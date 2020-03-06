STNFRD
Tinkle sets scoring mark, Oregon St. tops Stanford 68-65

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle will always take victories over records, but in Thursday’s win over Stanford he could enjoy both accomplishments.

The Beavers’ senior forward scored 23 points to lead Oregon State to a 68-65 win over Stanford, and he became the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Tinkle needed six points entering the game to pass Gary Payton atop Oregon State's career scoring list with 2,172 points.

“It wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t win,” said Tinkle, who now has 2,190 career points, seventh most in Pac-12 history. “That’s how I’m wired. Team first, you wanna win. The rest is just kind of extra.”

Ethan Thompson added 15 points for the Beavers (16-13, 6-11), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Bryce Wills scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal (20-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Tyrell Terry's jumper gave the Cardinal a 65-64 advantage with 33 seconds remaining - their first lead since late in the first half.

Tinkle made two free throws with 17.6 seconds left to put Oregon State back on top 66-65.

Terry missed a 15-foot jumper from the right baseline and Tinkle grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left. He made both ends of the double bonus, extending the lead to 68-65.

Stanford called a timeout after advancing the ball to midcourt with 3.1 seconds on the clock. Isaac White's 30-foot 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

“We needed that win to get us in the right direction,” said Tinkle, who was 6 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 at the foul line. “Hopefully we feed off this and get another one to close the regular season on a high note.”

Oregon State likely needs to win the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Beavers had high expectations this season with a nucleus of Tinkle, Thompson and 7-foot center Kylor Kelley, but inconsistency has been a problem.

“Hopefully from this point forward we can keep the momentum going,” said Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, who is Tres Tinkle’s dad.

Tinkle’s 3-pointer with 8:45 remaining gave Oregon State its biggest lead at 56-46 with 8:45 remaining.

Stanford closed to 61-58 on Oscar da Silva's layup with 4:34 left, but the Cardinal's leading scorer fouled out a minute later.

Jaiden Delaire's layup brought Stanford within one point at 62-61 with 1:49 left, and the Cardinal grabbed their only lead of the second half on Terry’s jumper.

Tinkle made four clutch free throws in the final 17 seconds to preserve the win and a regular season sweep of Stanford.

“The last dozen minutes I thought we were us, which means defensively we had an identity and we were a little more physical in making plays,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase, adding “I was impressed with the team for them to come back in the second half."

A major factor in the game was 3-point shooting. Stanford hit just 3 of 15 shots from long range, while the Beavers converted 8 of 20.

Kelley, who leads the Pac-12 and ranks second nationally in blocked shots, added nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Zach Reichle joined Tinkle and Thompson in double figures with 10 points.

Da Silva scored 14 points and was limited to 27 minutes due to foul trouble. Terry scored 13 points and Daejon Davis added 10 points for the Cardinal.

Tinkle scored Oregon State's final eight points of the first half as the Beavers took a 34-32 at the break. Neither team led by more than five points in the first half.

After a slow start, Tinkle scored 12 first-half points in the final seven minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Stanford, considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team, would enhance its credentials with a win at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. The Cardinal defeated Oregon 70-60 at home Feb. 1. ... Stanford's last appearance in March Madness came in 2014.

Oregon State:. Tinkle's 3-pointer with 2:55 remaining in the first half moved him past Gary Payton as the Beavers' all-time leading scorer. Payton offered his congratulations at halftime on the Beavers' video board. ... Tinkle now has 2,190 career points and also extended his school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games to 94.

UP NEXT

Stanford will be at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday.

Oregon State hosts California on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 32
OREGST Beavers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:35 +2 Kylor Kelley made hook shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 0-2
19:16 +2 Bryce Wills made hook shot 2-2
19:03   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Daejon Davis  
18:57   Tyrell Terry missed driving layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Daejon Davis  
18:29   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Jones  
18:14   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
17:55   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:42   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
17:23   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:06 +2 Oscar da Silva made reverse layup, assist by Daejon Davis 4-2
16:48 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 4-5
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Oscar da Silva  
16:13 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 4-8
15:52   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
15:42   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
15:24 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 6-8
15:24   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Tyrell Terry missed free throw  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
15:02   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
14:50   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
14:37   Daejon Davis missed driving layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:22 +2 Kylor Kelley made driving dunk, assist by Alfred Hollins 6-10
14:09 +2 Bryce Wills made driving dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 8-10
13:46 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 8-12
13:30   Daejon Davis missed driving layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
13:21   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
13:09 +2 Tyrell Terry made reverse layup 10-12
12:41   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
12:25   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
12:14   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
12:09   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
12:03   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
11:49   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:41 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 10-14
11:10 +2 Bryce Wills made hook shot 12-14
10:49   Ethan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Roman Silva  
10:47   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:34   Jarod Lucas missed driving layup  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Roman Silva  
10:32   Shooting foul on Lukas Kisunas  
10:32 +1 Roman Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
10:32 +1 Roman Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
9:52   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Thompson  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Oscar da Silva  
9:22   Offensive foul on Alfred Hollins  
9:22   Turnover on Alfred Hollins  
9:07 +2 Oscar da Silva made reverse layup 14-16
8:44   Offensive foul on Gianni Hunt  
8:44   Turnover on Gianni Hunt  
8:32   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
8:08   Gianni Hunt missed floating jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
8:02   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
8:00   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 16-16
7:12 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Kylor Kelley 16-18
6:58 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 18-18
6:36 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 18-20
6:27   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
6:27 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
6:27 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
6:07   Kylor Kelley missed driving layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
5:58 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 23-20
5:41   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
5:41   Sean Miller-Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41 +1 Sean Miller-Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
5:25   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
5:08   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
4:54 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 26-21
4:40 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 26-23
4:24 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 28-23
4:10 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 28-26
4:09   30-second timeout called  
4:09   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   James Keefe missed dunk, blocked by Dearon Tucker  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
3:24   Zach Reichle missed driving layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
3:12 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 30-26
2:56 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 30-29
2:29   Lost ball turnover on James Keefe, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
2:12   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:12   Tres Tinkle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
1:56   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
1:56   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
1:38 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving dunk, assist by Gianni Hunt 30-32
1:31   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
1:13   Shooting foul on Dearon Tucker  
1:13 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
1:13 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
52.0   Traveling violation turnover on Antoine Vernon  
37.0   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Ethan Thompson  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
35.0   Jumpball received by Stanford  
28.0   Bryce Wills missed driving layup, blocked by Dearon Tucker  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Dearon Tucker  
3.0 +2 Tres Tinkle made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 32-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 33
OREGST Beavers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bryce Wills missed driving layup  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
19:31   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
19:06   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
19:06 +1 Alfred Hollins made 1st of 2 free throws 32-35
19:06 +1 Alfred Hollins made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
18:39   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
18:21 +2 Zach Reichle made driving layup 32-38
18:06   Traveling violation turnover on Daejon Davis  
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Spencer Jones  
17:42 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 34-38
17:34   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
17:28   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
17:16 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 34-40
16:45   Jaiden Delaire missed driving layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
16:30   Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:30   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
16:19   Daejon Davis missed floating jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
15:59 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 34-43
15:33   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Daejon Davis  
15:15   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
15:15   Commercial timeout called  
15:01   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
15:01 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
15:01 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
14:43   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
14:28   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:23 +2 Jaiden Delaire made tip-in 38-43
14:03 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 38-46
13:45   Bryce Wills missed reverse layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
13:44   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
13:26   Offensive foul on Kylor Kelley  
13:26   Turnover on Kylor Kelley  
13:08 +2 Jaiden Delaire made floating jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 40-46
12:54 +2 Ethan Thompson made driving layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 40-48
12:35 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Lukas Kisunas 42-48
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Lukas Kisunas  
12:14   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
12:02   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
11:39   Gianni Hunt missed driving layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:30   Bryce Wills missed running Jump Shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
11:08   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
10:53   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
10:53   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Dearon Tucker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:53 +1 Dearon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
10:43   Offensive foul on Lukas Kisunas  
10:43   Turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
10:30   Offensive foul on Dearon Tucker  
10:30   Turnover on Dearon Tucker  
10:12   Shooting foul on Dearon Tucker  
10:12 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
10:12 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
9:46   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
9:46 +1 Gianni Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
9:46 +1 Gianni Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
9:46   Official timeout called  
9:46   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
9:46 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
9:46 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
9:33 +2 Daejon Davis made jump shot 46-53
9:16   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:02   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
8:44 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 46-56
8:25   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
8:05   Kylor Kelley missed driving layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:57 +2 Daejon Davis made driving layup 48-56
7:56   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Daejon Davis made free throw 49-56
7:43   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:36 +2 Jaiden Delaire made alley-oop shot, assist by Daejon Davis 51-56
7:06 +3 Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 51-59
7:02   30-second timeout called  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
6:36   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
6:36   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
6:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 52-59
6:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
6:16   Tres Tinkle missed floating jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
6:08   Ethan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:47   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
5:25 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 56-59
4:53 +2 Zach Reichle made jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 56-61
4:35 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 58-61
4:09   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
4:00   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
3:29   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
3:17   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
3:17   Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:17 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-62
2:54   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
2:24   Bryce Wills missed turnaround jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
1:55   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
1:46 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 61-62
1:25   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
1:25 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 61-63
1:25 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws