20:00
Jumpball received by Northern Iowa
19:37
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot
19:35
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
19:11
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:09
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
19:01
AJ Green missed driving layup
18:59
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
18:47
Personal foul on Roman Penn
18:40
+2
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
0-2
18:26
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
3-2
18:13
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Jonah Jackson
18:06
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
6-2
17:44
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:42
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
17:25
Roman Penn missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
17:23
Offensive rebound by Drake
17:20
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
9-2
17:03
Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson
17:03
+1
Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws
9-3
17:03
+1
Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-4
16:46
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
16:36
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
16:25
Austin Phyfe missed hook shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
16:20
Offensive foul on D.J. Wilkins
16:20
Turnover on D.J. Wilkins
16:09
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green
15:59
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
15:59
Commercial timeout called
15:46
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
15:44
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
15:24
Shooting foul on Noah Thomas
15:24
+1
Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws
9-5
15:24
+1
Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-6
15:05
Shooting foul on Justin Dahl
15:05
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
10-6
15:05
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-6
14:46
Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins
14:46
Tywhon Pickford missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:46
Tywhon Pickford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:46
Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
14:43
+2
Tywhon Pickford made dunk
11-8
14:12
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:10
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
14:04
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:02
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
13:54
+2
Noah Thomas made jump shot
13-8
13:26
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
13:01
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:59
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
12:33
Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
12:31
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
12:25
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup, assist by Anthony Murphy
15-8
12:15
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:13
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
11:56
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
11:56
Commercial timeout called
11:46
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tywhon Pickford
11:17
Tywhon Pickford missed layup
11:15
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
10:49
+3
Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
18-8
10:27
Tywhon Pickford missed layup
10:25
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
10:18
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:16
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
10:10
+2
Isaiah Brown made dunk
18-10
9:52
Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman
9:41
Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons
9:28
Noah Thomas missed floating jump shot
9:26
Offensive rebound by Roman Penn
9:20
Noah Thomas missed driving layup
9:18
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
9:06
+2
AJ Green made jump shot
18-12
8:49
+2
Anthony Murphy made layup
20-12
8:41
Antwan Kimmons missed reverse layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy
8:39
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
8:29
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn
22-12
8:27
30-second timeout called
8:27
Commercial timeout called
8:07
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:05
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
7:37
Roman Penn missed jump shot
7:35
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
7:23
+2
Isaiah Brown made jump shot, assist by AJ Green
22-14
7:08
Jonah Jackson missed jump shot
7:06
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
7:06
+2
Liam Robbins made tip-in
24-14
7:06
Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown
7:06
+1
Liam Robbins made free throw
25-14
6:52
+2
AJ Green made fade-away jump shot
25-16
6:32
+2
Garrett Sturtz made finger-roll layup
27-16
6:11
Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot
6:09
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
6:03
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn
29-16
5:56
30-second timeout called
5:45
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Roman Penn
5:27
Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:25
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
5:22
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk
31-16
5:14
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:12
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
5:07
Isaiah Brown missed fade-away jump shot
5:05
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
4:52
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot
33-16
4:37
+3
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
34-19
4:20
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
37-19
3:56
+3
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman
36-22
3:51
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn
38-22
3:33
Trae Berhow missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
3:31
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
3:24
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
3:24
Commercial timeout called
3:24
Austin Phyfe missed free throw
3:24
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
3:08
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn
2:58
+2
Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman
38-24
2:45
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
2:45
Turnover on Liam Robbins
2:23
AJ Green missed floating jump shot
2:21
Offensive rebound by Noah Carter
2:19
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
2:19
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
2:19
Personal foul on Trae Berhow
2:19
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
2:19
+1
Noah Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
38-25
2:19
+1
Noah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-26
2:02
+3
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
41-26
1:40
AJ Green missed floating jump shot
1:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made dunk
|
41-28
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Noah Thomas made turnaround jump shot
|
43-28
|
56.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Carter
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed free throw
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
37.0
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
43-31
|
24.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-32
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-33
|
3.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Anthony Murphy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|