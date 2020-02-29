|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Southern Illinois
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Kabir Mohammed made layup
|
0-2
|
18:45
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Kabir Mohammed made layup
|
3-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made floating jump shot
|
3-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed free throw
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup
|
5-6
|
16:15
|
|
+3
|
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
5-9
|
15:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Kabir Mohammed missed layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Eric McGill
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup
|
5-11
|
14:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamont West
|
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Harwin Francois made 1st of 3 free throws
|
6-11
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Harwin Francois made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
7-11
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Harwin Francois made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
8-11
|
14:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-12
|
13:52
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Harwin Francois
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Karrington Davis
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot, blocked by Harwin Francois
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Karrington Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-12
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Karrington Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-12
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot
|
10-14
|
11:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Josh Hall
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Karrington Davis
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-15
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-16
|
11:30
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
10-19
|
10:56
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Barret Benson
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
|
12-19
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made reverse layup
|
12-21
|
9:14
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Eric McGill
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Kabir Mohammed made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
12-23
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made driving layup
|
14-23
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-24
|
7:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Karrington Davis
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Karrington Davis
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
17-24
|
7:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-24
|
6:53
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|
18-26
|
6:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Trent Brown
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Domask
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-26
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
4:57
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Ross Owens
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lamont West
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Lamont West
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed free throw
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-28
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
|
22-28
|
4:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made free throw
|
23-28
|
3:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Eric McGill
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
|
25-28
|
3:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Kabir Mohammed made jump shot
|
25-30
|
2:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Josh Hall
|
|
2:44
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
25-33
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall
|
25-35
|
2:28
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall
|
25-35
|
1:54
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
1:45
|
|
+3
|
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook
|
25-38
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-38
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-38
|
1:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Trent Brown made layup
|
29-39
|
31.0
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Josh Hall
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-39
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-39
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|