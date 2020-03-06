DRAKE
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) Roman Penn scored a career-high 26 points, including 12 straight to start a game-breaking 18-0 run midway through the second half, and eighth-seeded Drake shocked Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa 77-56 in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

The Bulldogs shot 59% and led by as many as 16 before settling for a 43-33 halftime lead. The top-seeded Panthers battled back and three times Austin Phyfe pulled them within two, the last time at 50-48 with 12:36 to play.

Shortly after that, Penn went to work. It started with a pair of free throws at the 10:50 mark. He followed up with a couple of layups and a pair of 3-pointers. After teammate Liam Robbins scored inside, Penn hit another jumper and Garrett Sturtz capped the 18-0 run with a pair of free throws for a 67-48 lead with 2:28 to play.

Drake (20-13), which reached 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1971, faces fourth-seeded Bradley in the semifinals on Saturday.

Isaiah Brown's 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining ended Northern Iowa's drought that featured 11 empty possessions with 10 missed shots, a missed front end of a one-and-one and two turnovers after offensive rebounds.

Penn, a 5-foot-11 guard, also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Robbins added 17 points with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa (25-6), which won the first meeting at home 83-73, was led by AJ Green with 19 points, although he was just 8-of-25 shooting. Trae Berhow, who averages more than 13 points, was scoreless. The Panthers were 5 of 25 from distance and shot 31% overall.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 43
NIOWA Panthers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
19:37   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:11   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
19:01   AJ Green missed driving layup  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
18:47   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
18:40 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 0-2
18:26 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 3-2
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Jonah Jackson  
18:06 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 6-2
17:44   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:25   Roman Penn missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Drake  
17:20 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 9-2
17:03   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
17:03 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 9-3
17:03 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
16:46   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:36   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
16:25   Austin Phyfe missed hook shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
16:20   Offensive foul on D.J. Wilkins  
16:20   Turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
15:59   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
15:24   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
15:24 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
15:24 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
15:05   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
15:05 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
15:05 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
14:46   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins  
14:46   Tywhon Pickford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46   Tywhon Pickford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
14:43 +2 Tywhon Pickford made dunk 11-8
14:12   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
14:04   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
13:54 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 13-8
13:26   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
13:01   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
12:33   Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:25 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 15-8
12:15   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
11:56   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
11:17   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
10:49 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 18-8
10:27   Tywhon Pickford missed layup  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
10:18   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
10:10 +2 Isaiah Brown made dunk 18-10
9:52   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
9:41   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
9:28   Noah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
9:20   Noah Thomas missed driving layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
9:06 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 18-12
8:49 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 20-12
8:41   Antwan Kimmons missed reverse layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:29 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 22-12
8:27   30-second timeout called  
8:27   Commercial timeout called  
8:07   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
7:37   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
7:23 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot, assist by AJ Green 22-14
7:08   Jonah Jackson missed jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
7:06 +2 Liam Robbins made tip-in 24-14
7:06   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
7:06 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 25-14
6:52 +2 AJ Green made fade-away jump shot 25-16
6:32 +2 Garrett Sturtz made finger-roll layup 27-16
6:11   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
6:03 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn 29-16
5:56   30-second timeout called  
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Roman Penn  
5:27   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:22 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 31-16
5:14   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
5:07   Isaiah Brown missed fade-away jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
4:52 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 33-16
4:37 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 34-19
4:20 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 37-19
3:56 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 36-22
3:51 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn 38-22
3:33   Trae Berhow missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:24   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Austin Phyfe missed free throw  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn  
2:58 +2 Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 38-24
2:45   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
2:45   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
2:23   AJ Green missed floating jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Noah Carter  
2:19   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
2:19   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
2:19   Personal foul on Trae Berhow  
2:19   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
2:19 +1 Noah Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 38-25
2:19 +1 Noah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-26
2:02 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 41-26
1:40   AJ Green missed floating jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
1:30 +2 Isaiah Brown made dunk 41-28
1:06 +2 Noah Thomas made turnaround jump shot 43-28
56.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
54.0   Personal foul on Noah Carter  
54.0   Garrett Sturtz missed free throw  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
37.0 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 43-31
24.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Spencer Haldeman  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
3.0   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
3.0 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 43-32
3.0 +1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy  
0.0   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 34
NIOWA Panthers 23

Time Team Play Score
19:43   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
19:19 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 43-35
19:02   Liam Robbins missed floating jump shot, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
18:51 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 43-37
18:27 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 45-37
18:11   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:07   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
17:56   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Trae Berhow  
17:42 +2 AJ Green made driving layup 45-39
17:33   Anthony Murphy missed jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:31   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
17:31   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:31 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
17:20   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
17:07 +2 Spencer Haldeman made jump shot 46-41
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
16:43   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:24   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:14   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:11 +2 Austin Phyfe made dunk 46-43
16:11   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
16:11 +1 Austin Phyfe made free throw 46-44
15:41   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:31   AJ Green missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
15:05   Noah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
14:56   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:55   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
14:51   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
14:33 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 48-44
14:13 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 48-46
13:59   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
13:46   AJ Green missed fade-away jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:22   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:11   AJ Green missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
12:57 +2 Roman Penn made turnaround jump shot 50-46
12:37 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 50-48
12:20   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
12:07   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
11:56   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:52   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
11:43   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy  
10:58   Spencer Haldeman missed driving layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:50   Shooting foul on Tywhon Pickford  
10:50 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
10:50 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
10:25   Trae Berhow missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Wilkins  
10:23   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
10:17 +2 Roman Penn made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 54-48
10:05   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
10:01   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Isaiah Brown  
9:38   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:24 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 56-48
9:03   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe  
9:00   30-second timeout called  
9:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:42   Antonio Pilipovic missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Drake  
8:38 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 59-48
8:20   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:06   Roman Penn missed floating jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
7:40   AJ Green missed driving layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
7:16   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
6:52   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
6:52   Commercial timeout called  
6:35   AJ Green missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
6:20   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
5:57   Tywhon Pickford missed driving layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
5:31   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
5:13 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 62-48
4:58   AJ Green missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
4:33 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 64-48
