HAMP
Hampton
Pirates
15-19
away team logo
68
TF 17
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Mar. 8
1:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 12
home team logo
WINTHR
Winthrop
Eagles
24-10
ML: +561
WINTHR -11.5, O/U 163
ML: -829
HAMP
WINTHR

No Text

Winthrop to 11th NCAA Tournament with 76-68 win over Hampton

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) It took a freshman to bring Winthrop back to where it almost always used to go - the NCAA Tournament.

DJ Burns scored 16 points, 12 of them in the second half, to lead the second-seeded Eagles to a 76-68 win over fifth-seeded Hampton on Sunday in the Big South Conference championship game.

Winthrop is off to its 11th NCAA Tournament, but just the fourth for the Eagles (24-10) since 2007, when coach Gregg Marshall set the bar for small conference excellence, winning the Big South seven times in nine seasons before heading to Wichita State.

''You walk in that gym every day and you look up and those banners just stare at you,'' said Eagles coach Pat Kelsey, who made his second Big Dance in his eighth season.

Kelsey blew a kiss to his family as the buzzer sounded and students, let in free at the university president's declaration on Twitter, stormed the court. The No. 2 seed Eagles got to play at home after Hampton (15-19) beat top seed Radford in the semifinals.

Hunter Hale threw the ball almost into the rafters as the students swarmed. The senior transferred to Winthrop after two seasons at Division II Grand Valley State in Michigan. His 10 points included a soft jumper with the shot clock winding down that put Winthrop up seven with 1:08 to go.

The freshman Burns flipped a game that Hampton appeared might run away with. The Pirates led by as many as 15 in the first half and were up 39-32 with 16 minutes to go,

Burns scored 12 of Winthrop's next 21 points on a combination of soft hooks and power spin moves as Hampton gambled by not double teaming him.

''People have doubled and had some success. People have doubled and gotten burned, pun intended,'' Kelsey said.

Hampton's Jermaine Marrow, the nation's third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18 points. The senior played all but three minutes over the Pirates three tournament games and scored 32 in a quarterfinal win over Gardner-Webb and 36 in the semifinal win over Radford.

Ben Stanley added 15 points for the Pirates. Stanley and Greg Heckstall, who had 16 rebounds, also played all 40 minutes for Hampton.

''I'll never second guess myself that I played my seniors and my main players the minutes that I did. It's about getting to this moment. If I didn't do it, we probably wouldn't be here,'' Hampton coach Ed Joyner said.

BIG PICTURE

Hampton: The Pirates needed a huge game from Marrow, who went 6 for 11 on 3-pointers in the semifinal win, and didn't quite get it. The senior was 5 of 19 from the field, 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Still, it was a run like few have seen in the Big South for the Pirates in their second season in the league.

Winthrop: The Eagles needed balance and got it. Nine of the 10 players who got on the court scored and four ended up in double figures.

HAPPY TO BE THERE

Kelsey wouldn't say what seed he thought Winthrop should be in the NCAA Tournament. He just can't wait to get there.

''You walk in the gym and there are going to be (four) games that day so the air is frigid. There's blue carpet all over the back hallways. And everybody has a lanyard on like `Wayne's World,''' Kelsey said. ''It's just awesome.''

AGONY OF DEFEAT

Joyner and Marrow cried as they talked to reporters after the game. Marrow is from Newport News, Virginia, and his coach said he was told not to go to nearby Hampton.

Marrow leaves as the Pirates top all-time scorer (2,680) and second in school history in assists (633).

Talking through his tears, Joyner said Marrow was as close to him as his sons.

''I put everything in him to make sure this young man survived and made it out. This young man is 20 hours from graduating or less. He's going to have an opportunity to play basketball and do something for himself, his family, his son he just had,'' Joyner said.

Marrow buried his face in his hoodie. ''This man gave me an opportunity He believed in me from day one. This school believed in me. I'll love him for that forever.''

UP NEXT

Hampton: The season is likely over and the Pirates will need to figure out how to replace Marrow.

Winthrop: There's a Selection Sunday party in Rock Hill next Sunday, where the Eagles could sneak as high as a 15 seed.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
HAMP Pirates 33
WINTHR Eagles 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Winthrop  
19:48   Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
19:14   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
19:01   Chandler Vaudrin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:54   Josh Ferguson missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
18:38   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:30   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
18:30 +1 Chandler Vaudrin made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:30 +1 Chandler Vaudrin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:17 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 2-2
18:05   Josh Ferguson missed hook shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
17:52 +3 Davion Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 5-2
17:42   Shooting foul on Davion Warren  
17:42   Kyle Zunic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42 +1 Kyle Zunic made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
17:24 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow 7-3
17:17   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
16:56   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Winthrop  
16:37   D.J. Burns missed layup, blocked by Ben Stanley  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
16:28   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Hampton  
16:08 +2 Ben Stanley made floating jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 9-3
15:53   Chandler Vaudrin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
15:27   Shooting foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Ben Stanley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:27 +1 Ben Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-3
15:11 +2 D.J. Burns made hook shot 10-5
14:44 +2 Jermaine Marrow made floating jump shot 12-5
14:34   Russell Jones missed driving layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
14:31   Shooting foul on Hunter Hale  
14:31 +1 Davion Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
14:31 +1 Davion Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-5
14:16   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
14:09   Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
13:56 +2 Micheal Anumba made driving layup 14-7
13:40   Shooting foul on D.J. Burns  
13:40 +1 Greg Heckstall made 1st of 2 free throws 15-7
13:40 +1 Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-7
13:33   Chandler Vaudrin missed driving layup  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
13:21   Shooting foul on Micheal Anumba  
13:21   Jermaine Marrow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:21   Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
12:51 +3 Dondre Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Dean 19-7
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Hale, stolen by Greg Heckstall  
12:32 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 22-7
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:19   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Winthrop  
12:04 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made driving layup 22-9
11:37   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Russell Dean  
11:23   Jermaine Marrow missed driving layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
11:14   Chandler Vaudrin missed driving layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
11:01   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
10:54 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 22-12
10:31   Ben Stanley missed layup, blocked by Josh Ferguson  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Dondre Griffin, stolen by Chandler Vaudrin  
10:15 +2 Kyle Zunic made layup 22-14
9:58   Offensive foul on Jermaine Marrow  
9:58   Turnover on Jermaine Marrow  
9:57   Commercial timeout called  
9:35   Jamal King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
9:12 +2 Jermaine Marrow made driving layup 24-14
9:04   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
9:02   Chase Claxton missed layup, blocked by Davion Warren  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
9:00   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
8:57 +1 Chase Claxton made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
8:57   Chase Claxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
8:41   Ben Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Charles Falden  
8:28   Hunter Hale missed jump shot, blocked by Davion Warren  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
8:17   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton  
8:07   Shooting foul on Russell Jones  
8:07   Jermaine Marrow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:07   Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:07   Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
7:52   D.J. Burns missed layup  
7:50   Offensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
7:47 +2 D.J. Burns made tip-in 24-17
7:20 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot 26-17
7:08   Jumpball received by Hampton  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Zunic, stolen by Ben Stanley  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:45   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
6:38   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
6:14   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Marrow  
5:55   Kyle Zunic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Pierre Sow  
5:44   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
5:39   Personal foul on Ben Stanley  
5:33 +2 Hunter Hale made driving layup, assist by Josh Ferguson 26-19
5:13   Greg Heckstall missed driving layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
5:11   Offensive foul on Micheal Anumba  
5:11   Turnover on Micheal Anumba  
4:52   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
4:46 +2 Davion Warren made tip-in 28-19
4:46   Offensive foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
4:46   Turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
4:32   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton  
4:31   Personal foul on Chase Claxton  
4:31 +1 Edward Oliver-Hampton made free throw 29-19
4:31 +1 Edward Oliver-Hampton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-19
4:17 +3 Russell Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Zunic 30-22
3:51   Davion Warren missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
3:37   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
3:13   Edward Oliver-Hampton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
2:56 +2 Josh Ferguson made layup, assist by Hunter Hale 30-24
2:35   Ben Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
2:33   Personal foul on Edward Oliver-Hampton  
2:33   Commercial timeout called  
2:13   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
2:05 +2 Chase Claxton made layup 30-26
1:37   Shot clock violation turnover on Hampton  
1:23 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made driving layup 30-28
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Chase Claxton  
53.0   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
29.0 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 33-28
2.0   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Hampton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HAMP Pirates 35
WINTHR Eagles 48

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
19:34 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot 35-28
19:21 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 35-30
19:02   Personal foul on Josh Ferguson  
18:59 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot, assist by Dondre Griffin 37-30
18:49 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 37-32
18:30   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:11   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
17:53   Personal foul on Micheal Anumba  
17:44   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
17:42   Personal foul on Davion Warren  
17:26   Kyle Zunic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
17:03 +2 Ben Stanley made dunk, assist by Jermaine Marrow 39-32
16:52   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
16:32   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
16:10 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot 39-34
15:41   Ben Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
15:22 +2 D.J. Burns made layup 39-36
15:04 +2 Davion Warren made jump shot 41-36
14:54 +2 Hunter Hale made jump shot 41-38
14:34   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot, blocked by Chase Claxton  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
14:33   Personal foul on Ben Stanley  
14:32   Commercial timeout called  
14:09   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
14:07   Chase Claxton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:07   Chase Claxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
13:42   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Winthrop  
13:28 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 41-40
13:12   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chase Claxton  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
13:09   Personal foul on Jermaine Marrow  
13:09   30-second timeout called  
13:09   Commercial timeout called  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Burns  
12:32   Davion Warren missed jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Pierre Sow  
12:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Burns  
12:31 +1 Pierre Sow made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
12:31   Pierre Sow missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
12:11 +3 Charles Falden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 42-43
11:49   Personal foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
11:34   Personal foul on Charles Falden  
11:29   Greg Heckstall missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
11:24 +2 Davion Warren made tip-in 44-43
11:13   Shooting foul on Davion Warren  
11:13   Micheal Anumba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:13 +1 Micheal Anumba made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
10:51   Personal foul on Russell Jones  
10:39   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
10:27   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
10:21 +2 D.J. Burns made dunk 44-46
10:04   Offensive foul on Davion Warren  
10:04   Turnover on Davion Warren  
9:48   Jumpball received by Hampton  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Vaudrin, stolen by Pierre Sow  
9:22   Edward Oliver-Hampton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
8:57   Shooting foul on Ben Stanley  
8:57 +1 Chase Claxton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
8:57 +1 Chase Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
8:39 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 46-48
8:23   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
8:21   Personal foul on Davion Warren  
8:21 +1 Chase Claxton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-49
8:21   Chase Claxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Winthrop  
8:21   Jumpball received by Winthrop