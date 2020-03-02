NCST
DUKE

No Text

Stanley, boardwork, zone help No. 12 Duke top NC State 88-69

  • AP
  • Mar 02, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Cassius Stanley saw the pass coming his way, soared high to corral the ball then threw it down with his right hand to throw the home crowd into a frenzy as Duke's lead ballooned.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils had finally gotten loose in the second half, both from North Carolina State and the frustrations from a recent pair of losses.

Stanley had 14 of his 18 points after halftime while Duke used dominating work on the boards along with some zone defense to beat the Wolfpack 88-69 on Monday night, a big reversal from a blowout loss to N.C. State less than two weeks earlier.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said back-to-back road losses at Wake Forest and reigning national champion Virginia had ''knocked back'' his players, but they responded well.

''We are developing,'' Krzyzewski said. ''By the way, if you don't continue to develop throughout the year, it's going to be sad for you.''

Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man and pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm that had given the Wolfpack an eight-point lead.

Stanely said the zone helped Duke get loose in transition, too, with Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire at the top to start the break.

''Once we get the rebound we're out and we can run,'' Stanley said. ''It was a great thing to have all of us get the rebound and push it. I think that's what jumpstarted us.''

The Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost the first meeting 88-66 in Raleigh on Feb. 19 for Krzyzewski's most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in his four decades leading the program.

Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), who shot 50% in the first half but 38% after halftime.

''It was a great first half,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. ''It was a great start of the second half for the first seven or eight minutes, and we stopped doing the little things. We stopped defending and doing the things that got us the lead early in the game.''

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack offered a best-case-scenario glimpse of potential with the first-meeting romp, but they've had a loss at last-place North Carolina and had to claw past the ACC's next-to-last team by beating Pittsburgh at home since. That sequence captured why N.C. State is on the bubble and still trying to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume, and this one sure would've helped.

Duke: The Blue Devils were coming off losses at Wake Forest and Virginia. Then there was the matter of that ugly first meeting with the Wolfpack, with Krzyzewski saying afterward that his team was ''never there.'' There certainly was no lack of edge after halftime Monday.

''You can't overreact either way,'' Krzyzewski said of making big changes in response to close wins or losses.

SLOWING MARKELL

Johnson was dominant at the point in the first meeting for N.C. State with a career-best 28 points. And he had another strong start by utilizing ball screens to get into the paint, so Krzyzewski made the call to go zone with about 4 1/2 minutes left before halftime.

C.J. Bryce hit an immediate 3-pointer against the zone, but N.C. State managed just one field goal the rest of the half as Duke pushed ahead 38-36 at the break. Johnson, who had nine points in the first half, had just two after the break.

REBOUNDING REVERSAL

N.C. State won the rebounding battle in the first meeting by a 51-43 total, while its 15 offensive rebounds led to 25 second-chance points. This time, Duke nearly doubled N.C. State on the offensive boards (16-9) and had a 15-8 edge in second-chance points.

''When we didn't score, we didn't get back and we did a poor job of blocking out,'' Keatts said. ''That's something that we've got to get better at. In our games that we win, we do a great job in that area.''

BENCH PRODUCTION

Graduate Justin Robinson, son of retired NBA great David Robinson, had 10 points and two 3-pointers off the bench for Duke, while fellow reserve Goldwire had 11. They each had six boards, too.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Instate ACC opponent Wake Forest visits the Wolfpack on Friday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host rival North Carolina on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 36
DUKE Blue Devils 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:54   Lost ball turnover on Joey Baker, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
19:47   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
19:47   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
19:34   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Joey Baker  
19:12   Javin DeLaurier missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
19:03 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 3-0
18:35   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
18:35 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:35 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:21 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 5-2
18:13   Cassius Stanley missed hook shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Duke  
18:09   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:03   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:52   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Devon Daniels  
17:45   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
17:38   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:40   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
17:36 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 7-2
17:16   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
17:04   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Duke  
16:36 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 7-4
16:06   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:59   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
15:38   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:10 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 9-4
14:50   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
14:36   Tre Jones missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
14:25   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
14:13   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
13:44   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:36   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
13:28   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
13:28 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-4
13:28 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-4
13:05 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 11-6
13:05   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
13:05 +1 Matthew Hurt made free throw 11-7
12:55   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:49   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
12:34   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:19 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 11-10
12:04 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Jericole Hellems 13-10
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
11:35 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Braxton Beverly 15-10
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
10:59 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 17-10
10:43   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:32   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:22 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 17-12
10:07 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 20-12
9:46 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 20-15
9:23   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
9:04   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
9:04 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
9:04   Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:50 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 21-18
8:29 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 23-18
8:19   Personal foul on Danny Dixon  
8:18   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Duke  
8:09 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 23-21
7:53   Traveling violation turnover on Markell Johnson  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 23-23
7:11   Devon Daniels missed layup  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:49   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
6:43 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk 23-25
6:24   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:16 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot, assist by Markell Johnson 25-25
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
5:41 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 27-25
5:39   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
5:22   Tre Jones missed layup  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
5:15   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
5:10   Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
5:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
5:03 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 29-25
5:03   30-second timeout called  
4:51   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by NC State  
4:33 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 32-25
4:08   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
4:06   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:06   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Tre Jones  
3:41   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
3:33   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
3:27 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 32-27
3:14   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:06 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 32-29
3:06   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
3:06 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 32-30
2:46   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
2:46 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
2:46   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
2:22   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
2:22   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
2:03 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 35-30
2:03   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
2:03 +1 C.J. Bryce made free throw 36-30
1:45   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
1:39 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 36-32
1:17   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:14   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
1:14   D.J. Funderburk missed free throw  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
59.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
59.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
59.0   30-second timeout called  
59.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
32.0 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 36-36
12.0   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3.0   Shooting foul on Pat Andree  
4.0 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
4.0 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 33
DUKE Blue Devils 50

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 38-38
19:22   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
19:05 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 38-40
18:50   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
18:37 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 40-40
18:19   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
18:14   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:07   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:07   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:07   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
17:56   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
17:48 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 40-42
17:31   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:25 +2 Tre Jones made layup 40-44
17:16   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
17:10 +2 D.J. Funderburk made tip-in 42-44
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
16:41   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
16:41 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
16:41 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
16:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
15:58 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 46-44
15:39   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
15:01   Justin Robinson missed dunk  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Duke  
14:57   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
14:57 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
14:57 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-46
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
14:14 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 46-49
14:00   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
13:46 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 46-51
13:39   30-second timeout called  
13:39   Commercial timeout called  
13:29 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 49-51
13:00   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:51   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:45 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 49-53
12:36   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
12:24   Jericole Hellems missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
12:12 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 49-55
12:13   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
12:10   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:52   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
11:52   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:46 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 49-57
11:13   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
11:07 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 49-59
10:23   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
10:48 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 52-59
10:23   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
10:23 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 52-60
10:23 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-61
10:12   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
10:07   D.J. Funderburk missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:57 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 52-63
9:50   C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:48   Offensive rebound by NC State  
9:31 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 54-63
9:31   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
9:31   Devon Daniels missed free throw  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:08   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
9:08   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
8:51   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  