected by the tall and athletic Wildcats. LSU missed 13 of 20 3-point shots, and Wade pointed out that front-court starters Days, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford were a combined 9-of-33 shooting. ''That's not going to get it done,'' Wade said.

SETTING THE TONE

While Kentucky struggled offensively in the first half, its length and athleticism was evident on the defensive end. The Wildcats blocked eight shots during the opening 20 minutes, with Richards swatting away five.

''I always say, `If you have no post presence, your team's a fraud,''' Calipari said.

Early on, LSU's Williams energized the crowd when he took a no-look bounce-pass from Javonte Smart and went up strong for a right-handed, roundhouse dunk over Richards. But Richards, who entered the game with a team-high 54 blocks this season, responded by rejecting two of Williams' shots - in addition to shots by Smart and Days - later in the half.

''We haven't seen a rim-protector as good as Nick Richards and just probably a post presence in general,'' Mays said. ''He did a good job controlling the paint and made it tough for us and that's kind of our bread and butter.''

LSU finished the first half shooting marginally worse than Kentucky at 31.3% and the Wildcats took a 29-28 lead into halftime on Hagans' 3 a half-minute before the horn.

BANGED UP

While Hagans played more than 31 minutes, he finished the game out of the lineup and with an ice pack on his left leg.

Calipari said he did not have an update on Hagan's condition after the game, but added, ''I did tell the team, `We played well without Ashton.' That will get him back fast.''

FRUSTRATED WADE

Wade said it's up to his players to communicate better on the court and put an end to second-half defensive breakdowns that have plagued LSU recently.

''Hopefully there will be an improvement. If not, we'll be playing home games in the NIT,'' Wade said, adding that lineup changes are not an option. ''We're playing who we have to play. Those guys have to get it fixed. We've exhausted all options.''

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Florida on Saturday night.

LSU: Visits South Carolina on Saturday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UK Wildcats 29
LSU Tigers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:38   Nick Richards missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:32 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk 2-0
19:22   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:18 +2 Darius Days made dunk 2-2
19:01   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:53   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:41 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Javonte Smart 2-4
18:10 +2 EJ Montgomery made finger-roll layup 4-4
17:52 +2 Javonte Smart made running Jump Shot 4-6
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
17:28   Darius Days missed jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
17:20   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
17:01 +2 Tyrese Maxey made driving layup 6-6
17:01   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
17:01 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 7-6
16:41   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
16:41 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
16:41 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
16:35   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by LSU  
16:12   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Trendon Watford  
15:52   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
15:35   Nate Sestina missed hook shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:32 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 9-8
15:19   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:56   Offensive foul on Nate Sestina  
14:56   Turnover on Nate Sestina  
14:33   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
14:27   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
14:18 +3 Charles Manning Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 9-11
14:05   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
14:05 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
14:05 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
13:42   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:42 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 11-12
13:42   Marlon Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
13:29   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:18   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
13:13 +2 Immanuel Quickley made driving layup 13-12
12:56   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Days  
12:44   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
12:29   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Ashton Hagans  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:21   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
12:11 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 16-12
11:50   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Nate Sestina  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
11:41   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:24   Personal foul on Charles Manning Jr.  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:05 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 16-14
10:49 +2 Ashton Hagans made driving layup 18-14
10:33   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
10:14 +2 Darius Days made driving layup 18-16
9:52   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
9:43   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
9:43   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
9:20   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
9:16   Nate Sestina missed layup  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:11   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
9:09   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days  
8:32   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot, blocked by Trendon Watford  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
8:28   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:20   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
8:14   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
8:06 +3 Charles Manning Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 18-19
7:52 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Keion Brooks Jr. 20-19
7:28 +3 Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Manning Jr. 20-22
7:12   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Manning Jr.  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
6:56   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
6:38   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Charles Manning Jr., stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
6:05   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
5:41   Charles Manning Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
5:33 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley 22-22
5:11 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 22-24
4:57   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
4:40   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
4:30   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
4:21   Trendon Watford missed layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
4:13   Darius Days missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Darius Days  
4:04 +2 Darius Days made driving layup 22-26
3:50   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
3:37   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
3:30 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 24-26
3:12   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:12 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
3:12 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
2:52   Nate Sestina missed hook shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
2:38   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
2:38   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
2:29 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 26-28
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
1:58   Johnny Juzang missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
1:47   Javonte Smart missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
1:31   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Darius Days  
1:02   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
52.0   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
37.0   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
29.0 +3 Ashton Hagans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 29-28
3.0   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
5.0   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
3.0   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
1.0   Offensive rebound by LSU  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 50
LSU Tigers 48

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 29-30
19:28 +3 Ashton Hagans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 32-30
19:15   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
19:15   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:15   Emmitt Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:54 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 34-30
18:38   Darius Days missed layup  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:31   Trendon Watford missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
18:22   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:12   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Nate Sestina  
18:08 +2 Tyrese Maxey made driving layup 36-30
18:08   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
18:08 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 37-30
17:46   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
17:46 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
17:46 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
17:39 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 40-32
17:20 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 40-35
16:59   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:41   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
16:35   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
16:31   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
16:26 +2 Trendon Watford made floating jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 40-37
15:48   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:31 +2 Immanuel Quickley made driving layup 42-37
15:08 +2 Skylar Mays made running Jump Shot 42-39
14:50   Shooting foul on Charles Manning Jr.  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
14:50 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
14:37 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 44-41
14:09   Personal foul on Charles Manning Jr.  
13:58 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 47-41
13:32   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
13:32   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:32 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-42
13:20 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Sestina 50-42
13:06   Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams  
13:06   Turnover on Emmitt Williams  
12:55   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
12:55   Turnover on Nick Richards  
12:36   Trendon Watford missed layup  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
12:31 +2 Darius Days made dunk 50-44
12:13 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 52-44
11:56 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 52-46
11:29   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:29 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-46
11:07   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:05   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
11:05 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
11:05   Marlon Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
10:48 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 56-47
10:22 +2 Marlon Taylor made jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 56-49
10:08   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
9:51   EJ Montgomery missed hook shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
9:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
9:27   Emmitt Williams missed hook shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
9:21   Darius Days missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
9:14   Darius Days missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
9:09 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 58-49
9:00   Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams  
9:00   Turnover on Emmitt Williams  
8:32   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Trendon Watford  
7:51 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 58-51
7:40   30-second timeout called  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Darius Days  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
6:54   Personal foul on Darius Days  
6:54 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 59-51
6:54   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws