GTOWN
CREIGH

No Text

No. 11 Creighton lets 3s fly in 91-76 win over Georgetown

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mitch Ballock was all but invisible the last time Creighton played Georgetown. You couldn't miss him Wednesday night.

Ballock made a season-high six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the 11th-ranked Bluejays' barrage from beyond the arc in a 91-76 win over the Hoyas.

''That's just how the ball falls,'' Ballock said. ''I didn't shoot well at their place. I didn't make one until like the six-minute mark (in the second half). I got a couple good looks early tonight. When you see that first one go, your confidence goes up and the guys start finding you and the ball starts rolling.''

The Bluejays' victory, coupled with No. 14 Villanova's 79-77 win at No. 8 Seton Hall, gives Creighton a chance to claim a share of the Big East regular-season title when the Pirates visit on Saturday. A Creighton win would give the Bluejays the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament next week.

With Ballock leading the way, the Bluejays (23-7, 12-5 Big East) hit a season-high 17 3s on 36 attempts after making only 4 of 27 in a 20-point loss at St. John's on Sunday.

''At St. John's we didn't shoot the ball well but we had really good looks, so we live with that,'' Ballock said. ''We would take those shots 10 times out of 10. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don't. You're going to miss shots, you're going to make shots. You can't get too high or too low.''

Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and eight assists, Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and Denzel Mahoney added 14.

Georgetown (15-15, 5-12) lost its fifth straight. The Hoyas were without their top two scorers. Omer Yurtseven was out a third straight game with an ankle injury. Mac McClung missed his fourth in a row with a foot injury.

''It has a huge impact when you lose two guys who can get 30 on any given night,'' Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said. ''We're trying to manufacture points. Right now I'm trying to keep our guys' heads up, keep their spirits going.''

Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 22 points, Jamorko Pickett had 17, and freshman Qudus Wahab had his first double-double with season highs of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Ballock hit a pair of 3s to make it 60-39 and another after the Hoyas scored eight straight points to get within 62-49. That started a 15-6 spurt that finished off the Hoyas.

Creighton overcame Georgetown's size advantage and foul trouble with 9-for-19 3-point shooting in the first half and led 48-33 at the break.

''We tried multiple defenses - matchup, switching, pressing,'' Ewing said. ''We tried everything but the kitchen sink. When a team's as hot as they were, nothing worked.''

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas are hurting without Yurtseven and McClung, who combine to average 30 points per game. Those two played huge roles in the 83-80 win over Creighton on Jan. 15. Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds and McClung scored 19 points.

Creighton: The Bluejays beat all nine Big East opponents in the same season for the second time since joining the league in 2013-14. They've won five straight over the Hoyas in Omaha.

HOME COOKING

Creighton has been blistering from 3-point range at home, shooting 42.1% at CHI Health Center. That figure is 32.3% on road and neutral courts.

The Bluejays have posted season highs for 3s in back-to-back home games, following a 15-for-26 night against Butler with the 17-for-36 showing against Georgetown.

''When you're at home, you have the fans at your back,'' Ballock said. ''We're at our best when we're just having fun. When we're tense and tight we do things uncharacteristic.''

Creighton is 16-1 at home after going 13-6 last season.

''The losses at home last year probably cost us the NCAA Tournament,'' coach Greg McDermott said. ''It's something we talked about in the offseason. Anyone who is going to move forward, especially in a league as good as ours, has to find a way to protect the home floor because it's so difficult to win on the road. We've got a team that has Final Four ability coming in here Saturday, and we're going to need every one of those 18,000 (fans) and then some to figure out how to win that one.''

UP NEXT

Georgetown closes the regular season at home Saturday against No. 14 Villanova. The Hoyas lost 80-66 at Nova on Feb. 11.

Creighton hosts No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday with the top seed in the Big East Tournament on the line. The Bluejays beat the Pirates 87-82 on Feb. 12.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 33
CREIGH Bluejays 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:49 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 0-3
19:25   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
19:17 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 0-6
18:57   Terrell Allen missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
18:46   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Qudus Wahab  
18:26   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
18:09   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
18:09 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 2-6
17:42   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
17:22   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:12   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:02 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 5-6
16:43 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
16:24   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
16:22   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
16:19   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:12   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
16:03   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:56   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Offensive foul on Kelvin Jones  
15:51   Turnover on Kelvin Jones  
15:43   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
15:27   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:19 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 5-11
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
15:04   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup, blocked by Jagan Mosely  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
15:00 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 5-14
14:38 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 7-14
14:29   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
14:21 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 9-14
14:16   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
14:06   Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
14:06 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 9-15
14:06 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
13:52   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
13:43 +2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 11-16
13:14   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
13:12   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:46   Terrell Allen missed layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
12:44   Traveling violation turnover on Timothy Ighoefe  
12:18   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
12:09 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot 14-16
12:03 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 14-18
11:31   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
11:21   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 14-21
10:50 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 16-21
10:43   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:35   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
10:20 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 18-21
10:04   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jaden Robinson  
9:39   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:36   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:34 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 20-21
9:17   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
9:15 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 20-23
9:15   Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett  
9:15 +1 Denzel Mahoney made free throw 20-24
8:59   Offensive foul on Jahvon Blair  
8:59   Turnover on Jahvon Blair  
8:50 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 20-27
8:26   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:26   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
8:23 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 20-29
8:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown  
8:23   Commercial timeout called  
8:23 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
8:23 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
7:56   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
7:47 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 22-31
7:34   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
7:22   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
7:22 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 23-31
7:22   Terrell Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
6:57 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 23-33
6:37   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
6:25 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 23-36
5:55   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
5:44   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
5:38   Offensive foul on Terrell Allen  
5:38   Turnover on Terrell Allen  
5:19 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup 23-38
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
4:50 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made layup 23-40
4:33   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
4:33 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
4:33 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-40
4:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
4:10 +2 Kelvin Jones made dunk 25-42
3:57   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:28   Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
2:54   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Jaden Robinson  
2:47   Jahvon Blair missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Jaden Robinson  
2:18   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
2:16 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 27-42
1:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 29-48
1:51 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 27-45
1:28   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
1:28 +1 George Muresan made 1st of 2 free throws 28-45
1:28 +1 George Muresan made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
1:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 29-48
43.0   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
43.0 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
43.0 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-48
37.0   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
13.0   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
7.0 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 33-48
0.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Qudus Wahab  

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 43
CREIGH Bluejays 43

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
19:47   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
19:33   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
19:03 +2 Kelvin Jones made driving layup 33-50
19:03   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
19:03 +1 Kelvin Jones made free throw 33-51
18:50   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
18:50 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 34-51
18:50 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-51
18:40 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 35-54
18:22   Jahvon Blair missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:17   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
17:58   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
17:47 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 37-54
17:47   Official timeout called  
17:40   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
17:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton  
17:04   Jaden Robinson missed reverse layup  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:03   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
17:04   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:04   Qudus Wahab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
16:47 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 37-57
16:30 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 39-57
16:06 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 39-60
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
15:37   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
15:27   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:56   Kelvin Jones missed hook shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
14:41 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 41-60
14:35   Out of bounds turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
14:18 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 41-62
14:05 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 44-62
13:47   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
13:36 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 47-62
13:24   Offensive foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:24   Turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:03 +2 Jagan Mosely made floating jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 49-62
12:49   Denzel Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Timothy Ighoefe  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
12:45   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Shereef Mitchell  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:41 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 49-65
12:25   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:25 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 3 free throws 50-65
12:25 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-65
12:25 +1 Jahvon Blair made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-65
12:06 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 52-68
11:56   Shooting foul on Shereef Mitchell  
11:56   30-second timeout called  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Terrell Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:56 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
11:56 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
11:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Shereef Mitchell 53-70
11:19   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
10:53   Terrell Allen missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
10:52   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
10:52   Timothy Ighoefe missed free throw  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
10:52 +2 Shereef Mitchell made driving layup 53-72
10:20   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
10:18 +2 Timothy Ighoefe made dunk 55-72
9:59 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 55-75
9:43   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
9:33 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 55-77
9:32   Commercial timeout called  
9:16   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:09 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk 57-77
8:55 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 57-79
8:39   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:27   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
8:25   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Shereef Mitchell