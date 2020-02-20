MOST
BRAD

No Text

Brown scores 19, Bradley holds off Missouri St. 83-79 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

PEIORIA, Ill. (AP) Darrell Brown had 19 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves edged past Missouri State 83-79 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs added 15 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen chipped in 12, Koch Bar scored 11 and Ja'Shon Henry had 10. Childs also had 10 rebounds.

Childs' two free throws with 37 seconds left in overtime gave Bradley an 81-79 lead and Henry's dunk with five seconds left capped the scoring.

Lamont West had 20 points and three blocks for the Bears (13-15, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Josh Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Keandre Cook had 13 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Bradley defeated Missouri State 91-78 on Jan. 15.

Bradley (19-9, 10-5) plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Missouri State plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MOST Bears 32
BRAD Braves 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:56   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
19:36   Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Lamont West  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
19:23   Bad pass turnover on Lamont West, stolen by Nate Kennell  
19:15 +2 Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 0-2
18:54   Flagrant foul on Gaige Prim  
18:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Gaige Prim  
18:54   Turnover on Gaige Prim  
18:54   Official timeout called  
18:54   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:54   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:54 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-3
18:54 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-3
18:54 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:54 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
18:42   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
18:28   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
18:17 +2 Josh Hall made reverse layup 2-5
18:13   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
18:13   Turnover on Koch Bar  
17:54   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
17:33 +2 Elijah Childs made floating jump shot 2-7
17:24   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
17:05 +2 Lamont West made layup 4-7
16:54   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
16:39   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
16:32   Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West  
16:25   Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Lamont West  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
16:21   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
16:16   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot, blocked by Lamont West  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
16:09   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
16:02   Josh Hall missed hook shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
15:33   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
14:50 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 4-10
14:32 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 7-10
14:19   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
14:13 +2 Nate Kennell made dunk 7-12
14:13   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
14:13 +1 Nate Kennell made free throw 7-13
14:05 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
13:42 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 10-15
13:25 +2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 12-15
13:25   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
13:25   Keandre Cook missed free throw  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
13:14 +2 Isiaih Mosley made floating jump shot 14-15
12:40   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
12:25 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 17-15
12:16   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:06 +2 Koch Bar made tip-in 17-17
11:58   Darian Scott missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
11:46 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 17-19
11:30   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
11:14   Personal foul on Darian Scott  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Lamont West  
11:01 +2 Lamont West made finger-roll layup 19-19
10:52 +2 Danya Kingsby made driving layup 19-21
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
10:13 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 19-24
9:58   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
9:42   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
9:22 +2 Ross Owens made driving layup 21-24
9:15   Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby  
8:53   Keandre Cook missed floating jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
8:23   Nate Kennell missed floating jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
8:12 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 24-24
8:05   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 24-26
7:13   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
7:11   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
7:03   Lamont West missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
6:56 +2 Elijah Childs made reverse layup, assist by Darrell Brown 24-28
6:38   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
6:32   Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
6:32   Turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
5:59   Isiaih Mosley missed floating jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
5:48   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
5:48 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
5:48 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
5:31   Offensive foul on Isiaih Mosley  
5:31   Turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
5:19   Violation on Unknown  
5:17   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
4:50   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
4:36   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
4:36   Elijah Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:36 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
4:36 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
4:24   Josh Hall missed floating jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Ari Boya, stolen by Ross Owens  
4:18   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
4:18   Darian Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:18 +1 Darian Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
4:18 +1 Darian Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
3:58   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
3:42   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Darian Scott  
3:28   Ross Owens missed layup  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
3:27   Offensive goaltending turnover on Darian Scott  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:08 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 25-33
2:45   Lamont West missed layup  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Darian Scott  
2:41   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
2:41 +1 Darian Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
2:41   Darian Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:25   Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Darian Scott  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
2:18 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Josh Hall 28-33
1:55 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 28-36
1:33 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Josh Hall 30-36
1:33   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
1:33   Lamont West missed free throw  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
1:12 +2 Danya Kingsby made floating jump shot 30-38
1:01 +2 Josh Hall made driving layup 32-38
48.0   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
48.0   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
48.0 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
48.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
26.0   Josh Hall missed layup  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
4.0   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
4.0   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
4.0 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 32-40
4.0 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
1.0   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 40
BRAD Braves 31

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Elijah Childs 32-43
19:20 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ross Owens 34-43
19:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Missouri State  
19:18 +1 Darrell Brown made free throw 34-44
19:03   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
18:46 +2 Josh Hall made floating jump shot 36-44
18:46   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
18:46 +1 Josh Hall made free throw 37-44
18:25   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Lamont West  
18:11   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
17:46   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
17:46   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:46   Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
17:38   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
17:31   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Lamont West  
17:27   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
17:27   Josh Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Josh Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
17:08   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
17:08   Danya Kingsby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:08 +1 Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
17:01   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
16:56 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 40-45
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Childs  
16:22   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
16:18   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
16:12   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:08   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
16:08 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
16:08 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
15:48   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Gaige Prim  
15:32   Gaige Prim missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
15:29   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
15:10   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
15:10 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 42-46
15:10 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
15:02   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
14:50   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
14:38   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
14:33   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
14:21   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
14:21   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21   Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
14:08 +2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 44-47
13:47   Jumpball received by Bradley  
13:34   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:10   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
13:02   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
12:49   Gaige Prim missed dunk  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
12:43   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
12:36 +2 Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 44-49
12:23   Ja'Monta Black missed jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
12:16 +2 Lamont West made dunk 46-49
11:51   Elijah Childs missed fade-away jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
11:17   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
11:15   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
11:15 +1 Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
11:15 +1 Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-49
10:55 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 48-51
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall  
10:25