OREGST
ARIZST

No Text

Martin, Verge score 17, Arizona State wins its 7th straight

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points each and Arizona State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-73 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Romello White had 15 points, Kimani Lawrence added 14 and Rob Edwards scored 10 for the Sun Devils (19-8, 10-4 Pac-12), who have won nine of their last 10 and grabbed at least a share of first place in the league after a 1-3 start.

Tres Tinkle had 25 points and Ethan Thompson had 20 and a season-high four 3-pointers for the Beavers (15-12, 5-10), who have lost three in a row and 8 of 11.

Oregon State scored the final five points and Verge's layup gave the Sun Devils a 74-68 lead with 2:31 left.

Jarod Lucas made a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining to make it 74-73, but his 3-pointer with two seconds remaining hit the rim and bounced off.

The Sun Devils' winning streak is their longest in conference games since the 1980-81 team won 11 in a row.

There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the first 11 minutes of the second half before Edwards made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt for a 64-61 lead, and the Beavers did not lead again.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers appear to be a long shot to reach the NCAA tournament, but their resume includes victories over all three of the Pac-12's ranked teams - Colorado, Arizona and Oregon.

Arizona State: With its seven-game long winning streak, Arizona State has placed itself squarely in the NCAA tournament field according to most projections. The Sun Devils are listed as a No. 8 seed by NCAA.com, a No. 9 seed by CBS Sports and a No. 10 seed by ESPN.

UP NEXT

Oregon State will be at No. 14 Oregon for the second meeting of the Civil War on Thursday. The Beavers have won the last three in the series and beat the Ducks 63-53 in Corvallis on Feb. 8.

Arizona State will play at UCLA on Thursday. The Sun Devils have won the last three in the series, winning last year in Los Angeles and in the Pac-12 tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 40
ARIZST Sun Devils 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:39 +2 Rob Edwards made dunk, assist by Remy Martin 0-2
19:10 +2 Alfred Hollins made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 2-2
18:54 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 2-5
18:29   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
18:17   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
18:15   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
18:15   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
17:51   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
17:49   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
17:37   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
17:29   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
17:25   Personal foul on Jarod Lucas  
17:09 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup, assist by Remy Martin 2-7
17:09   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
17:09   Kimani Lawrence missed free throw  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Rob Edwards  
16:56   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
16:43 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 2-10
16:27   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
16:17   Romello White missed layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
16:08 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 5-10
15:42   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Rob Edwards  
15:26 +2 Remy Martin made dunk, assist by Rob Edwards 5-12
15:11   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Kimani Lawrence  
15:04   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
15:02   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
14:54 +2 Romello White made layup 5-14
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Romello White  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jarod Lucas  
14:23   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Rob Edwards  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
14:10 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 8-14
14:09   30-second timeout called  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
13:45 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 11-14
13:34 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 11-16
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Remy Martin  
13:13 +2 Remy Martin made layup 11-18
12:45 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Kylor Kelley 13-18
12:45   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 14-18
12:39   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
12:19   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
12:16   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
12:08 +2 Dearon Tucker made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 16-18
11:51 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 16-20
11:24 +3 Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 19-20
11:04 +2 Remy Martin made layup 19-22
10:52   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:39   Offensive foul on Jarod Lucas  
10:39   Turnover on Jarod Lucas  
10:29   Offensive foul on Khalid Thomas  
10:29   Turnover on Khalid Thomas  
10:12 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 21-22
10:12   30-second timeout called  
10:03   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
10:03 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
10:03 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
9:42   Shooting foul on Dearon Tucker  
9:42 +1 Jaelen House made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
9:42   Jaelen House missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
9:31   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
8:56   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Dearon Tucker  
8:51 +2 Dearon Tucker made layup 23-25
8:29 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 23-27
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
7:41 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 23-29
7:14   Offensive foul on Gianni Hunt  
7:14   Turnover on Gianni Hunt  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
6:56   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
6:56   Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:56 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley  
6:26   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
6:14 +3 Antoine Vernon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 26-30
5:49   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
5:49 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
5:49 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
5:28   Sean Miller-Moore missed layup, blocked by Kimani Lawrence  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
5:11   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:01   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Romello White  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
4:54   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
4:45   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
4:15   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
4:15 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
4:15 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
3:49   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Tres Tinkle missed free throw  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
3:41   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
3:23   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
3:16 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Miller-Moore 29-34
2:55   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
2:43 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 31-34
2:26 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 31-37
2:08   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
2:08 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
2:08 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
1:50   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Antoine Vernon  
1:45 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 35-37
1:45   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
1:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 36-37
1:20   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Antoine Vernon  
1:12 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 38-37
43.0   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
16.0   Personal foul on Romello White  
16.0 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
16.0 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
2.0   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 33
ARIZST Sun Devils 37

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Tres Tinkle missed hook shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
19:30   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
19:17   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
19:00 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Kimani Lawrence 40-39
18:35 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 42-39
18:15   Rob Edwards missed layup  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
18:09 +2 Romello White made tip-in 42-41
17:54   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
17:43   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
17:43 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
17:43 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
17:25 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 45-43
16:58 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup 45-45
16:35   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
16:17 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 45-47
15:52 +3 Antoine Vernon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 48-47
15:34 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 48-50
14:59   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
14:50   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
14:40   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:15 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 51-50
13:51   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
13:51   Commercial timeout called  
13:41   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
13:37 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup 51-52
13:16   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:09   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
12:57   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:44   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
12:42   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
12:42 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
12:42 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
12:19 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 53-54
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
11:56   Shooting foul on Jaelen House  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56 +1 Gianni Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 54-54
11:56 +1 Gianni Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
11:50   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:23   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
11:09   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:49 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Gianni Hunt 57-54
10:15   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
10:10 +2 Kimani Lawrence made hook shot 57-56
9:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
9:29 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 57-58
9:09   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
9:09 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 58-58
9:09 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-58
8:59 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 59-61
8:44   Gianni Hunt missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Dearon Tucker  
8:37 +2 Dearon Tucker made layup 61-61
8:24   Shooting foul on Dearon Tucker  
8:24 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 3 free throws 61-62
8:24 +1 Rob Edwards made 2nd of 3 free throws 61-63
8:24 +1 Rob Edwards made 3rd of 3 free throws 61-64
8:21   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
7:58 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 63-64
7:40 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 63-67
7:18   Offensive foul on Gianni Hunt  
7:18   Turnover on Gianni Hunt  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:04 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 63-69
6:52   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
6:37 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 65-69
6:15 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 65-72
5:53 +2 Zach Reichle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 67-72
5:51   30-second timeout called  
5:51   Commercial timeout called  
5:36   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
5:14   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:12   Tres Tinkle missed tip-in  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
4:54   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
4:24   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
3:54   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
3:21   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
3:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
2:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona State  
2:37   Shooting foul on Kimani Lawrence  
2:37   Tres Tinkle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-72
2:32 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 68-74
2:32   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
2:32   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed free throw  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
2:12   Gianni Hunt missed jump shot, blocked by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
2:08 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 70-74
1:50   Traveling violation turnover on Romello White  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:40