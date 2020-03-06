|
20:00
Jumpball received by Portland
19:42
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
19:40
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
18:57
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:55
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
18:47
Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy
18:47
Turnover on Tahj Eaddy
18:34
Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate
18:34
Turnover on Tahirou Diabate
18:21
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:19
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
18:11
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
18:09
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
18:05
Personal foul on Chase Adams
17:55
+2
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
0-2
17:41
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:39
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
17:32
+2
DJ Mitchell made layup
0-4
17:32
Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon
17:32
+1
DJ Mitchell made free throw
0-5
17:15
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:13
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
17:05
Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Chase Adams
17:00
+2
Chase Adams made layup
2-5
16:41
+3
Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
2-8
16:22
+2
Chase Adams made layup
4-8
16:03
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
4-11
15:38
+2
JoJo Walker made jump shot
6-11
15:16
Jalen Williams missed jump shot
15:14
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
14:54
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:52
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
14:46
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:42
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
14:42
Commercial timeout called
14:26
+2
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
6-13
14:10
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:08
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
13:55
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:53
Defensive rebound by Portland
13:53
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
13:32
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:30
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
13:20
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
13:20
+1
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
6-14
13:20
+1
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-15
12:59
Shooting foul on Trey Wertz
12:59
+1
Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
7-15
12:59
+1
Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-15
12:48
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
12:48
+1
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
8-16
12:48
+1
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-17
12:24
Malcolm Porter missed layup
12:22
Offensive rebound by Portland
12:15
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Giordan Williams
12:09
Giordan Williams missed layup
12:07
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
12:00
Commercial timeout called
11:58
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice
11:54
+2
Giordan Williams made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
8-19
11:34
+3
Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
11-19
11:10
Traveling violation turnover on Josip Vrankic
10:42
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:40
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
10:39
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
10:28
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:26
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
10:20
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:18
Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker
10:12
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:10
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
10:02
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
11-22
9:42
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:40
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
9:31
+2
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice
11-24
9:30
30-second timeout called
9:09
Malcolm Porter missed jump shot
9:07
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
8:57
Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell
8:36
+2
JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee
13-24
8:07
Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
8:07
+1
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
13-25
8:07
DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:07
Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood
7:56
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
7:54
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
7:47
Offensive foul on Jaden Bediako
7:47
Turnover on Jaden Bediako
7:47
Commercial timeout called
7:29
Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
7:18
+3
DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
13-28
7:03
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
7:01
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
6:58
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:56
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
6:40
+2
Lavar Harewood made layup
15-28
6:33
+2
Jalen Williams made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy
15-30
6:31
30-second timeout called
6:06
+3
Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
18-30
5:46
+2
Jalen Williams made jump shot
18-32
5:30
JoJo Walker missed layup
5:28
Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
5:25
+2
Jacob Tryon made layup
20-32
5:15
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:13
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
5:07
Traveling violation turnover on Tahj Eaddy
4:44
Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
4:37
Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
4:37
+1
Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws
20-33
4:37
Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:37
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
4:08
+3
Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
23-33
3:47
+3
Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell
23-36
3:27
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
3:19
Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn
3:09
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jalen Williams
3:03
+2
Trey Wertz made jump shot
23-38
2:39
Malcolm Porter missed jump shot
2:37
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
2:30
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:28
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
2:15
Chase Adams missed jump shot
2:13
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
2:06
+2
Trey Wertz made layup
23-40
1:56
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-41
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-42
|
1:08
|
|
|
Lavar Harewood missed layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Lavar Harewood missed layup, blocked by Trey Wertz
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|