Horne scores 24 to lead Illinois State past Evansville 71-60

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) DJ Horne had a career-high 24 points as Illinois State ended its 11-game road losing streak, topping Evansville 71-60 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points for Illinois State (10-20, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference). Ricky Torres added six rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.

K.J. Riley had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-22, 0-18), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Evan Kuhlman added 10 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Redbirds also defeated Evansville 77-66 on Jan. 29.

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 34
EVAN Aces 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:42 +2 Evan Kuhlman made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 0-2
19:20 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:47   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
18:31   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
18:20   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
18:12 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 6-2
18:07   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
18:02   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:02   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:53 +2 Evan Kuhlman made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 6-4
17:28   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
17:12 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 6-7
16:52   Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by K.J. Riley  
16:44   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:35   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
16:35 +1 DJ Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
16:35 +1 DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
16:11   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
15:50 +2 Ricky Torres made jump shot 10-7
15:37   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
15:25   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:00 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 10-10
14:37 +2 Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 12-10
14:21   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
14:12   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
13:54   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Frederking  
13:31   Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
13:20   Rey Idowu missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
13:11   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by DJ Horne  
13:11   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Chastain  
12:54   Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Ricky Torres  
12:48   DJ Horne missed layup  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
12:38 +2 Ricky Torres made tip-in 14-10
12:25 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 14-13
12:05 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 16-13
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by John Hall  
10:56   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
10:39 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 18-13
10:21   Jawaun Newton missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
10:09   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
10:09 +1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
10:09   Antonio Reeves missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
9:53   John Hall missed layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
9:35 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 21-13
9:26   Bad pass turnover on John Hall  
9:16   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:16   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:00   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
8:35 +2 John Hall made layup 21-15
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
8:17   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
8:11   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by John Hall  
7:54 +2 Shamar Givance made layup, assist by John Hall 21-17
7:54   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
7:54   Shamar Givance missed free throw  
7:54   Shamar Givance missed free throw  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
7:14 +3 Taylor Bruninga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 24-17
7:05   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
6:57 +2 Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 26-17
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by Rey Idowu  
6:32 +2 Matt Chastain made layup 28-17
6:05   Double dribble turnover on Noah Frederking  
5:51   Ricky Torres missed jump shot, blocked by K.J. Riley  
5:49   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:17 +3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 31-17
4:47 +2 Noah Frederking made turnaround jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 31-19
4:15   Ricky Torres missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
4:13   Noah Frederking missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
4:03   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
4:11   Commercial timeout called  
4:03   Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
4:03   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
3:36   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
3:24   Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
3:10   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
2:55 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 31-21
2:43   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
2:17   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
1:59   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
1:50 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 31-23
1:26   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
1:24   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
1:24 +1 Noah Frederking made 1st of 2 free throws 31-24
1:24 +1 Noah Frederking made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
1:10   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
1:01   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
50.0   Traveling violation turnover on Ricky Torres  
50.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Illinois State  
50.0 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
50.0 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
4.0   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
41.0   K.J. Riley missed layup  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
25.0 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 34-27
4.0   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
4.0   K.J. Riley missed free throw  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
0.0   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Evansville  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 37
EVAN Aces 33

Time Team Play Score
19:39   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
19:18   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
19:10   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
19:07   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
19:00   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
18:54   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
18:49   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
18:41 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 36-27
18:28   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:15   Out of bounds turnover on DJ Horne  
17:53   K.J. Riley missed layup  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
17:51   Out of bounds turnover on Taylor Bruninga  
17:36 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 36-30
17:22   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
17:16   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
16:54   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:42   Zach Copeland missed layup  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
16:41 +2 Taylor Bruninga made tip-in 38-30
16:28   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
16:19   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
16:08   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:06   Abdou Ndiaye missed tip-in  
16:04   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
16:06   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
15:48 +2 K.J. Riley made turnaround jump shot 38-32
15:30   Jumpball received by Evansville  
15:30   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +3 Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 38-35
14:50 +2 Rey Idowu made hook shot, assist by DJ Horne 40-35
14:32 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 40-38
14:19   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
14:19   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
14:05   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
14:02   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Rey Idowu  
13:51 +2 Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves 42-38
13:29   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
13:13 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 44-38
12:46   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
12:36   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by DJ Horne  
12:24   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
12:16   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
12:01   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
11:56   Personal foul on John Hall  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Ricky Torres missed layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
11:20   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:08   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
10:46   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by John Hall  
10:44   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
10:30 +3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 44-41
10:11   Personal foul on Noah Frederking  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Taylor Bruninga  
9:48   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by John Hall  
9:47   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
9:28   John Hall missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
9:17 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 46-41
9:07 +3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 46-44
9:07   Shooting foul on Zach Copeland  
9:07 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 46-45
8:54   Zach Copeland missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
8:53   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
8:53   John Hall missed free throw  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Shamar Givance  
8:18 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 46-48
8:13   30-second timeout called  
8:13   Commercial timeout called  
8:01   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
8:01 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
8:01 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-48
7:34   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
7:17 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 50-48
6:58   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
6:46   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
6:27 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by Jawaun Newton 50-50
6:19   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
6:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:19   Antonio Reeves missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:19   Antonio Reeves missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
5:56   Evan Kuhlman missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
5:46   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
5:41 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 52-50
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
5:11   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
5:11 +1 DJ Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 53-50
5:11 +1 DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-50
4:49 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 54-53
4:47   30-second timeout called  
4:29 +3 Matt Chastain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 57-53
4:06