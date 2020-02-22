BRAD
VALPO

No Text

Valparaiso hits 18 3-pointers, beats Bradley 90-78

  • Feb 22, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Ryan Fazekas hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 and Valparaiso rolled to a 90-78 victory over Bradley on Saturday.

Freeman-Liberty sank 6 of 13 shots from the floor, while Fazekas buried 5 of 7 from distance for the Crusaders (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan hit 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored 16.

Elijah Childs finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Braves (19-10, 10-6). Nate Kennell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Darrell Brown contributed 14 points and four assists.

Valparaiso trailed by six points at halftime before outscoring Bradley 54-36 after intermission.

The Crusaders shot 56% from the floor and a blistering 64% from beyond the arc (18 of 28). Valparaiso was 11 of 15 from distance in the second half and missed tying the school record by one. Bradley shot 44% overall and 42% from the arc (10 of 24).

1st Half
BRAD Braves 42
VALPO Crusaders 36

Time Team Play Score
19:58   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:42 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 2-0
19:15   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
19:10 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 4-0
18:40   Donovan Clay missed layup  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:26   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan  
18:23   Elijah Childs missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:08   Turnover on John Kiser  
17:50 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 6-0
17:42 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by John Kiser 6-2
17:21   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by John Kiser  
17:12 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk, assist by John Kiser 6-4
16:56 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 9-4
16:47   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:36 +3 Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 12-4
16:22   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
16:10 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot 14-4
16:04   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
15:54   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
14:12   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:12   Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:12   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:59   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:48   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:27   Ben Krikke missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
13:17   Darrell Brown missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
13:13   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
12:44 +2 Ben Krikke made dunk, assist by Donovan Clay 14-6
12:13   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
11:52   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
11:45 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk, assist by Daniel Sackey 14-8
11:25   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
11:18 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot 17-8
10:55   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
10:48 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke 17-11
10:28 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 19-11
9:56   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
9:56   Commercial timeout called  
9:56 +1 Ben Krikke made 1st of 2 free throws 19-12
9:56 +1 Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
9:32   Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Antonio Thomas  
9:18   Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey  
9:18   Antonio Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18 +1 Antonio Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
9:08 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 20-16
8:49 +3 Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 23-16
8:32   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
8:17 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 25-16
8:15   Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey  
8:15 +1 Elijah Childs made free throw 26-16
8:05   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Nate Kennell  
7:46   Elijah Childs missed layup  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
7:41 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Thomas 29-16
7:41   30-second timeout called  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:16 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Fazekas 29-19
6:51   Koch Bar missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
6:41 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 29-22
6:13   Koch Bar missed layup  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Elijah Childs  
5:24   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
5:20   Shooting foul on Eron Gordon  
5:20 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
5:20 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
4:59 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot 31-24
4:40   Ja'Shon Henry missed hook shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:30   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
4:20   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
4:06   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
4:06   Eron Gordon missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:06   Eron Gordon missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:06 +1 Eron Gordon made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-25
3:55 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 33-25
3:33 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 33-28
3:19 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 35-28
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
2:28 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 35-31
2:16   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
2:08 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made tip-in 37-31
1:56   Ben Krikke missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
1:35 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 39-31
1:11 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 39-34
56.0 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 42-34
42.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
34.0 +2 Ben Krikke made tip-in 42-36
35.0   30-second timeout called  
28.0   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
2.0   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
2.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 36
VALPO Crusaders 54

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 42-39
19:20 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 44-39
19:00 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 44-42
18:44 +2 Nate Kennell made layup 46-42
18:13   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:04 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 49-42
17:48 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 49-44
17:34   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:24 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 49-47
17:07   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
17:07 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 50-47
17:07   Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:39   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
16:12   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:56 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 50-50
15:47   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:28   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
15:22 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 53-50
15:09 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 53-53
14:42 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 55-53
14:23   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
14:16   Commercial timeout called  
14:04   Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by John Kiser  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:51   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
13:35   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:35   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
13:15   Koch Bar missed layup  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:01 +2 John Kiser made layup 55-55
12:47   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:29 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 55-57
12:28   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
12:28 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw 55-58
12:09   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
12:01   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
12:01 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
12:01 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
11:45 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 57-60
11:26   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
11:17   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
11:10 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 57-63
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:57   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
10:49   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
10:25 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 57-66
10:06   Offensive foul on Danya Kingsby  
10:06   Turnover on Danya Kingsby  
10:06   Commercial timeout called  
9:46   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
9:35   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
9:35 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 58-66
9:35 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
9:09 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 59-69
8:34   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
8:22   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
8:11   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
8:11 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 59-70
8:11 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-71
7:58   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 59-73
7:16 +2 Nate Kennell made driving layup 61-73
6:39   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Danya Kingsby  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
6:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
6:21   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
6:21   Elijah Childs missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
6:10 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 61-76
5:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 63-76
5:36   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
5:36 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 63-77
5:36 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-78
5:23 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 66-78
4:45   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
4:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
4:31 +2 Elijah Childs made layup 68-78
4:31   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
4:31 +1 Elijah Childs made free throw 69-78
4:17   John Kiser missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
4:05 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 71-78
3:49 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by John Kiser 71-80
3:21   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
3:11 +2 Ryan Fazekas made layup 71-82
2:55 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 74-82
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
2:46 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 74-82
2:33   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:24   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
2:03 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 74-85
1:33 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 76-85
1:15   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
1:13   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
1:13 +1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 76-86
1:13 +1 Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-87
1:06   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
55.0   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
46.0 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 76-90
45.0   Official timeout called  
33.0 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell 78-90
7.0   Zion Morgan missed layup  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
Key Players
D. Brown
J. Kiser
24.3 Min. Per Game 24.3
5.8 Pts. Per Game 5.8
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
34.4 Field Goal % 48.4
32.5 Three Point % 35.8
79.6 Free Throw % 81.0
  Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas 5.0
 