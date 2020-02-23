OREG
14 Oregon
Ducks
21-7
away team logo
73
TF 3
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Sat Feb. 22
9:00pm
BONUS
72
TF 1
home team logo
ARIZ
24 Arizona
Wildcats
19-8
ML: +178
ARIZ -5, O/U 139
ML: -215
OREG
ARIZ

No Text

No. 14 Oregon rallies to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Oregon's Payton Pritchard had one of the best games of his college career, hitting a handful of jaw-dropping 3-pointers that silenced Arizona's crowd. But after more than 40 minutes on the court, the shots finally stopped falling.

The Ducks found a second scorer just in time.

Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points and Shakur Juiston added all of Oregon's points in overtime to push the 14th-ranked Ducks past No. 24 Arizona 73-72 on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2 Pritchard made six 3-pointers and hit 8 of 8 free throws. He played all 45 minutes and was the only player on either team who never came out of the game. Even though he has nearly 1,900 career points, it was the first time the senior has scored 30 or more in a game.

''It was a heck of a performance,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''We've been struggling a little, we're banged up and in a game we really needed him, he did a tremendous job.''

Juiston was the unlikely star in overtime and his layup with 1.4 seconds left was the winner. Arizona had one more great opportunity but Christian Koloko missed two free throws with a second left that could have tied or won the game.

Oregon has won five straight overtime games.

''You've got to consider yourself a little lucky when you win five overtime games because you need some breaks like we got today,'' Altman said.

Arizona led 64-58 with 3:27 left in regulation but the Wildcats went cold and Pritchard hit six straight free throws to pull the Ducks (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12) even with 15 seconds left. Arizona's Josh Green missed two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining that would have put the Wildcats ahead.

Dylan Smith led Arizona (19-8, 9-5) with 18 points. Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion both scored 13. The Wildcats had a rough night at the free throw line, making just 10 of 21 and missing the four crucial ones by Green and Koloko.

''You've got to make free throws, especially when a guy like Payton Pritchard is playing against you,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''Because he's not going to miss a free throw.''

Oregon didn't mind the good fortune of Arizona's free-throw problems.

''Might as well go play the lottery now,'' Juiston said.

Oregon's offense revolved around the great shooting of Pritchard. He gave the Ducks a huge boost by making several difficult 3-pointers, shooting over Arizona defenders who were right in his face.

''I didn't even notice when I had points,'' Pritchard said. ''I just kept trying to make plays.''

The rest of the team didn't have a particularly good night until Juiston's clutch play in the final minutes. Oregon snapped a three-game road losing streak. Juiston finished with 14 points and hit 4 of 5 shots in overtime.

Pritchard scored 20 points in the first half as Oregon pushed to a 36-33 halftime lead. He hit 7 of 11 shots - including 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point line - before the break. Nnaji had eight points and five rebounds for the Wildcats in the first half.

PAC-12 JUMBLE

It's a tight race in the Pac-12 heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Arizona and Oregon are right in the middle of it.

The Wildcats and Ducks are two of five teams within one game of the top of the standings. Arizona State is in first place at 10-4. Oregon, UCLA and Colorado are right behind at 10-5 and Arizona's at 9-5.

''It's a mess,'' Altman said. ''We've dropped some games we felt like we should have won, but I think everybody in the league probably does.''

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks were competitive on the road and finally broke through with a big win. Oregon's offense was stagnant outside of Pritchard and too many possessions consisted of four players watching the senior guard try to work his shot-making magic. Juiston's overtime scoring was sorely needed.

Arizona: The Wildcats are playing well at the right time of the year but this one stings. Their newfound confidence will get a big test when they head to California and face USC and UCLA next week.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday night.

Arizona: At Southern California in Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 36
ARIZ Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:44 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 3-0
19:17   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
19:04   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:54 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:35   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:27   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18:20   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
18:20 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:20 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
18:06   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
17:42   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:31   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
17:16   Personal foul on Josh Green  
17:02   Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson  
16:36   Zeke Nnaji missed dunk  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:34   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:26 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup, assist by Chris Duarte 7-3
16:18   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
16:13   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
16:10   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
16:08   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:53 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Josh Green 7-5
15:53   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +1 Zeke Nnaji made free throw 7-6
15:43   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:28   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:25 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 7-8
14:59 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 10-8
14:36 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 10-10
14:21   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:12   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
13:50   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
13:37   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
13:37 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
13:37   Dylan Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
13:23   Offensive foul on Zeke Nnaji  
13:23   Turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
13:09   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
12:51 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 13-11
12:30   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
12:21   Anthony Mathis missed layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
12:06   Josh Green missed layup  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:37   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:37   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:24 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 13-14
10:52 +2 Will Richardson made layup 15-14
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Francis Okoro  
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Francis Okoro, stolen by Christian Koloko  
10:26   Jumpball received by Arizona  
10:23 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 15-17
10:05 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francis Okoro 18-17
9:42 +2 Josh Green made layup 18-19
9:35   Will Richardson missed layup  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
9:27   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:16   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
9:08   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
9:08   Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
9:08 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
8:41   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
8:25   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
8:15 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 20-20
7:51   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
7:51   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Ira Lee  
7:21   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
7:12   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
6:48   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
6:48 +1 Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
6:48 +1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
6:26   Stone Gettings missed layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
6:16 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 25-21
6:04 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 25-24
5:42 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot 28-24
5:18   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:07   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
4:57 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 28-27
4:27 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 30-27
3:58 +2 Dylan Smith made jump shot 30-29
3:28   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:04 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 30-32
2:49 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 33-32
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Will Richardson  
2:25   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
1:58   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
1:58 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
1:58   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
1:28   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
1:22   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
1:18   30-second timeout called  
57.0   Bad pass turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
37.0 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 36-33
23.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 28
ARIZ Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
19:34 +2 Stone Gettings made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 36-35
19:23 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 38-35
19:14 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 38-37
19:00   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
18:46   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
18:37   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
18:20   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
17:50 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 38-40
17:40 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 40-40
17:23 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 40-42
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Dylan Smith  
16:45   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:46 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
16:46 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
16:24   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
16:13   Jumpball received by Arizona  
16:08   Dylan Smith missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
16:04 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk 40-46
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
15:19   Out of bounds turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
14:52   Will Richardson missed layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
14:40   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
14:34   Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Josh Green  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:08   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
14:00 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 42-46
13:31   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
13:20   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
13:14 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 42-49
13:00   Personal foul on Josh Green  
12:42 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 45-49
12:25   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
12:16   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
12:09   Chris Duarte missed layup  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:05 +2 Francis Okoro made layup 47-49
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Anthony Mathis  
11:17   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
10:48   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
10:28   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
10:22 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 49-49
9:57 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 49-51
9:33   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
9:25 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 49-54
9:02   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
8:56 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 51-54
8:37   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
8:29   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
8:23 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot 51-56
7:56   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
7:32 +2 Nico Mannion made layup, assist by Max Hazzard 51-58
7:11   Out of bounds turnover on C.J. Walker  
6:56   Turnover on Nico Mannion  
6:51 +2 Will Richardson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 53-58
6:21   Josh Green missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
6:12 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 55-58
6:12   30-second timeout called  
6:12   Commercial timeout called  
5:52   Offensive foul on Dylan Smith  
5:52   Turnover on Dylan Smith  
5:23   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
5:10 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 55-61
4:53 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 58-61
4:21   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
4:21   Nico Mannion missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:21 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 3 free throws 58-62
4:21   Nico Mannion missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
3:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:27 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot 58-64
3:01   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
3:01 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 59-64
3:01 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-64
2:41   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
2:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona  
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:45   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
1:43   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
1:24   Out of bounds turnover on Nico Mannion  
1:14   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Dylan Smith  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
1:06   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
1:04   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Green  
53.0   Shooting foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
53.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
53.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
25.0   Dylan Smith missed layup  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
15.0   Personal foul on Josh Green  
15.0   Personal foul on Josh Green  
15.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 63-64
15.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-64
15.0