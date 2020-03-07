CAL
Tinkle, Kelley send Oregon St. past Cal with 74-56 win

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style Saturday in their final home game.

Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points in the Beavers 74-56 victory over California.

Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left.

Kelley had a Pac-12 career high 19 points, along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

''Proud of these two guys for what they stand for number one,'' Wayne Tinkle said of his seniors. ''All that they've done, who they are and the way they led us (today). What a way to go out.''

The Beavers (17-13, 7-11 Pac-12) take a two-game winning streak into next week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Tinkle became Oregon State's career-leading scorer in Thursday's 68-65 win against Stanford, and finished the regular season with another strong performance.

''At the beginning I thought I was gonna be worse than I was,'' Tres Tinkle said of his pregame emotions. ''I'm very competitive and at the end of the day we're trying to win, so it was pretty easy to just kind of get back into what's important, what to focus on, and try to get a win and it'll make it more fun after the game.''

Paris Austin led the Golden Bears (13-18, 7-11) with 18 points, and Kuany Kuany added 11.

It was a frustrating game for California leading scorer Matt Bradley, who fouled out with 2:30 remaining after picking up a technical foul for taunting Gianni Hunt after blocking his shot.

Bradley, who scored 23 points in the Bears' 69-67 home win over Oregon State on Feb. 1, finished with eight points on 2 of 10 from the field. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:05 remaining and Oregon State leading by 10 points.

''Matt's had a great year for us and I just felt like today, he looked a little worn down and let's give Oregon State's defense credit for some of that,'' California coach Mark Fox said. ''The foul trouble was an issue and it wasn't obviously one of his better days.''

Oregon State played primarily a zone defense and it was effective. The Bears connected on just 37% percent of their field goal attempts and were 4 of 17 behind the arc.

The Beavers shot 44.4% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

Oregon State took its biggest lead at 60-42 on Kelley's jumper with 5:51 remaining.

The Bears responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to nine points, but they would not get closer.

''It was a great game,'' said Kelley, who is second in the nation in blocked shots. ''I think our guys really locked in since the start of the game.''

Ethan Thompson also was in double figures for Oregon State with 10 points. Zach Reichle added four points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Oregon State led 26-21 at the break behind Tinkle's 11 points.

Bradley didn't get in the scoring column until he connected on a 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

California: Bradley is the only player averaging in double figures this season. . The Bears are 1-10 in road games.

Oregon State:. . Tinkle extended his school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games to 95. . The Beavers likely need to win the Pac-12 tournament to advance to March Madness for the first time since 2016.

UP NEXT

Both teams play Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas with opponents to be determined.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 21
OREGST Beavers 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:34 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 0-2
19:34   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
19:34 +1 Kylor Kelley made free throw 0-3
19:14 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 2-3
18:59   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
18:51   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
18:24   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
18:04   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
17:55   Kuany Kuany missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
17:44   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Grant Anticevich  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
17:42   Jumpball received by California  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
17:17 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 2-6
16:59   Kuany Kuany missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
16:49   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
16:33   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:16   Matt Bradley missed layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
16:02   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:50   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
15:50 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Paris Austin  
15:17 +2 Paris Austin made layup 6-6
15:03   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:34   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
14:32   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
14:08   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:45   Offensive foul on Lars Thiemann  
13:45   Turnover on Lars Thiemann  
13:27   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
13:00   Kareem South missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
12:42 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 6-8
12:20   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
12:10 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Tres Tinkle 6-10
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Zach Reichle  
11:43   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:40   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:06 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 8-10
10:34 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot, assist by Jarod Lucas 8-12
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Zach Reichle  
10:13   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
10:13 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
10:13 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
10:00 +2 Paris Austin made layup, assist by Andre Kelly 10-14
9:35   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
9:30   Offensive foul on Paris Austin  
9:30   Turnover on Paris Austin  
9:20 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 10-17
8:53   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Joel Brown  
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
8:36 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 10-20
8:36   30-second timeout called  
8:13   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
7:47   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by California  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Personal foul on Kylor Kelley  
7:15   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
6:53   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot, blocked by Lars Thiemann  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
6:41   Jarod Lucas missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
6:31 +3 Kuany Kuany made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 13-20
6:07   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
6:02   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
6:02   Joel Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:02   Joel Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:50 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 13-23
5:23 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Kelly 16-23
5:09   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
5:09 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
5:09   Ethan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
4:57   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:36 +2 Kylor Kelley made hook shot 16-26
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Paris Austin  
4:05   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Andre Kelly  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Gianni Hunt  
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Paris Austin  
3:35   Matt Bradley missed layup  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
3:29 +2 Andre Kelly made tip-in 18-26
3:13   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
2:55 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 21-26
2:34   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Dimitrios Klonaras  
2:21   Commercial timeout called  
1:52   Gianni Hunt missed jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
1:23   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
1:00   Sean Miller-Moore missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
58.0   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
39.0   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
31.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
7.0   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
2.0   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot, blocked by Kuany Kuany  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 35
OREGST Beavers 48

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle  
19:18 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Paris Austin 23-26
18:51 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk 23-28
18:30   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
18:22 +3 Alfred Hollins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 23-31
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Alfred Hollins  
18:02   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
17:49   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
17:36 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 26-31
17:18   Offensive foul on Alfred Hollins  
17:18   Turnover on Alfred Hollins  
16:55   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
16:36   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
16:36   Zach Reichle missed 1st of 3 free throws  
16:36 +1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-32
16:36 +1 Zach Reichle made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-33
16:22   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
16:07   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
16:07   Alfred Hollins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:07 +1 Alfred Hollins made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
15:52 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk, assist by Grant Anticevich 28-34
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Andre Kelly  
14:59   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:49 +2 Alfred Hollins made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 28-36
14:41   30-second timeout called  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:19   Paris Austin missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
14:01   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
13:57 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup 28-38
13:39   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
13:31   Commercial timeout called  
13:26 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 28-40
13:11   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
13:11 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
13:11 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
12:51 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 30-42
12:32 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 32-42
12:14   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
12:05   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
12:05   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
11:50 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 33-45
11:30   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
11:30 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
11:07   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
11:07 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 35-46
11:07 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-47
10:47   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
10:47 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 3 free throws 36-47
10:47 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-47
10:47 +1 Kuany Kuany made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-47
10:28 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Zach Reichle 38-49
10:17   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
10:15   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
10:02   Personal foul on Kareem South  
10:02 +1 Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
10:02 +1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-51
9:48   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
9:18 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 38-53
9:00 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Paris Austin 40-53
8:34 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 40-56
8:15   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
8:08   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
8:08 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
8:08 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
7:53   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:41   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 42-56
7:41   Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
7:30   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
7:30   Roman Silva missed free throw  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Alfred Hollins  
6:56 +2 Gianni Hunt made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins 42-58
6:42   Joel Brown missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
6:36   Offensive foul on Gianni Hunt  
6:36   Turnover on Gianni Hunt  
6:23   Grant Anticevich missed hook shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:54 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 42-60
5:45   30-second timeout called  
5:23   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
5:21   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
5:21 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 43-60
5:21 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-60
5:03   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:54 +2 Paris Austin made layup 46-60
4:44   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
4:33   Kuany Kuany missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:23 +2 Paris Austin made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 48-60
4:23   Shooting foul on Antoine Vernon  
4:23 +1 Paris Austin made free throw 49-60
4:05   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
4:05   Kylor Kelley missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
3:56   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 50-60
3:56 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
3:36 +3 Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 51-63
3:09 +2 Paris Austin made layup, assist by Joel Brown 53-63
2:48 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Kylor Kelley 53-65
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Zach Reichle  
2:32