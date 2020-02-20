|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana State
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
0-5
|
17:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-5
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-5
|
17:36
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|
2-8
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made driving layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
4-8
|
16:54
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed hook shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
16:32
|
|
+3
|
Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
4-11
|
16:16
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
7-11
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
7-13
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
10-13
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|
10-16
|
15:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed driving layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made driving dunk, assist by Cooper Neese
|
10-18
|
13:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed driving layup, blocked by Tyreke Key
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed hook shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Dahl
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
10-21
|
12:49
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Cobie Barnes
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
|
10-23
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter made driving layup
|
12-23
|
11:36
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cobie Barnes
|
12-26
|
11:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter made dunk, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
14-26
|
11:00
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed driving layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made driving layup
|
16-26
|
9:46
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed hook shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Williams
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws
|
17-26
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-26
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
19-26
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed driving layup
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-29
|
8:17
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
19-31
|
7:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Carter
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed driving layup
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made dunk
|
19-33
|
7:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Williams
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cam Bacote
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made driving layup, assist by AJ Green
|
21-33
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed driving layup
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed driving layup, blocked by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Cooper Neese
|
21-35
|
4:40
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made driving layup, assist by Tywhon Pickford
|
23-35
|
3:41
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made driving layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
23-37
|
2:05
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
1:37
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-40
|
1:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|