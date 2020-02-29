|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:47
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
|
6-2
|
18:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Horne
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
6-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
6-7
|
16:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by K.J. Riley
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-7
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-7
|
16:11
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Torres made jump shot
|
10-7
|
15:37
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:00
|
|
+3
|
Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
10-10
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
12-10
|
14:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Frederking
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by DJ Horne
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Matt Chastain
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Ricky Torres
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed layup
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Torres made tip-in
|
14-10
|
12:25
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
14-13
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
16-13
|
11:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by John Hall
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
18-13
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shamar Givance
|
|
10:09
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-13
|
10:09
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
John Hall missed layup
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
|
21-13
|
9:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Hall
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Horne
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made layup
|
21-15
|
8:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by John Hall
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Shamar Givance made layup, assist by John Hall
|
21-17
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed free throw
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed free throw
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Bruninga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
24-17
|
7:05
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
|
26-17
|
6:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by Rey Idowu
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Matt Chastain made layup
|
28-17
|
6:05
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Noah Frederking
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Ricky Torres missed jump shot, blocked by K.J. Riley
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
5:17
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
31-17
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Noah Frederking made turnaround jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
31-19
|
4:15
|
|
|
Ricky Torres missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed layup
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot
|
31-21
|
2:43
|
|
|
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by K.J. Riley
|
31-23
|
1:26
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Noah Frederking made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-24
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Noah Frederking made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-25
|
1:10
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ricky Torres
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Illinois State
|
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-26
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-27
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
25.0
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
|
34-27
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed free throw
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|