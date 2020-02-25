MISS
Austin Wiley, No. 15 Auburn hold off Ole Miss 67-58

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Auburn withstood Mississippi's rally attempts for a 67-58 win Tuesday night.

The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.

Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him. He and Doughty both played the final minutes with four fouls.

The SEC's leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11) and KJ Buffen had 16 points and eight rebounds. Tyree shot just 3 of 19 from the field and scored five points below his season average.

Auburn made 5 of 6 free throws over the final minute to rebuild a safe cushion.

But Ole Miss kept answering when the Tigers carved out double-digit leads. Auburn built a 14-point lead in the first half that Ole Miss cut to 41-39 midway through the second on Tyree's two free throws.

Auburn built it back to double digits on a big sequence from Devan Cambridge. The freshman followed a steal and breakaway dunk with a 3-pointer from the corner for a 58-46 lead in the final six minutes.

Then Ole Miss scored eight straight points to stay alive. Wiley answered with a free throw and a dunk off a bounce pass from Doughty.

The Tigers had overcome a 19-point deficit to win the Jan. 28 meeting 83-82 in double overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels have won five of nine games at Auburn Arena. Tyree hit two 3-pointers to become the sixth Rebel with 200 in his career. Shot 18 of 53 (34%).

Auburn: The Tigers got their second season sweep of the Rebels since 2009. They hit 24 of 51 shots (47.1%).

MILESTONES

Auburn's 16th home win of the season broke the program's single-season mark shared with the past two teams. The Tigers' 35 SEC wins over three seasons also represent the most for the program and tops the total of the previous seven combined (34).

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Auburn: Visits No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MISS Rebels 24
AUBURN Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
19:29 +2 Danjel Purifoy made driving layup 0-2
19:09 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 2-2
18:43   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:36   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
18:36   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
18:19   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:51 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 2-4
17:51   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
17:51   Austin Wiley missed free throw  
17:51   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:18   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
17:03 +2 Austin Wiley made driving dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 2-6
16:37   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Breein Tyree  
16:16   Breein Tyree missed layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
16:09 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 2-8
16:09   30-second timeout called  
16:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Out of bounds turnover on Blake Hinson  
15:36   Jumpball received by Auburn  
15:23   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
15:23 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 2-9
15:23   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
15:09 +2 Breein Tyree made turnaround jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 4-9
14:53 +2 Isaac Okoro made driving layup 4-11
14:26   Devontae Shuler missed driving layup, blocked by Devan Cambridge  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
14:22   Offensive foul on Danjel Purifoy  
14:22   Turnover on Danjel Purifoy  
13:58   Out of bounds turnover on KJ Buffen  
13:31   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
13:21   Breein Tyree missed layup  
13:19   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
13:14 +2 KJ Buffen made dunk 6-11
13:05   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy  
12:22   Anfernee McLemore missed layup  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
12:21   Out of bounds turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
12:17 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 9-11
12:02   Samir Doughty missed driving layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
11:57 +2 Jaylin Williams made dunk 9-13
11:42 +2 Austin Crowley made driving layup 11-13
11:26 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 11-16
11:07   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Allen Flanigan  
11:03   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
11:00 +2 Jaylin Williams made dunk 11-18
10:41   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
10:13 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 11-21
9:52   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
9:33   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
9:31   Commercial timeout called  
9:17   Devontae Shuler missed floating jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
9:16   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
8:51 +2 Jaylin Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 11-23
8:24   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:15 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 11-25
7:53   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 12-25
7:53 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
7:29   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
7:11 +2 Austin Crowley made jump shot 15-25
6:50   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
6:19   Austin Crowley missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
6:11   KJ Buffen missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
6:08   Danjel Purifoy missed layup, blocked by Bryce Williams  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
5:52   Shooting foul on Austin Crowley  
5:52   Isaac Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
5:52 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
5:38   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
5:38   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by KJ Buffen  
4:59   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
4:59 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 16-26
4:59 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
4:45   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
4:29   Offensive foul on KJ Buffen  
4:29   Turnover on KJ Buffen  
4:01   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
4:01   Isaac Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:41 +2 Sammy Hunter made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 19-27
4:01 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-27
3:41 +2 Sammy Hunter made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 19-27
3:20   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
3:13 +2 Bryce Williams made driving layup, assist by Breein Tyree 21-27
3:07   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
2:56 +2 Isaac Okoro made turnaround jump shot 21-29
2:39   Sammy Hunter missed alley-oop shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
2:31 +2 Anfernee McLemore made dunk, assist by Jaylin Williams 21-31
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
2:09   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
2:02   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
1:34   Khadim Sy missed layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
1:10   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
1:09   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
1:02   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
1:02   KJ Buffen missed free throw  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
49.0   KJ Buffen missed layup  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
37.0   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
13.0 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 24-31
2.0   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 34
AUBURN Tigers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 26-31
19:34 +2 Austin Wiley made turnaround jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 26-33
19:10   Breein Tyree missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
18:44   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:23 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 29-33
18:11 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 29-36
17:45 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 31-36
17:17   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
17:17   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by KJ Buffen  
16:59   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:26   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
16:17   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:08 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot 33-36
15:55   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
15:50   Austin Wiley missed dunk  
15:48   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:40   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Ole Miss  
15:08 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 33-38
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree  
14:38 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 33-40
14:20   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
14:06   KJ Buffen missed driving layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:49   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
13:49 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
13:49   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
13:32   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:13   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Bryce Williams  
13:08   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Bryce Williams  
12:47   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Jaylin Williams  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
12:41   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
12:41 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
12:41 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-41
12:21   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
12:13   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by KJ Buffen  
11:49   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-41
11:49 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-41
11:38   Violation on Unknown  
11:24   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
11:00   Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Jaylin Williams  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
10:48   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Allen Flanigan  
10:30   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy  
10:18   Isaac Okoro missed dunk, blocked by KJ Buffen  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:12   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
10:12 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 38-41
10:12 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:53   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
9:48 +2 Danjel Purifoy made dunk, assist by Isaac Okoro 39-43
9:27   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
9:27   Turnover on Devontae Shuler  
9:13   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
9:02 +2 J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot 39-45
8:38   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
8:33   KJ Buffen missed layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
8:27   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
8:25   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
8:25 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
8:25 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
8:13 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 41-47
8:13   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
8:13 +1 Blake Hinson made free throw 42-47
8:00 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 42-49
7:46   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
7:39 +2 KJ Buffen made dunk 44-49
7:28   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
7:28   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
7:10 +1 Sammy Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 45-49
7:10 +1 Sammy Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
6:58   Jumpball received by Auburn  
6:56 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Danjel Purifoy 46-51
6:34   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
6:26   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
6:26 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
6:26 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
6:14   Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Devan Cambridge  
6:09 +2 Devan Cambridge made driving dunk 46-55
6:01   30-second timeout called  
6:01   Commercial timeout called  
5:49   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
5:44   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
5:37 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 46-58
5:24   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
5:24   Breein Tyree missed free throw  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
5:21 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 49-58
5:06   Offensive foul on Isaac Okoro  
5:06   Turnover on Isaac Okoro  
4:43 +3 Bryce Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 52-58
4:11   J'Von McCormick missed floating jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
4:02   Austin Wiley missed layup  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:57   Austin Wiley missed layup  
