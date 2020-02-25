MOST
VALPO

No Text

Clay, Fazekas combine for 42, Valpo tops Missouri St. 89-74

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Donovan Clay scored a season-high 22 points, Ryan Fazekas added 20 more and Valparaiso beat Missouri State 89-74 on Tuesday night.

Ben Krikke and Daniel Sackey each scored 14 points for Valparaiso (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) in a game between two teams scrapping for a first-round bye in the upcoming MVC tournament. With the loss, Missouri State will need to win against Southern Illinois along with a Valparaiso loss to Indiana State on Saturday to avoid the play-in round.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-16, 8-9). Isiaih Mosley added 13 points. Keandre Cook had 12.

Valpo broke away from a two-point halftime lead by scoring the first eight points of the second half and shooting 61% over the final period. The Bears rallied as close as 59-54 before Fazekas hit one of his five 3-pointers to ignite a 12-2 rally for Valparaiso.

Valparaiso finishes the regular season against Indiana State on the road on Saturday. Missouri State finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MOST Bears 39
VALPO Crusaders 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:48   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
19:10   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by John Kiser  
18:30   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
18:23   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
18:21   Offensive foul on John Kiser  
18:21   Turnover on John Kiser  
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by John Kiser  
18:06   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
18:06 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:06 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
17:57   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
17:41   Gaige Prim missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:32 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 0-4
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
17:22 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas 0-6
17:22   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
17:22   Donovan Clay missed free throw  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
17:04 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 3-6
16:31   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
16:11 +2 Ja'Monta Black made jump shot 5-6
15:56   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by John Kiser  
15:45   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
15:30   Ja'Monta Black missed layup  
15:28   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
15:23 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 5-8
15:08 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 7-8
14:44 +2 Ryan Fazekas made layup 7-10
14:26   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
14:13 +2 Donovan Clay made jump shot 7-12
13:51   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
13:49   Commercial timeout called  
13:41   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
13:36 +2 Daniel Sackey made layup 7-14
13:25 +2 Josh Hall made layup 9-14
13:12   Donovan Clay missed layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
13:04 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 11-14
12:44 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas 11-16
12:26   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
12:08 +2 Zion Morgan made jump shot 11-18
11:46   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
11:37   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
11:02   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
10:57 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 13-18
10:45 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 13-20
10:31   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
10:24   Keandre Cook missed layup  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
10:13 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 15-20
9:45   John Kiser missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:34   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
9:23 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ross Owens 17-20
9:00 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 17-22
8:49   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
8:42 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 19-22
8:29   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
8:18 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by John Kiser 19-24
8:04 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 21-24
8:04   Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey  
8:04 +1 Keandre Cook made free throw 22-24
7:53   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
7:34   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:23   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:15   Gaige Prim missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Ben Krikke  
7:08   Lamont West missed jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
7:06 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 24-24
7:06 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 24-27
6:42   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
6:41   Ryan Fazekas missed free throw  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
6:12 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 26-27
5:56   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
5:43   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:35   Offensive foul on Daniel Sackey  
5:35   Turnover on Daniel Sackey  
5:19   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
5:19 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
5:19 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
4:57   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
4:46 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
4:19 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 31-30
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
4:04   Personal foul on Lamont West  
3:47   Donovan Clay missed layup  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
3:26 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 31-33
3:02   Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
2:38 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 31-36
2:22   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
2:20   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
2:20 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
2:20 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Ja'Monta Black  
2:01   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
2:01   Tulio Da Silva missed free throw  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
1:37   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
1:18   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
1:08   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
1:08   Keandre Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:08 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
53.0 +2 John Kiser made layup, assist by Ben Krikke 34-38
43.0 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 37-38
40.0   30-second timeout called  
24.0 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 37-41
4.0   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by John Kiser  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
2.0 +2 Lamont West made jump shot 39-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 35
VALPO Crusaders 48

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Ross Owens missed layup, blocked by Mileek McMillan  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
19:38   Gaige Prim missed layup  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
19:28 +2 Mileek McMillan made dunk, assist by Daniel Sackey 39-43
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hall  
18:59   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:45 +2 Donovan Clay made jump shot 39-45
18:27   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:20   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
18:13   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
18:13 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 3 free throws 39-46
18:13 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 3 free throws 39-47
18:13   Daniel Sackey missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
18:04   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:56 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 39-49
17:54   30-second timeout called  
17:54   Commercial timeout called  
17:40   Ja'Monta Black missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
17:36   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
17:36   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:36 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
17:08   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
17:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
16:59   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
16:33   John Kiser missed jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
16:22   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:17 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 40-51
16:10   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:51   Personal foul on Lamont West  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 40-53
15:13   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
15:13 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 41-53
15:13 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
14:44 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 42-56
14:32   Gaige Prim missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Isiaih Mosley  
14:17   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
14:12 +2 Ross Owens made layup 44-56
14:01   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
13:43   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:27   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
13:14   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:11   Josh Hall missed layup  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
13:09 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 46-56
13:09   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
13:09 +1 Gaige Prim made free throw 47-56
12:56   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
12:45   John Kiser missed layup, blocked by Keandre Cook  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
12:37 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 49-56
12:15   Ryan Fazekas missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
12:07 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 51-56
11:41   John Kiser missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
11:29   Gaige Prim missed layup  
11:27   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
11:22 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 51-59
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
10:56 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 54-59
10:19 +2 Donovan Clay made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 54-61
10:01   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
9:48 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 54-64
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by John Kiser  
9:29   Donovan Clay missed dunk  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Donovan Clay  
9:23 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk 54-66
9:09   Lamont West missed jump shot  
9:09   Lamont West missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
8:54   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
8:54 +1 Ryan Fazekas made 1st of 2 free throws 54-67
8:54   Ryan Fazekas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
8:39 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Ja'Monta Black 56-67
8:18 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Zion Morgan 56-69
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Ben Krikke  
7:53   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Ben Krikke made 1st of 2 free throws 56-70
7:53 +1 Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-71
7:38 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 59-71
7:18   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
7:18   Donovan Clay missed free throw  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
6:58   Gaige Prim missed layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
6:50 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 59-74
6:23 +2 Isiaih Mosley made layup 61-74
6:01  