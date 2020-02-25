|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Missouri State
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by John Kiser
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Kiser
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Turnover on John Kiser
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by John Kiser
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
17:57
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
0-4
|
17:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Mileek McMillan
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas
|
0-6
|
17:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Hall
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed free throw
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:31
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Monta Black made jump shot
|
5-6
|
15:56
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed layup
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed layup
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
|
5-8
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup
|
7-8
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Fazekas made layup
|
7-10
|
14:26
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made jump shot
|
7-12
|
13:51
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made layup
|
7-14
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Josh Hall made layup
|
9-14
|
13:12
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup
|
11-14
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Ryan Fazekas
|
11-16
|
12:26
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Zion Morgan made jump shot
|
11-18
|
11:46
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Hall
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup
|
13-18
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
|
13-20
|
10:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup
|
15-20
|
9:45
|
|
|
John Kiser missed jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ross Owens
|
17-20
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
|
17-22
|
8:49
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup
|
19-22
|
8:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
19-24
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup
|
21-24
|
8:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made free throw
|
22-24
|
7:53
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ben Krikke
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Lamont West missed jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup
|
24-24
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
24-27
|
6:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed free throw
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made layup
|
26-27
|
5:56
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Daniel Sackey
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Daniel Sackey
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
4:57
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-27
|
4:19
|
|
+3
|
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
31-30
|
4:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Daniel Sackey
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamont West
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
31-33
|
3:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
31-36
|
2:22
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-36
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-36
|
2:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed free throw
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-36
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
John Kiser made layup, assist by Ben Krikke
|
34-38
|
43.0
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
37-38
|
40.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
24.0
|
|
+3
|
Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
|
37-41
|
4.0
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by John Kiser
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made jump shot
|
39-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|