Southern Illinois stymie Evansville in 2nd half, win 70-53

  • Feb 20, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Marcus Domask had 19 points as Southern Illinois got past Evansville 70-53 on Thursday night. Eric McGill added 18 points for the Salukis, while Lance Jones chipped in 15.

Evansville scored a season-low 16 points in the second half.

K.J. Riley had 10 points for the Purple Aces (9-19, 0-15 Missouri Valley Conference), who have now lost 15 straight games. DeAndre Williams added seven rebounds.

The Salukis (16-12, 10-5) improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 64-60 on Feb. 5. Southern Illinois matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Indiana State at home on Sunday.

1st Half
EVAN Aces 37
SILL Salukis 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:36   Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams  
19:36   Turnover on DeAndre Williams  
19:18   Lance Jones missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
19:15   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
18:58   K.J. Riley missed layup  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
18:55 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup 2-0
18:33 +2 Barret Benson made layup 2-2
18:09   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
18:06   Personal foul on DeAndre Williams  
17:47   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
17:47   Turnover on Barret Benson  
17:32   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:18 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 2-5
16:46 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 5-5
16:30   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by K.J. Riley  
16:25 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 7-5
16:08   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
16:07 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
16:07 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
15:45   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:31   Eric McGill missed layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
15:26   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:11   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:49 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot 7-9
14:30 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 9-9
15:30   Shooting foul on Eric McGill  
14:30 +1 Sam Cunliffe made free throw 10-9
14:16 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup 10-11
13:44 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 12-11
13:14 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 12-13
13:15   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
13:15 +1 Marcus Domask made free throw 12-14
12:57   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by K.J. Riley  
12:21   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
12:06   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
11:37 +3 Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 15-14
11:13 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 15-16
10:53 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Williams 18-16
10:31   Eric McGill missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
10:08   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
10:02   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
9:41 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 18-18
9:33   Commercial timeout called  
9:33   Commercial timeout called  
9:19   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
9:15 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 20-18
8:54 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 20-20
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Trent Brown  
8:17 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 20-23
7:55 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 22-23
7:29   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
7:11   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
6:55   Personal foul on Artur Labinowicz  
6:55   Commercial timeout called  
6:37 +2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Trent Brown 22-25
6:14   Out of bounds turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
5:59   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
5:58 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
5:58 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
5:42 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 24-27
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Jawaun Newton  
5:04 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 26-27
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
4:16   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Lance Jones  
4:11 +2 Lance Jones made layup 26-29
3:51 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 28-29
3:51   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 29-29
3:36 +2 Eric McGill made layup 29-31
3:10 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup 31-31
2:50   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
2:50 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
2:50   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:27 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 33-32
1:59   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
1:59   Karrington Davis missed free throw  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
1:30 +3 Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton 36-32
1:16 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 36-35
1:00   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
1:00   Sam Cunliffe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:00 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
46.0 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 37-38
46.0   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
46.0   Eric McGill missed free throw  
46.0   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
15.0   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
12.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +2 Eric McGill made layup 37-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 16
SILL Salukis 30

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
19:23   Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams  
19:23   Turnover on DeAndre Williams  
19:09 +2 Barret Benson made layup 37-42
18:42 +2 DeAndre Williams made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 39-42
18:26   Personal foul on DeAndre Williams  
18:19   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
18:09   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
17:57   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
17:42   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
17:24   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
17:17   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:03 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 39-44
16:37   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
16:28   K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
16:25   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:54   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:54 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-45
15:37   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
15:30   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
15:30   Turnover on Barret Benson  
15:09 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 41-45
14:55   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
14:49   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
14:23   Out of bounds turnover on Shamar Givance  
14:07   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
14:07 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
14:07 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
13:49   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
13:30 +2 Eric McGill made layup 41-49
13:07   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:52   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
12:40   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
12:33   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
12:15   Offensive foul on Marcus Domask  
12:15   Turnover on Marcus Domask  
11:53 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 44-49
11:33   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
11:02 +2 John Hall made layup 46-49
10:48 +2 Lance Jones made layup 46-51
10:47   Personal foul on Noah Frederking  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:47   Lance Jones missed free throw  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
10:47   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
10:23   Shamar Givance missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
9:58   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones  
9:26   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
9:11 +2 Barret Benson made layup 46-53
8:54   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
8:54   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:54 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
8:30   Eric McGill missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
8:13   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
8:00   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:57   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
7:57 +1 Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
7:31   Shamar Givance missed layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:14   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
7:11   DeAndre Williams missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
7:09   Out of bounds turnover on Lance Jones  
6:41   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
6:08   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
6:08 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
6:08   Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:08   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
5:45   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
5:33   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
5:33 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-57
5:33   Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:33   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
5:15   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
5:15 +1 DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
5:15 +1 DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-57
4:51 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 49-60
4:32   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
4:20 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Barret Benson 49-62
4:12   30-second timeout called  
4:12   Commercial timeout called  
4:02   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
3:44 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 49-64
3:12   DeAndre Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
2:51 +2 Eric McGill made layup 49-66
2:29   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by K.J. Riley  
2:17   Commercial timeout called  
2:10 +2 DeAndre Williams made jump shot 51-66
1:39   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
1:22   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
1:17 +2 DeAndre Williams made dunk 53-66
1:16   30-second timeout called  
1:06   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
1:07 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 53-67
1:07 +1 Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
1:00   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
53.0 +2 Marcus Domask made dunk, assist by Lance Jones 53-70
42.0   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
8.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
K. Riley
E. McGill
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.3 Field Goal % 39.7
27.6 Three Point % 39.1
80.7 Free Throw % 72.8
Team Stats
Points 53 70
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 25-38 (65.8%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 26
Offensive 7 0
Defensive 17 24
Team 3 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
33
K. Riley G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1
M. Domask F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
Key Players
33
K. Riley G 12.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.8 APG 46.9 FG%
1
M. Domask F 14.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Riley G 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
M. Domask F 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
38.2 FG% 65.8
22.7 3PT FG% 41.7
75.0 FT% 68.2