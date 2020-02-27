|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by Jake LaRavia
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made driving layup
|
47-37
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made jump shot
|
47-39
|
18:40
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Barret Benson
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made driving layup, assist by Barret Benson
|
47-41
|
17:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed driving layup
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
49-41
|
15:33
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams
|
51-41
|
15:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:46
|
|
+3
|
Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
51-44
|
14:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger, stolen by Brendon Gooch
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch
|
51-47
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made floating jump shot
|
53-47
|
12:43
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Brendon Gooch
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Karrington Davis made driving layup
|
53-49
|
12:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Williams
|
|
12:35
|
|
+1
|
Karrington Davis made free throw
|
53-50
|
12:11
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Brendon Gooch
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made driving dunk, assist by Brendon Gooch
|
53-52
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed dunk
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese made jump shot
|
55-52
|
10:20
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Karrington Davis
|
|
9:56
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-52
|
9:56
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-52
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made driving dunk, assist by Marcus Domask
|
57-54
|
9:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made driving layup, assist by Eric McGill
|
57-56
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
59-56
|
8:30
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-57
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-58
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made driving dunk, assist by Tyreke Key
|
61-58
|
7:57
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed driving layup, blocked by Tyreke Key
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed driving layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
61-59
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-60
|
7:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams
|
63-60
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
63-63
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made driving layup
|
65-63
|
5:35
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed hook shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Williams
|
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
65-64
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-65
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made driving layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
67-65
|
3:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams
|
69-65
|
3:09
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed driving layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
|
71-65
|
1:20
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
72-65
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
73-65
|
48.0
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
73-68
|
42.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
74-68
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
75-68
|
23.0
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Barret Benson
|
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
76-68
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
77-68
|
11.0
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|