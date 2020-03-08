SANFRAN
UOP

No Text

Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Pacific 72-54

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco defeated Pacific 72-54 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

The Dons will face top seed and second-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday.

Jimbo Lull had 16 points for San Francisco (22-11). Jamaree Bouyea added 11 points. Khalil Shabazz had six rebounds.

Pacific totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (23-10). Gary Chivichyan added 12 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 36
UOP Tigers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
19:47 +2 Charles Minlend made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 2-0
19:28   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
19:00   Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
18:56   Jumpball received by Pacific  
18:56   Lost ball turnover on Remu Raitanen, stolen by Austin Vereen  
18:43 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 2-2
18:29   Charles Minlend missed driving layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:20 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 2-4
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Minlend  
17:50   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:33   Jordan Ratinho missed driving layup  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
17:26   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:18   Jahlil Tripp missed driving layup  
17:16   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:13   James Hampshire missed dunk  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
16:50   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:43 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 2-6
16:22 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 5-6
16:22   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
16:22 +1 Remu Raitanen made free throw 6-6
16:10   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
16:10   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
16:08   Austin Vereen missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
15:51 +2 Jimbo Lull made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 8-6
15:28   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Ratinho  
14:55 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 8-8
14:33 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 11-8
14:06   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
13:59   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
13:51   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
13:26   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
13:10 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 14-8
12:58   Backcourt turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel  
12:40 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 17-8
12:38   30-second timeout called  
12:18 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 17-10
12:18   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
12:18 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 17-11
11:48   Offensive goaltending turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made fade-away jump shot 17-13
10:45 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 20-13
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II  
10:00 +2 Charles Minlend made reverse layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 22-13
10:00   Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen  
10:00 +1 Charles Minlend made free throw 23-13
9:36 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 23-15
9:36   Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho  
9:36 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 23-16
9:20   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
9:20   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:20 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-16
9:20 +1 Charles Minlend made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-16
9:05 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 25-18
9:05   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
9:05 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 25-19
8:38 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 27-19
8:19 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 27-22
7:59   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
7:21 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 27-24
6:49   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:46 +2 Jimbo Lull made tip-in 29-24
6:21 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 29-26
6:12   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
5:56 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 31-26
5:30   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
4:34   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:30 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk 31-28
4:10   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
3:49   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
3:18 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 34-28
2:46   Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
2:36   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
2:29   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Remu Raitanen  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:25 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk 34-30
2:06 +2 Khalil Shabazz made driving layup 36-30
1:38   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
1:21   Jimbo Lull missed turnaround jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:17   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
1:04   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
56.0 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 36-33
46.0   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
46.0   30-second timeout called  
43.0   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
27.0   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
27.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 36-34
27.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-35
1.0   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 36
UOP Tigers 19

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:27   Charles Minlend missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
19:25   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
19:18 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 38-35
18:49   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:47   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
18:41   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:28 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 41-35
17:52   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
17:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
17:37 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 43-35
17:30   Commercial timeout called  
17:10 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 43-38
16:37 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made finger-roll layup 45-38
16:19   Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:14 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 45-41
15:46   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
15:21   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
15:17 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made dunk 45-43
15:04   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:47   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
14:39   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
14:24   Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
14:24   Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
14:07 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Remu Raitanen 47-43
13:35   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:09 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Charles Minlend 49-43
12:49   Personal foul on Remu Raitanen  
12:39   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
12:19   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
12:15   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
12:04   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
11:55   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Ratinho  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
11:51   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
11:51   30-second timeout called  
11:36 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 51-43
11:36   Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan  
11:36   Jordan Ratinho missed free throw  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
11:27   Justin Moore missed layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
11:13   Charles Minlend missed fade-away jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:03   Justin Moore missed reverse layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
10:59   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
10:38   Josh Kunen missed turnaround jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:19   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
10:19 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 51-44
10:19   Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
10:16   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:16 +1 Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
10:16 +1 Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-46
10:00 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made reverse layup 53-46
9:53   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
9:29   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
9:18   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
9:12   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
8:54 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made floating jump shot 55-46
8:34   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:03 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot 57-46
7:55   30-second timeout called  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
7:36   Shaquillo Fritz missed layup  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
7:30 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 57-48
7:17 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 59-48
6:59 +2 Daniss Jenkins made finger-roll layup 59-50
6:37   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
6:37   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:37   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
6:19   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:10   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
6:10   James Hampshire missed free throw  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
6:09   Personal foul on Broc Finstuen  
6:09 +1 Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws 60-50
6:09 +1 Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-50
5:43   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
5:35   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
5:01   Charles Minlend missed reverse layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
4:53   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
4:53   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-51
4:42 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup 63-51
4:26   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
4:26 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
4:26 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-53
4:04   Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan  
4:04   Jordan Ratinho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   Jordan Ratinho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
3:54   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
3:33 +2 Charles Minlend made running Jump Shot 65-53
3:10   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
3:06   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
2:43 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup 67-53
2:22   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
1:57   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
1:57 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 68-53
1:57