20:00
Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb
19:47
Bad pass turnover on Christian Turner, stolen by Hunter Hale
19:40
+2
Chandler Vaudrin made layup, assist by Hunter Hale
0-2
19:26
Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:24
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
19:11
+2
Chandler Vaudrin made layup
0-4
18:44
+3
Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot
3-4
18:32
Kyle Zunic missed layup
18:30
Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson
18:23
Jaheam Cornwall missed layup
18:21
Offensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal
18:18
+2
Ludovic Dufeal made layup
5-4
17:57
Josh Ferguson missed jump shot
17:55
Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba
17:39
Josh Ferguson missed layup
17:37
Defensive rebound by Christian Turner
17:18
Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Micheal Anumba
17:08
Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:06
Offensive rebound by Kyle Zunic
17:00
Personal foul on Christian Turner
16:49
+2
D.J. Burns made jump shot
5-6
16:29
Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup
16:27
Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns
16:22
Shooting foul on Kareem Reid
16:22
+1
Chandler Vaudrin made 1st of 2 free throws
5-7
16:22
Chandler Vaudrin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:22
Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson
16:03
Kareem Reid missed layup
16:01
Offensive rebound by Kareem Reid
15:52
Kareem Reid missed layup
15:50
Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns
15:42
Offensive foul on D.J. Burns
15:42
Turnover on D.J. Burns
15:42
Commercial timeout called
15:20
Shooting foul on D.J. Burns
15:20
+1
Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
6-7
15:20
+1
Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-7
15:04
+3
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones
7-10
14:49
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Johnson
14:32
Lost ball turnover on Chase Claxton, stolen by Kareem Reid
14:05
Personal foul on Chase Claxton
14:01
+2
Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot
9-10
13:50
Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins
13:34
Personal foul on Russell Jones
13:20
+2
Nate Johnson made jump shot
11-10
13:12
+2
Chandler Vaudrin made layup
11-12
13:12
Shooting foul on Jaheam Cornwall
13:12
Chandler Vaudrin missed free throw
13:12
Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal
12:48
+3
Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ludovic Dufeal
14-12
12:37
+2
Hunter Hale made layup
14-14
12:21
Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:19
Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
12:03
Chandler Vaudrin missed layup
12:01
Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
11:57
+2
Chandler Vaudrin made layup
14-16
11:33
+3
Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ludovic Dufeal
17-16
11:32
Shooting foul on Hunter Hale
11:32
Commercial timeout called
11:32
+1
Jaheam Cornwall made free throw
18-16
11:17
Shooting foul on Christian Turner
11:17
+1
Hunter Hale made 1st of 3 free throws
18-17
11:17
+1
Hunter Hale made 2nd of 3 free throws
18-18
11:17
+1
Hunter Hale made 3rd of 3 free throws
18-19
10:48
Nate Johnson missed jump shot
10:46
Defensive rebound by Winthrop
10:32
Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:30
Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb
10:17
Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup
10:15
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
10:05
Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot
10:03
Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
9:57
Josh Ferguson missed jump shot
9:55
Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
9:47
Lost ball turnover on Jaheam Cornwall
9:29
Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:27
Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal
9:25
Out of bounds turnover on Ludovic Dufeal
9:21
+3
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot
18-22
9:00
Traveling violation turnover on Ludovic Dufeal
8:29
Lost ball turnover on Charles Falden, stolen by Jaheam Cornwall
8:25
Offensive foul on Nate Johnson
8:25
Turnover on Nate Johnson
8:11
Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Hale
7:53
+2
Kareem Reid made layup, assist by Jaheam Cornwall
20-22
7:34
D.J. Burns missed jump shot
7:32
Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid
7:10
Shooting foul on Russell Jones
7:10
Commercial timeout called
7:10
+1
Jaheam Cornwall made 1st of 2 free throws
21-22
7:10
+1
Jaheam Cornwall made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-22
6:52
Personal foul on Kareem Reid
6:38
Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
6:24
Eric Jamison Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:22
Offensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal
6:07
Ludovic Dufeal missed layup
6:05
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
5:48
Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot
5:46
Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton
5:41
Lost ball turnover on Chase Claxton, stolen by Ludovic Dufeal
5:31
Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup
5:29
Defensive rebound by Micheal Anumba
5:03
+2
D.J. Burns made jump shot
22-24
4:49
+3
Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaheam Cornwall
25-24
4:31
Hunter Hale missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal
4:29
Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall
4:21
Justin Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:19
Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic
4:11
+2
Micheal Anumba made layup
25-26
3:54
Jaheam Cornwall missed layup
3:52
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
3:45
+3
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
25-29
3:41
30-second timeout called
3:41
Commercial timeout called
3:25
+3
Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Turner
28-29
3:15
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Hale
2:58
Offensive foul on Ludovic Dufeal
2:58
Turnover on Ludovic Dufeal
2:33
+2
Chandler Vaudrin made layup
28-31
2:04
Justin Jenkins missed jump shot
2:02
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
1:53
Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:51
Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
1:41
Lost ball turnover on Eric Jamison Jr., stolen by Chandler Vaudrin
1:36
Chandler Vaudrin missed layup
1:34
Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson
1:22
Nate Johnson missed layup
1:20
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
|
28-34
|
40.0
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Falden
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10.0
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
|
28-37
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Jaheam Cornwall made layup
|
30-37
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|