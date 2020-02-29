|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northern Iowa
|
|
19:33
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
3-0
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn
|
3-2
|
18:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot
|
3-4
|
18:15
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made reverse layup
|
5-4
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot
|
5-6
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made fade-away jump shot
|
7-6
|
16:46
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
16:15
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made dunk
|
8-8
|
16:00
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed dunk, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made fade-away jump shot
|
10-8
|
15:08
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by AJ Green
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup
|
12-8
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made jump shot
|
12-10
|
14:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made layup, assist by Trae Berhow
|
14-10
|
13:39
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Drake
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Green
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-11
|
11:53
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl
|
16-11
|
10:48
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Justin Dahl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
16-13
|
9:58
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Dahl
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Murphy
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
18-13
|
7:56
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Drake
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made floating jump shot
|
18-15
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made turnaround jump shot
|
20-15
|
6:04
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed finger-roll layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Roman Penn
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Roman Penn
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed layup
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
22-15
|
4:01
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Dahl
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-16
|
3:41
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Trae Berhow
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made fade-away jump shot
|
24-16
|
2:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Garrett Sturtz
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
26-16
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Noah Thomas made layup, assist by Liam Robbins
|
26-18
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Roman Penn
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sturtz, stolen by Trae Berhow
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
40.0
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made dunk
|
28-18
|
17.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by AJ Green
|
30-18
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|