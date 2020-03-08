|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
19:27
Charles Minlend missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
19:25
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
19:18
+2
Charles Minlend made layup
38-35
18:49
Justin Moore missed jump shot
18:47
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
18:47
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
18:45
Offensive rebound by Pacific
18:41
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
18:39
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
18:28
+3
Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen
41-35
17:52
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:52
Offensive rebound by Pacific
17:52
Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific
17:37
+2
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Charles Minlend
43-35
17:30
Commercial timeout called
17:10
+3
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
43-38
16:37
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made finger-roll layup
45-38
16:19
Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot
16:17
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
16:14
+3
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
45-41
15:46
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
15:44
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
15:21
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
15:19
Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
15:17
+2
Shaquillo Fritz made dunk
45-43
15:04
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
15:04
Commercial timeout called
14:47
Jimbo Lull missed hook shot
14:45
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
14:39
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
14:24
Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz
14:24
Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz
14:07
+2
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Remu Raitanen
47-43
13:35
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:33
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
13:09
+2
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Charles Minlend
49-43
12:49
Personal foul on Remu Raitanen
12:39
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
12:19
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:17
Defensive rebound by Pacific
12:15
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
12:04
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
11:55
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Ratinho
11:53
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
11:51
Personal foul on Austin Vereen
11:51
Commercial timeout called
11:51
Personal foul on Austin Vereen
11:51
30-second timeout called
11:36
+2
Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
51-43
11:36
Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan
11:36
Jordan Ratinho missed free throw
11:36
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
11:27
Justin Moore missed layup
11:25
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
11:13
Charles Minlend missed fade-away jump shot
11:11
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
11:03
Justin Moore missed reverse layup
11:01
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
10:59
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
10:38
Josh Kunen missed turnaround jump shot
10:36
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
10:19
Shooting foul on Josh Kunen
10:19
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
51-44
10:19
Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:19
Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen
10:16
Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
10:16
+1
Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws
51-45
10:16
+1
Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws
51-46
10:00
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made reverse layup
53-46
9:53
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:51
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
9:46
Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz
9:29
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
9:27
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
9:18
Khalil Shabazz missed layup
9:16
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
9:12
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:10
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
8:54
+2
Dzmitry Ryuny made floating jump shot
55-46
8:34
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:32
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
8:03
+2
Jimbo Lull made hook shot
57-46
7:55
30-second timeout called
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:42
Pierre Crockrell II missed layup
7:40
Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
7:36
Shaquillo Fritz missed layup
7:34
Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
7:30
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
57-48
7:17
+2
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
59-48
6:59
+2
Daniss Jenkins made finger-roll layup
59-50
6:37
Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
6:37
Taavi Jurkatamm missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:37
Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:37
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
6:19
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:17
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
6:10
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
6:10
James Hampshire missed free throw
6:10
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
6:09
Personal foul on Broc Finstuen
6:09
+1
Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws
60-50
6:09
+1
Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws
61-50
5:43
Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot
5:41
Offensive rebound by Pacific
5:35
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
5:01
Charles Minlend missed reverse layup
4:59
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
4:53
Shooting foul on Charles Minlend
4:53
Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:53
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
61-51
4:42
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup
63-51
4:26
Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
4:26
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
63-52
4:26
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-53
4:04
Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan
4:04
Jordan Ratinho missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:04
Jordan Ratinho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:04
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
3:54
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
3:33
+2
Charles Minlend made running Jump Shot
65-53
3:10
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
3:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup
|
67-53
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Moore
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-53
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-53
|
1:57
|