Barnes carries Indiana St. past S. Illinois 77-68

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 21 points as Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 77-68 on Wednesday night. Tyreke Key added 20 points for the Sycamores.

Jake LaRavia had 14 points and four blocks for Indiana State (17-11, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Christian Williams added 11 points and six assists.

Barret Benson had 17 points for the Salukis (16-14, 10-7). Lance Jones added 16 points. Eric McGill had 14 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 68-56 on Dec. 30. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 45
SILL Salukis 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:45 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams 2-0
19:16 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 2-3
18:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jake LaRavia  
18:27   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
18:12   Christian Williams missed hook shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Christian Williams  
17:54 +2 Christian Williams made driving dunk 4-3
17:49 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 4-5
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Lance Jones  
17:32 +2 Eric McGill made driving layup, assist by Lance Jones 4-7
17:11   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
17:04   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
16:55 +2 Christian Williams made driving layup 6-7
16:55   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
16:55 +1 Christian Williams made free throw 7-7
16:37 +2 Barret Benson made driving layup, assist by Lance Jones 7-9
16:18   Traveling violation turnover on Jake LaRavia  
16:07 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 7-11
15:44 +2 Tre Williams made driving layup 9-11
15:26 +2 Eric McGill made driving layup 9-13
15:11   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
15:11   Turnover on Tre Williams  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:06 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 9-15
14:34   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:13   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:43   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
13:31   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
13:25   Out of bounds turnover on Bronson Kessinger  
13:17   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
12:58 +2 Tyreke Key made floating jump shot 11-15
12:45   Eric McGill missed driving layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:39 +2 Eric McGill made dunk 11-17
12:35   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
12:21   Jordan Barnes missed driving layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
12:19   Personal foul on Cobie Barnes  
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
11:35   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch  
11:35   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
11:26 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 14-17
11:06 +2 Harwin Francois made driving layup, assist by Marcus Domask 14-19
10:48   Cobie Barnes missed hook shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:46   Personal foul on Cobie Barnes  
10:46   Commercial timeout called  
10:28   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
10:28 +1 Brendon Gooch made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
10:28 +1 Brendon Gooch made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
9:57 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 16-21
9:28   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
9:06   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
9:05 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 19-21
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Tyreke Key  
8:34   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
8:34   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
8:09   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
7:52   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup, assist by Barret Benson 19-23
7:37   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
7:37 +1 Lance Jones made free throw 19-24
7:27   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
7:10 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup 21-24
6:50   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
6:48   3-second violation turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:28 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 23-24
6:07 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Marcus Domask 23-26
5:57 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 26-26
5:38   Eric McGill missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
5:31   Christian Williams missed driving layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
5:24   Karrington Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
5:22 +2 Barret Benson made driving layup 26-28
5:22   Tre Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
5:20   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
5:18 +2 Jordan Barnes made driving layup 28-28
4:24   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
4:06   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Karrington Davis, stolen by Christian Williams  
3:46 +2 Christian Williams made driving layup 30-28
3:46   30-second timeout called  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:28   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
3:28 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
3:28 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
3:16 +2 Tyreke Key made driving layup, assist by Bronson Kessinger 32-30
2:57   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
2:42 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 35-30
2:22   Marcus Domask missed driving layup, blocked by Bronson Kessinger  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
2:16   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
1:58 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 38-30
1:44 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 38-32
1:44   30-second timeout called  
1:18 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 40-32
1:02 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 40-35
47.0 +3 Bronson Kessinger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 43-35
23.0 +2 Barret Benson made driving layup, assist by Marcus Domask 43-37
3.0   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
0.0 +2 Tyreke Key made floating jump shot 45-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 32
SILL Salukis 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by Jake LaRavia  
19:19   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
19:11 +2 Jordan Barnes made driving layup 47-37
18:54 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 47-39
18:40   Tyreke Key missed turnaround jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
18:33   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
18:14   Tre Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
18:03   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
17:55 +2 Marcus Domask made driving layup, assist by Barret Benson 47-41
17:34   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
17:16   Jake LaRavia missed driving layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
17:09   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:51   Barret Benson missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger  
16:20   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
15:52 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 49-41
15:33   Marcus Domask missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
15:26 +2 Jordan Barnes made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams 51-41
15:25   30-second timeout called  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:46 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 51-44
14:18   Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger, stolen by Brendon Gooch  
14:04   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
13:51 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch 51-47
13:15 +2 Jordan Barnes made floating jump shot 53-47
12:43   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Brendon Gooch  
12:35 +2 Karrington Davis made driving layup 53-49
12:35   Shooting foul on Christian Williams  
12:35 +1 Karrington Davis made free throw 53-50
12:11   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
11:45   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Brendon Gooch  
11:22 +2 Eric McGill made driving dunk, assist by Brendon Gooch 53-52
11:02   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
10:54   Tre Williams missed dunk  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:40 +2 Cooper Neese made jump shot 55-52
10:20   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
9:56   Shooting foul on Karrington Davis  
9:56 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
9:56 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
9:35 +2 Barret Benson made driving dunk, assist by Marcus Domask 57-54
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Marcus Domask  
9:11 +2 Marcus Domask made driving layup, assist by Eric McGill 57-56
8:54 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 59-56
8:30   Barret Benson missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
8:28   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
8:28 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-57
8:28 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-58
8:17 +2 Tre Williams made driving dunk, assist by Tyreke Key 61-58
7:57   Marcus Domask missed driving layup, blocked by Tyreke Key  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
7:38   Tyreke Key missed driving layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:21   Shooting foul on Cooper Neese  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:21 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-59
7:21 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-60
7:07   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:47 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams 63-60
6:19 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 63-63
5:54 +2 Christian Williams made driving layup 65-63
5:35   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
5:25   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
5:06   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed driving layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:41   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
4:39   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
4:39 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 65-64
4:39 +1 Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-65
4:25 +2 Tyreke Key made driving layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 67-65
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Christian Williams  
3:49   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +2 Tre Williams made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams 69-65
3:09   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:42   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:26   30-second timeout called  
2:21   Lance Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
2:07   Marcus Domask missed driving layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
1:45   Christian Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
1:43   Official timeout called  
1:39   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
1:20 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 71-65
1:20   30-second timeout called  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Christian Williams  
1:07   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
1:06   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
1:06 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 72-65
1:06 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-65
48.0 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 73-68
42.0   30-second timeout called  
33.0   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
33.0 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 74-68
33.0 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-68
23.0   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
19.0   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
19.0 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 76-68
19.0 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-68
11.0   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
Key Players
J. Barnes
E. McGill
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
40.2 Field Goal % 39.4
39.1 Three Point % 38.3
82.2 Free Throw % 70.7
  Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia 9.0
  Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Barret Benson 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia 21.0
  Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Trent Brown 33.0
  30-second timeout called 42.0
Team Stats
Points 77 68
Field Goals 31-54 (57.4%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 6-10 (60.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-9 (100.0%) 12-12 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 24
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 22 19
Team 2 2
Assists 14 16
Steals 8 5
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
40
B. Benson C
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana St. 17-11 453277
home team logo S. Illinois 16-14 373168
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana St. 17-11 68.9 PPG 34.4 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 16-14 62.8 PPG 32.9 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 12.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.8 APG 40.2 FG%
40
B. Benson C 10.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.0 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST