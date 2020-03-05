|
19:31
Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Liam Robbins
19:22
Personal foul on DJ Horne
19:21
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
36-41
19:09
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Anthony Murphy
18:56
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
36-44
18:53
30-second timeout called
18:53
Commercial timeout called
18:37
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:35
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
18:30
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy
18:23
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Anthony Murphy
18:20
Personal foul on DJ Horne
18:09
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye
17:59
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:57
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:30
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
17:28
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:28
+2
Liam Robbins made tip-in
36-46
17:10
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne
16:55
Anthony Murphy missed layup
16:54
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
16:42
Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
16:18
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:16
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
16:10
Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Antonio Reeves
16:00
Antonio Reeves missed floating jump shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
15:52
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
36-48
15:35
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Anthony Murphy
15:19
Liam Robbins missed layup
15:17
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
15:03
Rey Idowu missed floating jump shot
15:01
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
14:45
Personal foul on Rey Idowu
14:36
+3
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
36-51
14:36
+3
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
36-51
14:13
+2
Keith Fisher III made hook shot
38-51
13:57
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
13:42
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
38-53
13:26
Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic
13:20
Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic
13:05
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:03
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
13:03
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
12:47
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
12:42
Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
12:24
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
12:24
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
38-54
12:24
+1
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-55
12:13
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland
11:45
Roman Penn missed turnaround jump shot
11:43
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
11:33
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:31
Defensive rebound by Drake
11:30
Commercial timeout called
11:17
Roman Penn missed jump shot
11:15
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:58
Keith Fisher III missed layup
10:56
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:56
+2
Keith Fisher III made dunk
40-55
10:40
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:38
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
10:15
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
10:08
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
10:06
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
9:57
Personal foul on Roman Penn
9:42
Personal foul on Roman Penn
9:31
+3
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
43-55
9:04
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves
8:58
+3
Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot
46-55
8:36
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
8:38
Anthony Murphy missed jump shot
8:36
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
8:36
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
8:36
Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:22
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
8:36
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-56
8:24
Jaycee Hillsman missed running Jump Shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
7:56
Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas
7:56
Commercial timeout called
7:47
+3
Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
49-56
7:35
Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn
7:18
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
7:16
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
6:59
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
6:59
Turnover on Liam Robbins
6:49
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
6:49
+1
Ricky Torres made 1st of 3 free throws
50-56
6:49
+1
Ricky Torres made 2nd of 3 free throws
51-56
6:49
+1
Ricky Torres made 3rd of 3 free throws
52-56
6:28
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Liam Robbins
52-58
6:28
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
6:28
+1
Garrett Sturtz made free throw
52-59
6:10
+2
Ricky Torres made jump shot
54-59
5:19
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
5:49
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
54-62
5:31
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:29
Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres
5:21
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:19
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
4:56
Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot
4:54
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
4:30
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:28
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
4:12
+2
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
54-64
4:12
Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves
4:12
+1
Liam Robbins made free throw
54-65
3:55
DJ Horne missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
3:53
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
3:40
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:38
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
3:34
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
54-68
3:05
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
3:05
Commercial timeout called
3:05
+1
Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws
55-68
3:05
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-68
2:35
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
2:33
Offensive rebound by Noah Thomas
2:20
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:18
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
2:08
+2
Antonio Reeves made layup
58-68
2:08
Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson
2:08
+1
Antonio Reeves made free throw
59-68
1:56
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
1:56
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
59-69
1:56
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-70
1:41
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
1:41
+1
Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
60-70
1:41
Antonio Reeves missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:41
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
1:22
Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by DJ Horne
1:14
Jaycee Hillsman missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
1:13
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
1:13
Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz
1:13
+1
Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws
61-70
1:13
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-70
55.0
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
1:08
