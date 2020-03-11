|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by App. State
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Hunter Seacat missed jump shot
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlin Davis
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Small made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Shelby Adams
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Eric Terry made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis
|
0-4
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Delph made jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Isiah Small
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Isaac Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlin Davis
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Small made dunk, assist by Nijal Pearson
|
2-6
|
15:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Hunter Seacat
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Nijal Pearson missed jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marlin Davis
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Adrian Delph missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Delph made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-6
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Eric Terry made dunk, assist by Isiah Small
|
3-8
|
16:13
|
|
|
Adrian Delph missed layup
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Small
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendall Lewis
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Nijal Pearson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-9
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-10
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Kendall Lewis made dunk, assist by Justin Forrest
|
5-10
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Shelby Adams made jump shot
|
5-12
|
16:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mason Harrell
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Forrest
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Forrest
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Nijal Pearson made jump shot
|
5-14
|
13:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shelby Adams
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Nijal Pearson
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alonzo Sule
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Alonzo Sule
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Justin Forrest made jump shot
|
7-14
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Sule, stolen by Isaac Johnson
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mason Harrell
|
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
O'Showen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-14
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
O'Showen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-14
|
12:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marlin Davis, stolen by O'Showen Williams
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
James Lewis Jr missed jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Sule
|
|
12:11
|
|
+3
|
Nijal Pearson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis
|
9-17
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-17
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Sule made jump shot, assist by Marlin Davis
|
12-19
|
11:17
|
|
|
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Asberry
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Scott made dunk, assist by Caleb Asberry
|
12-21
|
11:02
|
|
|
Justin Forrest missed layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Lewis Jr
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
James Lewis Jr missed layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Scott
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quentin Scott, stolen by Kendall Lewis
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb Asberry
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
James Lewis Jr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-21
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
James Lewis Jr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-21
|
10:42
|
|
|
Marlin Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams
|
16-21
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Eric Terry made layup, assist by Isiah Small
|
16-23
|
9:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb Asberry
|
|
9:54
|
|
+1
|
O'Showen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-23
|
9:54
|
|
|
O'Showen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Small
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Eric Terry made jump shot, assist by Shelby Adams
|
17-25
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Johnson made layup, assist by Justin Forrest
|
19-25
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shelby Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Johnson
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Nijal Pearson missed jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on O'Showen Williams
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Drew Tennial, stolen by O'Showen Williams
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
O'Showen Williams made layup
|
21-25
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
Marlin Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Terry
|
21-28
|
6:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson, stolen by Drew Tennial
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Eric Terry missed layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Small
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Isiah Small missed layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Small
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Marlin Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Forrest made layup
|
23-28
|
5:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adrian Delph
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas State-San Marcos
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Texas State-San Marcos
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Small
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on O'Showen Williams
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Mason Harrell made layup
|
23-30
|
4:04
|
|
|
Adrian Delph missed jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Sule, stolen by Kendall Lewis
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kendall Lewis, stolen by Nijal Pearson
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Nijal Pearson made jump shot
|
23-32
|
3:26
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis missed jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shelby Adams
|
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Small made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shelby Adams
|
23-35
|
3:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Kendall Lewis made layup, assist by Hunter Seacat
|
25-35
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shelby Adams missed jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shelby Adams
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Shelby Adams made layup
|
25-37
|
2:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Seacat, stolen by Nijal Pearson
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Gregory
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Nijal Pearson made layup
|
25-39
|
1:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Gregory
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Nijal Pearson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kendall Lewis
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by App. State
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shelby Adams
|
|
22.0
|
|
+1
|
Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-39
|
22.0
|
|
+1
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Asberry
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendall Lewis
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Eric Terry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Eric Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-40
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Eric Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-40