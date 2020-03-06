PORT
SNCLRA

No Text

Santa Clara beats Portland 76-62

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) DJ Mitchell scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and No. 7 seed Santa Clara beat No. 10 seed Portland 76-62 in the opening round of the WCC Tournament on Thursday night.

The Broncos (20-12) advanced to face sixth-seeded Pepperdine in the second round on Friday.

Santa Clara led from the opening basket and went into halftime with a 42-23 lead. The Pilots (9-23) got the deficit to 72-60 but couldn't get closer.

Tahj Eaddy and Trey Wertz added 13 points each and Jaden Bediako scored 10 for the Broncos.

JoJo Walker had 15 points to lead the Pilots. Chase Adams scored 13, Malcolm Porter had 12 and Jacob Tryon 11.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PORT Pilots 23
SNCLRA Broncos 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Portland  
19:42   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
18:57   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
18:47   Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy  
18:47   Turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
18:34   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
18:34   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
18:21   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
18:11   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:05   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
17:55 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 0-2
17:41   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:32 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 0-4
17:32   Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon  
17:32 +1 DJ Mitchell made free throw 0-5
17:15   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:05   Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Chase Adams  
17:00 +2 Chase Adams made layup 2-5
16:41 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 2-8
16:22 +2 Chase Adams made layup 4-8
16:03 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 4-11
15:38 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot 6-11
15:16   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
14:54   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
14:46   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:26 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 6-13
14:10   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
13:55   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Portland  
13:53   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
13:32   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
13:20   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
13:20 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 6-14
13:20 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-15
12:59   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
12:59 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15
12:59 +1 Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-15
12:48   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
12:48 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
12:48 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
12:24   Malcolm Porter missed layup  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Portland  
12:15   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Giordan Williams  
12:09   Giordan Williams missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
11:54 +2 Giordan Williams made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 8-19
11:34 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 11-19
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Josip Vrankic  
10:42   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
10:39   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
10:28   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
10:20   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
10:12   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
10:02 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 11-22
9:42   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:31 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice 11-24
9:30   30-second timeout called  
9:09   Malcolm Porter missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
8:57   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell  
8:36 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 13-24
8:07   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
8:07 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 13-25
8:07   DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood  
7:56   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
7:47   Offensive foul on Jaden Bediako  
7:47   Turnover on Jaden Bediako  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
7:18 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 13-28
7:03   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
6:58   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
6:40 +2 Lavar Harewood made layup 15-28
6:33 +2 Jalen Williams made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 15-30
6:31   30-second timeout called  
6:06 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 18-30
5:46 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot 18-32
5:30   JoJo Walker missed layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
5:25 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup 20-32
5:15   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:07   Traveling violation turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
4:44   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
4:37   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:37 +1 Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws 20-33
4:37   Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
4:08 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 23-33
3:47 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 23-36
3:27   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn  
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jalen Williams  
3:03 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 23-38
2:39   Malcolm Porter missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
2:30   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
2:15   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
2:06 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 23-40
1:56   Full timeout called  
1:56   Commercial timeout called  
1:31   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
1:21   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
1:21 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 23-41
1:21 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-42
1:08   Lavar Harewood missed layup  
1:06   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
1:01   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
53.0   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker  
24.0   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
1.0   Lavar Harewood missed layup, blocked by Trey Wertz  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 39
SNCLRA Broncos 34

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
19:19   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
19:09 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 23-44
18:51 +2 JoJo Walker made layup 25-44
18:51   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
18:51 +1 JoJo Walker made free throw 26-44
18:42   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
18:30 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 26-46
18:20   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:18   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Chase Adams  
18:01 +2 Chase Adams made layup 28-46
17:44 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot 28-48
17:30 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 30-48
17:06   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:37   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
16:37 +1 Chase Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 31-48
16:37   Chase Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:37   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
16:21   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:18   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
16:15   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
16:07   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
15:51 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Keshawn Justice 31-50
15:34   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
15:23   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
15:03   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
15:03   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:39 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 31-52
14:23 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 34-52
13:59   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
13:56 +2 Jalen Williams made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 34-54
13:43   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
13:36 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 36-54
13:18   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Chase Adams  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
12:53 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk 36-56
12:42   Official timeout called  
12:33   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
12:22 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 36-58
12:06   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
11:45   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
11:34 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 38-58
11:12   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
10:52   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:52 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 38-59
10:52 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-60
10:40   Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:34   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
10:32   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
10:21   Offensive foul on Theo Akwuba  
10:21   Turnover on Theo Akwuba  
10:10   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
10:03   JoJo Walker missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
9:56 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 38-62
9:42 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 40-62
9:20   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
8:54 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 42-62
8:42   Offensive foul on Trey Wertz  
8:42   Turnover on Trey Wertz  
8:30   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
8:30 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 43-62
8:30   Malcolm Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:30   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8:07   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Ferebee, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
7:50   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
7:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
7:40   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Jalen Williams missed free throw  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
7:22   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
7:22 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
7:22 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-62
6:55   Offensive foul on Jalen Williams  
6:55   Turnover on Jalen Williams  
6:44   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
6:44 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-62
6:44   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:44   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
6:14   DJ Mitchell missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
6:01   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
5:34   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
5:23   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
5:23 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 46-63
5:23   Jalen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23  