20:00
Jumpball received by Bradley
19:37
+2
Koch Bar made hook shot
0-2
19:22
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
2-2
19:02
Koch Bar missed jump shot
19:00
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
18:53
+2
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
4-2
18:42
+3
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
4-5
18:15
Jonah Jackson missed jump shot
18:13
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
18:05
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
18:03
Defensive rebound by Drake
17:51
Roman Penn missed jump shot
17:49
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
17:43
Danya Kingsby missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy
17:42
Offensive rebound by Bradley
17:38
Danya Kingsby missed layup
17:36
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:26
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:24
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:17
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:15
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
16:56
Koch Bar missed hook shot
16:53
Defensive rebound by Drake
16:40
Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Nate Kennell
16:26
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:24
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
16:19
+2
Elijah Childs made hook shot
4-7
16:00
Roman Penn missed floating jump shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
15:48
+2
Darrell Brown made jump shot
4-9
15:26
D.J. Wilkins missed reverse layup
15:24
Offensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
15:22
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
15:22
Commercial timeout called
15:22
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
5-9
15:22
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-9
15:09
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
14:59
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
14:57
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
14:41
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn
14:23
+2
Ari Boya made alley-oop shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
6-11
14:03
+2
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
8-11
13:49
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
13:47
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
13:40
Ari Boya missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
13:40
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
13:40
+2
Ville Tahvanainen made layup
8-13
13:25
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
13:23
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
13:14
Shooting foul on Noah Thomas
13:14
Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:14
+1
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-14
13:03
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
12:48
+2
Koch Bar made hook shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
8-16
12:25
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy
12:12
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
12:10
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
12:02
+2
Koch Bar made tip-in
8-18
11:48
Shooting foul on Elijah Childs
11:48
Commercial timeout called
11:48
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
9-18
11:48
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-18
11:27
Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen
11:06
Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Nate Kennell
10:52
+2
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
10-20
10:50
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Elijah Childs
10:50
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
11-20
10:50
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:50
Offensive rebound by Drake
10:29
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nate Kennell
10:27
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
10:12
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
10:10
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
9:52
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:50
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
9:45
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
13-20
9:32
Koch Bar missed hook shot
9:30
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
9:20
Liam Robbins missed layup
9:18
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
9:14
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk
15-20
8:51
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
8:49
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
8:49
+2
Koch Bar made dunk
15-22
8:49
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
8:49
Koch Bar missed free throw
8:49
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
8:42
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
8:35
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
8:33
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
8:29
Nate Kennell missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Murphy
8:28
Offensive rebound by Bradley
8:08
+2
Danya Kingsby made jump shot
15-24
7:47
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
7:47
Commercial timeout called
7:47
Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:47
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-24
7:27
Nate Kennell missed turnaround jump shot
7:25
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
7:18
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
7:18
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
17-24
7:18
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:18
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
7:02
Darrell Brown missed fade-away jump shot
7:00
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
6:38
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
20-24
6:06
Darrell Brown missed floating jump shot
6:04
Offensive rebound by Bradley
5:52
+2
Danya Kingsby made floating jump shot
20-26
5:52
Shooting foul on Roman Penn
5:51
+1
Danya Kingsby made free throw
20-27
5:39
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Roman Penn
22-27
5:19
+2
Darrell Brown made jump shot
22-29
5:10
+3
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot
25-29
4:56
+2
Darrell Brown made jump shot
25-31
4:33
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
4:22
Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins
4:22
Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:22
+1
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-32
4:15
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup
27-32
4:13
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Roman Penn
4:13
+1
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
27-33
4:13
+1
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-34
3:54
+2
Nate Kennell made jump shot, assist by Koch Bar
27-36
3:30
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
3:28
Defensive rebound by Bradley
3:28
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made driving layup
|
27-38
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Noah Thomas made hook shot
|
29-38
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
29-40
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Noah Thomas made floating jump shot
|
31-40
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made driving layup
|
31-42
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot
|
33-42
|
52.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-43
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-44
|
52.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Danya Kingsby
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed free throw
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
35-44
|
21.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|