Norse take 3rd Horizon title in 4 years with win over Flames

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jalen Tate tied one piece of the net to his championship hat Tuesday and hung the rest around his neck after earning another NCAA Tournament bid.

They will be the newest additions to the family's trophy case - and he hopes not the last.

On Tuesday, Tate scored all of his 14 points in the first half, spent the second half doing the dirty work on defense while leading Northern Kentucky past UIC 71-62 for its second straight Horizon League Tournament title.

''It feels good to be back in the (NCAA) tournament, man, and with these guys it feels great,'' he told the crowd moments after being named the tourney MVP. ''And we're not done, either.''

Northern Kentucky (23-9) has now made the 68-team field for the third time in four years.

For Tate, this victory helps him pull even with his father, Jermaine, and his older brother, Jae'Sean, with two NCAA appearances each. His brother and father both played at Ohio State though his dad eventually transferred to Cincinnati.

Jalen Tate wound up picking the smaller school across the Ohio River, where he has thrived.

In fact, winning the MVP Award and this year's conference defensive player of the year award might even give the redshirt junior family bragging rights.

''I don't think I'll get too far into it, looking back,'' he said, referring to the family competition. ''But getting beaten up, bloodied, upset when I couldn't get my shot off at seven or eight or nine, really prepared me for this. I don't back down from any challenge. It put the toughness in me that I have today.''

He made that perfectly clear in Indianapolis, with his father watching every move.

Yes, Tate needed help in the second half as he battled foul trouble and he got it from a reliable source - Tyler Sharpe, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

But when the second-seeded Norse needed a defensive stopper after UIC trimmed a 15-point deficit to 42-38 with 14:03 to play, Tate came through. He played a key role in forcing the Flames (18-17) to miss eight consecutive shots and commit three turnovers over the next seven minutes.

That gave Northern Kentucky just enough time to score 11 straight points and rebuild a 53-40 lead. Fourth-seeded UIC never recovered.

''It was a high level game and it was a night some of our shots didn't go down,'' coach Steve McClain said. ''Give NKU credit they played a great game.''

Tarkus Ferguson led UIC with 15 points and Michael Diggins.

Now, as for Tate, he and his teammates have even bigger plans.

''Nobody expects us to get this far and not finish it out,'' Tate said.

BIG PICTURE

UIC: Despite posting a fourth straight season with at least 16 wins, the school's longest run since the early 1990s, the Flames' season likely ended Tuesday. Even with two, 30-plus point wins on the road, their resume probably isn't strong enough to overcome the 17 losses to make the NIT field.

Northern Kentucky: The Norse have been the most dominant team in the Horizon League over the past three seasons. But even with 23 wins, Northern Kentucky will likely have to play its way out of a low seed to advance next week.

STAT PACK

UIC: Lost in its first conference final appearance since 2004, which is also the last time it made the NCAA Tourney. ... The Flames had 18 turnovers and were 3 of 15 on 3-pointers. ... Ferguson, who scored a season-high 25 points in Monday's semifinal victory over regular-season champion Wright State, also had seven rebounds and three assists. ... Marcus Ottey had 12 points and six rebounds while Jordan Blount had 10 points and five rebounds.

Northern Kentucky: The Norse shot 50% from the field and were 6 of 21 on 3s against the Horizon League's top defense in both categories. ... Dantez Walton had 10 points and nine rebounds, becoming the 29th member of the school's 1,000-point club. He now has 1,008 points. ... Tate also had four rebounds and four assists before fouling out. ... Trevon Faulkner scored 12 points.

THEY SAID IT

UIC: ''It's heartbreaking to not get over the hump,'' Blount said. ''All day we envisioned going to the tournament and cutting down the nets. It's hard.''

Northern Kentucky: ''I assume we'll be a 15 (seed), which means you'll get a two,'' first-year coach Darrin Horn said after making the tourney for the first time since 2008. ''But we're not going to change anything for who we play. Hopefully, we'll make them adjust to us.''

UP NEXT

UIC: Must wait to see if it makes a postseason tournament.

Northern Kentucky: Finds out its next opponent on Selection Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ILLCHI Flames 24
NKY Norse 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois-Chicago  
19:40 +2 Braelen Bridges made jump shot, assist by Jordan Blount 2-0
19:18   Jalen Tate missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
19:08   Personal foul on Trevon Faulkner  
19:00   Marcus Ottey missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
18:47   Tyler Sharpe missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
18:45   Personal foul on Dantez Walton  
18:30 +2 Jordan Blount made layup, assist by Michael Diggins 4-0
18:01 +2 Jalen Tate made layup 4-2
17:53 +2 Braelen Bridges made dunk, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 6-2
17:18 +3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate 6-5
17:05   Jordan Blount missed hook shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Bryson Langdon  
16:47   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
16:36   Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Bryson Langdon  
16:12 +2 Jalen Tate made layup 6-7
16:11   Shooting foul on Marcus Ottey  
16:11 +1 Jalen Tate made free throw 6-8
15:54   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
15:45 +2 Bryson Langdon made jump shot, assist by Dantez Walton 6-10
15:19 +2 Jordan Blount made fade-away jump shot 8-10
14:46   Jalen Tate missed jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
14:38 +2 Jalen Tate made tip-in 8-12
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Trevon Faulkner  
14:27 +2 Trevon Faulkner made layup 8-14
14:16 +2 Jordan Blount made layup, assist by Michael Diggins 10-14
13:51   Tyler Sharpe missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Blount, stolen by Tyler Sharpe  
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Dantez Walton  
13:34   Commercial timeout called  
13:10   Marcus Ottey missed layup, blocked by Adrian Nelson  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
13:02   Marcus Ottey missed layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Jacob Wiley  
13:00   Shooting foul on Jalen Tate  
13:02   Jacob Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
13:02 +1 Jacob Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
12:35 +2 Jalen Tate made turnaround jump shot 11-16
12:34   Shooting foul on Godwin Boahen  
12:34 +1 Jalen Tate made free throw 11-17
12:15   Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
12:04 +3 Trevon Faulkner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate 11-20
12:04   30-second timeout called  
12:04   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Tarkus Ferguson missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
11:39   Offensive foul on Tyler Sharpe  
11:39   Turnover on Tyler Sharpe  
11:18   Shooting foul on Paul Djoko  
11:18 +1 Tarkus Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-20
11:18 +1 Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
10:57   Personal foul on Jamie Ahale  
10:36   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Jamie Ahale  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Braelen Bridges, stolen by Dantez Walton  
10:13   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
10:06   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
10:04   Personal foul on Deon Ejim  
9:48   Personal foul on Godwin Boahen  
9:29   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
9:19   Michael Diggins missed reverse layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
9:16 +2 Michael Diggins made layup 15-20
8:56 +3 Paul Djoko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Sharpe 15-23
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Jamie Ahale, stolen by Tyler Sharpe  
8:30 +2 Paul Djoko made layup 15-25
8:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jamie Ahale  
8:30   Turnover on Jamie Ahale  
8:30 +1 Tyler Sharpe made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
8:30   Tyler Sharpe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
8:13   Jamie Ahale missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Bryson Langdon  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Sharpe, stolen by Marcus Ottey  
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Tate, stolen by Tarkus Ferguson  
6:59 +3 Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot 18-26
6:27 +2 Jalen Tate made jump shot 18-28
6:15   Personal foul on Dantez Walton  
6:00   Jordan Blount missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
5:57   Jumpball received by Northern Kentucky  
5:38 +2 Adrian Nelson made layup, assist by Jalen Tate 18-30
5:24 +2 Michael Diggins made jump shot 20-30
5:05   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
4:56   Personal foul on Adrian Nelson  
4:56   Braelen Bridges missed free throw  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
4:26 +2 Bryson Langdon made floating jump shot 20-32
4:08   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Adrian Nelson  
3:42   Adrian Nelson missed layup  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
3:17   Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Bryson Langdon  
3:11   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
2:54   Traveling violation turnover on Bryson Langdon  
2:54   Commercial timeout called  
2:37   Jordan Blount missed hook shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Sharpe, stolen by Michael Diggins  
1:46 +2 Jordan Blount made layup, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 22-32
1:18   Jalen Tate missed layup  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
1:16   Jumpball received by Illinois-Chicago  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Michael Diggins  
43.0   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
19.0 +2 Michael Diggins made jump shot 24-32
2.0 +2 Jalen Tate made turnaround jump shot 24-34

2nd Half
ILLCHI Flames 38
NKY Norse 37

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Jalen Tate missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Jalen Tate  
19:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Kentucky  
18:54   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Tate  
18:42 +3 Bryson Langdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Sharpe 24-37
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Ottey, stolen by Bryson Langdon  
18:27 +2 Tyler Sharpe made layup 24-39
18:12 +2 Jordan Blount made layup 26-39
17:47   Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson  
17:45   Personal foul on Michael Diggins  
17:35   Offensive foul on Trevon Faulkner  
17:35   Turnover on Trevon Faulkner  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Godwin Boahen  
17:04   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
16:51 +3 Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 29-39
16:24 +3 Trevon Faulkner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Sharpe 29-42
16:05   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
15:59   Jumpball received by Illinois-Chicago  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +2 Marcus Ottey made floating jump shot 31-42
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Sharpe, stolen by Godwin Boahen  
15:02 +2 Michael Diggins made layup 33-42
14:52   Jalen Tate missed layup, blocked by Michael Diggins  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen  
14:45 +2 Godwin Boahen made layup 35-42
14:45   30-second timeout called  
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:19   Dantez Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim  
14:10   Personal foul on Bryson Langdon  
14:05 +3 Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Diggins 38-42
13:41   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
13:38   Personal foul on Dantez Walton  
13:28   Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
13:14   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Godwin Boahen  
13:00   Marcus Ottey missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Bryson Langdon  
12:57   Personal foul on Deon Ejim  
12:36   Trevon Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
12:11   Lost ball turnover on Michael Diggins, stolen by Adrian Nelson  
11:56 +2 Tyler Sharpe made layup 38-44
11:56   Shooting foul on Godwin Boahen  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56 +1 Tyler Sharpe made free throw 38-45
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Dantez Walton  
11:31   Shooting foul on Jamie Ahale  
11:31   Paul Djoko missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:31 +1 Paul Djoko made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
11:05   Godwin Boahen missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
10:50   Personal foul on Jordan Blount  
10:36   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
10:17   Personal foul on Jalen Tate  
10:07   Personal foul on Jalen Tate  
9:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois-Chicago  
9:34   Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson  
9:34   Jalen Tate missed free throw  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
9:23   Marcus Ottey missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
9:14   Marcus Ottey missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Trevon Faulkner  
9:00 +2 Dantez Walton made layup, assist by Paul Djoko 38-48
9:00   Shooting foul on Jordan Blount  
9:00   Dantez Walton missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
8:49   Marcus Ottey missed layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
8:20 +3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate 38-51
8:02   Personal foul on Tyler Sharpe  
7:50   Jordan Blount missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Northern Kentucky  
7:48   Personal foul on Michael Diggins  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Trevon Faulkner missed free throw  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
7:41   Personal foul on Jalen Tate  
7:41   Tarkus Ferguson missed free throw  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Paul Djoko  
7:20 +2 Tyler Sharpe made jump shot 38-53
6:56 +2 Marcus Ottey made jump shot 40-53
6:52   30-second timeout called  
6:32   Tyler Sharpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen  
6:23   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Ottey  
5:55   Bryson Langdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
5:53   Personal foul on Jordan Blount  
5:51 +1 Dantez Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
5:51 +1 Dantez Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson  
5:21   Personal foul on Godwin Boahen  
5:21 +1 Paul Djoko made 1st of 2 free throws 40-56
5:21 +1 Paul Djoko made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-57
5:03   Shooting foul on Bryson Langdon  
5:03 +1 Godwin Boahen made 1st of 2 free throws 41-57
5:03 +1 Godwin Boahen made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-57
4:37   Bryson Langdon missed layup  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Dantez Walton  
4:34 +2 Dantez Walton made dunk 42-59
4:12 +2 Braelen Bridges made layup 44-59
4:02   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Northern Kentucky  
3:45   Shooting foul on Tyler Sharpe  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +1 Marcus Ottey made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
3:45 +1 Marcus Ottey made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-59
3:34 +2 Trevon Faulkner made layup 46-61
3:34   Shooting foul on Marcus Ottey  
3:34 +1 Trevon Faulkner made free throw 46-62
3:13   Personal foul on Jalen Tate  
3:13   Michael Diggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:13   Michael Diggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Jacob Wiley  
3:03   Godwin Boahen missed jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
3:00   Personal foul on Dantez Walton  
