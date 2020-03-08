|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston
|
31-38
|
19:29
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed layup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup
|
31-40
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
33-40
|
18:49
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Will Richardson
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
35-40
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
35-43
|
17:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-43
|
17:37
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis
|
38-43
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made jump shot
|
38-45
|
16:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Bryce Wills
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Will Richardson
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tyrell Terry
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Tyrell Terry
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Daejon Davis
|
40-45
|
13:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daejon Davis
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-46
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-47
|
13:43
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante
|
|
13:36
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante
|
40-50
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis
|
42-50
|
12:40
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante made layup
|
42-52
|
12:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by N'Faly Dante
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Addison Patterson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
42-54
|
11:18
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
10:54
|
|
+3
|
Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
42-57
|
10:24
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
44-57
|
9:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on N'Faly Dante
|
|
9:43
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva made free throw
|
45-57
|
9:19
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante missed layup
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Daejon Davis
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on N'Faly Dante
|
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-57
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-57
|
8:40
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed layup
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Mathis
|
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-57
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-57
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
49-60
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Oscar da Silva
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
|
49-62
|
6:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daejon Davis
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
52-62
|
5:41
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
52-65
|
5:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Addison Patterson
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-65
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston
|
53-67
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
55-67
|
4:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on N'Faly Dante
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-67
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-67
|
3:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Oscar da Silva
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones made 1st of 3 free throws
|
58-67
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
59-67
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
60-67
|
3:01
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed layup
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante made dunk
|
60-69
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made jump shot
|
62-69
|
2:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Wills
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
|
62-71
|
2:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryce Wills
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made free throw
|
62-72
|
1:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by N'Faly Dante
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrell Terry
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-73
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
62-74
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills
|
65-74
|
1:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Will Richardson
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Will Richardson
|
|
57.0
|
|
+3
|
Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills
|
68-74
|
55.0
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills
|
67-74
|
54.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Wills
|
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-75
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-76
|
41.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrell Terry
|
|
26.0
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-77
|
26.0