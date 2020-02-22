|
20:00
Jumpball received by Arizona State
19:39
+2
Rob Edwards made dunk, assist by Remy Martin
0-2
19:10
+2
Alfred Hollins made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle
2-2
18:54
+3
Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell
2-5
18:29
Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell
18:17
Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:15
Defensive rebound by Romello White
18:15
Personal foul on Zach Reichle
18:15
Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence
17:51
Personal foul on Zach Reichle
17:49
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Offensive rebound by Romello White
17:37
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins
17:29
Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:27
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
17:25
Personal foul on Jarod Lucas
17:09
+2
Kimani Lawrence made layup, assist by Remy Martin
2-7
17:09
Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins
17:09
Kimani Lawrence missed free throw
17:09
Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins
17:01
Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Rob Edwards
16:56
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:54
Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards
16:43
+3
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr.
2-10
16:27
Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:25
Defensive rebound by Remy Martin
16:17
Romello White missed layup
16:15
Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
16:08
+3
Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot
5-10
15:42
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:40
Defensive rebound by Oregon State
15:40
Commercial timeout called
15:31
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Rob Edwards
15:26
+2
Remy Martin made dunk, assist by Rob Edwards
5-12
15:11
Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Kimani Lawrence
15:04
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:02
Offensive rebound by Arizona State
15:02
Personal foul on Gianni Hunt
14:54
+2
Romello White made layup
5-14
14:37
Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Romello White
14:28
Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jarod Lucas
14:23
Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Rob Edwards
14:21
Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas
14:10
+3
Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
8-14
14:09
30-second timeout called
13:58
Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Ethan Thompson
13:45
+3
Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt
11-14
13:34
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup
11-16
13:17
Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Remy Martin
13:13
+2
Remy Martin made layup
11-18
12:45
+2
Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Kylor Kelley
13-18
12:45
Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
12:45
+1
Tres Tinkle made free throw
14-18
12:39
Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt
12:19
Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:17
Offensive rebound by Oregon State
12:16
Personal foul on Jalen Graham
12:08
+2
Dearon Tucker made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
16-18
11:51
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot
16-20
11:24
+3
Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
19-20
11:04
+2
Remy Martin made layup
19-22
10:52
Personal foul on Remy Martin
10:52
Commercial timeout called
10:39
Offensive foul on Jarod Lucas
10:39
Turnover on Jarod Lucas
10:29
Offensive foul on Khalid Thomas
10:29
Turnover on Khalid Thomas
10:12
+2
Ethan Thompson made layup
21-22
10:12
30-second timeout called
10:03
Personal foul on Antoine Vernon
10:03
+1
Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
21-23
10:03
+1
Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-24
9:47
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson
9:42
Shooting foul on Dearon Tucker
9:42
+1
Jaelen House made 1st of 2 free throws
21-25
9:42
Jaelen House missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:42
Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
9:31
Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Jaelen House
9:16
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Gianni Hunt
8:56
Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:54
Offensive rebound by Dearon Tucker
8:51
+2
Dearon Tucker made layup
23-25
8:29
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot
23-27
8:04
Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.
7:41
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup
23-29
7:14
Offensive foul on Gianni Hunt
7:14
Turnover on Gianni Hunt
7:14
Commercial timeout called
6:56
Personal foul on Ethan Thompson
6:56
Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:56
+1
Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-30
6:37
Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley
6:26
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:24
Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
6:14
+3
Antoine Vernon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
26-30
5:49
Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley
5:49
+1
Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws
26-31
5:49
+1
Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-32
5:28
Sean Miller-Moore missed layup, blocked by Kimani Lawrence
5:26
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
5:11
Romello White missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
5:09
Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
5:01
Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Romello White
4:54
Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Ethan Thompson
4:54
Ethan Thompson missed layup
4:52
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
4:45
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon
4:23
Bad pass turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Mickey Mitchell
4:15
Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore
4:15
+1
Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
26-33
4:15
+1
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-34
3:49
Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell
3:49
Commercial timeout called
3:49
Tres Tinkle missed free throw
3:49
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
3:41
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot
3:39
Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
3:23
Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:21
Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore
3:16
+3
Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Miller-Moore
29-34
2:55
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:53
Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
2:43
+2
Tres Tinkle made layup
31-34
2:26
+3
|
Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White
|
31-37
|
2:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-37
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-37
|
1:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Antoine Vernon
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Tres Tinkle made layup
|
35-37
|
1:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rob Edwards
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Tres Tinkle made free throw
|
36-37
|
1:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Antoine Vernon
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson made jump shot
|
38-37
|
43.0
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon State
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romello White
|
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-37
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-37
|
2.0
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|