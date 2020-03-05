ILLST
DRAKE

No Text

Robbins carries Drake past Illinois St. 75-65 in MVC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Liam Robbins had 18 points as Drake defeated Illinois State 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-13), while Jonah Jackson chipped in 15. Sturtz also had eight rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (10-21). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage:

and

---

This was generated by Automated Insights,

, using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 36
DRAKE Bulldogs 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:43 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 0-3
19:25   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:15   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:46 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:16   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:05 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 6-3
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
17:48 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 9-3
17:32   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
17:24   Liam Robbins missed dunk, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
17:18   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
17:16   Offensive rebound by DJ Horne  
17:10   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
17:05   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
16:51 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 9-5
16:37 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 12-5
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn  
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Liam Robbins  
15:39 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 12-8
15:17 +2 Rey Idowu made hook shot 14-8
14:52   Shooting foul on Rey Idowu  
14:52   Commercial timeout called  
14:52 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 14-9
14:52 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 14-9
14:52 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-10
14:34   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Rey Idowu  
14:11 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 14-12
13:52   Dedric Boyd missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
13:34   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Dedric Boyd  
13:14   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
13:05   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Rey Idowu  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres  
12:19 +2 Garrett Sturtz made floating jump shot 14-14
12:07   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
11:37   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
10:51   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
10:49   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
10:49   Commercial timeout called  
10:25   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
10:17   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Drake  
9:55 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 14-17
9:37   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
9:20   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:01 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 14-19
8:46 +2 Zach Copeland made running Jump Shot 16-19
8:28   Noah Thomas missed reverse layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
8:09   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
7:58 +2 Roman Penn made layup 16-21
7:51 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 19-21
7:39   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
7:22 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 22-21
7:00 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 22-23
6:45   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:29 +2 D.J. Wilkins made driving layup 22-25
6:29   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
6:29   Commercial timeout called  
6:29 +1 D.J. Wilkins made free throw 22-26
6:05   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
5:56   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
5:51   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne  
5:29 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 22-28
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
5:09   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:06 +2 Zach Copeland made reverse layup 24-28
5:06   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
5:06 +1 Zach Copeland made free throw 25-28
4:49   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Matt Chastain  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
4:41   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:41   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:41 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
4:16   Ricky Torres missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
4:10   Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
4:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State  
3:46 +2 Garrett Sturtz made floating jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 25-31
3:32   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
3:26 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 25-34
3:25   30-second timeout called  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:14   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
3:08 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 27-34
2:43   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Zach Copeland  
2:27   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
2:17 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 27-36
1:53 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu 30-36
1:48   30-second timeout called  
1:33 +2 Anthony Murphy made alley-oop shot, assist by Roman Penn 30-38
1:17   Keith Fisher III missed hook shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
57.0   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
43.0 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made driving layup 32-38
43.0   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
43.0 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 33-38
29.0   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
1.0 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 36-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 29
DRAKE Bulldogs 37

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Liam Robbins  
19:22   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
19:21 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 36-41
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
18:56 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 36-44
18:53   30-second timeout called  
18:53   Commercial timeout called  
18:37   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
18:30   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
18:20   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
18:09   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:59   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:30   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:28 +2 Liam Robbins made tip-in 36-46
17:10   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
16:55   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
16:42   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
16:18   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
16:00   Antonio Reeves missed floating jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:52 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 36-48
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
15:19   Liam Robbins missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
15:03   Rey Idowu missed floating jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
14:45   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
14:36 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 36-51
14:36 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 36-51
14:13 +2 Keith Fisher III made hook shot 38-51
13:57   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
13:42 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 38-53
13:26   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
13:20   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
13:05   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
13:03   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
12:47   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
12:24   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
12:24 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 38-54
12:24 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-55
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland  
11:45   Roman Penn missed turnaround jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
11:33   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Drake  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:58   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:56 +2 Keith Fisher III made dunk 40-55
10:40   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
10:15   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
10:08   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
9:57   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
9:42   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
9:31 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 43-55
9:04   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
8:58 +3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot 46-55
8:36   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
8:38   Anthony Murphy missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:36   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
8:36   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:36 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
8:24   Jaycee Hillsman missed running Jump Shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 49-56
7:35   Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn  
7:18   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:59   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
6:59   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
6:49   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
6:49 +1 Ricky Torres made 1st of 3 free throws 50-56
6:49 +1 Ricky Torres made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-56
6:49 +1 Ricky Torres made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-56
6:28 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 52-58
6:28   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
6:28 +1 Garrett Sturtz made free throw 52-59
6:10 +2 Ricky Torres made jump shot 54-59
5:19   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
5:49 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 54-62
5:31   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
5:21   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
4:56   Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4:30   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
4:12 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 54-64
4:12   Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves  
4:12 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 54-65
3:55   DJ Horne missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
3:40   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
3:34 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 54-68
3:05   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:05 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 55-68
3:05 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-68
2:35   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
2:20   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:08 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 58-68
2:08   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
2:08 +1 Antonio Reeves made free throw 59-68
1:56   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
1:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 59-69
1:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-70
1:41   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
1:41 +1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 60-70
1:41   Antonio Reeves missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by DJ Horne  
1:14   Jaycee Hillsman missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
1:13   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
1:13 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 61-70
1:13 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-70
55.0   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
1:08