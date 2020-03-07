DRAKE
Drake
Bulldogs
20-14
away team logo
66
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sat Mar. 7
3:30pm
BONUS
76
TF 9
home team logo
BRAD
Bradley
Braves
22-11
ML: +122
BRAD -2.5, O/U 131.5
ML: -143
DRAKE
BRAD

No Text

Bradley beats Drake 76-66 in MVC tournament semifinal

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 4 seed Bradley beat eighth-seeded Drake 76-66 on Saturday to advance to a second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

Bradley (22-11) will play for the title on Sunday against the Valparaiso-Missouri State winner.

Nate Kennell added 12 points for the Braves. Danya Kingsby and Elijah Childs had 11 points apiece and Koch Bar chipped in 10.

Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Drake (20-14). Roman Penn added 17 points and D.J. Wilkins had 14.

The Braves never trailed after the opening minute and built a 44-35 halftime lead. Drake pulled to 52-49, but Bradley answered with a 7-0 spurt,

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to six points with five minutes to play but didn't get closer.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 35
BRAD Braves 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:37 +2 Koch Bar made hook shot 0-2
19:22 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 2-2
19:02   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:53 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 4-2
18:42 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 4-5
18:15   Jonah Jackson missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
18:05   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Drake  
17:51   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:43   Danya Kingsby missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
17:38   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:26   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:17   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
16:56   Koch Bar missed hook shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Drake  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Nate Kennell  
16:26   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
16:19 +2 Elijah Childs made hook shot 4-7
16:00   Roman Penn missed floating jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:48 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 4-9
15:26   D.J. Wilkins missed reverse layup  
15:24   Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
15:22   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
15:22 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
15:09   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
14:59   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn  
14:23 +2 Ari Boya made alley-oop shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 6-11
14:03 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 8-11
13:49   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:40   Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:40 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 8-13
13:25   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
13:14   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
13:14   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:14 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
13:03   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:48 +2 Koch Bar made hook shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 8-16
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy  
12:12   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:02 +2 Koch Bar made tip-in 8-18
11:48   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:48 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 9-18
11:48 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Nate Kennell  
10:52 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 10-20
10:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Elijah Childs  
10:50 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
10:50   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Drake  
10:29   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nate Kennell  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
10:12   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
9:52   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:45 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 13-20
9:32   Koch Bar missed hook shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:20   Liam Robbins missed layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:14 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 15-20
8:51   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
8:49 +2 Koch Bar made dunk 15-22
8:49   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
8:49   Koch Bar missed free throw  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:42   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
8:35   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
8:29   Nate Kennell missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
8:08 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 15-24
7:47   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
7:27   Nate Kennell missed turnaround jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
7:18   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
7:18 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
7:18   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
7:02   Darrell Brown missed fade-away jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:38 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 20-24
6:06   Darrell Brown missed floating jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
5:52 +2 Danya Kingsby made floating jump shot 20-26
5:52   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
5:51 +1 Danya Kingsby made free throw 20-27
5:39 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn 22-27
5:19 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 22-29
5:10 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot 25-29
4:56 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 25-31
4:33   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
4:22   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins  
4:22   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:22 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
4:15 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 27-32
4:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Roman Penn  
4:13 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
4:13 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
3:54 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 27-36
3:30   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
3:28   Commercial timeout called  
3:05 +2 Darrell Brown made driving layup 27-38
2:39 +2 Noah Thomas made hook shot 29-38
2:22 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 29-40
2:05 +2 Noah Thomas made floating jump shot 31-40
1:37 +2 Danya Kingsby made driving layup 31-42
1:11 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 33-42
52.0   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
52.0 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
52.0 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
52.0   30-second timeout called  
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
39.0   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
39.0   Danya Kingsby missed free throw  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
22.0 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 35-44
21.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 31
BRAD Braves 32

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
19:26   Darrell Brown missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:20   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
19:20   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:20 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
18:58   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:43   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
18:32 +2 Danya Kingsby made floating jump shot 36-46
18:10   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Nate Kennell  
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Childs  
17:45   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
17:39   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:28   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
17:14 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 36-49
17:05   30-second timeout called  
17:05   Commercial timeout called  
16:40   Liam Robbins missed hook shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:37   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
16:23   Elijah Childs missed hook shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:10   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
16:00   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Childs  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:23   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
15:18 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 38-49
15:18   Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas  
15:18 +1 Roman Penn made free throw 39-49
15:05 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 39-52
14:48   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
14:48 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
14:48 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-52
14:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
14:07   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
14:07   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:07 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
13:50   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
13:50   Ari Boya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:50   Ari Boya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
13:39   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
13:39   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:39   Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:22   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
13:08   Liam Robbins missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:04 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 44-52
12:49   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
12:42   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Drake  
12:28 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 46-52
11:58   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
11:35 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot 49-52
11:32   30-second timeout called  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:12 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 49-54
10:48   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
10:36   Out of bounds turnover on Garrett Sturtz  
10:23   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
10:09 +2 Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 49-56
9:42   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
9:40   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
9:15   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
9:15 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 3 free throws 49-57
9:15 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-58
9:15 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 3rd of 3 free throws 49-59
8:54 +2 Noah Thomas made floating jump shot 51-59
8:27   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
8:15 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 51-61
7:42   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
7:02   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
6:54   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:40   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Drake  
6:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
5:52 +2 Liam Robbins made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn 53-61
5:52   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
5:52 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 54-61
5:35 +2 Koch Bar made fade-away jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 54-63
5:35   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
5:35   Koch Bar missed free throw  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
5:24   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn  
5:09   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
4:59 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 57-63
4:33 +3 Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 57-66
4:12   Garrett Sturtz missed turnaround jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
4:07   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
4:07   Turnover on Koch Bar  
4:07