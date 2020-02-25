|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Ole Miss
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Danjel Purifoy made driving layup
|
0-2
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty
|
2-4
|
17:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Austin Wiley missed free throw
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made driving dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick
|
2-6
|
16:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Breein Tyree
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Danjel Purifoy made layup, assist by Samir Doughty
|
2-8
|
16:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Blake Hinson
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Auburn
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler
|
|
15:23
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-9
|
15:23
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made turnaround jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley
|
4-9
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Okoro made driving layup
|
4-11
|
14:26
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed driving layup, blocked by Devan Cambridge
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on KJ Buffen
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made dunk
|
6-11
|
13:05
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
12:17
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams
|
9-11
|
12:02
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed driving layup, blocked by KJ Buffen
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams
|
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams made dunk
|
9-13
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Austin Crowley made driving layup
|
11-13
|
11:26
|
|
+3
|
Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
11-16
|
11:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Allen Flanigan
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed layup
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams made dunk
|
11-18
|
10:41
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
10:13
|
|
+3
|
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-21
|
9:52
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
|
11-23
|
8:24
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made jump shot
|
11-25
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-25
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-25
|
7:29
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Austin Crowley made jump shot
|
15-25
|
6:50
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Austin Crowley missed jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed layup, blocked by Bryce Williams
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Crowley
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Blake Hinson
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by KJ Buffen
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-26
|
4:45
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Turnover on KJ Buffen
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Isaac Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Sammy Hunter made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
|
19-27
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-27
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Sammy Hunter made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
|
19-27
|
3:20
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams made driving layup, assist by Breein Tyree
|
21-27
|
3:07
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Okoro made turnaround jump shot
|
21-29
|
2:39
|
|
|
Sammy Hunter missed alley-oop shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Anfernee McLemore made dunk, assist by Jaylin Williams
|
21-31
|
2:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed free throw
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed layup
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
13.0
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-31
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick
|