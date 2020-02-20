NIOWA
INDST

No Text

LaRavia, Key lead Indiana State to 67-64 upset of UNI

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jake LaRavia had 18 points and seven rebounds and Tyreke Key had 18 points and six rebounds as Indiana State held off Northern Iowa 67-64 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) dropped into a first-place tie with Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining.

Christian Williams had 14 points for Indiana State (15-11, 8-7), which made 11 3-pointers.

Northern Iowa used a 19-2 run to get within 61-60 with 1:41 to go but the Sycamores held on with four three throws from Williams and a bucket from La Ravia. AJ Green missed a contested 3-pointer as the game ended.

Green had 21 points for the Panthers. Isaiah Brown added 13 points. Austin Phyfe had 12 points. Tywhon Pickford had 10 rebounds. Trae Berhow, the Panthers' second-leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to score (0 of 5).

The Sycamores leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 68-60 on Jan. 7. Indiana State takes on Evansville on the road on Sunday. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 23
INDST Sycamores 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
19:44 +1 Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:44 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:27   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
19:18   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
19:05   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:47   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:34   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:17 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 0-5
17:59   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
17:59 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 1-5
17:59 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
17:36 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 2-8
17:14 +2 Isaiah Brown made driving layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 4-8
16:54   Tre Williams missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:44   AJ Green missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
16:32 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 4-11
16:16 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 7-11
16:01 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 7-13
15:51 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 10-13
15:31 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 10-16
15:22   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
14:39   Isaiah Brown missed driving layup  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
14:37   Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa  
14:20   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
14:12   Tywhon Pickford missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
14:03 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving dunk, assist by Cooper Neese 10-18
13:56   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
13:54   Justin Dahl missed driving layup, blocked by Tyreke Key  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
13:46   Justin Dahl missed hook shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
13:37   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:21   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Dahl  
13:04 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 10-21
12:49   AJ Green missed jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
12:34   Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
12:33   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Cobie Barnes  
12:14 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 10-23
11:50 +2 Noah Carter made driving layup 12-23
11:36 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cobie Barnes 12-26
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
11:13 +2 Noah Carter made dunk, assist by Austin Phyfe 14-26
11:00   Cooper Neese missed driving layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
10:40   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
10:25   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by AJ Green  
10:15 +2 Austin Phyfe made driving layup 16-26
9:46   Bronson Kessinger missed hook shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
9:32   Shooting foul on Christian Williams  
9:32 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws 17-26
9:32 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-26
9:32 +1 AJ Green made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-26
9:14   Tyreke Key missed driving layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:56   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
8:37 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 19-29
8:17   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
8:04 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 19-31
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Carter  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Christian Williams missed driving layup  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:16 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk 19-33
7:11   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
6:57   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:44   Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
6:29   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Cam Bacote  
5:57 +2 Austin Phyfe made driving layup, assist by AJ Green 21-33
5:44   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
5:38   Jake LaRavia missed driving layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
5:29   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
5:20   Tyreke Key missed driving layup, blocked by Tywhon Pickford  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
5:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
5:01 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Cooper Neese 21-35
4:40   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
4:05 +2 Austin Phyfe made driving layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford 23-35
3:41   Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
3:25   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:00   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
2:46   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
2:35   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
2:30 +2 Bronson Kessinger made driving layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 23-37
2:05   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
1:37 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot 23-40
1:15   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
1:07   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
57.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
40.0   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
30.0   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
24.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
0.0   Jake LaRavia missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 41
INDST Sycamores 27

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
19:29   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
19:26   Tre Williams missed tip-in  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:59   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:29 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 23-43
18:01 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 25-43
17:37   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:25 +2 AJ Green made driving layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 27-43
17:01 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 27-46
16:45 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 30-46
16:17   Jordan Barnes missed floating jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
16:07   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
15:48 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 30-49
15:30   Spencer Haldeman missed floating jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
15:26   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Personal foul on Justin Dahl  
15:11   Personal foul on Justin Dahl  
15:00 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 30-51
14:40 +2 Isaiah Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 32-51
14:06   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
14:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
13:52   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
13:37 +2 Antwan Kimmons made driving layup 34-51
13:24   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
13:09 +2 Tyreke Key made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bronson Kessinger 34-53
12:49   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:44   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
12:36   Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes  
12:36   Turnover on Jordan Barnes  
12:18   AJ Green missed floating jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
11:50   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
11:34   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
11:11   Cobie Barnes missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell  
10:49   AJ Green missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
10:24 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cooper Neese 34-55
10:07 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 37-55
10:03   Full timeout called  
10:03   Commercial timeout called  
9:43   Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
9:30   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
9:03 +2 Tre Williams made layup 37-57
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Cooper Neese  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Cam Bacote  
8:32   Commercial timeout called  
8:20 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 39-57
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes  
7:48 +2 Spencer Haldeman made jump shot 41-57
7:26   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
7:17   Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:10   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:47 +2 Jake LaRavia made reverse layup, assist by Cooper Neese 41-59
6:47   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
6:47   Jake LaRavia missed free throw  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
6:35   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
6:23 +2 Isaiah Brown made driving layup 43-59
5:55   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
5:41   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
5:41 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws 44-59
5:41 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-59
5:35   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
5:35   Jake LaRavia missed free throw  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
5:30   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
5:30   Antwan Kimmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:30   Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:30   Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
5:04   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
4:55 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 48-59
4:29   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
4:29   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
4:29   Jordan Barnes missed free throw  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
4:19 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tywhon Pickford 51-59
3:58   Jordan Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
3:34 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 53-59
3:07   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:07 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
3:07 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
2:58 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 55-61
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
2:24   Tywhon Pickford missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
2:11 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 58-61
1:50   Christian Williams missed finger-roll layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
1:41 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford 60-61
1:14   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
1:14 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 60-62
1:14 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-63
1:01   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
56.0 +2 Tywhon Pickford made dunk 62-63
34.0 +2 Jake LaRavia made reverse layup, assist by Christian Williams 62-65
26.0   Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
26.0   Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
20.0   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
9.0