NIOWA
DRAKE

Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers (25-5, 14-4) and Noah Carter scored 11.

Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%.

Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10). Liam Robbins added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa defeated Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 30
DRAKE Bulldogs 18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
19:33 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 3-0
19:09 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn 3-2
18:54   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Drake  
18:26 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot 3-4
18:15   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:01 +2 Austin Phyfe made reverse layup 5-4
17:42   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
17:23   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
17:15 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 5-6
16:57 +2 AJ Green made fade-away jump shot 7-6
16:46   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
16:27   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
16:27   Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:27 +1 Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
16:15   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
16:09 +2 Roman Penn made dunk 8-8
16:00   Austin Phyfe missed dunk, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
15:51   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:42 +2 Trae Berhow made fade-away jump shot 10-8
15:08   D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
15:06   Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
14:59   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by AJ Green  
14:52 +2 AJ Green made layup 12-8
14:37 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 12-10
14:16   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
14:03 +2 Spencer Haldeman made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 14-10
13:39   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Drake  
13:36   Commercial timeout called  
13:31   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
13:02   Justin Dahl missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
12:41   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
12:31   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:10   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
11:53   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +1 Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 14-11
11:53   Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
11:37   Antwan Kimmons missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
11:31   Noah Thomas missed layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
11:10 +2 Spencer Haldeman made jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 16-11
10:48   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
10:30   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
10:30   Justin Dahl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:30   Justin Dahl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:13 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 16-13
9:58   Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
9:42   Antwan Kimmons missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
9:37   Personal foul on Justin Dahl  
9:20   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:18   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
9:02   Roman Penn missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
8:37   AJ Green missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
8:30 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 18-13
7:56   Liam Robbins missed layup  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Drake  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
7:30   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
7:15   AJ Green missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Drake  
6:58 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 18-15
6:37 +2 Isaiah Brown made turnaround jump shot 20-15
6:04   Roman Penn missed finger-roll layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
5:55   AJ Green missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
5:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
5:53   Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52   Austin Phyfe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:35   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
5:21   Out of bounds turnover on Roman Penn  
5:07   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Roman Penn  
5:02   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
4:51   Spencer Haldeman missed layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
4:36   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
4:12 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup, assist by AJ Green 22-15
4:01   30-second timeout called  
4:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
3:41 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
3:41   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
3:25   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
3:15   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
3:08   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Trae Berhow  
2:59 +2 AJ Green made fade-away jump shot 24-16
2:38   Traveling violation turnover on Garrett Sturtz  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe  
2:19   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
2:16   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
2:00 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 26-16
1:41 +2 Noah Thomas made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 26-18
1:25   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
1:11   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
55.0   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sturtz, stolen by Trae Berhow  
45.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
40.0 +2 Austin Phyfe made dunk 28-18
17.0   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
2.0 +2 Isaiah Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by AJ Green 30-18
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 40
DRAKE Bulldogs 25

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 30-20
19:30   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:15   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
18:58   AJ Green missed fade-away jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:39 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot 30-23
18:18   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
18:03   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:44   Isaiah Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:31   D.J. Wilkins missed driving layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
17:19   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
17:07   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:57   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
16:49   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:45   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
16:42 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 33-23
16:16   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:00   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
15:56   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 33-24
15:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
15:41   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
15:31 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 33-27
15:06 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 36-27
14:52   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:30 +2 Austin Phyfe made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 38-27
14:07   Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:55 +2 Noah Carter made dunk, assist by Isaiah Brown 40-27
13:29   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:25   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
13:17 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 43-27
13:02   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
12:56   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
12:50 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot 43-30
12:34 +2 Spencer Haldeman made driving layup 45-30
12:25 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 45-33
12:09 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 48-33
11:58   30-second timeout called  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
11:23   AJ Green missed driving layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
11:15   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
11:06   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:35   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
10:22 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 51-33
10:05   Personal foul on Noah Carter  
9:55   Personal foul on AJ Green  
9:37 +2 Garrett Sturtz made floating jump shot 51-35
9:18   AJ Green missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
9:06   Shooting foul on Noah Carter  
9:06 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 51-36
9:06   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:43   Offensive foul on Isaiah Brown  
8:43   Turnover on Isaiah Brown  
8:19   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
7:59 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 51-38
7:42 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 53-38
7:39   30-second timeout called  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
7:05 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 55-38
6:56   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
6:56 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 55-39
6:56 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-40
6:36   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
6:36 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 56-40
6:36 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-40
6:25   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
6:09 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 59-40
5:56   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:38   AJ Green missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:29   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
5:29 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 59-41
5:29   Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
5:13 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 61-41
5:01 +2 Roman Penn made finger-roll layup 61-43
4:28 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 63-43
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sturtz, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
3:42 +2 AJ Green made fade-away jump shot 65-43
3:42   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +1 AJ Green made free throw 66-43
3:26   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:07 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 68-43
2:39   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
2:07   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
2:02   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
1:45 +2 Antwan Kimmons made driving layup 70-43
1:42   30-second timeout called  
1:24   Connor Gholson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Lincoln Conrey  
56.0   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Andrew Barrett  
43.0   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
9.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
I. Brown
R. Penn
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.7 Field Goal % 48.9