No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) The opportunity was there, and Oregon wasn’t about to let it pass.

With a share of the Pac-12 regular season championship assured before the game, the No. 13 Ducks claimed it outright for themselves by finishing perfect at home with an 80-67 victory Saturday over Stanford.

“I told them nine times out of 10, being selfish is a bad thing,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said of his pregame speech. “This one time, it’s a good thing.

“We don’t need to share this with anybody.”

Tthe Ducks didn’t, finishing a game ahead of UCLA as Payton Pritchard scored 29 points for Oregon (24-7, 13-5). Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home.

Oregon clinched a share of the title earlier in the day when UCLA lost to USC and fell to 12-6.

Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.

Oscar Da Silva led the Cardinal (20-11, 9-9) with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15. Daejon Davis had 13 points and Bryce Willis 10 for Stanford, which defeated Oregon 70-60 a month ago.

“It’s great to win it outright but we wanted to get redemption against Stanford,” Pritchard said. “We wanted to prove a point.”

It is Oregon’s seventh conference title, dating back to 1919, with three in the past five years. The Ducks hadn’t won a conference title at home since 1945.

Oregon scored the first four points of the second half to lead 40-31. Pritchard's long 3-pointer made it 50-40 before the Ducks scored seven consecutive points, the last five by Addison Patterson, for their biggest lead at 57-42.

Stanford answered with seven straight points to get within 57-49. Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and then drove for a layup to increase the lead to 62-49 with 6:38 remaining.

Stanford twice again got within seven points of the Ducks. Pritchard usually answered with a 3, a drive or free throws as he closed his four-year career in front of the Oregon fans.

“The key is to make it tough on Pritchard but he’ll probably be the player of the year in the conference,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “He’s an unbelievable player and everything kind of goes through him.

“You can do all you want and we have some great individual defensive players, but at the end of the day, it all starts and ends with him.”

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal is 3-20 against Top-25 teams over the past four seasons, with wins this season over Colorado and Oregon. Stanford’s last road win over a ranked Pac-12 foe was against Oregon in 2014.

Oregon: Became the first Pac-12 school to win conference titles in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same academic year. The only other Power Five conference school to accomplish that was Ohio State, three times.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Plays California on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon: Plays the Oregon State-Utah winner in Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 31
OREG Ducks 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:43 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 0-3
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
19:12 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 0-6
18:43 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 3-6
18:15   Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson  
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Wills  
17:49   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
17:40 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 6-6
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston  
17:04   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
16:49 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 6-8
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Will Richardson  
16:20 +2 Will Richardson made layup 6-10
16:03 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 9-10
15:34 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
15:10   Daejon Davis missed layup  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:02   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:02   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:41 +2 Oscar da Silva made jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 11-13
14:23   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
14:13 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 13-13
13:42 +2 Anthony Mathis made layup 13-15
13:21   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
12:48   Daejon Davis missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
12:32   C.J. Walker missed layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:12   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
12:01   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Will Richardson  
11:30   Will Richardson missed layup  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:13   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Will Richardson  
11:01 +2 Will Richardson made layup 13-17
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
10:27 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 13-19
10:17 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 15-19
10:04   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
10:04   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 17-20
10:04 +1 Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
9:45 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 17-20
9:18   Addison Patterson missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:04   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
8:44   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
8:36 +2 Will Richardson made layup 17-22
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Addison Patterson  
7:56 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 17-24
7:36   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
7:27 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-27
7:13   Daejon Davis missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Daejon Davis  
6:58   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:54 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 19-27
6:41   Shooting foul on Jaiden Delaire  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:41   Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:41   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
6:29 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 21-27
5:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
5:33 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup 23-27
5:06   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
4:56 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 23-29
4:37   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
4:31 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot, assist by Isaac White 25-29
4:14   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:07 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 25-31
3:46   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
3:42   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 28-31
3:17   Personal foul on Isaac White  
3:05 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 28-34
2:37   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrell Terry  
2:26   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
2:24   Offensive foul on N'Faly Dante  
2:24   Turnover on N'Faly Dante  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
1:44   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
1:35   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
1:17   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
1:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
51.0 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 31-34
38.0 +2 Will Richardson made layup 31-36
35.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
0.0   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 36
OREG Ducks 44

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:49 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 31-38
19:29   Bryce Wills missed layup  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
19:25   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
19:06 +2 Will Richardson made layup 31-40
18:58 +2 Daejon Davis made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 33-40
18:49   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:45   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
18:34   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
18:22 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 35-40
18:02 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 35-43
17:37   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
17:37 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
17:37   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
17:22   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:05 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 38-43
16:46 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 38-45
16:32   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
16:16   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Bryce Wills  
16:04   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
15:43   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrell Terry  
15:30   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
15:20   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
14:47   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
14:23   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
14:21   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
14:18 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 40-45
13:58   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
13:58 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 40-46
13:58 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
13:43   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
13:36 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante 40-50
13:13 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 42-50
12:40   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
12:38   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
12:36 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup 42-52
12:07   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
12:07   30-second timeout called  
12:07   Commercial timeout called  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by N'Faly Dante  
11:56   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 42-54
11:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
11:02   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
10:54 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-57
10:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
10:07   Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson  
9:43 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 44-57
9:43   Shooting foul on N'Faly Dante  
9:43 +1 Oscar da Silva made free throw 45-57
9:19   N'Faly Dante missed layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Daejon Davis  
9:02   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
9:02 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
9:02 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
8:40   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
8:36   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
8:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
8:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-57
8:14 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 49-60
7:49   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
7:37   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:12   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
7:04   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6:39 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 49-62
6:39   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:39   Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
6:14   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:06 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 52-62
5:41 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 52-65
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Addison Patterson  
5:13   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
4:53   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
4:51   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
4:51   Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-65
4:38 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 53-67
4:21 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 55-67
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis  
3:44   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 56-67
3:44 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-67
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
3:26   30-second timeout called  
3:26   30-second timeout called  
3:16   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
3:16 +1 Spencer Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 58-67
3:16 +1 Spencer Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-67
3:16 +1 Spencer Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 60-67
3:01   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
2:59   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
2:57 +2 N'Faly Dante made dunk 60-69
2:46 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 62-69
2:26   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:17   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
2:04 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 62-71
2:04   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
2:04 +1 Payton Pritchard made free throw 62-72
1:49   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by N'Faly Dante  
1:26   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
1:26 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 62-73
1:26 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-74
1:14 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 65-74
1:06   Offensive foul on Will Richardson  
1:06   Turnover on Will Richardson  
57.0 +3 Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 68-74
55.0 +2 Oscar da Silva made jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 67-74
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard  
46.0   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
41.0   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
41.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 67-75
41.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-76
41.0   30-second timeout called  
36.0   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
26.0   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
26.0 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 67-77
