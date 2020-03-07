|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana State
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed hook shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Hall
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed driving layup
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
2-5
|
16:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamont West
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Lamont West
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made reverse layup
|
4-5
|
14:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Josh Hall
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook
|
7-5
|
13:37
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made dunk
|
9-5
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made hook shot, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
9-7
|
12:24
|
|
|
Lamont West missed jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made driving layup
|
9-9
|
12:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:47
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|
9-12
|
11:33
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made dunk
|
11-12
|
11:09
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
13-12
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Kabir Mohammed
|
15-12
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
15-14
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made turnaround jump shot
|
17-14
|
9:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ross Owens
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed free throw
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made hook shot
|
19-14
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-17
|
6:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Josh Hall
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made dunk, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
21-17
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made hook shot
|
23-17
|
5:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Williams
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cam Bacote
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamont West
|
|
4:04
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-18
|
4:04
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made hook shot, assist by Ross Owens
|
25-18
|
3:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made layup, assist by Ross Owens
|
27-18
|
2:58
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made finger-roll layup
|
27-20
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot
|
29-20
|
2:32
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed layup
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Lamont West made jump shot
|
31-20
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-21
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-22
|
58.0
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
23.0
|
|
+3
|
Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
34-22
|
13.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made floating jump shot
|
34-24
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|