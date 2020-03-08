|
19:47
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
19:34
Donovan Clay missed layup
19:32
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
19:25
+2
|
Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
38-38
19:03
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot
19:01
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
18:51
Elijah Childs missed hook shot
18:49
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
18:41
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
40-38
18:28
Lost ball turnover on Koch Bar
18:03
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
18:01
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
17:28
Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley
17:11
Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan
16:48
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown
16:30
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay
16:16
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
40-40
15:56
Mileek McMillan missed layup
15:54
Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
15:48
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
43-40
15:42
Elijah Childs missed layup
15:40
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
15:41
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
15:40
Commercial timeout called
15:40
+1
|
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
43-41
15:40
+1
|
Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-42
15:16
+2
|
Ben Krikke made hook shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
45-42
14:52
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
14:50
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
14:31
+3
|
Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
48-42
14:16
Darrell Brown missed layup
14:14
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
14:10
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:08
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
14:05
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
14:00
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup
13:58
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
13:58
Personal foul on Ben Krikke
13:42
Nate Kennell missed layup
13:40
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
13:36
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk
48-44
13:12
John Kiser missed jump shot
13:10
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
13:01
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
48-47
12:28
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
12:28
Ben Krikke missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:28
+1
|
Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-47
12:20
Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by John Kiser
12:18
Offensive rebound by Bradley
12:01
+2
|
Darrell Brown made fade-away jump shot
49-49
11:32
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:30
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
11:13
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Donovan Clay
11:07
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made floating jump shot
51-49
10:46
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
10:37
Offensive foul on Daniel Sackey
10:37
Turnover on Daniel Sackey
10:37
Commercial timeout called
10:21
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
10:19
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
10:07
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
10:06
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Elijah Childs
10:06
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
9:42
+2
|
Nate Kennell made fade-away jump shot
51-51
9:18
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Elijah Childs
8:59
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell
51-53
8:27
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:25
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
8:20
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
51-56
8:15
30-second timeout called
8:15
Commercial timeout called
7:54
Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs
7:52
Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:52
Ben Krikke missed layup
7:50
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
7:50
Shooting foul on Darrell Brown
7:50
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
52-56
7:50
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-56
7:37
+2
|
Nate Kennell made layup
53-58
7:06
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
7:04
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
6:43
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:41
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
6:29
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:27
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
6:03
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
5:49
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:47
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
5:38
Elijah Childs missed layup
5:36
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
5:34
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk
53-60
5:10
Lost ball turnover on John Kiser
4:44
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
53-62
4:19
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
4:13
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed dunk
4:11
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
4:09
30-second timeout called
4:00
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made alley-oop shot, assist by Darrell Brown
53-64
3:40
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
3:27
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
3:00
+2
|
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
53-66
2:45
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:43
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
2:36
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
2:29
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
2:24
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
2:24
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
54-66
2:24
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-66
2:19
+2
|
Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
55-68
2:05
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
57-68
1:48
Personal foul on John Kiser
1:45
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
1:45
30-second timeout called
1:45
Commercial timeout called
1:43
Personal foul on John Kiser
1:43
+1
|
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
57-69
1:43
Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:43
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
1:36
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:34
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
1:32
Personal foul on John Kiser
1:32
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws
57-70
1:32
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-71
1:24
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
59-71
1:24
30-second timeout called
1:22
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
1:22
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
59-72
1:22
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-73
1:14
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot
62-73
1:12
Full timeout called
1:01
