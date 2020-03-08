VALPO
BRAD

Bradley grabs second successive MVC Tournament crown

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP)

Darrell Brown scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 to lead fourth-seeded Bradley to its 10th NCAA Tournament with an 80-66 win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game on Sunday.

Ja'Shon Henry scored 16 points for the fourth-seeded Braves, Nate Kennell chipped in with 14 points and Ville Tahvanainen added 10.

Javon Freeman-Liberty paced seventh-seeded Valparaiso with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Bradley (23-11) claimed its fourth MVC title and became the ninth team in MVC history to defend its tournament crown

Valparaiso (19-16) led 48-42 with 14:27 left in the contest.

Bradley used a 7-0 run midway through the second half to go in front to stay, 56-51. Henry snapped a 51-all tie with a fallaway jumper. Tahvanainen then drilled 3-pointer to push the lead to five.

The Braves were a 15th-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament and lost to Michigan State 76-65 in the opening round.

Bradley's 23 victories is the most since the 1993-94 team went 23-8 under coach Jim Molinari.

BIG PICTURE

Valparaiso: The Crusaders, in their third season in the MVC, will be hoping for an NIT or other berth.

Bradley: The Braves, located in Peoria, Illinois, have won eight of their last 10 games,

LONG STRETCH

Valparaiso played its fourth game in as many days for the first time in its post-season tournament history. The Crusaders won the Horizon League championship in 2015 with a 54-44 win over Green Bay.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 38
BRAD Braves 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
20:00   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
19:22   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
19:20 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 0-2
18:49   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
18:25   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:21 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 0-4
18:04 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk, assist by Mileek McMillan 2-4
17:52 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
17:40   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
17:30 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot 2-9
17:15   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:57   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:51   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:43   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:33 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 4-9
16:12 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 4-12
15:58 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 7-12
15:38   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:09 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Fazekas 10-12
14:46   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on John Kiser, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
14:34   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:20   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
14:18   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
14:05 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 10-14
13:23   Ben Krikke missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:21   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
13:21   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
13:15 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 12-14
13:15   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
13:15   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:03 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 12-17
12:30   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:22 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 12-19
12:08 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 15-19
11:51   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
11:49   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
11:12   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
10:59   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Sackey  
10:44 +2 Danya Kingsby made alley-oop shot, assist by Nate Kennell 15-21
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Koch Bar  
10:02   Offensive foul on Elijah Childs  
10:02   Turnover on Elijah Childs  
9:41 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 18-21
9:14   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
9:06 +2 Daniel Sackey made layup 20-21
8:45 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 20-24
8:29 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 22-24
8:19 +2 Elijah Childs made floating jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 22-26
8:07   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
7:48   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
7:40 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 25-26
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
7:10   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
7:10   Daniel Sackey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-26
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
6:38   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
6:21 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 26-29
6:05   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
5:42   John Kiser missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
5:29   Ari Boya missed layup  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
5:04 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 29-29
4:54 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 29-31
4:38   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Darrell Brown  
4:21 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 29-34
4:16   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
4:06   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:36 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by John Kiser 31-34
3:26   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:03 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 34-34
2:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 34-36
2:21 +2 John Kiser made fade-away jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 36-36
1:57   Darrell Brown missed layup, blocked by John Kiser  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
1:42 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 38-36
1:23   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
1:09   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
48.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
29.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
3.0   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darrell Brown  
22.0   Commercial timeout called  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 28
BRAD Braves 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
19:34   Donovan Clay missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
19:25 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 38-38
19:03   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
18:51   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
18:41 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 40-38
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Koch Bar  
18:03   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
17:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
17:11   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown  
16:30   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay  
16:16 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 40-40
15:56   Mileek McMillan missed layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
15:48 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 43-40
15:42   Elijah Childs missed layup  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:41   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
15:40 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
15:16 +2 Ben Krikke made hook shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 45-42
14:52   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:31 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 48-42
14:16   Darrell Brown missed layup  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
14:10   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:00   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
13:58   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
13:42   Nate Kennell missed layup  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk 48-44
13:12   John Kiser missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:01 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 48-47
12:28   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
12:28   Ben Krikke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:28 +1 Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
12:20   Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by John Kiser  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
12:01 +2 Darrell Brown made fade-away jump shot 49-49
11:32   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Donovan Clay  
11:07 +2 Daniel Sackey made floating jump shot 51-49
10:46   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
10:37   Offensive foul on Daniel Sackey  
10:37   Turnover on Daniel Sackey  
10:37   Commercial timeout called  
10:21   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
10:07   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Elijah Childs  
10:06   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
9:42 +2 Nate Kennell made fade-away jump shot 51-51
9:18   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Elijah Childs  
8:59 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Nate Kennell 51-53
8:27   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
8:20 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 51-56
8:15   30-second timeout called  
8:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
7:52   Ben Krikke missed layup  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:50   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
7:50 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
7:50 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
7:37 +2 Nate Kennell made layup 53-58
7:06   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
6:43   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
6:29   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
6:03   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
5:49   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
5:38   Elijah Childs missed layup  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:34 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk 53-60
5:10   Lost ball turnover on John Kiser  
4:44 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 53-62
4:19   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:13   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed dunk  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
4:09   30-second timeout called  
4:00 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made alley-oop shot, assist by Darrell Brown 53-64
3:40   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
3:27   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
3:00 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 53-66
2:45   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Childs, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:29   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:24   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
2:24 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 54-66
2:24 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-66
2:19 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 55-68
2:05 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 57-68
1:48   Personal foul on John Kiser  
1:45   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
1:45   30-second timeout called  
1:45   Commercial timeout called  
1:43   Personal foul on John Kiser  
1:43 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-69
1:43   Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
1:36   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
1:32   Personal foul on John Kiser  
1:32 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 1st of 2 free throws 57-70
1:32 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-71
1:24 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 59-71
1:24   30-second timeout called  
1:22   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
1:22 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 59-72
1:22 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-73
1:14 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot 62-73
1:12   Full timeout called  
1:01  