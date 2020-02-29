SILL
Mohammed leads Missouri State past Southern Illinois 84-59

  • Feb 29, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Kabir Mohammed scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures, adding seven rebounds and three assists, and Missouri State rolled to an 84-59 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

Mohammed was 5 of 8 from the floor and free-throw line for the Bears (15-16, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim came off the bench to score 14, while Tulio Da Silva and Keandre Cook scored 13 apiece. Lamont West had 11 points.

Freshman Lance Jones poured in a career-high 28 points, accounting for nearly half of the Southern Illinois (16-15, 10-8) offense. Freshman Trent Brown came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10.

Missouri State shot 54% from the field and 56% from beyond the arc (10 of 18). The Bears sank 22 of 29 free throws. Southern Illinois shot only 37% overall and 19% from distance (4 of 21). The Salukis hit 21 of 28 foul shots.

Missouri State avenged a 68-66 loss to the Salukis in the first meeting this season.

1st Half
SILL Salukis 31
MOST Bears 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
19:30   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
19:14 +2 Kabir Mohammed made layup 0-2
18:45   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Tulio Da Silva  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
18:38 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:05 +2 Kabir Mohammed made layup 3-4
17:58   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Tulio Da Silva  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
17:47   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
17:37   Lance Jones missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr., stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
17:04 +2 Tulio Da Silva made floating jump shot 3-6
17:04   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:04   Tulio Da Silva missed free throw  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
16:30   Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
16:21 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup 5-6
16:15 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 5-9
15:58   Out of bounds turnover on Barret Benson  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
15:39   Kabir Mohammed missed layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
15:32   Traveling violation turnover on Eric McGill  
15:18   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
15:07 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 5-11
14:37   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
14:37 +1 Harwin Francois made 1st of 3 free throws 6-11
14:37 +1 Harwin Francois made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-11
14:37 +1 Harwin Francois made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-11
14:25   Personal foul on Brendon Gooch  
14:12   Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch  
14:12   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:12 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
13:52   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Harwin Francois  
13:28   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
13:13   Turnover on Karrington Davis  
13:04   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
13:02   Gaige Prim missed jump shot, blocked by Harwin Francois  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
12:58   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:29   Karrington Davis missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
12:26   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
12:26 +1 Karrington Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
12:26 +1 Karrington Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
12:16 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 10-14
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Josh Hall  
11:42   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
11:42 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-16
11:30   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
11:19 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 10-19
10:56   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
10:39   Gaige Prim missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
10:33   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
10:33   Turnover on Barret Benson  
10:17   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
10:07   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
9:56   Lance Jones missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens, stolen by Marcus Domask  
9:38 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 12-19
9:26 +2 Tulio Da Silva made reverse layup 12-21
9:14   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Monta Black, stolen by Eric McGill  
9:07   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
9:07   Eric McGill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:07   Eric McGill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:48 +2 Kabir Mohammed made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 12-23
8:30 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 14-23
8:16   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
8:16   Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
7:58   Offensive foul on Karrington Davis  
7:58   Turnover on Karrington Davis  
7:50   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
7:42   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
7:26 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 17-24
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
6:53   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
6:53 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
6:53   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
6:42 +2 Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Isiaih Mosley 18-26
6:30   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
6:23   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Trent Brown  
5:39   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:31   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook  
5:17   Offensive foul on Marcus Domask  
5:17   Turnover on Marcus Domask  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Marcus Domask  
5:07   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
5:07 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
5:07 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
4:57   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Ross Owens  
4:45   Offensive foul on Lamont West  
4:45   Turnover on Lamont West  
4:28   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
4:28   Lance Jones missed free throw  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
4:26   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
4:26 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
4:26 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
4:09 +2 Lance Jones made layup 22-28
4:09   Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva  
4:09 +1 Lance Jones made free throw 23-28
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Eric McGill  
3:34 +2 Lance Jones made layup 25-28
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:07 +2 Kabir Mohammed made jump shot 25-30
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Josh Hall  
2:44 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 25-33
2:28   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
2:21 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall 25-35
1:54   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
1:45 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 25-38
1:22   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
1:22 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
1:22 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
1:07   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
1:07   Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
45.0 +2 Trent Brown made layup 29-39
29.0   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
4.0   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Josh Hall  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
1.0   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
1.0 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
1.0 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 28
MOST Bears 45

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
19:34 +2 Kabir Mohammed made dunk 31-41
19:27   Turnover on Barret Benson  
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Barret Benson  
19:03 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 33-41
19:03   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
19:02 +1 Lance Jones made free throw 34-41
18:39   Kabir Mohammed missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
18:16   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
18:02   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
18:00   Turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
17:46   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
17:32   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
17:24   Kabir Mohammed missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Domask  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:21 +2 Tulio Da Silva made jump shot 34-43
17:15 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 36-43
17:15   Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva  
17:15 +1 Lance Jones made free throw 37-43
17:02 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup 37-45
17:02   Shooting foul on Trent Brown  
17:02 +1 Gaige Prim made free throw 37-46
16:46   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
16:37   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
16:21 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 37-49
15:48   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Harwin Francois, stolen by Gaige Prim  
15:18   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
15:18 +1 Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
15:18   Lamont West missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Lamont West  
14:47   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
14:30 +2 Lance Jones made layup 39-50
14:15 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kabir Mohammed 39-53
14:03   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones  
13:43   Personal foul on Brendon Gooch  
13:43   Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:43 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-54
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Kabir Mohammed  
13:07   Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West  
12:48   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
12:48   Karrington Davis missed free throw  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
12:35   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall  
12:16   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Darian Scott  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
12:05 +2 Lance Jones made layup 41-54
11:45 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot 41-57
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Lamont West  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Karrington Davis  
10:45 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Gaige Prim 41-59
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
10:21   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
10:16 +1 Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws 41-60
10:16 +1 Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-61
9:57 +2 Trent Brown made driving layup 43-61
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Trent Brown  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Keandre Cook  
9:25   Shooting foul on Trent Brown  
9:25   Tulio Da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:25 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-62
9:25   30-second timeout called  
9:25   Commercial timeout called  
9:12   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:09   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
8:55   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
8:55 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 43-63
8:55 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-64
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Trent Brown, stolen by Gaige Prim  
8:28 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 43-66
8:01   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
8:00   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
