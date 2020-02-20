|
19:34
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:32
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
19:23
Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams
19:23
Turnover on DeAndre Williams
19:09
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
37-42
18:42
+2
|
DeAndre Williams made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
39-42
18:26
Personal foul on DeAndre Williams
18:19
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
18:09
Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson
17:57
Personal foul on Lance Jones
17:42
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
17:40
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
17:24
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:22
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
17:17
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:15
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
17:03
+2
|
Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
39-44
16:37
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:35
Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking
16:28
K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
16:26
Offensive rebound by Evansville
16:25
Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
16:08
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
15:54
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:54
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:54
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-45
15:37
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
15:35
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
15:30
Offensive foul on Barret Benson
15:30
Turnover on Barret Benson
15:09
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
41-45
14:55
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
14:49
Eric McGill missed jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
14:23
Out of bounds turnover on Shamar Givance
14:07
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
14:07
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
41-46
14:07
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-47
13:49
Out of bounds turnover on Evan Kuhlman
13:30
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
41-49
13:07
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
12:52
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:50
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
12:40
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:38
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
12:33
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
12:31
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
12:15
Offensive foul on Marcus Domask
12:15
Turnover on Marcus Domask
11:53
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
44-49
11:33
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:31
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
11:02
+2
|
John Hall made layup
46-49
10:48
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
46-51
10:47
Personal foul on Noah Frederking
10:47
Commercial timeout called
10:47
Lance Jones missed free throw
10:47
Defensive rebound by Evansville
10:47
Personal foul on Harwin Francois
10:23
Shamar Givance missed jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
9:58
Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones
9:26
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
9:11
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
46-53
8:54
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
8:54
K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:54
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-53
8:30
Eric McGill missed layup
8:28
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
8:13
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:11
Offensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
8:00
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:58
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
7:57
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
7:57
Commercial timeout called
7:57
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
47-54
7:57
+1
|
Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-55
7:31
Shamar Givance missed layup
7:29
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
7:14
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:12
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
7:11
DeAndre Williams missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
7:09
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
7:09
Out of bounds turnover on Lance Jones
6:41
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
6:08
Shooting foul on Shamar Givance
6:08
+1
|
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
47-56
6:08
Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:08
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
5:45
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
5:43
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
5:33
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
5:33
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
47-57
5:33
Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:33
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
5:15
Shooting foul on Marcus Domask
5:15
+1
|
DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
48-57
5:15
+1
|
DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-57
4:51
+3
|
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
49-60
4:32
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:30
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
4:20
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup, assist by Barret Benson
49-62
4:12
30-second timeout called
4:12
Commercial timeout called
4:02
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:00
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
3:44
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
49-64
3:12
DeAndre Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:10
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
2:51
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
49-66
2:29
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
2:20
Lost ball turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by K.J. Riley
2:17
Commercial timeout called
2:10
+2
|
DeAndre Williams made jump shot
51-66
1:39
Eric McGill missed jump shot
1:37
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
1:22
Jawaun Newton missed layup
1:20
Offensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
1:17
+2
|
DeAndre Williams made dunk
53-66
1:16
30-second timeout called
1:06
Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe
1:07
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
53-67
1:07
+1
|
Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-68
1:00
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
58.0
Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
53.0
+2
|
Marcus Domask made dunk, assist by Lance Jones
53-70
42.0
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
40.0
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
8.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois
0.0
End of period
