19:35
+3
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
42-39
19:20
+2
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby
44-39
19:00
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
44-42
18:44
+2
Nate Kennell made layup
46-42
18:13
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:11
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
18:04
+3
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
49-42
17:48
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
49-44
17:34
Danya Kingsby missed layup
17:32
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
17:24
+3
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
49-47
17:07
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
17:07
+1
Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws
50-47
17:07
Koch Bar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:07
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
16:39
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
16:37
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
16:12
Koch Bar missed jump shot
16:10
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
15:56
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
50-50
15:47
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:45
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
15:28
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup
15:26
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
15:22
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
53-50
15:09
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
53-53
14:42
+2
Darrell Brown made layup
55-53
14:23
Mileek McMillan missed jump shot
14:21
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
14:16
Commercial timeout called
14:04
Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by John Kiser
14:02
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
13:51
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:49
Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell
13:35
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
13:35
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
13:35
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
13:33
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
13:15
Koch Bar missed layup
13:13
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
13:01
+2
John Kiser made layup
55-55
12:47
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
12:29
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
55-57
12:28
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
12:28
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw
55-58
12:09
Elijah Childs missed hook shot
12:07
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
12:01
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
12:01
+1
Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
55-59
12:01
+1
Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-60
11:45
+2
Darrell Brown made jump shot
57-60
11:26
Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
11:24
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
11:17
Danya Kingsby missed layup
11:15
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
11:10
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
57-63
11:10
Commercial timeout called
10:57
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:55
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
10:49
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
10:25
+3
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
57-66
10:06
Offensive foul on Danya Kingsby
10:06
Turnover on Danya Kingsby
10:06
Commercial timeout called
9:46
Daniel Sackey missed jump shot
9:44
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
9:35
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
9:35
+1
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
58-66
9:35
+1
Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-66
9:09
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
59-69
8:34
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:32
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
8:22
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
8:20
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
8:11
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
8:11
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
59-70
8:11
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-71
7:58
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
7:56
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:31
+2
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
59-73
7:16
+2
Nate Kennell made driving layup
61-73
6:39
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Danya Kingsby
6:39
Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
6:21
Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso
6:21
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
6:21
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
6:21
Elijah Childs missed layup
6:19
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
6:10
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
61-76
5:36
+2
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
63-76
5:36
Shooting foul on Darrell Brown
5:36
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
63-77
5:36
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-78
5:23
+3
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
66-78
4:45
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:45
Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
4:45
Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso
4:31
+2
Elijah Childs made layup
68-78
4:31
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
4:31
+1
Elijah Childs made free throw
69-78
4:17
John Kiser missed jump shot
4:15
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
4:05
+2
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
71-78
3:49
+2
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by John Kiser
71-80
3:21
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:19
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
3:11
+2
Ryan Fazekas made layup
71-82
2:55
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
74-82
3:05
Commercial timeout called
2:46
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
74-82
2:33
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:28
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
2:24
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
2:03
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
74-85
1:33
+2
Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
76-85
1:15
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
1:13
Personal foul on Elijah Childs
1:13
+1
Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws
76-86
1:13
+1
Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws
76-87
1:06
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
1:04
Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
55.0
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
53.0
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
46.0
+3
|
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
76-90
|
45.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell
|
78-90
|
7.0
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed layup
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas
|