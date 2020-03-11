APPST
TEXST

No Text

Pearson, Small double up as Texas St. downs Appalachian St.

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Isiah Small and Nijal Pearson scored 23 points apiece as Texas State beat Appalachian State 85-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The 23 points were a season high for Small, who hit 9 of 11 shots with nine rebounds. Eric Terry scored 12 points for the Bobcats (21-11) and Quentin Scott scored 10.

Texas State entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and advanced to play second-seeded South Alabama on Saturday.

Justin Forrest scored 21 points for the Mountaineers (18-15), Kendall Lewis scored 13 and O'Showen Williams scored 11 with six rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
APPST Mountaineers 26
TEXST Bobcats 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by App. State  
19:37   Hunter Seacat missed jump shot  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Marlin Davis  
19:14 +2 Isiah Small made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis 0-2
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Shelby Adams  
18:34 +2 Eric Terry made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis 0-4
18:12 +2 Adrian Delph made jump shot 2-4
18:54   Turnover on Isiah Small  
17:32   Isaac Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Marlin Davis  
17:12 +2 Isiah Small made dunk, assist by Nijal Pearson 2-6
15:31   Turnover on Hunter Seacat  
16:35   Nijal Pearson missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
15:31   Shooting foul on Marlin Davis  
16:13   Adrian Delph missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:13 +1 Adrian Delph made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
16:13 +2 Eric Terry made dunk, assist by Isiah Small 3-8
16:13   Adrian Delph missed layup  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
16:11   Shooting foul on Kendall Lewis  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
16:11 +1 Nijal Pearson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
16:11 +1 Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-10
15:18 +2 Kendall Lewis made dunk, assist by Justin Forrest 5-10
14:57 +2 Shelby Adams made jump shot 5-12
16:11   Personal foul on Mason Harrell  
14:24   Offensive foul on Justin Forrest  
14:24   Turnover on Justin Forrest  
13:55 +2 Nijal Pearson made jump shot 5-14
13:42   Personal foul on Shelby Adams  
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Nijal Pearson  
13:14   Offensive foul on Alonzo Sule  
13:14   Turnover on Alonzo Sule  
13:14 +2 Justin Forrest made jump shot 7-14
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Sule, stolen by Isaac Johnson  
13:14   Shooting foul on Mason Harrell  
12:40 +1 O'Showen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 8-14
12:40 +1 O'Showen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Marlin Davis, stolen by O'Showen Williams  
12:18   James Lewis Jr missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Sule  
12:11 +3 Nijal Pearson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis 9-17
11:59 +3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot 12-17
11:40 +2 Alonzo Sule made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis 12-19
11:17   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Caleb Asberry  
11:11 +2 Quentin Scott made dunk, assist by Caleb Asberry 12-21
11:02   Justin Forrest missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by James Lewis Jr  
10:53   James Lewis Jr missed layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Quentin Scott  
10:51   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Scott, stolen by Kendall Lewis  
10:54   Personal foul on Caleb Asberry  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:54 +1 James Lewis Jr made 1st of 2 free throws 13-21
10:54 +1 James Lewis Jr made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
10:42   Marlin Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
10:31 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 16-21
10:17 +2 Eric Terry made layup, assist by Isiah Small 16-23
9:54   Personal foul on Caleb Asberry  
9:54 +1 O'Showen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 17-23
9:54   O'Showen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson  
9:30   Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
9:18   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
9:01 +2 Eric Terry made jump shot, assist by Shelby Adams 17-25
8:35 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup, assist by Justin Forrest 19-25
8:16   Shelby Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
8:14   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Johnson  
8:05   Nijal Pearson missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
7:58   Traveling violation turnover on O'Showen Williams  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Drew Tennial, stolen by O'Showen Williams  
7:30 +2 O'Showen Williams made layup 21-25
7:12 +3 Marlin Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Terry 21-28
6:50   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Drew Tennial  
6:39   Eric Terry missed layup  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Isiah Small  
6:31   Isiah Small missed layup  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
6:23   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
6:07   Marlin Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
5:50 +2 Justin Forrest made layup 23-28
5:36   Personal foul on Adrian Delph  
5:18   Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Texas State-San Marcos  
5:04   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas State-San Marcos  
4:55   Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
4:32   Personal foul on O'Showen Williams  
4:26 +2 Mason Harrell made layup 23-30
4:04   Adrian Delph missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Sule, stolen by Kendall Lewis  
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Kendall Lewis, stolen by Nijal Pearson  
3:32 +2 Nijal Pearson made jump shot 23-32
3:26   Kendall Lewis missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Shelby Adams  
3:16 +3 Isiah Small made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shelby Adams 23-35
3:16   30-second timeout called  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +2 Kendall Lewis made layup, assist by Hunter Seacat 25-35
2:37   Shelby Adams missed jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Shelby Adams  
2:32 +2 Shelby Adams made layup 25-37
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Seacat, stolen by Nijal Pearson  
1:46   Personal foul on Donovan Gregory  
1:30 +2 Nijal Pearson made layup 25-39
1:13   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Gregory  
46.0   Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kendall Lewis  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
36.0   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
25.0   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Offensive rebound by App. State  
23.0   Personal foul on Shelby Adams  
22.0 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
22.0 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
22.0   Kendall Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Asberry  
2.0   Shooting foul on Kendall Lewis  
2.0   Eric Terry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2.0 +1 Eric Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
2.0 +1 Eric Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40

2nd Half
APPST Mountaineers 42
TEXST Bobcats 45

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Isaac Johnson missed layup  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Terry  
19:35   Isiah Small missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
19:22   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Shelby Adams  
19:10   Marlin Davis missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Eric Terry  
19:08   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Terry  
19:08   Shooting foul on Eric Terry  
19:08 +1 Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
19:08 +1 Justin Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
18:25 +2 Nijal Pearson made jump shot 28-42
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by Isiah Small  
17:54 +2 Isiah Small made layup, assist by Nijal Pearson 28-44
17:41   Shooting foul on Nijal Pearson  
17:42 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
17:42 +1 Kendall Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
17:24   Shelby Adams missed jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Isiah Small  
17:22   Shooting foul on Isaac Johnson  
17:22 +1 Isiah Small made 1st of 2 free throws 30-45
17:22 +1 Isiah Small made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-46
17:07   Offensive foul on Justin Forrest  
17:07   Turnover on Justin Forrest  
16:59   Eric Terry missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Forrest  
16:48   Isaac Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Texas State-San Marcos  
16:16   Offensive foul on Shelby Adams  
16:16   Turnover on Shelby Adams  
15:57   Lost ball turnover on O'Showen Williams, stolen by Nijal Pearson  
15:51 +2 Nijal Pearson made layup 30-48
15:37 +3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot 33-48
15:25   Personal foul on Justin Forrest  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Nijal Pearson missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
14:56 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by Isaac Johnson 35-48
14:33 +2 Isiah Small made layup, assist by Nijal Pearson 35-50
14:02   Personal foul on Isiah Small  
13:53   Offensive foul on O'Showen Williams  
13:53   Turnover on O'Showen Williams  
13:36   Caleb Asberry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Texas State-San Marcos  
13:22   Mason Harrell missed layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
13:13   Lost ball turnover on Adrian Delph, stolen by Quentin Scott  
13:13   Personal foul on Adrian Delph  
13:00 +2 Nijal Pearson made jump shot 35-52
12:43   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson  
12:30 +2 Quentin Scott made dunk, assist by Mason Harrell 35-54
12:00   Offensive foul on Justin Forrest  
12:00   Turnover on Justin Forrest  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Asberry, stolen by Donovan Gregory  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Asberry, stolen by Donovan Gregory  
11:20   Donovan Gregory missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Quentin Scott  
11:04   Alonzo Sule missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
10:48   Isaac Johnson missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Quentin Scott  
10:34   Caleb Asberry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
10:22   O'Showen Williams missed layup  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Quentin Scott  
10:04   Shooting foul on Isaac Johnson  
10:04   Nijal Pearson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04 +1 Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-55
10:04 +1 Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-55
9:49   Shooting foul on Mason Harrell  
9:49   O'Showen Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49 +1 O'Showen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-55
9:49 +1 O'Showen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-55
9:24 +2 Quentin Scott made jump shot, assist by Nijal Pearson 36-57
9:04   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson  
8:48 +2 Alonzo Sule made jump shot, assist by Nijal Pearson 36-59
8:26 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 37-59
8:38   Commercial timeout called  
8:26   Shooting foul on Caleb Asberry  
8:26 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 37-59
8:26   Kendall Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
8:03   Marlin Davis missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
7:49 +2 Kendall Lewis made layup 39-59
7:49   Personal foul on Isiah Small  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Kendall Lewis missed free throw  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Isiah Small  
7:33 +2 Isiah Small made dunk, assist by Marlin Davis 39-61
7:13   Kendall Lewis missed layup  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Donovan Gregory  
7:07 +2 Donovan Gregory made layup 41-61
6:53 +2 Isiah Small made layup, assist by Marlin Davis 41-63
6:39 +2 Kendall Lewis made layup 43-63
6:16 +2 Eric Terry made layup, assist by Isiah Small 43-65
6:16   Shooting foul on Kendall Lewis  
6:16 +1 Eric Terry made free throw 43-66
5:59   Shooting foul on Eric Terry  
5:59 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 44-66
5:56   Kendall Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Caleb Asberry  
5:37 +2 Caleb Asberry made layup 44-68
5:18 +3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendall Lewis 47-68
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Marlin Davis  
5:03 +2 Justin Forrest made layup 49-68
4:33   Nijal Pearson missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by App. State  
4:31   Personal foul on Isiah Small  
4:31 +1 Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 50-68
4:31 +1 Justin Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-68
4:16   Personal foul on Donovan Gregory  
4:16 +1 Isiah Small made 1st of 2 free throws 51-69
4:16 +1 Isiah Small made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-70
4:07   Shooting foul on Alonzo Sule  
4:07 +1 Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 52-70
4:07 +1 Justin Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-70
4:01   Commercial timeout called  
4:01  