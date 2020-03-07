MOST
Missouri St. caps night of upsets, ousts Indiana St. 78-51

  • Mar 07, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Isiaih Mosley scored on a putback as Missouri State grabbed the lead midway through the opening period and hit the gas, eliminating No. 3 seed Indiana State from the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals 78-51 Friday night.

The top three seeds in the MVC tournament - Northern Iowa, Loyola Chicago and the Sycamores were bounced in the quarterfinals. Missouri State (16-16), the No. 6 seed, faces seventh-seeded Valparaiso (18-15), which ousted second-seeded Loyola Chicago in overtime.

Gaige Prim scored 17 points to lead five Bears into double-figure scoring and pulled down eight rebounds. Tulio Da Silva and Lamont West each scored 14, Da Silva with nine rebounds. Keandre Cook scored 13 and Mosley 10.

The Bears shot 50% for the game (31-for-62) and scored 21 points off 16 Indiana State turnovers.

Indiana State (18-12) was held to 34% shooting and was led by 14 points apiece from Jordan Barnes and Jake LaRavia. LaRavia added eight rebounds, Barnes was 1-for-7 shooting from distance.

1st Half
MOST Bears 34
INDST Sycamores 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:39 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 0-2
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Christian Williams  
19:21   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
19:07   Tre Williams missed hook shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:48   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
18:34   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:12   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
17:53   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
17:39   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:28   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
17:16   Christian Williams missed driving layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:03   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:54   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
16:39   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
16:29   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:29 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
16:29 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
16:19 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 2-5
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Lamont West  
15:47   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
15:38   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Lamont West  
15:19   Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Christian Williams missed floating jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
14:48 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup 4-5
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Josh Hall  
14:08   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
14:08 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 7-5
13:37   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
13:24   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
13:20 +2 Lamont West made dunk 9-5
12:46 +2 Bronson Kessinger made hook shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 9-7
12:24   Lamont West missed jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
12:17 +2 Jordan Barnes made driving layup 9-9
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
11:59   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 9-12
11:33   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
11:29 +2 Isiaih Mosley made dunk 11-12
11:09   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
10:51 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 13-12
10:25   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
10:14 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Kabir Mohammed 15-12
9:50 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 15-14
9:35 +2 Gaige Prim made turnaround jump shot 17-14
9:19   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
9:19   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ross Owens  
9:10   Isiaih Mosley missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
9:07   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
9:00   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
8:51   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
8:25   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
8:12   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
8:12   Cobie Barnes missed free throw  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
8:00   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
7:50   Cobie Barnes missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
7:34 +2 Isiaih Mosley made hook shot 19-14
7:12 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot 19-17
6:56   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
6:56   Commercial timeout called  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Josh Hall  
6:33 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Tulio Da Silva 21-17
6:02   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:51 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot 23-17
5:48   Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes  
5:48   Turnover on Jordan Barnes  
5:28   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
5:12   Isiaih Mosley missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
5:08   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
5:00   Personal foul on Cam Bacote  
4:50   Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
4:41   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
4:33   Offensive foul on Isiaih Mosley  
4:33   Turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
4:04   Personal foul on Lamont West  
4:04 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
4:04   Jordan Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3:55 +2 Lamont West made hook shot, assist by Ross Owens 25-18
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Bronson Kessinger  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Ross Owens 27-18
2:58   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
2:48   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
2:42 +2 Christian Williams made finger-roll layup 27-20
2:32 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 29-20
2:32   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
1:55   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
1:45   Cobie Barnes missed layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
1:37 +2 Lamont West made jump shot 31-20
1:28   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
1:16   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
1:16 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 31-21
1:16 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
58.0   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
40.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes  
23.0 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 34-22
13.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +2 Christian Williams made floating jump shot 34-24
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 44
INDST Sycamores 27

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 36-24
19:47   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
19:47 +1 Josh Hall made free throw 37-24
19:26 +2 Jordan Barnes made floating jump shot 37-26
19:14   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Ross Owens  
18:36 +2 Gaige Prim made fade-away jump shot 39-26
18:21   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:09 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Ja'Monta Black 41-26
18:03   30-second timeout called  
18:03   Commercial timeout called  
17:52 +2 Jake LaRavia made driving layup 41-28
17:22 +2 Gaige Prim made driving layup 43-28
17:07   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
16:56   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
16:42   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:42   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:24   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
16:18   Out of bounds turnover on Jake LaRavia  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Lamont West  
15:52   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
15:40   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
15:32 +2 Lamont West made dunk 45-28
15:21 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk, assist by Jordan Barnes 45-30
15:01 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 48-30
14:39   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:39 +1 Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48-31
14:39 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-32
14:11   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
14:05   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
14:00 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 48-34
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Monta Black  
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Gaige Prim  
13:22   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
13:17 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 48-37
13:12   Full timeout called  
13:00   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
12:58   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
12:51   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
12:37   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
12:32   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
12:32   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-37
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Gaige Prim  
12:15   Gaige Prim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:13   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
11:58 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 49-40
11:41 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 51-40
11:20   Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
10:56   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
10:53   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Barnes  
10:35 +2 Tulio Da Silva made jump shot 53-40
10:19   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
9:59   Christian Williams missed layup  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
9:56 +2 Tre Williams made tip-in 53-42
9:41   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:33   Violation on Unknown  
9:23 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot, assist by Gaige Prim 55-42
9:07   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:58   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
8:58 +1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 56-42
8:58 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-42
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Isiaih Mosley  
8:20   Keandre Cook missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
8:18   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
8:07   Offensive foul on Cooper Neese  
8:07   Turnover on Cooper Neese  
7:52 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 60-42
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:17   Jake LaRavia missed dunk  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Keandre Cook  
6:59 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Josh Hall 62-42
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
6:46   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
6:46 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-42
6:46 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-42
6:31 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 64-44
6:13   Traveling violation turnover on Keandre Cook  
6:04   Jordan Barnes missed driving layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
5:38   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
5:38 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 64-45
5:38 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-46
5:26   Isiaih Mosley missed driving layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
5:22 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk 66-46
5:06   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
4:50 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 69-46
4:37   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
4:18   Josh Hall missed driving layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
4:08 +2 Jordan Barnes made driving layup, assist by Christian Williams 69-48
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Lamont West  
