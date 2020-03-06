GWEBB
Hale scores 28 to lift Winthrop over Gardner-Webb 78-66

  • Mar 06, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Hunter Hale scored 28 points and second-seeded Winthrop advanced to the championship game of the Big South Conference tournament by defeating third-seeded Gardner-Webb 78-66 in the semifinals on Friday night.

Hale had seven rebounds and hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line, as the Eagles were 16 of 25 in the second half, making 9 of 10 in the last two minutes.

Chandler Vaudrin scored 14 points and dished six assists for Winthrop (23-10) and Josh Ferguson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop faces the winner of the semifinal between fifth-seeded Hampton and league-champion Radford.

Jaheam Cornwall tied a career high with 24 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (16-16). Eric Jamison Jr. added 14 points. Christian Turner had 12 points.

1st Half
GWEBB Bulldogs 30
WINTHR Eagles 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb  
19:47   Bad pass turnover on Christian Turner, stolen by Hunter Hale  
19:40 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup, assist by Hunter Hale 0-2
19:26   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
19:11 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 0-4
18:44 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
18:32   Kyle Zunic missed layup  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
18:23   Jaheam Cornwall missed layup  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
18:18 +2 Ludovic Dufeal made layup 5-4
17:57   Josh Ferguson missed jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
17:39   Josh Ferguson missed layup  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
17:18   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
17:08   Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
17:00   Personal foul on Christian Turner  
16:49 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot 5-6
16:29   Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
16:22   Shooting foul on Kareem Reid  
16:22 +1 Chandler Vaudrin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:22   Chandler Vaudrin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
16:03   Kareem Reid missed layup  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
15:52   Kareem Reid missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
15:42   Offensive foul on D.J. Burns  
15:42   Turnover on D.J. Burns  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Shooting foul on D.J. Burns  
15:20 +1 Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:20 +1 Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
15:04 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones 7-10
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Johnson  
14:32   Lost ball turnover on Chase Claxton, stolen by Kareem Reid  
14:05   Personal foul on Chase Claxton  
14:01 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot 9-10
13:50   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins  
13:34   Personal foul on Russell Jones  
13:20 +2 Nate Johnson made jump shot 11-10
13:12 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 11-12
13:12   Shooting foul on Jaheam Cornwall  
13:12   Chandler Vaudrin missed free throw  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
12:48 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ludovic Dufeal 14-12
12:37 +2 Hunter Hale made layup 14-14
12:21   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
12:03   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
11:57 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 14-16
11:33 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ludovic Dufeal 17-16
11:32   Shooting foul on Hunter Hale  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Jaheam Cornwall made free throw 18-16
11:17   Shooting foul on Christian Turner  
11:17 +1 Hunter Hale made 1st of 3 free throws 18-17
11:17 +1 Hunter Hale made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-18
11:17 +1 Hunter Hale made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-19
10:48   Nate Johnson missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Winthrop  
10:32   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
10:17   Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
10:05   Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
9:57   Josh Ferguson missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Jaheam Cornwall  
9:29   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Ludovic Dufeal  
9:21 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot 18-22
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Ludovic Dufeal  
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Charles Falden, stolen by Jaheam Cornwall  
8:25   Offensive foul on Nate Johnson  
8:25   Turnover on Nate Johnson  
8:11   Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Hale  
7:53 +2 Kareem Reid made layup, assist by Jaheam Cornwall 20-22
7:34   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
7:10   Shooting foul on Russell Jones  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:10 +1 Jaheam Cornwall made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
7:10 +1 Jaheam Cornwall made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
6:52   Personal foul on Kareem Reid  
6:38   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
6:24   Eric Jamison Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
6:07   Ludovic Dufeal missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
5:48   Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
5:41   Lost ball turnover on Chase Claxton, stolen by Ludovic Dufeal  
5:31   Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
5:03 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot 22-24
4:49 +3 Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaheam Cornwall 25-24
4:31   Hunter Hale missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall  
4:21   Justin Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
4:11 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup 25-26
3:54   Jaheam Cornwall missed layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
3:45 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 25-29
3:41   30-second timeout called  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:25 +3 Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Turner 28-29
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Hale  
2:58   Offensive foul on Ludovic Dufeal  
2:58   Turnover on Ludovic Dufeal  
2:33 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 28-31
2:04   Justin Jenkins missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
1:53   Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Eric Jamison Jr., stolen by Chandler Vaudrin  
1:36   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
1:22   Nate Johnson missed layup  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
1:01 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 28-34
40.0   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Charles Falden  
30.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 28-37
0.0 +2 Jaheam Cornwall made layup 30-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GWEBB Bulldogs 36
WINTHR Eagles 41

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Hunter Hale missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
19:17 +2 Nate Johnson made layup, assist by Christian Turner 32-37
19:05 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 32-40
18:50   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:37   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
18:32   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
18:32   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
18:26 +2 Kyle Zunic made layup 32-42
18:01   Ludovic Dufeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
17:40 +2 Kyle Zunic made layup, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 32-44
17:09 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot 35-44
16:57   Josh Ferguson missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Winthrop  
16:53   Official timeout called  
16:38   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall  
16:34   Personal foul on D.J. Burns  
16:23   Personal foul on Chase Claxton  
16:19   Lost ball turnover on Christian Turner  
15:58 +2 Charles Falden made jump shot 35-46
15:32   Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
15:28 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made layup 37-46
15:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eric Jamison Jr.  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Hunter Hale made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
15:28 +1 Hunter Hale made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
15:00   Shooting foul on Kareem Reid  
15:00   Chandler Vaudrin missed 1st of 3 free throws  
15:00   Chandler Vaudrin missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:00 +1 Chandler Vaudrin made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-49
14:37   Jaheam Cornwall missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
14:12 +3 Charles Falden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 37-52
13:59   Full timeout called  
13:59   Commercial timeout called  
13:45   Jaheam Cornwall missed layup, blocked by Chase Claxton  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
13:43   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
13:41   Personal foul on Chase Claxton  
13:30   Bad pass turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by Micheal Anumba  
13:27   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
13:14   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
13:02   Hunter Hale missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
12:51   Shooting foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
12:51 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-52
12:51 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
12:37   Offensive foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
12:37   Turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
12:23 +2 Justin Jenkins made jump shot 41-52
12:13   Bad pass turnover on Micheal Anumba, stolen by Christian Turner  
12:13   Personal foul on Charles Falden  
12:00   Shooting foul on Kyle Zunic  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-52
12:00 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
11:47   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall  
11:37   Christian Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
11:22 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup 43-54
11:03   Christian Turner missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
10:55 +3 Kyle Zunic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 43-57
10:19 +2 Jaheam Cornwall made jump shot, assist by Ludovic Dufeal 45-57
10:10   Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Vaudrin, stolen by Justin Jenkins  
9:55   Christian Turner missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
9:32   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Winthrop  
9:30   Jumpball received by Winthrop  
9:27   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
9:23   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
9:14 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot 47-57
9:01   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
8:44   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Russell Jones  
8:32 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made dunk 47-59
8:25   30-second timeout called  
8:25   Commercial timeout called  
8:17   Shooting foul on Josh Ferguson  
8:17 +1 Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
8:17 +1 Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-59
8:05 +2 Chase Claxton made dunk, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 49-61
7:43   Justin Jenkins missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Justin Jenkins  
7:34   Shooting foul on Hunter Hale  
7:34 +1 Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 50-61
7:34 +1 Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
7:10   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
7:02   Personal foul on Hunter Hale  
7:02   Eric Jamison Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-61
6:39   Shooting foul on Kareem Reid  
6:39   Micheal Anumba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39 +1 Micheal Anumba made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-62
6:25   Shooting foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
6:25   Justin Jenkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:25   Justin Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
6:08 +2 Josh Ferguson made layup, assist by D.J. Burns 52-64
6:06   Shooting foul on Eric Jamison Jr.  
6:06 +1 Josh Ferguson made free throw 52-65
5:56   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
