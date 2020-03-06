CAL
Early outburst sends No. 13 Oregon to 90-56 win over Cal

  AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Oregon is thinking championship - and the No. 13 Ducks certainly looked the part Thursday night.

By scoring 21 consecutive points to pull away from California in the first half, the Ducks went on to win 90-56. It was their widest margin of victory in a Pac-12 game this season.

That sets up a home game Saturday against Stanford that could result in a share of the conference title, or possibly outright possession of the championship. The Ducks (23-7) moved back into a tie with UCLA for first place in the conference at 12-5 with the regular season ending Saturday. UCLA meets USC to conclude its season before Oregon hosts Stanford.

''It will be a big game Saturday night, we have to play real well,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''We are playing a team that really needs a win and we need a win to win a conference championship.

''It's not like with our tradition that we can take that lightly. Everyone talks about March and the NCAA Tournament, but I still think conference titles mean a lot.''

Payton Pritchard led five Ducks in double figures with 20 points and passed out nine assists in Oregon's 21st consecutive home victory, including all 16 home games this season. Pritchard shot 6 of 8 overall, including making all three of his 3-point attempts.

Oregon shot 63% from the field overall, including 71% (12 for 17) on 3s as Anthony Matthis added 17 points on 5 for 6 shooting from 3-point range. Will Richardson and Addison Patterson each had 13, and Shakur Juiston chipped in 10. Oregon had 18 assists with only eight turnovers, and a 32 -25 advantage in rebounds.

''A lot of good stats there,'' Altman said. ''I thought it was a really good effort.

''Everybody gave us a little something. If you can get eight or nine guys contributing at this time of year, that can make a real difference.''

Matt Bradley led the Bears (13-17, 7-10) with 15 points, and Grant Anticevich added 10. Cal shot 36% from the field and struggled to get into an offensive flow against Oregon's pressure defense.

''I don't want to take anything away from Oregon, they've got a great team,'' Cal coach Mark Fox said. ''They're still playing for the championship, but I'd hoped to give them a better fight.

''We played poorly from top to bottom. ... We coached poorly.''

After trailing by as many as 28 points, Cal made a brief rally to get within 15 at 58-43 with 11 minutes remaining. But after a media timeout, Pritchard made two free throws, hit a 3-pointer from the corner that was followed by a 3 from Patterson and Oregon's lead was back to 66-43, prompting Cal to use a timeout with 9:33 remaining.

Oregon never trailed, taking a quick 11-5 lead by making its first five field-goal attempts. The lead kept edging wider until the Ducks blew it open with 21 consecutive points for a 46-18 advantage with two minutes left in the opening half as Cal went five minutes without a point.

''I was disappointed in our approach to the game, but I want to give Oregon credit. They played very well,'' Fox said. ''The only thing I was surprised by was our very poor start to the game.''

It was 46-20 at halftime, with the Ducks shooting 68% overall, including 5 of 6 on their 3-point attempts. Pritchard led Oregon with 13 points and was supported by 10 from Richardson, questionable to play after a sprained ankle suffered a week ago in a win over Oregon State caused him to miss practices leading up to the game.

''I thought defensively we played real hard for most of the game,'' Altman said. ''In the first half, we flew around and made defensive plays. The ball movement was good and obviously we shot it well from 3, and that gives you a big bost.''

BIG PICTURE

California: The Bears have lost their last six games against Oregon, and haven't won in Eugene since 2014.

Oregon: Unbeaten in 16 home games this season, the Ducks have stretched their home winning streak to 21 games.

COACHING MILESTONE

The win for Oregon raised Altman to 668 coaching victories, moving him into a tie with Gary Williams for 25th in Division I victories.

UP NEXT

California: at Oregon State on Saturday to conclude the regular season.

Oregon: plays its final home game against Stanford on Saturday.

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 20
OREG Ducks 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:41 +2 Shakur Juiston made hook shot 0-2
19:20   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
19:07   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
19:05 +2 Anthony Mathis made jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 0-4
18:49 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
18:45   30-second timeout called  
18:16 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 3-6
17:44   Andre Kelly missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
17:44   Offensive rebound by California  
17:44   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
17:26 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 3-9
17:03 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 5-9
16:43 +2 Chandler Lawson made floating jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 5-11
16:22   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:10   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
15:57   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
15:50   Kareem South missed floating jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
15:46 +2 Kareem South made dunk 7-11
15:28   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Andre Kelly  
15:02   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:47   Shakur Juiston missed floating jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:26   Kareem South missed floating jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
14:18 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 7-14
14:03 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kuany Kuany 10-14
13:30   Chandler Lawson missed hook shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
13:28 +2 Payton Pritchard made dunk 10-16
13:28   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
13:28   Commercial timeout called  
13:28 +1 Payton Pritchard made free throw 10-17
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
12:43 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 10-19
12:25   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard  
12:09   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
12:07   Offensive rebound by California  
11:58 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 13-19
11:30   Addison Patterson missed driving layup, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
11:18   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Bradley  
10:31 +2 N'Faly Dante made hook shot, assist by Will Richardson 13-21
10:11   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
9:51   Kareem South missed turnaround jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by California  
9:50   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
9:32   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
9:17   N'Faly Dante missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
8:29 +2 Will Richardson made floating jump shot 13-23
8:06   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
7:56 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 15-23
7:49   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +1 Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
7:49 +1 Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
7:26 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 17-25
7:26   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
7:26 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 18-25
7:00   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Lawson, stolen by Matt Bradley  
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Will Richardson  
6:43 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 18-28
6:23   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
6:15 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 18-31
6:15   30-second timeout called  
5:57   3-second violation turnover on Lars Thiemann  
5:35   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
5:35 +1 Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-32
5:35 +1 Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-33
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Addison Patterson  
5:12 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 18-35
4:43   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
4:30 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 18-37
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Addison Patterson  
3:57 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 18-39
3:57   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Will Richardson made free throw 18-40
3:35   Matt Bradley missed driving layup, blocked by C.J. Walker  
3:33   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
3:24 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 18-43
3:07   Official timeout called  
2:45   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
2:26   C.J. Walker missed floating jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
2:24 +2 Addison Patterson made dunk 18-45
2:24   Shooting foul on Dimitrios Klonaras  
2:24 +1 Addison Patterson made free throw 18-46
2:10   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
1:58 +2 Lars Thiemann made hook shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 20-46
1:47   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
1:29   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
1:12   Kuany Kuany missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by C.J. Walker  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
44.0   C.J. Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Lars Thiemann  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
27.0   Grant Anticevich missed driving layup  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 36
OREG Ducks 44

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:14   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:12 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 20-49
18:40   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
18:13   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
17:55 +2 Matt Bradley made turnaround jump shot 22-49
17:36   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
17:36   Chandler Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:36 +1 Chandler Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-50
17:24   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:12 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 25-50
16:41   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
16:23   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:16 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 27-50
15:58   Payton Pritchard missed driving layup, blocked by Matt Bradley  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
15:50 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 27-53
15:41 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 29-53
15:29   Shakur Juiston missed driving layup  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
15:22   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 30-53
15:22 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-53
15:13   N'Faly Dante missed turnaround jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
14:54   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
14:39   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
14:23   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
14:02   Kuany Kuany missed layup  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:57 +2 Andre Kelly made layup 33-53
13:54   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
13:38 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 33-55
13:38   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
13:38 +1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 33-56
13:21   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
13:17 +3 Kuany Kuany made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 36-56
13:00 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 36-58
13:00   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
13:00   N'Faly Dante missed free throw  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:43 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Paris Austin 38-58
12:25   Anthony Mathis missed layup, blocked by Kuany Kuany  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:10   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
12:10 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 39-58
12:10 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
12:06   Lost ball turnover on N'Faly Dante  
11:51 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 43-58
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
11:25 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 43-59
11:25 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-60
11:14   Turnover on California  
11:06   Will Richardson missed driving layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson  
10:35   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by California  
10:33   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
10:23   Paris Austin missed driving layup, blocked by Addison Patterson  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
10:13 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 43-63
9:56   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
9:46 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 43-66
9:33   30-second timeout called  
9:33   Commercial timeout called  
9:20 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 46-66
8:49 +2 Addison Patterson made floating jump shot 46-68
8:33   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
8:26   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
8:18 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 46-70
8:18   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
8:18 +1 Will Richardson made free throw 46-71
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
7:38 +2 Francis Okoro made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 46-73
7:16   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
7:09   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
7:09   Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-74
7:01   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
6:51   Joel Brown missed driving layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
6:38   Anthony Mathis missed floating jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
6:25   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
6:11   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
5:53   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
5:53 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 46-75
5:53 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-76
5:37   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
5:30   Kareem South missed driving layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley  
5:16   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
5:16 +1 Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 46-77
5:16   Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
4:54   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
4:44 +2 C.J. Walker made driving dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard 46-79
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:12   Kareem South missed jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Paris Austin  
4:04 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 48-79
3:45 +2 N'Faly Dante made reverse layup 48-81
3:21 +2 Kuany Kuany made running Jump Shot 50-81
3:07 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 50-84
2:38   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
2:38 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 51-84
2:38 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-84
2:20   Jumpball received by California  
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Paris Austin  
2:12   Paris Austin missed driving layup, blocked by N'Faly Dante  
2:10   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
1:57 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante 52-87
1:50   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
1:50   Kuany Kuany missed free throw  
1:50   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
1:35 +3 Chandler Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 52-90
1:13   Jacob Orender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
1:08   Shooting foul on N'Faly Dante  
1:08 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 53-90
1:08 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-90
49.0   Eddy Ionescu missed layup  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Jacob Orender  
40.0   Lost ball turnover on Dimitrios Klonaras  
32.0   Eddy Ionescu missed jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  